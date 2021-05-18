The Sports Report: Albert Pujols is a hit in his Dodger debut

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Jorge Castillo on the Dodgers: The newest member of the Dodgers, the brawny bald-headed surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer with 667 career home runs on his resume and three National League MVPs on his mantle, roamed the infield at Dodger Stadium on Monday afternoon like a regular. He chatted with coaches. He joked with teammates. He sprayed line drives off a machine.

But Albert Pujols dressed in blue, not in red down the 5 Freeway or under The Gateway Arch, made for a strange sight as he prepared for his Dodgers debut before their 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Albert Pujols during his first at-bat with the Dodgers. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

This wasn’t supposed to happen. The Angels weren’t supposed to shock the baseball ecosystem and release Pujols last week, no matter how unproductive he became in the final years of his decadelong, $240-million contract. The Dodgers weren’t supposed to be desperate enough to sign a 41-year-old first baseman who’s been a below-average hitter for five seasons.

But all that happened. The Angels pulled the trigger and the Dodgers, their questionable depth recently exposed by a rash of injuries, officially scooped him up Monday, signing him to a contract for the remainder of the season.

“We believe he can help us win a championship,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Roberts thrust Pujols into action Monday; he started at first base and batted fourth, wearing No. 55, against the Diamondbacks (18-24) with left-hander Madison Bumgarner on the mound. He became the oldest clean-up hitter in Dodgers history and the oldest player to hit in the top four of their lineup since a 44-year-old Rickey Henderson in 2003.

“I feel like I still have some gasoline left in my tank,” Pujols said in a videoconference call Monday.

Pujols didn’t run on empty Monday. He delivered a two-out RBI single on an 0-and-2 cutter in the third inning to give the Dodgers (23-18) a 2-0 lead after Will Smith homered in the second. He went one for four before he was replaced as part of a defensive substitution in the ninth inning. He’s slated to start at first base again Tuesday.

————

Bill Plaschke: Who are the Dodgers really getting in Albert Pujols? He needs to prove himself

ANGELS

Shohei Ohtani celebrates with Taylor Ward and Juan Lagares after hitting a home run Monday.

(Associated Press)

Jack Harris on the Angels: There were conflicting emotions at Angel Stadium on Monday night.

After the first inning of the Angels’ series-opener against the Cleveland Indians, star center fielder Mike Trout was forced to exit the game with a right calf strain that he seemed to sustain while running the bases.

Minutes later, two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani took the major-league lead with his 13th home run of the season.

Ohtani’s blast, a three-run shot to right field in the second inning, instantly electrified the 9,527 partial-capacity crowd. It left the bat at 105.9 mph. It traveled a projected 431 feet. And perhaps most impressively, it came on a 1-and-2 fastball that was about six inches above the strike zone and more than four feet in the air. Ohtani’s arms were almost parallel to the ground as he made contact.

“Talk about elevated fastball,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said, laughing.

Echoed Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval: “It’s unreal. I don’t know how else to say it. He hits the crap out of the ball and throws the crap out of the ball as well. I don’t think people can grasp how insane what he’s doing is. It’s unbelievable.”

LAKERS

Dan Woike on the Lakers: Their careers have intersected so many times with everyone’s eyes aimed just at them — LeBron James and Stephen Curry at the center of the NBA universe for some of the biggest games of the last decade.

“Our paths have been crossed again,” James said Sunday, after learning the Lakers and Golden State Warriors would meet in the play-in tournament Wednesday at Staples Center, with the West’s No. 7 playoff seed on the line.

“It’s always been a respect, a level of respect that’s even beyond the game of basketball. That’s just the way that I feel for Steph, so that’s cool. I mean, just look at what he’s done this year.”

Curry was the NBA’s top scorer, averaging 32 points to outpace Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard and Joel Embiid. He shot better than 40% from three-point range, the third time he’s averaged at least 10 attempts per game and made at least 42% — no one in history had done that.

Curry scored 40 or more points 11 times, his team going 9-2 in those games. He had 62 against Portland, 53 against Denver and 49 against Philadelphia, three wins that proved he can get hot enough to single-handedly carry these Warriors past a playoff-caliber opponent.

