Horse racing newsletter: Looking toward the Belmont

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, May 16. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 63rd day of a 81-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.16 46.52 53.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Thirsty Always 122 4 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–nk T Baze 8.30 5 Aspen Shade 122 5 4 3–5 3–6 2–2¼ Desormeaux 1.50 3 Fowler Blue 122 3 1 2–2 2–½ 3–¾ Cedillo 1.80 2 Sippin N Kissin 115 2 6 5–2 4–2½ 4–3¾ Ortega 41.80 1 I'm Winning 122 1 3 6 5–1½ 5–5½ Maldonado 6.40 6 Swanning 119 6 5 4–1½ 6 6 Gutierrez 4.30

4 THIRSTY ALWAYS 18.60 6.20 3.20 5 ASPEN SHADE 3.60 2.40 3 FOWLER BLUE 2.40

$1 EXACTA (4-5) $24.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-3-2) $25.47 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-3) $23.35

Winner–Thirsty Always Ch.c.2 by Stay Thirsty out of Angela's Love, by Not For Love. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Walther Solis. Owner: Beckerle, Tom, Carrillo, Saul and Lovingier, Terry C.. Mutuel Pool $191,805 Exacta Pool $85,364 Superfecta Pool $28,045 Trifecta Pool $54,703. Scratched–none.

THIRSTY ALWAYS dueled for command with FOWLER BLUE into and around the turn and into the stretch, put that rival away nearing the sixteenth pole, battled with ASPEN SHADE late and gamely prevailed. ASPEN SHADE chased the top pair three wide through the turn, bid three deep with a furlong to go, headed rival at the sixteenth pole but could not get by. FOWLER BLUE dueled for the lead from inside to the stretch, fought back along the rail to mid-stretch and flattened in the final sixteenth. SIPPIN N KISSIN hesitated at the start to be last away, run up on the heels of I'M WINNING and had to check and alter out at the seven-sixteenths pole, drifted out late on the turn and showed a mild response to whittle the gap late. I'M WINNING broke well and was hustled early, dropped back leaving the backstretch, continued to lose ground around the turn, remained inside then two wide into the stretch and could not rally. SWANNING tracked the pacesetters from off the rail, went three wide into the turn, shied from rival late on the turn and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.13 44.90 56.58 1:09.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Rakassah 119 5 1 2–1½ 2–5 1–hd 1–¾ Pyfer 2.10 2 Gidgetta 124 2 5 5–½ 3–hd 3–3 2–¾ Rispoli 1.80 1 Five Pics Please 118 1 4 1–1 1–hd 2–4 3–2½ T Baze 4.10 3 First Star 124 3 6 6 6 5–hd 4–2¼ Cedillo 18.80 6 Acting Out 126 6 2 4–1 5–1 6 5–¾ Hernandez 3.60 4 Hotitude 126 4 3 3–½ 4–1½ 4–½ 6 Gonzalez 19.40

5 RAKASSAH (IRE) 6.20 3.00 2.20 2 GIDGETTA 3.00 2.20 1 FIVE PICS PLEASE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $63.80 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $7.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-1-3) $10.78 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1) $11.75

Winner–Rakassah (IRE) Ch.f.4 by Night of Thunder (IRE) out of Elegant Peace (IRE), by Intense Focus. Bred by John Malone (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $257,910 Daily Double Pool $44,330 Exacta Pool $108,004 Superfecta Pool $40,263 Trifecta Pool $67,382. Scratched–none.

RAKASSAH (IRE) away quickly at the start, tailed the leader up the backstretch, drew alongside on the turn and headed rival rival at the quarter pole, took control into the stretch, held a short lead over FIVE PICS PLEASE through the lane then cleared briefly late and held well over the late charge from the runner-up. GIDGETTA settled along the rail, saved ground to the stretch, angled out in the lane, summoned a late rally and was rapidly gaining on the winner. FIVE PICS PLEASE sped to the front from inside, headed by rival at the quarter pole, lost the lead into the stretch, fought back from inside through the lane and faltered late. FIRST STAR trailed early, checked into the turn, angled to the rail around the bend and churned on to earn a minor award. ACTING OUT tracked outside a rival, three wide around the bend and flattened in the late stages. HOTITUDE chased two wide to the stretch and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $23,000-$16,000. Time 22.06 45.26 58.02 1:10.83

