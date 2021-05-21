Horse racing newsletter: Talking about small stakes fields

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as things seem pretty quiet for racing this weekend.

One thing about getting out on the Triple Crown trail is getting to see racing from the perspective of other jurisdictions. And one of the questions I’m occasionally asked is, “What is it with the short fields in stakes races at Santa Anita?”

I had an interview set up the Thursday before the Preakness with Belinda Stronach, chief executive of the Stronach Group, as I’ve had most years at the race. When I did the big crossover between grandstand and infield between races at Pimlico (it’s actually done pretty efficiently), I was also greeted by Craig Fravel, CEO of Stronach racing, and Aidan Butler, COO of racing.

The four of us talked about a variety of topics, and unfortunately, I didn’t do my homework on questions for Craig. I mentioned the four-horse field that was coming Saturday in the Lazaro Barrera Stakes as an example of the problem of filling stakes at Santa Anita.

If I were a better reporter, I would have also known and mentioned that only one horse entered the Desert Stormer Stakes that Sunday and the race was canceled. We’ve probably seen the last of that graded stakes sprint for fillies and mares.

And, I would have no idea that today’s stakes, the Grade 2 Santa Maria, also for fillies and mares, would scratch down to four horses. When a stakes race is the second race, then you know the field is small. They do that to keep it out of the pick six.

With that as the backdrop, I posed the question to Fravel about the small stakes fields. Here’s a slightly edited version of what he said.

“One four-horse stake doesn’t tell much of the story about the national program. In the last few years, we’ve seen stakes races throughout the country with shorter fields. The industry’s got to make a comeback . We’ve hit a relative low point, I think in 2019.

“I’m very optimistic, with many of the things we’re doing and the changes that are being made, that we’re going to turn the corner. There’s going to be some attrition. I’m not sure that every track that currently runs across the country is going to continue to do so. Many of them are supported by slot machines and governments are going to start putting their hands out for revenue sources.

“We need to use the existing inventory efficiently as well as safely. But there is still going to be some four-horse fields now and then. [Sometimes it’s] because there is some superstar in it that chases everybody off. Maybe I’m too inured to it at this point. Twenty-five years ago, I remember seeing the Pacific Classic with four horses in it.”

OK, that’s the current state of the union on small stakes fields.

Who goofed, I’ve got to know?

In Friday’s Belmont rankings, I failed to catch a typo on the year in which Kingfisher, sired by Lexington, won the Belmont in 1870. Typo, folks. But, still my fault.

Santa Anita review

The feature on Friday was an allowance/optional claimer for 3-year-old Cal-breds going six furlongs on the turf. Jazz Hands, patiently ridden by Mario Gutierrez, waited until the exiting the far turn and went three wide to pass a couple of tiring leaders and won by 1 ¼ lengths.

Jazz Hands, trained by Edward Freeman, paid $11.40, $4.80 and $4.00. Letsgetlucky was second and Play Chicken finished third.

Santa Anita preview

Saturday’s nine-race card begins at 1 p.m. More than half the races are on the turf (the odd-numbered races) and there are 1 ½ stakes races. We’ve talked about the stakes race problems up top, so let’s get right to the previews.

Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes: This one is 1 1/16 miles for fillies and mares and, as mentioned, has scratched down to four. As Time Goes By is the 2-5 favorite for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Mike Smith. She is coming off a 9 ¼-length win in the Grade 2 Santa Margarita and that comes after a second to Swiss Skydiver in the Grade 1 Beholder Mile. She has three wins in six starts with two seconds and a third. The second favorite is Ce Ce at 6-5 for Michael McCarthy and Victor Espinoza. She won an allowance last out and was fifth in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff in her previous race. She has won five-of-11 starts. Post is 1:35 p.m.

