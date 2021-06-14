Horse racing newsletter: All good things must come to an end

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, June 13. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 76th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.52 47.70 1:12.00 1:24.01 1:36.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Vegas Palm 126 7 6 6–2½ 6–2½ 6–1½ 3–½ 1–hd Prat 9.20 2 Keep Dancing 126 2 7 7 7 7 5 2–½ Valdivia, Jr. 2.00 5 Freedom Lass 126 5 2 3–hd 3–½ 3–1½ 1–½ 3–1¼ Hernandez 3.20 3 Kleen Karma 126 3 5 5–1 5–1 4–½ 4–½ 4–1½ Cedillo 6.30 6 Ellie Arroway 126 6 1 2–1 2–1 2–hd 2–2 5 Espinoza 3.70 4 Pushing Sixty 126 4 3 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd dnf Gutierrez 5.80 1 Sherilinda 126 1 4 4–½ 4–hd 5–hd dnf T Baze 26.40

7 VEGAS PALM 20.40 6.60 4.00 2 KEEP DANCING 3.20 2.80 5 FREEDOM LASS 3.20

$1 EXACTA (7-2) $32.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-5-3) $50.38 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-5-3-6) $1,053.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-5) $64.10

Winner–Vegas Palm Ch.m.6 by Violence out of Shopped Out, by Mineshaft. Bred by White Fox Farm (KY). Trainer: Gary Mandella. Owner: Thomas L. Nichols. Mutuel Pool $177,202 Exacta Pool $79,313 Superfecta Pool $27,682 Super High Five Pool $2,761 Trifecta Pool $44,570. Scratched–none.

VEGAS PALM settled off the rail, raced outside rivals into the stretch, rallied and got up late. KEEP DANCING unhurried from inside, swung out into the stretch, closed well from outside but got outkicked by the winner. FREEDOM LASS bumped leaving the gate, went three to four wide around the clubhouse turn, bid three deep at the quarter pole, gained command in upper stretch, moved clear inside the furlong pole but was run down late. KLEEN KARMA in range early outside a rival, went two wide around the far turn, was within striking distance through the lane, finished willingly but needed more late. ELLIE ARROWAY pressed from outside, headed rival past the five-sixteenths, vied between at the quarter pole, led into the stretch, was overtaken by the winner and weakened late. SHERILINDA chased the speed from inside, checked hard when caught behind PUSHING SIXTY being pulled up, steered out and was also pulled up in the stretch, crossed the wire and walked off. PUSHING SIXTY broke out and bumped leaving the gate, sped to the front, set the pace inside ELLIE ARROWAY, vied with outside pair at the quarter pole, was injured soon after and vanned off following the race.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.83 46.94 1:12.51 1:19.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Luck Be Mine 117 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–½ Centeno 1.20 1 Chollima 122 1 3 3–½ 3–hd 3–2½ 2–hd Cedillo 2.00 5 Bella Renella 115 4 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–8 Ortega 2.60 3 You Wanna Ear Rip 122 2 4 4 4 4 4 Maldonado 5.90

4 LUCK BE MINE 4.40 2.60 1 CHOLLIMA 2.80 5 BELLA RENELLA

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $56.20 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $3.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-5) $3.25

Winner–Luck Be Mine Ch.f.4 by Lookin At Lucky out of Glory Be Mine, by Dome. Bred by Bobby McQueen & Dale Taylor (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Bone, Robert D. and Brown, Jr., Edward Rusty J.. Mutuel Pool $100,404 Daily Double Pool $24,224 Exacta Pool $40,474 Trifecta Pool $20,286. Claimed–Luck Be Mine by Belico Racing LLC, Mojarro Racing, LLC and Ruiz, Lorenzo. Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Claimed–Chollima by Monty Silverstone. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Bella Renella by Acker, Tom, Brown Jr., Edward Rusty J., Smith, Corey, Sanford, Thomas C., Spawr, William. Trainer: William Spawr. Scratched–Madame Barbarian.