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Joe Don Looney 120 4 1 2–½ 1–1 1–hd 1–ns Pyfer 1.20 1 Raging Waters 120 1 4 6 5–2 2–2½ 2–5¼ Centeno 2.20 3 Diva's Finale 125 3 3 1–hd 2–hd 4–½ 3–1½ Hernandez 5.80 2 Musical Gem 118 2 2 3–1 4–2 5–7 4–1¼ T Baze 38.70 5 Theluteismine 118 5 5 4–½ 3–1 3–hd 5–9 Prat 3.40 6 Western Rule 118 6 6 5–2½ 6 6 6 Franco 31.30

4 JOE DON LOONEY 4.40 2.40 2.10 1 RAGING WATERS 2.80 2.20 3 DIVA'S FINALE 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $13.60 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $4.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-3-2) $6.33 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-3) $6.70

Winner–Joe Don Looney Dbb.g.3 by Boisterous out of Carrie Rose, by Old Topper. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $198,254 Daily Double Pool $24,386 Exacta Pool $84,419 Superfecta Pool $34,575 Trifecta Pool $57,786. Claimed–Joe Don Looney by Belico Racing LLC and Ruiz, Lorenzo. Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Claimed–Diva's Finale by Joseph Besecker. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-4) paid $27.40. Pick Three Pool $63,550.

JOE DON LOONEY bumped from outside at the start, pressed three deep then dueled into the turn, cleared rival at the quarter pole, met the challenge from RAGING WATERS with a furlong to go, dug in through the furlong grounds and held gamely. RAGING WATERS allowed to settle at the back, traveled along the rail then swung four wide into the stretch, rallied from outside, headed JOE DON LOONEY at the eighth pole, dueled through the final furlong but could not find the needed late kick to get by. DIVA'S FINALE set the pace under pressure from both sides, dueled into and around the bend, could not keep up nearing the quarter pole, chased along the rail into the drive and held the show. MUSICAL GEM pressed the pace from inside, chased the top pair into the turn, shifted to the two path around the bend and flattened out. THELUTEISMINE got knocked into rival at the start, stalked three wide around the bend and weakened. WESTERN RULE broke in and bumped rival, chased from outside, entered the stretch four to five wide and faded.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.88 47.38 1:13.87 1:26.27 1:38.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Predictable Tully 126 7 4 5–1 5–1 1–½ 1–2 1–1½ Pereira 1.40 6 I Give Up 121 6 3 8 7–1½ 2–1½ 2–½ 2–1 Pyfer 2.60 5 Golden Journey 120 5 5 4–1 4–1 3–½ 3–2 3–½ Hernandez 5.10 1 Bellize 126 1 2 6–2½ 6–1 6–3 4–8½ 4–12 Gonzalez 5.20 2 Sweet Meg 112 2 6 7–½ 8 7–7 5–1½ 5–10 Ortega 71.60 3 Royally Command 120 3 8 1–hd 2–3 5–1 6–½ 6–1½ Flores 11.60 8 Chiquita Piquita 120 8 1 2–hd 1–½ 4–hd 7–12½ 7–20 Franco 58.50 4 Clever Intrusion 119 4 7 3–3 3–hd 8 8 8 Ellingwood 14.30

7 PREDICTABLE TULLY (IRE) 4.80 2.80 2.20 6 I GIVE UP 3.00 2.20 5 GOLDEN JOURNEY 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $10.40 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $5.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-5-1) $5.05 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-5-1-2) $214.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-5) $10.45

Winner–Predictable Tully (IRE) B.f.4 by Kodiac (GB) out of Alerted, by First Defence. Bred by Mr Tommy Olsson (IRE). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn, LLC, Rancho Temescal, LLC and Shanderella Stables. Mutuel Pool $417,950 Daily Double Pool $19,930 Exacta Pool $228,291 Superfecta Pool $127,143 Super High Five Pool $12,809 Trifecta Pool $187,266. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-7) paid $8.70. Pick Three Pool $33,703.

