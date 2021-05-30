Horse racing newsletter: Santa Anita’s Belmont trifecta

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get a handicapping lesson from Rob Henie.

Let’s check in with the three Southern California horses set to run in the Belmont Stakes. If one of them wins, it would mean that in all three Triple Crown races, a Santa Anita-based horse crossed the finish line first. (And, yes, that wording was intentional, pending lots of legal action.)

Rombauer: The Preakness winner worked a half-mile on Friday over the Belmont surface with a new jockey, the Hall of Famer John Velazquez. Flavien Prat rode the colt in the Preakness but elected to go with Hot Rod Charlie, whom he rode in the Kentucky Derby. He was clocked in 50.01 seconds over the four furlongs.

“I was very happy with the work,” trainer Michael McCarthy told NYRA communications. “I just wanted him to go ahead and get familiar with Johnny. He went in 13.2, 25.4 and 50 and 2. He came through the lane nicely and galloped out from the wire to the mile-and-three-eighths pole in 12 and 2, so I’m happy with everything I saw.

“It seemed like he was well in hand at all times. Johnny asked him to gallop out a little bit going underneath the wire and the horse seemed to respond nicely. I’m very happy with what I saw.”

Rombauer arrived at Belmont the Monday after the Preakness.

“One of the nice things about him is his mind is very good and he’s very comfortable wherever he’s at,” McCarthy said. “He’ll … get back to it again on Sunday.

“I’m just hoping for a good six or seven days here. The horse is in a nice rhythm and I hope all the participants get into the starting gate as well as they can and we just settle it on the racetrack. That’s all you want in any of these big races. You just want everybody to get there in good shape.”

Hot Rod Charlie: The third-place finisher in the Kentucky Derby had a five-furlong work Friday in 1:00.48. Prat was on board as the colt did splits of 24.06 and 48.32 and passed workmate Liam’s Pride about an eighth of a mile from the wire.

“Very happy with his breeze,” trainer Doug O’Neill told Santa Anita publicity. “Flavien was happy with the way he did it and that makes me happy. He had a good, strong gallop going into this work and now he’s got a strong work and gallop-out going into the race.

“We just want to stay injury-free and we’re pumped up and optimistic about [the race]. This horse is getting more and more confident and he’s starting to separate himself from the others.”

Lava Man accompanied Hot Rod Charlie to New York.

Rock Your World: The winner of the Santa Anita Derby worked a bullet five furlongs Friday in 58.40. There were 32 running that distance with an average time of 1:01.28.

“It was a good work,” trainer John Sadler told Santa Anita publicity. Rock Your World shipped to New York on Saturday.

Rock Your World had a horrible beginning in the Kentucky Derby and was crashed into by Essential Quality. He finished 17th. “We hope to right the ship in the Belmont,” Sadler said.

Here are the potential starters in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes.

Probable: Bourbonic (trainer Todd Pletcher, jockey Kendrick Carmouche); Brooklyn Strong (Danny Velazquez, Jose Ortiz); Essential Quality (Brad Cox, Luis Saez); France Go de Ina (Hideyuki Mori, Ricardo Santana, Jr.), Hot Rod Charlie (O’Neill, Prat); Known Agenda (Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr.); Overtook (Pletcher, Manny Franco); Rebel’s Romance (Charlie Appleby, Mike Smith), Rock Your World (Sadler, Joel Rosario), Rombauer (McCarthy, John Velazquez).

Possible: Keepmeinmind (Robertino Diodoro, David Cohen)

Weekly handicapping lesson

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the sixth race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.

“This is a bottom-level $20,000 maiden claimer at 6½ furlongs. At the low levels, tactics are typically not a handicapping factor we give much credence to, meaning, we’re not looking for the horse who can rate before finishing. After all, if they were useful and handy from a versatility standpoint, they likely wouldn’t be running for a low-level tag. As a general rule, low-level runners are going up and down in the late going.