LUCK BE MINE dueled for the lead from inside, shook free in upper stretch then got a tad weary late but held safely. CHOLLIMA chased from inside, steered three wide into the stretch, drifted further out in the drive while rallying to edge BELLA RENELLA for the place honors. BELLA RENELLA dueled outside of LUCK BE MINE into and around the turn, could not keep pace in upper stretch, kept to task through the drive, gaining ground on the winner late but lost the place. YOU WANNA EAR RIP raced outside a rival behind the top pair, floated four wide into the stretch by CHOLLIMA and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.20 45.40 57.06 1:08.64

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Exultation 126 2 2 2–hd 2–½ 2–2 1–¾ Rispoli 0.90 4 First Prez 126 4 1 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 2–1¼ McCarthy 9.00 1 Rager 126 1 3 3–1 4 3–½ 3–1¼ Prat 1.80 3 Best Chance 126 3 4 4 3–1 4 4 T Baze 3.70

2 EXULTATION 3.80 2.60 4 FIRST PREZ 5.20 1 RAGER

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $9.80 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $12.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-1) $11.30

Winner–Exultation B.g.6 by Paynter out of Oral Argument, by Outofthebox. Bred by France Weiner & Irwin J. Weiner (FL). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $134,333 Daily Double Pool $11,167 Exacta Pool $46,857 Trifecta Pool $27,507. Scratched–Question Authority. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-2) paid $30.80. Pick Three Pool $33,025.

EXULTATION stalked the pace outside a rival, went two wide through the turn, drew alongside the FIRST PREZ in upper stretch and drove past in the final sixteenth. FIRST PREZ sent for the lead from outside, cleared and angled to the inside, was roused at the quarter pole, held a short lead over the winner with a furlong to go and yielded grudgingly in deep stretch. RAGER saved ground from inside through the turn, tipped out in the lane and went evenly late for the show. BEST CHANCE tracked three wide around the bend and proved no match in the final furlong.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.15 47.78 1:12.43 1:24.84 1:37.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Beyond Brilliant 120 1 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2 1–4½ 1–7 Hernandez 0.30 2 Magnificent 120 2 3 3–2 2–1½ 2–4½ 2–6 2–4¼ Espinoza 5.10 4 Winzer 120 4 2 2–hd 3–2 3–4½ 3–7 3–16 McCarthy 9.40 5 Whistleblower 120 5 4 4–4½ 4–6 4–6 4–4 4–2¼ Smith 5.40 3 Mongolian Wolf 126 3 5 5 5 5 5 5 Gonzalez 28.10

1 BEYOND BRILLIANT 2.60 2.10 2.10 2 MAGNIFICENT 3.20 2.10 4 WINZER 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $6.00 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $2.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-4) $2.95

Winner–Beyond Brilliant B.c.3 by Twirling Candy out of Summer On the Lawn, by First Defence. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich lll, John D. Fielding& Robert L. Tribbett (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $304,845 Daily Double Pool $14,726 Exacta Pool $107,743 Trifecta Pool $84,602. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-1) paid $2.40. Pick Three Pool $15,654.

BEYOND BRILLIANT established the front quickly, controlled the pace from inside to the stretch, drew off through the lane and was ridden out to the wire. MAGNIFICENT ran up on heels and checked on the first turn, angled out around that bend, chased two wide into the far turn, coaxed midway around the bend, stayed off the rail into the drive, proved no match for the winner but was clearly second best. WINZER chased two wide, lost ground around the far turn, could not summon the needed response and was well clear of next rival. WHISTLEBLOWER tracked off the inside, got floated out a bit on the first turn, came three wide into the lane and weakened. MONGOLIAN WOLF hustled from the gate but lacked early speed, drifted out near the five-eighths, angled in on the final turn and was always outrun.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.02 48.65 1:13.01 1:38.11 1:50.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Hapi Hapi 126 2 4 6–3 6–hd 6–1 6–½ 1–½ Pereira 6.10 5 Racetrackers 126 5 5 3–2½ 3–½ 4–1 3–½ 2–½ Prat 1.80 6 Mount Pelliar 115 6 6 4–½ 7–1 8 4–hd 3–1¼ Pyfer 9.80 7 Unilateral 126 7 7 8 8 7–½ 5–½ 4–1¼ Rispoli 3.40 3 Brazilian Summer 125 3 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 5–ns Valdivia, Jr. 20.70 4 Railsplitter 125 4 2 2–½ 2–1 2–1½ 2–½ 6–1¼ McCarthy 2.70 1 Meadway 125 1 3 5–1 5–½ 5–½ 7–1½ 7–2¾ T Baze 48.00 8 Achilleus 120 8 8 7–1 4–hd 3–hd 8 8 Espinoza 25.30

2 HAPI HAPI 14.20 5.40 3.60 5 RACETRACKERS 3.40 2.80 6 MOUNT PELLIAR 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $19.00 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $22.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-6-7) $39.53 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-6-7-3) $1,099.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-6) $62.80

