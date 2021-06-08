Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Follow along for live updates throughout the Dodgers’ road series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. You can expect news, notes and analysis in real-time before, during and after the game, which begins at 4:05 p.m. PDT.
⚾ Pitching matchup: Walker Buehler (RHP, 4-0, 2.82 ERA) starts for the Dodgers opposite JT Brubaker (RHP, 4-4, 3.74 ERA) for the Pirates.
Why the Dodgers’ oversized bet on Trevor Bauer might spin out of control
Under their current owners, the Dodgers have taken pride in refusing to adhere to the fundamental spirit of baseball’s compensation system, which is to reward players for what they’ve done in the past and not necessarily for what they’ll do in the future.
Ironically, that’s the very position the Dodgers are now in with their high-profile free-agent acquisition from the winter who characterized the organization’s forward-thinking culture.
Just two months into the season, Trevor Bauer isn’t the same pitcher the Dodgers signed in the winter.
The Dodgers invested $102 million in the right-hander believing he was a frontline starter, but who knows what they’re paying for now that the commissioner’s office has informed teams it would start enforcing rules prohibiting the doctoring of baseballs.
The transformation was as instantaneous as it was pronounced.
Dodgers still waiting for season to take off as they enter soft part of schedule
PITTSBURGH — The Dodgers’ 2021 season so far resembles the cryptocurrency market, cycling through spikes and dips, in the green but still waiting to blast to the moon.
The club, pegged as the overwhelming World Series favorites two months ago, is now navigating through another downswing. The Dodgers lost two of three games to the Atlanta Braves over the weekend. They’ve lost six of nine games and sit in third place in the National League West. The stretch comes after they began the season 13-2 then went 5-15 then went 13-2 again.
What was projected as a two-team race between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres has a third wheel out front — the San Francisco Giants sitting in first place.
The Dodgers’ three games in Atlanta were the first of 15 games against teams under .500. Next up is a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team best known this season for letting Javy Báez toy with them on the bases, starting Tuesday at PNC Park.