PREDICTABLE TULLY (IRE) traveled in mid-pack early on, bid three deep at the five-sixteenths, took control shortly after, cleared into the stretch and remained strong to the wire. I GIVE UP taken in hand in the early going, reserved near the back pack, advanced up the backstretch, ranged up four wide on the far turn, took aim three wide leaving the bend, could not threaten the winner late but held the place. GOLDEN JOURNEY stalked in the two path, lacked room behind rivals on the far turn and altered out, came four wide into the stretch and finished evenly alongside I GIVE UP in deep stretch. BELLIZE tracked the pace from inside, lacked room early on the far turn then shifted out off the rail and came three wide into the stretch, steered back inside in the stretch and finished willingly to round out the superfecta. SWEET MEG got bumped from outside at the start, settled inside, tipped out into the stretch and passed tired rivals. ROYALLY COMMAND broke in and bumped rival at the start, vied from inside then pressed up the backstretch, dropped back around the far turn and faded in the lane. CHIQUITA PIQUITA vied three deep around the first turn, inched ahead into the backstretch, set the pace under pressure from inside, lost command just past the five-sixteenths pole and gave way. CLEVER INTRUSION broke out a bit, vied between around the first turn, retreated up the backstretch, eased around the far turn, coasted to the wire and walked off.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 24.06 48.36 1:14.02 1:39.85 1:46.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Mount Pelliar 118 9 6 3–2½ 3–2 3–1 2–2 1–2¼ Cedillo 2.20 8 Very Irish 126 8 1 1–1½ 1–3 1–1½ 1–½ 2–2¾ Flores 6.60 6 Gordy's Boy 112 6 4 4–hd 5–2 5–3 5–4 3–nk Ortega 8.20 5 Big Well 113 5 7 5–1½ 4–1 4–1½ 3–1½ 4–½ Centeno 2.10 3 Mongol Altai 126 3 9 9 9 9 6–½ 5–2¼ Maldonado 21.50 4 By Moonlight 113 4 2 2–hd 2–2 2–hd 4–1 6–2½ Pyfer 5.80 7 Salah 126 7 3 8–4 6–hd 6–½ 7–2 7–3¼ T Baze 9.20 1 Big Discount 118 1 5 7–½ 7–½ 7–2½ 8–9 8–20 Franco 54.70 2 No Malice 119 2 8 6–1 8–5 8–½ 9 9 Figueroa 61.50

9 MOUNT PELLIAR 6.40 3.80 3.00 8 VERY IRISH 6.40 5.40 6 GORDY'S BOY 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9) $18.00 $1 EXACTA (9-8) $25.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-6-5) $42.38 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-8-6-5-3) $1,749.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-6) $87.35

Winner–Mount Pelliar Dbb.g.3 by Declaration of War out of Hurrican Source (IRE), by Hurricane Run (IRE). Bred by Edward P. Swyer & Allen Stable, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Alfredo P. Marquez. Owner: Robert T. Cannon. Mutuel Pool $442,318 Daily Double Pool $35,802 Exacta Pool $235,082 Superfecta Pool $126,283 Super High Five Pool $6,878 Trifecta Pool $179,535. Claimed–Big Well by Childers, Monique and Hanson, Ryan. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-9) paid $10.00. Pick Three Pool $54,060. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-4-7-9) 4965 tickets with 4 correct paid $36.30. Pick Four Pool $236,249. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-5-4-7-9) 1341 tickets with 5 correct paid $305.25. Pick Five Pool $475,879.

