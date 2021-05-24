The Sports Report: Lakers lose playoff opener; Dodgers sweep Giants

Howdy, I’m your host, Austin Knoblauch, filling in for Houston Mitchell, who’s on vacation (probably somewhere in Texas). Let’s get right to the news.

Dan Woike on the Lakers: The arena echoed, chants of “Beat L.A.” bouncing between the nearly 12,000 fans watching the Phoenix Suns and Lakers open their first-round playoff series.

There was intensity. There was anger. There was tension. There was atmosphere.

“It actually felt back to normal,” Lakers star Anthony Davis said.

All of it looked pretty familiar Sunday, the Lakers in a totally different setting but somehow managing to start the playoffs exactly how they did a season ago, with a feeble offensive performance in a Game 1 loss.

After securing their playoff spot with a dramatic victory, the Lakers opened their title defense with a dispiriting 99-90 loss to the second-seeded Suns, an offensive output so dismal that Lakers players refused to count a meaningless late three when talking about the final score.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel paces the sideline during Sunday’s Game 1 loss to the Phoenix Suns. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

The team made only seven three-point shots and missed 11 free throws and nine layups, by their count. No one scored more than LeBron James’ 18 points, and Davis made only five of 16 shots.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 34 points while center Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 16 rebounds, eight coming on the offensive glass.

But the Lakers’ problems were mostly on the other end of the court, where they rarely made things look easy. It was eerily similar to how their last playoffs began, the team scoring 93 points in a first-round clunker against Portland.

DODGERS

Gavin Lux, center, is congratulated by DJ Peters, left, and Chris Taylor after hitting grand slam in an 11-5 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Jorge Castillo on the Dodgers: The announcement came minutes before first pitch Sunday afternoon: Mookie Betts scratched from the Dodgers’ lineup because of left shoulder soreness. The Dodgers were already without Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager. Most clubs can’t succeed without one of their best hitters; take a peek down the 5 Freeway. The Dodgers were without three as they looked to complete a three-game series sweep of the San Francisco Giants.

It didn’t matter. The Dodgers pounded Giants right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, building an 11-run lead behind Julio Urías’ two-way prowess before settling for an 11-5 win.

The Giants, off to a surprisingly good start this season, entered the weekend in first place in the National League West, two games ahead of the Dodgers. By Sunday, the Giants (28-19) were in third, left to wonder if they can actually compete with their rivals. The Dodgers, meanwhile, have won seven straight games and 11 of 12 ahead of their marquee two-game series against the Houston Astros at a full-capacity Minute Maid Park starting Tuesday.

“We got beat every which way in this series,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said.

ANGELS

(Alycea Tinoyan / For The Times)

Mike DiGiovanna on the Angels: It seemed as if Shohei Ohtani had paused for dramatic effect. The Angels were down by a run with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh inning Sunday when manager Joe Maddon called Juan Lagares back to the bench.

An Angel Stadium crowd of 15,154 rose to its feet in anticipation of an Ohtani pinch-hit appearance, but it took a good 10 seconds for the two-way star, who was scheduled for an off day, to pop out of the dugout, eliciting a huge roar.

Ohtani has done just about everything on the baseball field this season, launching tape-measure home runs, hurling triple-digit fastballs, stealing bases and even playing a little right field, thrusting himself into early contention for American League most valuable player honors.

But it turns out he was not polishing his Hollywood script-writing chops with Sunday’s game against the Oakland Athletics hanging in the balance.

CLIPPERS

Helene Elliott on the Clippers: There are no excuses left for the Clippers. Just questions, after their playoff-opening loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, about whether they’re destined to repeat the same old failures they’ve produced year after year after year.

Unlike last season, when they rarely had their whole lineup together, they approached this first-round series healthy, rested, with enough time together and enough practice behind them to become comfortable with their rotations and familiar with the details coach Tyronn Lue values so highly. They were so eager to put that into action that they asked Lue to let them stage a scrimmage one day last week. He set aside his fears that someone might get hurt, and gave in. “They competed, played really, really hard,” Lue said.

Too bad they left that on the practice floor.

The Mavericks had every reason to be encouraged by their 113-103 victory over the Clippers at Staples Center on Saturday. Luka Doncic scored only one point of his game-high 31 in the fourth quarter, yet Dallas outscored the Clippers by four in the final 12 minutes. Kristaps Porzingis, who was ejected during the opener of the Mavericks’ first-round series against the Clippers last season, stayed on the floor and contributed six points in the fourth quarter. Dorian Finney-Smith hit a pair of three-point shots in the fourth. Reserve Jalen Brunson, who was recovering from shoulder surgery when the Mavericks were eliminated by the Clippers in six games last season, scored nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter of his postseason debut.

