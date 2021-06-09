The Sports Report: Clippers lose wild Game 1 to Jazz

Howdy, I’m your host, Iliana Limón Romero, filling in for Houston Mitchell, who is on vacation (probably wondering how many players forget to touch first base after hitting home runs). Let’s get right to the news.

Andrew Greif on the Clippers: SALT LAKE CITY — Of the eight teams remaining in these NBA playoffs, none by now is conditioned to overreact less to the first game of a series than the Clippers.

When Dallas couldn’t finish the job in the first round, leading 2-0, then 3-2, the Clippers did, rallying in seven games.

Their recovery skills will be tested again, after Tuesday’s 112-109 loss in the opening game of this second-round series to Utah — a missed opportunity made possible after committing the same sin that they had taken advantage of only days earlier.

Given a 14-point, first-half lead and a chance to beat the Western Conference’s top seed, the Clippers ran out of energy, and baskets. Given another short turnaround before Game 2 on Thursday, they must summon a more complete game to avoid a second consecutive ominous hole.

“We were the attackers, we were the aggressors,” Clippers forward Paul George said. “We just had a bad third quarter.”

Despite being outscored by 13 in the third, they still had a chance to tie on the final play, only to see Marcus Morris’ three-pointer from the corner enveloped by the right hand of 7-foot-1 Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

Bill Plaschke on the Clippers: On the Utah Jazz bench before the fourth quarter of a tie game with the Clippers on Tuesday night, Donovan Mitchell made a bold and blunt prediction.

“They played Game 7 two days ago, it’s all how we start this quarter!” he shouted to his teammates. “They’ll call it quits and get ready for Game 2 if we make them!”

The Clippers’ intensity did not call it quits, but, in the wake of one of the most emotional wins in franchise history against Dallas on Sunday, everything else indeed failed them.

Their legs quit. Their shooting quit. Their defense quit. And ultimately, the Game 7 hangover gave them a splitting headache that made their final possession a disorganized surrender into a 112-109 loss in a game they could have stolen.

—————

Rudy Gobert, left, and Nicolas Batum speak as members the France national team in 2019. Gobert’s Utah Jazz faces Batum’s Clippers in the Western Conference semifinals starting Tuesday night. (Zhong Zhi / Getty Images)

Greif on the Clippers: Before Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Toronto and the Clippers could reach Nicolas Batum last November, inquiring about the soon-to-be free agent’s services, his first call was from the Utah Jazz.

It wasn’t surprising that Rudy Gobert, Utah’s 7-foot-1 center, called Batum after his surprising release by Charlotte (Batum learned of it via social media). The friends and teammates on France’s national team are “really close,” Batum told The Times in February, and they share an agent.

“It was like, ‘Yeah, Nico, come on. Come with me, let’s do it together,’” Batum recounted.

Within 24 hours, as contenders kept contacting Batum, the 6-8 forward made his own call — deciding to join the Clippers in hopes of providing a dose of redemption for both a player seeking a career rebound and a franchise in need of stable, veteran voices. He said Gobert was happy for him. Seven months later, that decision has helped the Clippers reach a second-round series against Gobert and the top-seeded Jazz that begins Tuesday in Salt Lake City.

Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor, left, tags the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Ke’Bryan Hayes (13) Tuesday. Hayes slid past the bag and was tagged out to end the inning. (Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

Jorge Castillo on the Dodgers: PITTSBURGH — The Dodgers reached the 60-game mark, an irrelevant checkpoint made noteworthy after Major League Baseball’s shortened 2020 season, in Tuesday’s 5-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Last year, the Dodgers finished their 60-game regular-season schedule 43-17. It was the best winning percentage by a National League club since the 1909 Pirates. Both teams went on to win the World Series. This year, the Dodgers are in third place and eight games worse, sitting at 35-25 after handling a tanking Pirates club light-years from that championship team from more than a century ago.

The Dodgers are looking to capitalize on a weak part of their 162-game schedule to string together victories at a clip similar to last year’s run. Tuesday was their fourth of 15 straight games against teams with losing records. They’ve won 11 straight games against the Pirates and 18 of 20. They’ll have two more chances to pound the last-place Pirates (23-36) at PNC Park before returning to Los Angeles.

“Obviously, we’d like to be leading the standings; we’re not,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Our best baseball, in my opinion, is yet to come. We’re fortunate that it’s 162, but we knew that going into the season.”

Angels

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) watches his ball after he hit a home run during the first inning Tuesday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Jack Harris on the Angels: The Angels skipped batting practice Tuesday afternoon.

They made an 8-1 win against the Kansas City Royals look like a BP session instead.

The Angels hit a season-high five home runs on Tuesday night, including four against Royals starter Kris Bubic in the opening four innings en route to a series-clinching blowout in front of 9,387 at Angel Stadium.