MOUNT PELLIAR stalked two to three wide on both turns, drew alongside VERY IRISH at the eighth pole and drove clear. VERY IRISH sped to the front, angled in on the first turn, inched away up the backstretch, saved ground into the stretch, challenged at the eight pole and was outfinished in the late stages. GORDY'S BOY tracked outside a rival then off the rail, went two wide into the far turn, tipped three wide into the start, came in upper stretch and gained third. BIG WELL came in and bumped rival into the first turn, settled in the two path, moved inside on the backstretch, gained ground along the fence on the far turn, lacked the needed late kick and got edged for the show. MONGOL ALTAI stumbled leaving the gate, tucked inside on the first turn, angled out into the stretch and produced a mild rally. BY MOONLIGHT rated early along the inside then shifted outside the leader around the clubhouse turn, was closest in pursuit through the early stages, chased two wide into the drive and weakened. SALAH traveled four wide around the first turn, three to two wide on the second bend and never offered the needed response. BIG DISCOUNT was put in tight then bumped and checked into the first turn, saved ground to the stretch and failed to menace. NO MALICE steadied twice off the heels of BIG WELL early then altered out into the first turn, tracked three then four wide into the stretch and had little left.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.63 47.55 1:11.67 1:23.79 1:36.77

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Mr. Impossible 118 2 2 2–½ 3–½ 2–2½ 1–½ 1–1¼ Rispoli 2.20 5 Beyond Brilliant 118 5 1 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 2–7 2–9½ Hernandez 3.70 3 American Admiral 118 3 5 4–1 4–4 3–½ 3–½ 3–1¾ Prat 1.20 4 Myopic 118 4 4 3–1½ 2–hd 4–4 4–4 4–2¾ Cedillo 8.90 6 Bender 113 6 3 5–2 6 5–1 5–2½ 5–9½ Pyfer 8.80 1 Destiny One 118 1 6 6 5–1 6 6 6 Gonzalez 48.90

2 MR. IMPOSSIBLE 6.40 3.20 2.20 5 BEYOND BRILLIANT 3.60 2.40 3 AMERICAN ADMIRAL 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-2) $22.40 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $11.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-3-4) $7.13 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-3) $11.90

Winner–Mr. Impossible Ch.c.3 by Munnings out of Qaraaba (GB), by Shamardal. Bred by Alice Bamford (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Bamford, Alice and Tabor, Michael B.. Mutuel Pool $368,020 Daily Double Pool $29,580 Exacta Pool $150,151 Superfecta Pool $60,486 Trifecta Pool $99,169. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-9-2) paid $13.85. Pick Three Pool $90,281.

MR. IMPOSSIBLE showed early speed then stalked from inside, bid inside the leader at the three-eighths, dueled around the turn and into the stretch, put a head in front in upper stretch and drew clear late. BEYOND BRILLIANT set the pace and moved into the two path, challenged from outside at the seven-sixteenths, shrugged off that rival then dueled with MR. IMPOSSIBLE around the turn and into the stretch, relinquished control in upper stretch, fought back to the sixteenth pole and was clearly second best. AMERICAN ADMIRAL steadied into the first turn, tracked off the inside, three to four wide around the far turn and bested the rest. MYOPIC pulled early and bumped rival into the first turn, was forwardly placed from outside, put in a mild bid at the seven-sixteenths, dropped back around the turn and faded in the lane. BENDER got bumped from inside at the start, went four wide around the bend, three wide around the second turn and never made an impact. DESTINY ONE sat off the pace, raced along the inside into the far turn, two wide into the stretch and was never a factor.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.21 45.24 1:09.72 1:16.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Lofty 121 7 1 2–1 1–2 1–1½ 1–¾ Pyfer 2.70 4 Nu Pi Lambda 126 4 2 1–hd 2–1 2–2 2–¾ Hernandez 6.30 8 Lucky Peridot 126 8 4 6–½ 6–1 5–1 3–1¼ Cedillo 5.80 1 Del Mar Drama 126 1 6 5–1 5–1 4–1 4–½ Desormeaux 13.40 5 Dolce 126 5 3 3–½ 3–1 3–2 5–1¾ Gutierrez 8.10 2 Fantail 126 2 8 7–½ 7–hd 8 6–nk Prat 2.20 6 Ellerslie Lace 126 6 7 8 8 7–hd 7–3½ Rispoli 7.20 3 Showmethemagic 126 3 5 4–2 4–½ 6–½ 8 Franco 52.20

7 LOFTY 7.40 3.80 3.00 4 NU PI LAMBDA 6.20 3.40 8 LUCKY PERIDOT 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $30.40 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $18.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-8-1) $69.19 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-8-1-5) $2,564.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-8) $45.80

Winner–Lofty Ch.f.4 by Suances (GB) out of Loni's Appeal, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Red Baron's Barn LLC (CA). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC. Mutuel Pool $361,455 Daily Double Pool $48,710 Exacta Pool $174,580 Superfecta Pool $88,820 Super High Five Pool $10,079 Trifecta Pool $141,221. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-2-7) paid $17.40. Pick Three Pool $64,982.