“With this in mind, top selection is SWEET SONNY (#9) for Brian Koriner and Jay Em Ess Stable. She has legitimate early speed out of the gate, thus, the following ECHR/WCHR Handicapping Angle fits her well. In a cheap field lacking much talent, we like to find the likely leader at the ¼ pole, which has led to numerous winners for members of both the WCHR and ECHR. In a weak field, very few runners are making up ground down the lane. If the front runner at the ¼ pole can be established, they’re often an excellent candidate to go wire to wire. Even if this front runner begins to weaken, they’ll simply be backpedaling in front of other regressing runners. This will present the illusion of a horse on the front end who’s ‘finding more’ when in actuality the entire field is going backward.

“Look for Jessica Pyfer to push for the front end while simply doing enough to maintain the edge up front. If the runner from the three LIFE’S EMOTIONS (#3) hits the front out of the gate, things immediately lean to her favor, as the exact angle we mentioned above, would apply to her as well. One other note, whichever runner does indeed make it to the front end, they can turn the other runner into the role of a ‘chaser,’ and horses who aren’t accustomed to that role, more often than not, will end up spitting the bit, just not comfortable chasing others. This one is also off the rail for the first time, and that’s never a bad thing with runners beginning their career regardless of age.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 9-3

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 5,6,7,8

“Negative Notes:

4 My Tigress — The fact she was moved from the Richard Baltas barn and moved to the Javier Jose Sierra barn, not to mention being dropped to the bottom, isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement despite Umberto Rispoli taking the call. Despite the drop and Rispoli, we’re gonna try to beat based more on the posturing from her connections.

10 Mamma Rama — When Andrew Lerner returned off the layoff at the bottom level, he knew the placement likely would keep another from claiming, but the fact they now return at the same level following a close third, rather than try better, isn’t exactly an endorsement.

“First Timers:

1 Can Fly — Will need the effort here today.

“TOP PICK: SWEET SONNY (#9 9-5 Pyfer)

“SECOND CHOICE: LIFE’S EMOTION (#3 6-1 Ellingwood)”

The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.

Santa Anita review

There were three stakes races on the Saturday card. Let’s look at them.

Grade 3 $100,000 Daytona Stakes: It’s always a great story when an 8-year-old gelding wins a stakes race, and that’s exactly what happened when Bombard won the 6½-furlong turf race for older horses. He went gate to wire but did have to battle Law Abidin Citizen in the stretch before winning by 1¼ lengths.

Bombard paid $3.40, $2.80 and $2.10. Majestic Eagle was second, followed by Commander, Law Abidin Citizen and Jamming Eddy.

Richard Mandella (winning trainer): “He’s as good as he’s ever been for sure. I don’t race him much, he’s got a few problems that we have to take care of, but he comes back and he pays us back. We’ll keep doing that as long as he’s having a good time and so are we. Both [Bombard and United] are old geldings and are just big pets around the barn. When you walk by they usually stop, looking for a mint.”

Prat (winning jockey): “He broke really well and put himself in the race. He ran his race. I don’t think the blinkers on had anything to do with his race. I love to win.”

Grade 2 $200,000 Charlies Whittingham Stakes: There were only four starters in this 1¼-mile turf race, which should make picking the winner easier. But heavy favorite United never fired and finished last as Award Winner rallied in mid-stretch to win by a head over front-running Acclimate.

Award Winner paid $15.40 and $7.80. There was no show betting, which was likely a good thing for show-playing “bridge jumpers” with United finishing fourth. The only horse not mentioned, Red King, was third.

David Hofmans (winning trainer): “When he first got here, I didn’t think he was gonna like it here. But apparently, he liked it here better than he did back East. Something with the climate; maybe he likes the warm weather. I don’t know. From Day 1 he just started blossoming. Each week he got stronger, he got heavier, he ate more and he was enjoying his training. I think it’s just a change in location, which was important to him. I was so happy when [the owner] asked me to take the horse because I wanted to train [Devine Actress’] offspring, because they are all wonderful. It’s kind of a dream come true.”

Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): “This was a really big win for us. I knew that horse [Acclimate] had a lot of speed, so I let him go and my horse relaxed. I waited until the quarter pole and asked him one time and he really picked it up and made a huge move in the stretch. I was worried about the other horses [United and Red King], but they never touched us.”

Grade 2 $200,000 Triple Bend Stakes: Again, the favorite was beaten and jockey Hernandez guided the winner home first in the seven-furlong race. Magic on Tap ran a smart stalking race and went three wide into the stretch to win by two lengths. In this case, it was the “other Baffert” play.

