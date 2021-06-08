Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Why the Dodgers’ oversized bet on Trevor Bauer might spin out of control

Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers during a loss to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Under their current owners, the Dodgers have taken pride in refusing to adhere to the fundamental spirit of baseball’s compensation system, which is to reward players for what they’ve done in the past and not necessarily for what they’ll do in the future.

Ironically, that’s the very position the Dodgers are now in with their high-profile free-agent acquisition from the winter who characterized the organization’s forward-thinking culture.

Just two months into the season, Trevor Bauer isn’t the same pitcher the Dodgers signed in the winter.

The Dodgers invested $102 million in the right-hander believing he was a frontline starter, but who knows what they’re paying for now that the commissioner’s office has informed teams it would start enforcing rules prohibiting the doctoring of baseballs.

The transformation was as instantaneous as it was pronounced.