LOFTY vied four deep for the lead then cleared at the half-mile pole, angled to the inside, remained clear in the drive and held well. NU PI LAMBDA was off alertly to begin, set the pace between rivals then chased LOFTY past the half-mile pole, traveled along the inside then three wide into the drive, finished willingly through the final furlong and proved a game second. LUCKY PERIDOT settled off the rail, came five wide into the stretch and finished with a late rally for the third. DEL MAR DRAMA settled off the pace, angled four wide into the stretch and kept on through the final furlong to gain a minor award. DOLCE vied three deep early then chased past the half-mile pole, moved out and came five wide into the stretch and flattened in the lane. FANTAIL (GB) was off slow to begin, pulled early and had to steady on the inside, angled out on the turn and never rallied. ELLERSLIE LACE (FR) reserved up the backstretch, came four wide into the drive and made no impact. SHOWMETHEMAGIC vied for the lead from inside, jumped track crossing surfaces early, chased along the inside through the turn and faded.

EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 21.73 44.10 1:09.32 1:22.77

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Tobacco Road 117 5 3 4–hd 4–2½ 2–1 1–nk Ellingwood 1.30 4 Indy Jones 122 4 2 3–1 3–2 3–4 2–1¼ T Baze 7.60 2 Jan's Reserve 122 2 5 5–½ 5–1½ 4–4 3–¾ Franco 3.00 3 Bam Bam Again 122 3 1 1–½ 1–2 1–hd 4–11 Cedillo 13.70 6 Royal Seeker 115 6 4 6 6 6 5–6 Ortega 51.10 1 Studly Perfection 117 1 6 2–hd 2–hd 5–2 6 Pyfer 2.20

5 TOBACCO ROAD 4.60 3.20 2.20 4 INDY JONES 6.00 3.20 2 JAN'S RESERVE 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $15.60 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $18.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-2-3) $12.93 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2) $22.05

Winner–Tobacco Road B.r.5 by Quality Road out of Isobel Baillie (GB), by Lomitas (GB). Bred by Flaxman Holdings Limited & Airlie Stud (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Hanson, Ryan and Hanson, Susan. Mutuel Pool $236,147 Daily Double Pool $27,924 Exacta Pool $102,667 Superfecta Pool $57,618 Trifecta Pool $86,953. Claimed–Tobacco Road by Deni Martinez. Trainer: Jesus Uranga. Claimed–Studly Perfection by Twilight Racing LLC and Taub, Steve. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Scratched–Big Bad Gary. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-5) paid $12.35. Pick Three Pool $60,934.