Magic on Tap paid $13.20, $6.00 and $3.00. Shooters Shoot was second, followed by Exaulted, Eight Rings and Lambeau.

Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “I was afraid of a speed duel, where we would wear each other out. Eight Rings was coming off a long layoff, so with fractions like that, it was crazy. I threw the other horse [Magic On Tap] in there. I was looking for an allowance race for the horse and then I decided to throw him into the stakes race. He is bred to be a good one. It was good to get a stakes win for him after he disappointed in the Californian. He is still a little green, but he has been working really well. I was disappointed in Eight Rings, but you gotta get the trip. I thought we could run 1-2 today.”

Hernandez (winning jockey): “Bob told me the horse was training really good, so break well, and it looked like there was going to be a little bit of speed in the race, so try to follow them and that’s what I did. My horse, he helped me a lot, he broke really sharp and I was behind the speed all the race and then when I hit the quarter pole, I asked him to go and he responded really well.”

Santa Anita preview

The Sunday card, penultimate of the race week, is nine races starting at 1 p.m. There are the mostly usual more turf races than dirt (all the odd-numbered ones). There is one stakes, one allowance/optional claimer and four Cal-bred only races.

The stakes is the Grade 2 $200,000 Summertime Oaks for 3-year-old fillies going 1-1/16 miles. The field size is a sad five. The favorite, at 4-5, is Soothsay for Mandella and Prat (You’ve seen that combo a lot). She is undefeated in two starts and is coming off a half-length win in the Santa Anita Oaks. The second favorite is Crazy Beautiful at 6-5 for Kenny McPeek and Mike Smith. Crazy Beautiful is a shipper having last run in the Kentucky Oaks, finishing 10th. The race before she won the Gulfstream Park Oaks. She has won three of eight starts with three seconds.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 8 (2 also eligible), 10, 6, 11, 10, 7, 5, 10.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FIRST RACE: No. 2 Diva’s Finale (-1)

Diva’s Finale is nothing on paper. Four career races for this horse that cost $100,000 have resulted in three different trainers claiming, the latest being O’Neill from a six-furlong dirt race two weeks ago. O’Neill is winning 26% first off the claim and moves back to turf Sunday. Rispoli rides and at 15-1 anything this jockey rides on turf, especially at a price, is worth looking at and betting on. Blinkers come off and there is a six-pound weight break as O’Neill races this horse against 3-year-olds. If O’Neill likes this move and Rispoli is riding at this value, how can I ignore it?

Saturday’s result: Super Game came flying a little too late from too far back to run second. Rispoli won’t make that mistake next time, especially if they go longer, so make a note. Game paid $3.40 for place.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at stakes worth $100,000 or more Saturday.

Churchill Downs (5): $150,000 Audubon Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1-1/8 miles on the turf. Winner: Cellist ($7.60)

Churchill Downs (6): $150,000 Blame Stakes, 4 and up, 1-1/8 miles. Winner: Mighty Heart ($21.40)

Churchill Downs (7): $150,000 Shawnee Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1-1/16 miles. Winner: Envoutante ($2.80)

Churchill Downs (8): Grade 3 $150,000 Regret Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1-1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Gam’s Mission ($14.20)

Churchill Downs (9): Grade 3 $150,000 Matt Winn Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1-1/16 miles. Winner: Fulsome ($5.40)

Belmont (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Pennine Ridge Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1-1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Sainthood ($3.80)

Churchill Downs (10): $150,000 Aristides Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Bango ($10.60)

Churchill Downs (11): $110,000 Douglas Park Overnight Stakes, 4 and up, 1-1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Set Piece ($4.40)

Santa Anita (5): Grade 3 $100,000 Daytona Stakes, 4 and up, 6½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Bombard ($3.40)

Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 Charles Whittingham Stakes, 3 and up, 1¼ miles on turf. Winner: Award Winner ($15.40)

Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Triple Bend Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Magic on Tap ($13.20)

Big races preview

A look at stakes worth $100,000 or more Sunday. All times PST.