GOLF

Phil Mickelson holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship on Sunday. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

Sam Farmer on golf: Phil Mickelson’s manager sent him a simple text Sunday morning that captured both the swelling drama of the PGA Championship and what was at stake.

“Phil, I’m getting too old for this, but you aren’t,” Steve Loy thumbed out to him. “Let’s get this done.”

Mickelson, in turn, went out and made golf history.

He became the oldest player to win a major golf championship, deftly navigating a windy day at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, S.C., doing so at 50 years, 11 months, a stunning triumph for a player seemingly in the sunset of his storied career.

There was a trim and tanned Mickelson, bobbing like a bronzed buoy one step ahead of a sea of spectators making their way down the 18th fairway, virtually everyone holding a phone camera aloft. At one point, the burly Brooks Koepka was swallowed up by the crowd, only to eventually emerge and complete his second-place finish, tied with Louis Oosthuizen two shots back.

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE/RESULTS

First round

All times Pacific

WESTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 Utah at No. 8 Golden State/Memphis

Memphis 112, Utah 109

Wednesday: at Utah, 7 p.m., TBT

Sat., May 29: at GS/Memphis, TBD, ESPN

Monday, May 31: at GS/Memphis, TBD, TNT

*Wed., June 2: at Utah, TBD, TBD

*Friday, June 4: at GS/Memphis, TBD, TBD

*Sunday, June 6: at Utah, TBD, TBD

No. 2 Phoenix vs. No. 7 Lakers

Phoenix 99, Lakers 90

Tuesday: at Phoenix, 7 p.m., TNT

Thursday: at Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT

Sunday, May 30: at Lakers, 12:30 p.m., ABC

*Tue., June 1: at Phoenix, TBD, TBD

*Thur., June 3: at Lakers, TBD, TBD

*Sat., June 5: at Phoenix, TBD, TBD

No. 3 Denver vs. No. 6 Portland

Portland 123, Denver 109

Today: at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT

Thursday: at Portland, 7:30 p.m., NBATV

Sat., May 29: at Portland, 1 p.m., TNT

*Tue., June 1: at Denver, TBD, TBD

*Thur., June 3: at Portland, TBD, TBD

*Sat., June 5: at Denver, TBD, TBD

No. 4 Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas

Dallas 113, Clippers 103

Tuesday: at Clippers, 7:30 p.m., NBATV

Fri., May 28: at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Sun., May 30: at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TBT

*Wed., June 2: at Clippers, TBD, TBD

*Fri., June 4: at Dallas, TBD, TBD

*Sun., June 6: at Clippers, TBD, TBD

EASTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 Philadelphia vs. No. 8 Washington

Philadelphia 125, Washington 118

Wednesday: at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., NBATV

Sat., May 29: at Wash./Ind., TBD, ESPN

Mon., May 31: at Wash./Ind., TBD, TNT

*Wed., June 2: at Philadelphia, TBD, TBD

*Fri., June 4: at Wash./Ind., TBD, TBD

*Sun., June 6: at Philadelphia, TBD, TBD

No. 2 Brooklyn vs. No. 7 Boston

Brooklyn 104, Boston 93

Tuesday: at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Fri., May 28: at Boston, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Sun., May 30: at Boston, 4 p.m., TNT

*Tue., June 1: at Brooklyn, TBD, TBD

*Thur., June 3: at Boston, TBD, TBD

*Sat., June 5: at Brooklyn, TBD, TBD

No. 3 Milwaukee vs. No. 6 Miami

Milwaukee 109, Miami 107

Today: at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday: at Miami, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Sat., May 29: at Miami, 10:30 a.m., TNT

*Tue., June 1: at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD

*Thur., June 3: at Miami, TBD, TBD

*Sat. June 5: at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD

No. 4 New York vs. No. 5 Atlanta

Atlanta 107, New York 105

Wednesday: at New York, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Fri., May 28: at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN

Sun., May 30: at Atlanta, 10 a.m., ABC

*Wed., June 2: at New York, TBD, TBD

*Fri., June 4: at Atlanta, TBD, TBD

*Sun., June 6: at New York, TBD, TBD

*-if necessary

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE/RESULTS

First round

All times Pacific

East Division

Pittsburgh vs. NY Islanders

New York 4, Pittsburgh 3 (OT)

Pittsburgh 2, New York 1

Pittsburgh 5, New York 4

New York 4, Penguins 1

Today: at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., NBCSN

Wednesday: at New York TBD

*Friday, May 28: New York at Pittsburgh, TBD

Washington vs. Boston

Washington 3, Boston 2 (OT)

Boston 4, Washington 3 (OT)