“He creates problems. For every team,” Anthony Davis said. “His ability to shoot the basketball, get in the paint, make his team better, find guys is a challenge for everyone. So that’s going to be our focus. He’s the head of the snake.

“If we can limit him — his three-point attempts, his free-throw attempts — then we have a high chance of winning.”

CLIPPERS

Andrew Greif on the Clippers: As their number of potential first-round playoff opponents dwindled during the regular season’s final days, and Clippers coach Tyronn Lue and his staff tightened their focus on Dallas, they compiled a refresher course on the Mavericks’ preferred plays, what to do if they run out of timeouts and who Dallas coach Rick Carlisle wants to get the ball to in certain scenarios.

In all that film study, however, little of what the Clippers watched might have come from the teams’ own head-to-head matchups.

Though opposing coaching staffs will surely find some utility from studying the 144 combined minutes during the season series won by Dallas, 2-1, none of the games reflected the rosters that will take the court when the seven-game series begins this weekend.

“Seen a lot of crazy things throughout the course of the regular season, and when the playoffs come it’s a whole different season,” Lue said Sunday, after the Clippers clinched the Western Conference’s fourth seed. “Mentality changes, a lot of things change. We can’t read into anything that happened in the regular season as it’s a whole totally different season.”

Clay Helton in 2019. (Associated Press)

Ryan Kartje on the Trojans: As Clay Helton clung to his job following a 5-7 season in 2018, the embattled coach’s USC salary continued to rise. During the 2019 season, he had the highest reported salary among Pac-12 football coaches, according to a federal tax return filed by the university and obtained by The Times.

Helton earned $4.813 million from USC and its related organizations from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, an increase of more than $244,325 over the previous fiscal year, when a contract extension courtesy of previous athletic director Lynn Swann boosted his salary by more than 40%.

Helton saw a much more modest pay increase in 2019, as USC finished 8-5 and questions about his job security reached a fevered pitch. But the raise was still enough to narrowly eclipse what was previously known to be the top salary among Pac-12 football coaches.

It is unclear whether Stanford coach David Shaw was awarded a salary increase during the 2019-20 fiscal year. As private institutions, Stanford and USC are not required to disclose employee salary information. Shaw made $4.812 million in 2018, according to USA Today’s coaches salary database. His total pay in 2019 has not yet been disclosed.

SOCCER

Kevin Baxter on soccer: The Mexican soccer federation has for years asked its fans to refrain from using a wildly popular anti-gay chant, both during games of the domestic Liga MX and internationally when the country’s national team was playing. Now it’s getting some high-powered help from FIFA, the world governing body for soccer.

Nearly two years ago, FIFA approved a disciplinary code that allows referees to end matches if fans use chants or display behavior deemed to be homophobic or racist. However, because of COVID-19, Mexico’s national team has played few games in front of fans since the rules were adopted.

But when the team returns to the field May 29 to face Iceland in Arlington, Texas, Yon de Luisa, the Mexican federation’s president, said the new code will be strictly enforced. The game, Mexico’s first in the U.S. in 20 months, will also be the first of as many as 14 games El Tri will play in the U.S. this year, a schedule that includes friendlies, the four-team Nations League finals, the CONCACAF Gold Cup and World Cup qualifying.

“There’s a couple of campaigns,” De Luisa said. “The first one is letting [fans] know the possible consequences. And the second one is letting our fans know that this is not the behavior, this is not the image, that we want to show from Mexico.”

HORSE RACING

John Cherwa on horse racing: Trainer Bob Baffert has been temporarily banned from racing in New York by the New York Racing Assn. in light of the recent positive drug test on Medina Spirit after winning the Kentucky Derby.

Baffert has not been charged with anything pending the results of a split sample. He announced the positive for betamethasone on May 9 after he was informed by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission of the initial drug screening. Churchill Downs then suspended the Hall of Fame trainer from racing at its track.