1:40 Belmont (8): $100,000 Paradise Creek Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Outadore (8-5)

4:52 Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 Summertime Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1-1/16 miles. Favorite: Soothsay (4-5)

Chris Wade’s L.A. pick of the day

FOURTH RACE: No. 9 Stel Favorite (9-2)

This nicely bred gelding finished strongly for second against a quality group when earning a solid charting for this level. This runner also had prepped strongly in morning drills, posting works that I gave A- and B grades. This shedrow consistently does very well with freshmen runners in their second start year-in and year-out and with an expected step forward in just his second career start, I’ll confidently back in this trial featuring just one maiden winner among the bunch.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, May 29. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 68th day of a 81-day meet. Cloudy & Firm FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $39,000. Waiver Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.89 47.18 1:11.34 1:23.67 1:35.82 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Fuente 122 4 3 5 5 5 1–½ 1–nk Pereira 19.10 5 The Black Album 118 5 2 3–1 3–1 3–½ 3–½ 2–hd Prat 0.90 1 Move Over 118 1 4 4–½ 4–1 4–hd 4–½ 3–6 Hernandez 3.60 3 Snazzy Dresser 124 3 5 2–½ 2–1 2–1½ 2–hd 4–1¾ Desormeaux 1.60 2 Start a Runnin 122 2 1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 5 5 Flores 23.10 4 FUENTE (GB) 40.20 7.80 6.00 5 THE BLACK ALBUM (FR) 3.00 2.10 1 MOVE OVER (GB) 2.80 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $35.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-1) $47.70 Winner–Fuente (GB) Ch.g.5 by Havana Gold (IRE) out of Bounty Box (GB), by Bahamian Bounty (GB). Bred by Farmers Hill Stud (GB). Trainer: Manuel Badilla. Owner: Charles, Ronald L. and Gordon, Samuel. Mutuel Pool $153,491 Exacta Pool $57,986 Trifecta Pool $49,449. Claimed–The Black Album (FR) by Snow, Roger and Stallings, Brad. Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr. Scratched–none. FUENTE (GB) pulled early, raced at the back outside a rival, angled four wide into the stretch, struck the front nearing the eighth pole, battled three deep late and prevailed. THE BLACK ALBUM (FR) stalked the top pair, was coaxed along nearing the quarter pole, came three wide into the stretch, bid between rivals and drifted in mid-stretch, continued to battled between late and got outkicked. MOVE OVER (GB) stumbled leaving the gate, settled along the inside, moved out into the two path leaving the far turn, angled back to the fence at the top of the stretch and was put in tight by START A RUNNIN, gained a clear path and rallied inside but could not get by the top pair. SNAZZY DRESSER false broke and came away slow, advanced outside around the first turn and went up to press the leader, challenged around the far turn and lead into the stretch, lost the lead approaching the furlong grounds, steadied when THE BLACK ALBUM drifted over and weakened. START A RUNNIN sped to the front, set the pace under pressure, dueled around the far turn and lost command leaving the bend, chased between and lost his path past the eighth pole and also weakened. SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.18 47.16 1:11.74 1:24.73 1:38.70 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Sharapova 118 1 3 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 1–½ Rispoli 2.10 2 Ginja 118 2 1 3–1 3–1½ 2–2½ 2–6 2–9 Cedillo 1.30 6 High Con 118 6 2 2–1½ 2–hd 3–2½ 3–2 3–ns McCarthy 11.80 4 Whistler's Style 118 4 5 5–3 4–½ 4–½ 4–1½ 4–1¾ T Baze 5.80 3 Witch Moon 121 3 4 6 6 6 5–½ 5–3½ Pyfer 4.80 5 Lady Crocker 126 5 6 4–1 5–3 5–2 6 6 Hernandez 18.50 1 SHARAPOVA 6.20 3.40 3.00 2 GINJA 2.80 2.40 6 HIGH CON 4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $128.60 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $7.