Grade 3 $100,000 Honeymoon Stakes: It’s a 1 1/8-mile turf race for 3-year-old fillies. Phil D’Amato and Flavien Prat have the 6-5 favorite in Going Global. She has won three in a row (four overall) since moving from Ireland to the D’Amato barn. There were two Grade 3 wins in those races. The second favorite, at 9-5, is Madone for Simon Callaghan and Juan Hernandez. She is coming off a win in the Grade 3 Senorita. She ran eighth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf. It was her only loss in five starts. Post is around 4:19 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 4, 6, 6, 9, 8, 7, 9, 10.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 3 Golden (8-1)

Golden is giving a great 8-1 morning-line value in what many are viewing as a match race between Going Global and Madone. Umberto Rispoli, the difference maker on turf horses, gets the ride Saturday. Last out in the same race against Madone, who won, Golden made a far back late move, had to go seven wide, then had to steady and surged late for third only to be DQ’d to sixth. This race is one known for upsets with 45% of winners (10 of 22 times) being priced 5-1 or more. The only victory for Golden came second off the layoff like Saturday. First-time Rispoli value pay day!

Friday’s result: Best of Show scratched in the third race.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate preview

Matt Dinerman is back for another week of Golden Gate Fields racing. The genial race caller is the host for our weekly previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“We’ll start with this oddity: On Thursday, and last Friday and Saturday, the Golden Pick Six jackpot was hit. It goes to show that prices do hit here.

“There are nine races both weekend days, with first post at 1:20 p.m. The feature on Saturday is the eighth, with a full field of 12. The morning line favorite is 7-2, showing no clear choice. There are two maiden special weight races, with eight in each race, and a pair of turf races on Saturday. It’s a good card.

“The main event of the week is the eighth race on Sunday, the Alcatraz Stakes for 3-year-olds going one mile on the turf. There are 10 horses entered. Two Gold Rush Weekend winners compete: California Derby winner Stalking Shadow (trained by Jonathan Wong) tries turf for the first time and faces Southern California shipper None Above The Law (Peter Miller), who dominated California-bred company in the Silky Sullivan Stakes. These two will lead the way in the wagering.

“There are plenty of alternatives if you are looking to beat the favorites. Kentucky-bred filly Ida Claire (O.J Jauregui) was an impressive maiden winner on turf and exits the California Oaks. She faces male counterparts in the Alcatraz. Top Executive tries routing for the first time after an allowance victory against sprinters. His dam was stakes placed going a mile and an eighth. As a 2-year-old, he won a stakes at Emerald Downs last summer and is conditioned by a trainer, Blaine Wright, who has had much success in stakes at Golden Gate. Top Harbor (Tim McCanna), another stakes winner, is out of the mare Reba Is Tops, a five-time stakes winner who was a terrific grass router. Seattle Bold was runner-up behind None Above The Law and adds blinkers for trainer Jamey Thomas. Thomas hopes the blinkers help Seattle Bold ‘straighten up’ as he tends to drift in down the stretch.

“The Alcatraz is the second leg of the Golden Hour Late Pick 4. The final leg is the ninth, an allowance sprint for colts and geldings going six furlongs. I’m excited to see how Lord Brancusi does as the son of Dominus was an extremely impressive maiden winner in October and hasn’t run since. Leading up he has a pair of bullet workouts. The likely post time favorite, however, is recent gate-to-wire winner at this level, Let’s Rejoyce.

“One last note. There is no racing on Thursday next week, and instead run Friday-Monday. The Memorial Day Monday feature next week is the $100,000 All American Stakes.”

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred stakes worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PDT. (Note: We’ve tightened up the criterion to stakes races only.)

1:35 Santa Anita (2): Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: As Time Goes By (2-5)

2:12 Belmont (9): $100,000 Seek Again Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Yankee Division (6-5)

4:19 Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 100,000 Honeymoon Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Going Global (6-5)

4:57 Churchill Downs (5): Grade 3 $150,000 Winning Colors Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Frank’s Rockette (6-5)

7:11 Churchill Downs (9): $110,000 Overnight Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1½ miles on turf. Favorite: Delta’s Kingdom (5-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

FOURTH RACE: No. 3 Fashin Icon (5-1)

She is a strife finder deluxe who has many competitive figures for Saturday’s endeavor with trouble and track variant factored in. The 4-year-old mare is looking to make some amends after running fifth as the heavy favorite 36 nights ago. She was rather fractious prior to breaking a tad slowly and outward to put herself behind the eight-ball right from the get-go. After the less than stellar start, Fashin Icon was running evenly past the gap before finishing well nearing the wire. With a competitive figure for Saturday’s endeavor in her holster and an expected better getaway this evening, we’ll push this entrant steadily to provide some late excitement for the money at a medium mutuel.

And now the stars of the show, Friday's results and Saturday's entries.