Shohei Ohtani opened the scoring with a two-run moonshot in the first, clobbering his 17th of the season a projected distance of 470 feet — the longest of his MLB career, according to the league’s Statcast system.

Max Stassi launched a missile in the third, driving his third home run in the last four days out to left after Ohtani began the inning with a double.

In the fourth, José Igleisas and Justin Upton had solo home runs three at-bats apart, Iglesias lifting a rainbow into the left-field bullpens for his fifth of the season before Upton lined his 14th of the year just over the left-center field wall.

Taylor Ward tacked on a couple more with a blast to left in the eighth. But by then, the Angels had long pulled away on a night starter Andrew Heaney surrendered just one run in 6 ⅔ innings.

UCLA

UCLA coach Mick Cronin, right, talks to guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) during a game at Washington on Feb. 13. (Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)

Ben Bolch on UCLA basketball: Any coach would find Amari Bailey tantalizing. The wiry athleticism. The devastating first step that leaves tormented defenders in his wake. Mick Cronin told the high school standout that he’d love to have him at UCLA, but in the meantime the coach suggested that the left-hander work on going to his right more and developing a consistent jumper.

Any coach would find Peyton Watson tantalizing. The ability to get to the rim in a flash. The multiple growth spurts suggesting that at 6 feet 9 he might not be done sprouting. Cronin told the high school standout that he’d love to have him at UCLA, but that he would have to earn a starting spot.

Any coach would find Will McClendon tantalizing. The unwavering grit. The willingness to play and defend any position. Cronin told the high school standout that he’d love to have him at UCLA, but it would be great if he could learn more about the pick-and-roll play and moving with purpose off the ball.

To be a Bruins basketball recruit means hearing less about how great you are than how far you have to go. Those who require coddling and assurances of a starring role best look elsewhere. The only promises Cronin makes are that you will work hard and get better.

“I mean, it’s what I wanted to hear,” said Bailey, the Chatsworth Sierra Canyon junior guard who might be the best player in his class. “You know, oftentimes you’ll get lured in because programs are telling you what you would like to hear, not what you need to hear, and I just know that everyone on that coaching staff and everyone on that campus has my best interests and I’m thankful to be in an environment like that.”

—————

Bolch on the Bruins: It’s hard to plan ahead when nearly your entire roster turns over in roughly a year.

That could be the predicament facing coach Mick Cronin next spring, when his UCLA Bruins might have eight or more scholarships available.

Cronin said he prefers as much continuity as possible, a steady stream of returning players girding his team from the sorry seasons that one-and-done mills must occasionally endure when a roster hastily thrown together doesn’t quite work.

Yet a confluence of factors could leave the Bruins susceptible to major roster turnover before the 2022-23 season.

Rams

DeSean Jackson stretches on Day 2 of the Rams’ three-day minicamp. (Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)

Gary Klein on the Rams: It’s not that complicated, according to DeSean Jackson.

During offseason workouts, the new Rams receiver has worked to get a feel for new quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Jackson has been one of the NFL’s top deep-ball threats since he entered the league in 2008. Stafford, a 13th-year pro, has one of the league’s strongest arms.

Jackson said Tuesday that establishing a connection and timing ultimately comes down to communicating and understanding what each player does best. Instructions for both apparently are simple.

“You continue to be great and just throw the ball, and I’m going to continue to be great and just run past everybody and use my speed,” Jackson said, chuckling, during a videoconference with reporters. “I think that’s the good niche about us, we’re just going to be dialed in and just continuously just learn the plays — and once the season starts, we’ll be in rare … form.”

Horse racing

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun and Flavien Prat riding Hot Rod Charlie to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs May 1 in Louisville, Ky. (Jeff Roberson / AP)

John Cherwa on horse racing: Attorneys for Medina Spirit trainer Bob Baffert and owner Amr Zedan filed suit Monday to compel the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to allow further testing on the biological samples taken from the Kentucky Derby winner.

Advertisement

It is the first of what is expected to be a series of lawsuits over the upcoming months — and possibly years — over who will be deemed the winner of this year’s Kentucky Derby.

According to the complaint filed in Franklin (Ky.) Circuit Court, Baffert and Zedan want the KHRC to release what samples it has remaining on the 3-year-old colt for further testing.

After Baffert was informed of the positive test for betamethasone, a legal anti-inflammatory but not on race day, it was requested that a split sample also be tested, as is standard. There is zero tolerance for race-day presence of the drug in Kentucky and many other states, including California. The drug is not considered a performance enhancer.

And finally

The Pirates’ Ke’Bryan Hayes struggled with the basics of base running Tuesday against the Dodgers. He homered to the opposite field during the first inning, hitting the right field foul pole, but it was officially ruled a fly out to the pitcher after the Dodgers challenged the call and video clearly showed Hayes failed to touch first base.