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-6-4) $11.79 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-6) $20.85 Winner–Sharapova B.f.3 by Outwork out of Long Kiss Goodbye, by Into Mischief. Bred by Three Lyons Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: David A. Bernsen, LLC, Exline-Border Racing LLC, Dorfman, Steve and Hausman, Richard. Mutuel Pool $228,151 Daily Double Pool $36,045 Exacta Pool $86,852 Superfecta Pool $30,814 Trifecta Pool $57,274. Scratched–none. SHARAPOVA controlled the pace from inside, remained clear to the stretch, felt pressure from GINJA to the outside, drifted off the rail and held gamely. GINJA stalked two wide around the first turn, three wide on the backstretch, moved in a path around the second bend then came three wide into the lane, took aim while being floated out by the leader, drew alongside the winners flank mid-stretch but lacked the needed late kick. HIGH CON bumped with rival into the first turn, raced up close outside the pacesetter, asked at the three-eighths and could not keep up around the far turn, churned on through the lane and saved the show. WHISTLER'S STYLE reserved in the two path early, came out a bit in upper stretch and missed the show. WITCH MOON drifted out on the first turn, trailed the field off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and never made an impact. LADY CROCKER bumped with rival into the first turn, tracked the pace off the inside and had little left for the stretch. THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.32 44.84 56.64 1:09.11 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Dylans Wild Cat 118 5 2 2–2½ 2–4½ 1–2 1–3 Pyfer 0.90 1 Super Game 123 1 5 3–2½ 3–3½ 3–4 2–½ Rispoli 4.00 2 Pray for My Owner 123 2 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–3 3–3½ T Baze 2.50 3 Mucha Woman 118 3 4 5 5 5 4–½ Centeno 14.50 4 Mind Meld 123 4 3 4–1 4–2½ 4–3 5 Valdivia, Jr. 6.30 5 DYLANS WILD CAT 3.80 2.40 2.10 1 SUPER GAME 3.40 2.20 2 PRAY FOR MY OWNER 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $13.40 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $5.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-2) $5.95 Winner–Dylans Wild Cat Ch.f.3 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Mommacat, by Square Eddie. Bred by Papa Gallo Racing (CA). Trainer: Howard L. Zucker. Owner: Sunnyside Capital Ventures. Mutuel Pool $221,037 Daily Double Pool $23,747 Exacta Pool $85,750 Trifecta Pool $69,456. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-5) paid $98.05. Pick Three Pool $49,500. DYLANS WILD CAT was up close outside the pacesetter early, applied pressure leaving the backstretch, dueled around the turn, cleared in upper stretch and drew away. SUPER GAME stalked from inside, steered off the rail in the drive and rallied for the place. PRAY FOR MY OWNER sped to the front while a bit rank crossing over surfaces, dueled with the winner around the turn, could not keep up nearing the furlong grounds and lost the place. MUCHA WOMAN dropped back early, looked uncomfortable while in a bit tight along the rail early on the turn, continued inside into the stretch and was never a factor. MIND MELD settled off the pace, raced outside a rival into the turn, angled to the rail clearing that foe, moved out in the stretch and never rallied. FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 22.63 46.63 58.72 1:11.45 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Queen Stormborn 119 1 1 2–1 1–hd 1–2½ 1–5½ Espinoza 3.30 3 Traffic Stopper 126 3 2 1–hd 2–1 2–4 2–2¼ Prat 3.10 5 Raneem 121 4 7 7–½ 9 6–½ 3–1 Pyfer 7.70 2 Lucky Long Legs 126 2 9 9 7–½ 8–½ 4–nk Gonzalez 7.90 6 Run Like Kona 124 5 3 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ 5–¾ Rispoli 6.20 8 Pasito 117 7 8 8–1½ 5–½ 4–2 6–¾ Ortega 30.70 11 Full Eclipse 119 9 4 5–1½ 8–½ 9 7–5 Ellingwood 24.20 10 Secret Square 124 8 5 4–½ 4–hd 7–hd 8–1 Barnett 42.00 7 Miss Lady Ann 126 6 6 6–½ 6–1 5–½ 9 Pereira 2.80 1 QUEEN STORMBORN 8.60 4.60 3.80 3 TRAFFIC STOPPER 4.40 3.60 5 RANEEM 5.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $28.00 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $16.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-5-2) $60.25 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-5-2-6) $623.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-5) $59.70 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-4) $4.00 Winner–Queen Stormborn B.f.4 by Into Mischief out of Westwood Pride, by Pleasantly Perfect. Bred by Kretz Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $370,089 Daily Double Pool $26,127 Exacta Pool $177,705 Superfecta Pool $83,573 Super High Five Pool $4,086 Trifecta Pool $124,788. Claimed–Miss Lady Ann by Joseph Besecker. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Season to Remember, Tippy Top. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-1) paid $16.30. Pick Three Pool $29,179. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-5-4) paid $5.00. QUEEN STORMBORN pressed from inside then dueled around the turn, kicked clear at the top of the lane and widened under right-handed urging and strong handling late. TRAFFIC STOPPER away quickly in the beginning, sped to the front, set the pace outside of QUEEN STORMBORN, dueled with that rival around the turn, lost contact in upper stretch and stayed on to secure the place. RANEEM angled to the inside early, saved ground into the stretch, summoned a mild rally and bested the rest. LUCKY LONG LEGS lacked early speed, angled five wide into the stretch and also produced a mild rally to fill out the superfecta. RUN LIKE KONA was forwardly placed outside the leaders, traveled three wide around the bend and lacked the needed response. PASITO sat off the pace, advanced two wide through the turn but flattened out in the drive. FULL ECLIPSE stalked widest up the backstretch, took the turn five then six wide and failed to answer when asked. SECRET SQUARE chased four wide to the stretch and faded. MISS LADY ANN was mid-pack in the early going, took the turn three wide and weakened. FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Daytona Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.63 44.17 1:08.13 1:14.47 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Bombard 122 2 4 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–1¼ Prat 0.70 1 Majestic Eagle 122 1 5 5 5 5 2–hd Gutierrez 9.80 5 Commander 120 5 2 3–hd 3–½ 3–1 3–1¼ Hernandez 6.20 4 Law Abidin Citizen 122 4 1 2–2 2–2 2–½ 4–ns Cedillo 2.50 3 Jamming Eddy 120 3 3 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–½ 5 T Baze 11.50 2 BOMBARD 3.40 2.80 2.10 1 MAJESTIC EAGLE 6.00 2.80 5 COMMANDER (FR) 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $17.00 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $7.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $11.45 Winner–Bombard Dbb.g.8 by War Front out of Witty, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Raydelz Stable (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bass II, Perry R., Bass, Ramona S., Dilschneider, Adele B. and Hancock, II, Waddell W.. Mutuel Pool $267,627 Daily Double Pool $29,083 Exacta Pool $108,698 Trifecta Pool $79,594. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-2) paid $8.80. Pick Three Pool $52,653. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-4-2) paid $1.75. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-5-1-2) 3791 tickets with 4 correct paid $43.00. Pick Four Pool $213,725. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-1-5-1-2) 264 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,446.30. Pick Five Pool $444,001. BOMBARD set the pace under pressure from LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN, maintained a short lead through the turn and into the stretch, shook free from rival near the sixteenth pole and held well under right-handed encouragement. MAJESTIC EAGLE sat off the pace, angled off the rail leaving the turn, rallied and outkicked COMMANDER for the place honors. COMMANDER (FR) stalked outside a rival, angled out in upper stretch, finished willingly in the late stages and got outfinished for the place. LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN pressed the pace from outside into and around the bend, challenged into the furlong grounds then flattened in the final sixteenth. JAMMING EDDY saved ground stalking the pace, lacked room along the inside past the eighth pole, remained inside through the final sixteenth gaining some room to run and kept to task under right-handed urging. SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.77 44.48 56.78 1:09.91 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Scary Fast Smile 126 1 6 1–½ 1–1 1–3 1–8 T Baze 1.20 3 Teton Valley 111 3 5 2–2 2–2½ 2–4 2–2½ Ellingwood 3.90 4 Take Me for a Spin 126 4 3 3–½ 4–1 4–½ 3–ns Gonzalez 6.50 8 Joe Don Looney 113 8 2 8 7–½ 6–1 4–1 Pyfer 7.80 2 Without Malice 121 2 8 4–1½ 3–2 3–1½ 5–hd Centeno 50.90 5 Maricopa County 126 5 7 7–hd 8 8 6–1½ Valdivia, Jr. 27.50 7 Unmasked 126 7 1 5–2½ 5–1 5–½ 7–1¼ Cedillo 17.70 6 Raging Waters 118 6 4 6–½ 6–hd 7–½ 8 Espinoza 4.30 1 SCARY FAST SMILE 4.40 2.80 2.40 3 TETON VALLEY 4.60 3.20 4 TAKE ME FOR A SPIN 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $5.00 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $6.