Boston 3, Washington 2 (2 OT)

Boston 4, Washington 1

Boston 3, Washington 1

Boston wins series, 4-1

Central Division

Carolina vs. Nashville

Carolina 5, Nashville 2

Carolina 3, Nashville 0

Nashville 5, Carolina 4 (2OT)

Nashville 4, Carolina 3 (2OT)

Tuesday: at Carolina, 5 p.m., CNBC

Thursday: at Nashville, TBD

*Saturday, May 29: at Carolina, TBD

Florida vs. Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1

Florida 6, Tampa Bay 5 (OT)

Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2

Today: at Florida, 5 p.m., CNBC

*Wednesday: at Tampa Bay, TBD

*Friday, May 28: at Florida, TBD

North Division

Toronto vs. Montreal

Montreal 2, Toronto 1

Toronto 5, Montreal 1

Today: at Montreal, 4 p.m., NHLN

Tuesday: at Montreal, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

*Thursday: at Toronto, TBD

*Saturday, May 29: at Montreal, TBD

*Monday, May 31: at Toronto, TBD

Edmonton vs. Winnipeg

Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 1

Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0

Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 4 (OT)

Today: at Winnipeg, 6:45 p.m., NBCSN

*Wednesday: at Edmonton, TBD

*Friday, May 28: at Winnipeg, TBD

*Sunday, May 30: at Edmonton, TBD

West Division

Colorado vs. St. Louis

Colorado 4, St. Louis 1

Colorado 6, St. Louis 3

Colorado 5, St. Louis 1

Colorado 5, St. Louis 2

Colorado wins series, 4-1

Vegas vs. Minnesota

Minnesota 1, Vegas 0 (OT)

Vegas 3, Minnesota 1

Vegas 5, Minnesota 2

Vegas 4, Minnesota 0

Today: at Vegas, 7:30 p.m., CNBC

*Wednesday: at Minnesota, TBD

*Friday, May 28: at Vegas, TBD

*-if necessary

1905 — Harry Payne Whitney’s Tanya becomes the second filly to win the Belmont Stakes. Ruthless was the first filly to win the Belmont, in 1867. Whitney would also win the Kentucky Derby with a filly, Regret, in 1915.

1935 — In the first major league night game, the Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 before 25,000 fans in Cincinnati.

1936 — Tony Lazzeri of the New York Yankees drives in 11 runs with a triple and three home runs — two of them grand slams — in a 25-2 rout of the Philadelphia A’s.

1967 — The AFL grants a franchise to the Cincinnati Bengals.

1980 — Bobby Nystrom’s overtime goal gives the New York Islanders a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 6 for their first Stanley Cup title.

1981 — The Indianapolis 500 ends in controversy when Mario Andretti, who finished second to Bobby Unser, is declared the winner because Unser broke a rule during a slowdown period near the end of the race. The decision is later reversed, giving Unser credit for the victory, but he is fined $40,000.

1986 — The Montreal Canadiens win their 23rd Stanley Cup, beating the Calgary Flames 4-3 in five games.

1988 — The fourth game of the Stanley Cup finals between the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins is postponed with the score tied 3-3 and 3:23 left in the second period when a power failure hits Boston Garden.

1990 — The Edmonton Oilers win their fifth Stanley Cup in seven seasons by beating the Bruins 4-1 in Game 5. Goalie Bill Ranford, who limited Boston to eight goals in the series, wins the Conn Smythe Trophy for most valuable player in the playoffs.

1992 — Al Unser Jr. wins the closest finish at the Indianapolis 500, beating Scott Goodyear by 43-thousandths of a second, barely half a car length. Lyn St. James, the second woman to race at Indy, finishes 11th.

1995 — Oakland’s Dennis Eckersley becomes the sixth pitcher to record 300 saves, in a 5-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

2001 — John Lieber of the Chicago Cubs tosses a 79-pitch, one-hit shutout in a 3-0 blanking of the Reds. It’s the first shutout of the Reds in an NL-record 208 games.

2009 — Brazil’s Helio Castroneves becomes the ninth driver to win the Indianapolis 500 three times. Castroneves pulls away over the final laps to beat Dan Wheldon of England and Danica Patrick, who eclipsed her fourth-place finish as a rookie in 2005 by crossing the strip of bricks in third.

2010 — Lukas Lacko of Slovakia beats American Michael Yani in a 71-game match that ties for the most in the French Open since tiebreakers were instituted in 1973. Lacko wins 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 12-10 in a first-round match that takes two days to complete.

And finally

Not even a power failure at Boston Garden could stop Wayne Gretzky and the Edmonton Oilers on their way to winning the Stanley Cup in 1988. Watch it here.