TOBACCO ROAD stalked off the rail, angled in on the turn, bid inside at the eighth pole, inched ahead and prevailed in the closing moments. INDY JONES pressed briefly then chased the leader up the backstretch, moved off the rail and entered the stretch two to three wide, bid three deep mid-stretch and was gaining to the wire. JAN'S RESERVE off a bit slow to begin, chased inside into the turn, came out and exited the bend five wide, closed well and earned the show honors. BAM BAM AGAIN sped clear up the backstretch, showed the way in the two path into the stretch, challenged from inside at the eighth pole, ceded the lead to the winner mid-stretch and flattened between late. ROYAL SEEKER tracked off the inside, angled in on the turn and came up empty. STUDLY PERFECTION hopped at the start, was rank early then taken to the far outside and went up to press briefly, chased the leader leaving the backstretch, came four wide into the lane and tired.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 21.90 44.95 57.62 1:10.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Sweet Devil 121 4 7 11–2 10–2½ 7–1 1–nk Pyfer 4.00 9 Shout It Out 118 9 1 5–hd 6–½ 3–hd 2–hd T Baze 34.30 7 New Drama 119 7 2 2–hd 1–½ 1–½ 3–1½ Centeno 4.40 5 Irish Aura 126 5 5 3–2 2–2 2–2 4–1¼ Gutierrez 2.80 3 Fabiolla 126 3 11 12 12 11–7 5–nk Hernandez 8.70 10 Dorita's Happy 120 10 3 6–1 5–2 5–2 6–1¾ Desormeaux 10.10 1 Phoenix Tears 119 1 8 7–1½ 7–2½ 6–2½ 7–1¾ Ortega 67.40 6 Galarina 120 6 6 4–1½ 3–2 4–hd 8–hd Figueroa 120.70 2 Consider Me Gone 118 2 9 8–½ 9–1½ 8–hd 9–1¼ Cedillo 17.50 13 Hyland Haven 120 12 10 10–1½ 8–½ 10–1½ 10–8 Prat 4.20 8 Rattrapante 126 8 4 1–hd 4–½ 9–hd 11–5 Maldonado 21.60 12 Quiet Forest 120 11 12 9–hd 11–½ 12 12 Flores 89.30

4 SWEET DEVIL 10.00 5.60 3.60 9 SHOUT IT OUT 23.00 10.40 7 NEW DRAMA 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $29.40 $1 EXACTA (4-9) $107.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-9-7-5) $193.13 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-9-7-5-3) $16,966.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-9-7) $256.25

Winner–Sweet Devil Ch.f.4 by Daredevil out of World Cup, by Pleasantly Perfect. Bred by Jose Luis Espinoza (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Warren, Andrew, Warren, Rania and Warren, Suzanne. Mutuel Pool $480,281 Daily Double Pool $92,276 Exacta Pool $271,871 Superfecta Pool $160,451 Super High Five Pool $22,232 Trifecta Pool $216,164. Scratched–Big Al's Princess, Deise Delight (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-4) paid $22.10. Pick Three Pool $140,932. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-7-5/7-4) 9057 tickets with 4 correct paid $58.50. Pick Four Pool $694,602. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-2-7-5/7-4) 2074 tickets with 5 correct paid $186.60. Pick Five Pool $507,168. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-9-2-7-5/7-4) 15256 tickets with 6 correct paid $267.20. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $4,623,265.

SWEET DEVIL settled off the pace, moved inside, steadied at the three-eighths, angled out into the stretch, moved further out in the drive, flew late and got up at the wire. SHOUT IT OUT chased off the rail, went two wide around the turn, angled out in the stretch, rallied and was outclosed by the winner. NEW DRAMA bumped inside rival at the start, dueled for the lead then vied between rivals, bumped with inside rival into the turn, dueled around the bend and into the stretch, cleared inside rival but got nailed on the line. IRISH AURA was up close early then went up to vie for the lead from inside, bumped with NEW DRAMA at the three-eighths pole, dueled around the turn and into the stretch and weakened late. FABIOLLA (GB) bobbled at the start, unhurried in the beginning, came off the rail into the stretch, moved out further in the stretch and showed a mild rally in the final furlong. DORITA'S HAPPY broke out, tracked outside a rival then three wide around the turn and failed to produce a bid. PHOENIX TEARS traveled along the inside to the stretch and could not rally. GALARINA bumped at the start, well placed behind the top trio, chased the top pair through the turn, angled out into the stretch and weakened. CONSIDER ME GONE settled outside a rival then moved inside, bumped with outside rival at the three-eighths pole, continued along the rail to the stretch, shifted out near the eighth pole and failed to rally. HYLAND HAVEN broke out, raced three deep and got bumped at the three-eighths pole, came three wide into the drive and was not a threat. RATTRAPANTE dueled for the lead early then vied three deep, chased the top pair leaving the backstretch, went three then four wide around the turn, tired and eased in the lane and walked off. QUIET FOREST hesitate and came away slow, was rank early and jumped the track crossing surfaces early, got pinballed between rivals at the three-eighths pole and had little left for the stretch.