Winner–Hapi Hapi Ch.g.4 by Clubhouse Ride out of Wild Caroline, by Wildcat Heir. Bred by James Shenouda (CA). Trainer: Daniel Azcarate. Owner: RadarRob Racing. Mutuel Pool $273,206 Daily Double Pool $22,182 Exacta Pool $134,292 Superfecta Pool $61,568 Super High Five Pool $5,764 Trifecta Pool $95,265. Claimed–Railsplitter by Morfin, Sergio and Vanderdussen, Robert J. Trainer: Sergio Morfin. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-2) paid $14.90. Pick Three Pool $36,380. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-2/5-1-2) 3108 tickets with 4 correct paid $34.70. Pick Four Pool $141,357. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-4-2/5-1-2) 769 tickets with 5 correct paid $449.75. Pick Five Pool $402,148.

HAPI HAPI steadied briefly around the first turn, settled off the pace, lacked room between runners on the far turn, got bumped lightly in upper stretch, angled six wide, rallied and overhauled the runner-up. RACETRACKERS broke out and bumped both sides at the start, vied for the lead three deep then ceded command, rated off the rail then two wide into the far turn, roused at the top of the stretch, gained command with a furlong to go, lugged in at the sixteenth pole and was overtaken by the winner. MOUNT PELLIAR got bumped leaving the gate, unhurried early stages, advanced around the far turn, steered six wide into the stretch, finished well but got outkicked by the top pair. UNILATERAL steadied off heels on the first turn, raced between on the second, then finished willingly near the inside for a minor award. BRAZILIAN SUMMER vied for the lead from inside first time through the stretch, set the pace under pressure up the backstretch and into the lane, then yielded in the final furlong. RAILSPLITTER veered out and bumped rival at the start, vied for the lead between foes then pressed from outside to the stretch, fought into deep stretch then was bothered at the sixteenth pole and flattened out. MEADWAY tracked the pace from inside to the stretch and weakened. ACHILLEUS raced off the pace then advanced from outside to moved up outside the top pair on the backstretch, chased those two around the far turn, came five wide into the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.17 46.18 59.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Finneus 122 4 4 8 6–4 4–1½ 1–¾ Prat 1.90 6 Sauls Call 122 6 2 1–½ 1–1 1–2½ 2–4¼ Cedillo 2.80 9 Mr. T's Thirsty 122 8 7 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 3–ns T Baze 6.40 5 Fowler Blue 122 5 3 4–hd 4–2 3–½ 4–2½ Hernandez 2.30 3 Empire's Fire 122 3 5 5–2½ 5–2 6–6½ 5–1¼ McCarthy 25.90 1 Im Still Thirsty 122 1 8 3–1½ 3–½ 5–1 6–5 Flores 29.20 7 Gemini Bay 115 7 6 7–½ 7–½ 7–2½ 7–13 Espinoza 19.70 2 Richards the Dream 122 2 1 6–1 8 8 8 Franco 38.10

4 FINNEUS 5.80 3.20 2.40 6 SAULS CALL 4.20 2.80 9 MR. T'S THIRSTY 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $49.20 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $8.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-9-5) $7.69 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-9-5-3) $201.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-9) $19.75

Winner–Finneus Dbb.c.2 by Stay Thirsty out of My Fiona, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Walther Solis. Owner: Fasihuddin, Naseer Mohammed, Lovingier, Terry C., and Navarro, Amanda. Mutuel Pool $269,388 Daily Double Pool $20,411 Exacta Pool $145,775 Superfecta Pool $75,872 Super High Five Pool $10,331 Trifecta Pool $105,222. Scratched–Aspen Shade. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-4) paid $14.50. Pick Three Pool $55,128.