In the case of both suspensions, they are mostly symbolic in that Baffert does not have many horses at Churchill Downs and was unlikely to enter any horses in the Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the Triple Crown, in less than three weeks. He may have entered a few horses on the Belmont undercard but that option has been taken from him.

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

Play-in round

All times Pacific

Today

No. 10 Charlotte at No. 9 Indiana, 3:30 p.m., TNT

No. 8 Washington at No. 7 Boston, 6 p.m., TNT

Wednesday

No. 10 San Antonio at No. 9 Memphis, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 8 Golden State at No. 7 Lakers, 7 p.m., ESPN

Thursday

Winner of Indiana/Charlotte at loser of Boston/Washington, 5 p.m., TNT

Friday

Winner of San Antonio/Memphis at loser of Lakers/Golden State, TBD, ESPN

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE/RESULTS

Helene Elliott: Here is why Stanley Cup champion Lightning will lose in first round of playoffs

First round

All time Pacific

East Division

Pittsburgh vs. NY Islanders

New York 4, Pittsburgh 3 (OT)

Today: New York at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

Thursday: Pittsburgh at New York, 4 p.m., NBCSN

Saturday: Pittsburgh at New York, Noon, NBC

*Monday, May 24: New York at Pittsburgh, TBD

*Wed., May 26: Pittsburgh at New York TBD

*Friday, May 28: New York at Pittsburgh, TBD

Washington vs. Boston

Washington 3, Boston 2 (OT)

Boston 4, Washington 3 (OT)

Wed.: Washington at Boston, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

Friday: Washington at Boston, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

Sunday: Boston at Washington, TBD

*Tuesday, May 25: Washington at Boston, TBD

*Thursday, May 27: Boston at Washington TBD

Central Division

Carolina vs. Nashville

Carolina 5, Nashville 2

Wed: Nashville at Carolina, 5 p.m., CNBC

Friday: Carolina at Nashville, 4 p.m., USA

Sunday: Carolina at Nashville, TBD

*Tuesday, May 25: Nashville at Carolina, TBD

*Thursday, May 27: Carolina at Nashville, TBD

*Saturday, May 29: Nashville at Carolina, TBD

Florida vs. Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4

Today: Tampa Bay at Florida, 5 p.m., CNBC

Thursday: Florida at Tampa Bay, 3:30 p.m., USA

Saturday: Florida at Tampa Bay, 9:30 a.m., CNBC

*Monday, May 24:Tampa Bay at Florida, TBD

*Wed., May 26: Florida at Tampa Bay, TBD

*Friday, May 28: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBD

North Division

Toronto vs. Montreal

Thursday: Montreal at Toronto, 4:30 p.m, NHL Network

Saturday: Montreal at Toronto, 4 p.m., CNBC

Monday, May 24: Toronto at Montreal, TBD

Tuesday, May 25: Toronto at Montreal, TBD

*Thursday, May 27: Montreal at Toronto, TBD

*Saturday, May 29: Toronto at Montreal, TBD

*Monday, May 31: Montreal at Toronto, TBD

Edmonton vs. Winnipeg

Wed.: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m., NBCSN

Friday: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m., NBCSN

Sunday: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBD

Monday, May 24: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBD

*Wed., May 26: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBD

*Friday, May 28: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBD

*Sunday, May 30: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBD

West Division

Colorado vs. St. Louis

Colorado 4, St. Louis 1

Wed.: St. Louis at Colorado, 7:30 p.m., CNBC

Friday: Colorado at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., USA

Sunday: Colorado at St. Louis, TBD

*Tuesday, May 25: St. Louis at Colorado, TBD

*Thursday, May 27: Colorado at St. Louis, TBD

*Saturday, May 29: St. Louis at Colorado, TBD

Vegas vs. Minnesota

Minnesota 1, Vegas 0 (OT)

Tonight: Minnesota at Vegas, 7 p.m., NBCSN

Thursday: Vegas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

Saturday: Vegas at Minnesota, 5 p.m., NBC

*Monday, May 24: Minnesota at Vegas, TBD

*Wed., May 26: Vegas at Minnesota, TBD

*Friday, May 28: Minnesota at Vegas, TBD

*-if necessary