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-4-8) $11.44 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-4-8-2) $816.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-4) $16.85 Winner–Scary Fast Smile Ch.g.4 by Smiling Tiger out of Scary Fast, by Congaree. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Branch, William A., Buster, Jr., William C. and Cohen, Mark. Mutuel Pool $410,277 Daily Double Pool $29,257 Exacta Pool $217,947 Superfecta Pool $108,293 Super High Five Pool $14,432 Trifecta Pool $171,833. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-1) paid $12.50. Pick Three Pool $53,741. SCARY FAST SMILE got bumped twice at the start, took control early from inside, cleared past the half-mile pole, showed the way along the inside into the stretch and drew off in the final furlong. TETON VALLEY broke in and bumped rival at the start, showed early speed then chased the leader into the turn, went two wide around the bend, proved no match for the winner but bested the rest. TAKE ME FOR A SPIN was in range early off the rail, took the turn three then four wide and gained the show. JOE DON LOONEY was bothered from inside at the start, sat off the pace, took the turn four to five wide and missed the show. WITHOUT MALICE tossed his head, broke in and got pinballed at the start, went three to four wide into the lane, drifted out in the stretch and weakened. MARICOPA COUNTY broke out, dropped back early and angled to the inside, saved ground through the turn and failed to rally. UNMASKED broke out while also quickest early, dropped back off the pacesetter, went four wide into the turn then angled down to the two path, drifted out in upper stretch and could not rally. RAGING WATERS chased off the inside, three wide around the turn and proved no menace. SEVENTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Charles Whittingham Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.00 46.66 1:10.67 1:35.34 1:59.27 Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Award Winner 122 2 2–2½ 2–2½ 2–2 2–2 2–3 1–hd Hernandez 6.70 1 Acclimate 122 1 1–2½ 1–3 1–3 1–1½ 1–1 2–2½ Gonzalez 9.40 3 Red King 124 3 4 4 4 4 3–½ 3–2¼ Rispoli 3.40 4 United 124 4 3–2½ 3–2 3–2 3–1 4 4 Prat 0.30 2 AWARD WINNER 15.40 7.80 1 ACCLIMATE 12.40 3 RED KING $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $35.20 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $37.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-3) $38.85 Winner–Award Winner B.g.5 by Ghostzapper out of Devine Actress, by Theatrical (IRE). Bred by Mrs. Jerry Amerman (KY). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Amerman Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $275,325 Daily Double Pool $34,699 Exacta Pool $93,400 Trifecta Pool $51,734. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-2) paid $33.30. Pick Three Pool $45,481. AWARD WINNER stalked ACCLIMATE through the early stages, took aim two wide into the lane, drew alongside mid-stretch and dug in late to edge the runner-up. ACCLIMATE took control early, set the pace from inside, remained unchallenged into the stretch, responded when challenged in the furlong grounds and yielded grudgingly to the winner. RED KING tossed his head at the start and came away a bit slow to shuffled back between rivals, raced off the rail then angled in first time through the stretch, saved ground trailing the field into the stretch, came off the rail in the lane, finished willingly but could not threaten the top pair. UNITED settled off the pace, asked around the far turn and never responded. EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Triple Bend Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.10 45.03 1:10.14 1:23.54 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Magic On Tap 120 4 3 3–hd 3–½ 1–1½ 1–2 Hernandez 5.60 3 Shooters Shoot 120 3 4 5 5 2–½ 2–1¾ Rispoli 5.10 1 Exaulted 120 1 5 4–4 4–1 4–1 3–2¾ Cedillo 2.00 5 Eight Rings 120 5 2 2–4½ 2–1½ 3–½ 4–1¼ Prat 1.60 2 Lambeau 120 2 1 1–½ 1–hd 5 5 Maldonado 4.80 4 MAGIC ON TAP 13.20 6.00 3.00 3 SHOOTERS SHOOT 5.40 2.80 1 EXAULTED 2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $135.80 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $29.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-1) $30.65 Winner–Magic On Tap Grr.h.5 by Tapit out of Aubby K, by Street Sense. Bred by Summer Wind Equine (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Summer Wind Equine. Mutuel Pool $402,825 Daily Double Pool $40,913 Exacta Pool $123,751 Trifecta Pool $84,135. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-4) paid $48.50. Pick Three Pool $42,274. MAGIC ON TAP got bumped on both sides at the start, stalked the top pair off the rail, bid three wide outside EIGHT RINGS into the stretch, cleared rival and drifted in a bit in upper stretch and held well over the runner-up. SHOOTERS SHOOT got bumped at the start, dropped back early, raced off the rail then moved into the two path for the turn, angled four wide entering the stretch, rallied from outside but was not enough to threaten the winner. EXAULTED broke slow and inward, tracked the top pair from inside, entered the stretch two to three wide and finished evenly in the late stages. EIGHT RINGS broke in and bumped rival at the start, dueled for the lead outside of LAMBEAU, put away that rival into the stretch then got tested by MAGIC ON TAP at the top of the lane, relinquished command in upper stretch while getting a bothered a bit by that rival drifting in, then weakened in the final furlong. LAMBEAU dueled for the lead from inside, lost contact with EIGHT RINGS into the stretch and weakened along the rail. HAND TIMED. NINTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.88 47.55 1:11.91 1:35.98 1:47.83 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 No Foolery Here 118 7 4 4–1 5–½ 5–hd 2–1 1–½ Franco 2.40 2 Subconscious 118 2 1 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–1½ 2–½ Cedillo 12.20 1 Lone Scout 120 1 5 6–6½ 6–5 6–5 4–5 3–½ Desormeaux 7.10 6 Dicey Mo Chara 118 5 2 3–1½ 3–½ 3–1 3–1 4–7½ T Baze 7.40 3 Warbird 118 3 6 5–½ 4–1 4–hd 5–2 5–1¼ Rispoli 3.50 4 Halfbarberbingie 118 4 7 7 7 7 6–2½ 6–16 Espinoza 28.10 7 American Admiral 118 6 3 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 7 7 Prat 2.10 8 NO FOOLERY HERE 6.80 3.80 3.00 2 SUBCONSCIOUS 9.20 7.20 1 LONE SCOUT 4.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8) $55.40 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $30.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-1-6) $96.65 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-1-6-3) $2,581.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-1) $92.80 Winner–No Foolery Here Dbb.c.3 by Carpe Diem out of Leo's Pegasus, by Fusaichi Pegasus. Bred by Forging Oaks Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Sayjay Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $497,713 Daily Double Pool $158,996 Exacta Pool $230,986 Superfecta Pool $95,185 Super High Five Pool $23,677 Trifecta Pool $153,498. Scratched–Gone Rogue. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-8) paid $99.10. Pick Three Pool $104,430. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-2-4-8) 1463 tickets with 4 correct paid $265.45. Pick Four Pool $508,887. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-1-2-4-8) 348 tickets with 5 correct paid $989.70. Pick Five Pool $450,849. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-2-1-2-4-8) 92 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,297.44. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $222,903. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $191,178. NO FOOLERY HERE settled in the two path, went between runners leaving the backstretch, lacked room on the second turn and angled to the rail at the five-sixteenths, saved ground into the lane, tipped out in the stretch and reeled in SUBCONSCIOUS in the final sixteenth to get up late. SUBCONSCIOUS sped to the front and pulled briefly first time through the stretch, controlled the pace along the fence, led clear to the eighth pole and yielded late. LONE SCOUT tracked along the inside, angled three wide into the stretch, closed well and earned the show honors. DICEY MO CHARA (GB) pulled early off the heels of the pacesetter, was ridden along through far turn and entered the stretch three wide, stayed within striking distance in the final furlong but could not summon the needed late kick. WARBIRD was off slow to begin, chased three wide through both turns and had little left for the drive. HALFBARBERBINGIE trailed the field through the early going, exited far turn three wide and never got involved. AMERICAN ADMIRAL was closest in pursuit through the early stages, dropped back around the far turn, tired in the lane and was not persevered with late. Attendance Handle On-Track 4,179 $700,230 Inter-Track N/A $1,680,738 Out of State N/A $7,076,584 TOTAL 4,179 $9,457,552