FINNEUS bumped with FOWLER BLUE at the start, content sitting off the pace early, angled out on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, closet late and reeled in the runner-up. SAULS CALL was off alertly to taken control, angled in to show the way from inside, cleared rival around the turn, inched away under a drive but got caught in the closing moments. MR. T'S THIRSTY prompted the pace from outside, chased the leader two wide into the lane and held the show. FOWLER BLUE bumped with the winner at the start then checked off heels shortly after, chased three wide into the lane and missed the show. EMPIRE'S FIRE chased two wide through the turn and lacked a rally. IM STILL THIRSTY chased along the rail to the top of the stretch and weakened. GEMINI BAY entered the turn four wide, moved down to the three path around the bend and never threatened. RICHARDS THE DREAM saved ground and was always outrun.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 24.06 48.19 1:12.34 1:24.55 1:36.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Vantastic 126 2 6 5–hd 5–hd 4–½ 2–1 1–hd Prat 2.50 7 Ox Bridge 126 7 1 1–1 1–1 1–2½ 1–2 2–¾ Cedillo 4.30 1 Goldini 120 1 5 7–2 7–2 7–1½ 3–1 3–2½ Rispoli 1.70 6 Good Bye Putin 126 6 8 8 8 8 5–½ 4–1½ T Baze 10.40 8 Reckoning Day 113 8 7 3–1 3–1 2–½ 4–2 5–¾ Espinoza 69.00 4 Cibertruck 120 4 4 6–1½ 6–1½ 6–½ 6–1 6–1¼ Gonzalez 13.80 3 Bud Knight 126 3 2 4–½ 4–½ 5–½ 7–1 7–12 Hernandez 5.30 5 Starship Chewbacca 126 5 3 2–hd 2–½ 3–½ 8 8 Valdivia, Jr. 49.50

2 VANTASTIC 7.00 4.20 2.40 7 OX BRIDGE 5.00 2.80 1 GOLDINI 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $16.40 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $15.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-1-6) $14.08 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-7-1-6-8) $850.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-1) $19.75

Winner–Vantastic B.g.5 by Dialed In out of Lemon Secretary, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by David Berman (FL). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Ciaglia Racing LLC and SAF Racing. Mutuel Pool $312,387 Daily Double Pool $35,083 Exacta Pool $155,860 Superfecta Pool $70,511 Super High Five Pool $6,485 Trifecta Pool $101,340. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-2) paid $31.30. Pick Three Pool $37,270.

VANTASTIC got bumped at the start, steadied soon after and altered out, raced in mid-pack to the far turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the lane and got up. OX BRIDGE broke quickly to take control then was taken in hand, controlled the pace from inside, drew off leaving the far turn but was run down late. GOLDINI bumped at the start, steadied early from inside, swung five wide into the stretch, finished well and was a game third. GOOD BYE PUTIN traveled along the inside early, moved off the rail then came back inside on the far turn, angled out around the bend, exited the turn four wide and summoned a mild rally. RECKONING DAY stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the lane, drifted in stretch and failed to produce a bid. CIBERTRUCK steadied off heels early, got bumped by BUD KNIGHT on the first turn, raced between rivals then three wide into the stretch and lacked further response. BUD KNIGHT steadied behind the leader early, drifted out and bumped rival on the first turn, was in tight and checked past the three-eighths, was a bit rank coming into the stretch and weakened. STARSHIP CHEWBACCA stalked in the two path on both turns and tired.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.92 44.37 56.46 1:09.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Atomic Drop 120 3 1 1–½ 1–2½ 1–6 1–8 Cedillo 2.30 6 Minister Shane 120 5 3 3–hd 3–2½ 3–6 2–2½ Rispoli 4.50 5 Thrive 120 4 4 2–2½ 2–2 2–hd 3–8 Prat 0.90 2 Intense 115 1 5 5 5 5 4–4½ Centeno 14.70 3 Misawa 120 2 2 4–4 4–3 4–1 5 T Baze 7.10

4 ATOMIC DROP 6.60 3.40 2.10 6 MINISTER SHANE 4.80 2.40 5 THRIVE 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $25.20 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $13.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-5-2) $7.47 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-5) $9.10

Winner–Atomic Drop B.g.3 by Mucho Macho Man out of Always Sweet, by Street Sense. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises & RobertTraynor (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $236,535 Daily Double Pool $25,607 Exacta Pool $90,844 Superfecta Pool $32,799 Trifecta Pool $62,173. Scratched–Vaporized. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-4) paid $17.75. Pick Three Pool $66,454. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-4/8-2-4) 4 correct paid $76.55. Pick Four Pool $255,044.

ATOMIC DROP was off alertly and sped to the front, vied with THRIVE before taking full control, cleared that rival at the three-eighths, inched away around the bend, cut the corner into the lane and powered away under right-handed urging. MINISTER SHANE tracked outside a rival, went three wide around the bend and bested the rest. THRIVE chased ATOMIC DROP early then went up to take command briefly, relinquished the lead and pressed into the turn, could not keep pace past the three-eighths pole, exited the turn two wide and weakened. INTENSE trailed early, traveled along the inside then angled out into the stretch and failed to menace. MISAWA checked off heels early, stalked two wide into the turn, raced a bit off the rail into the lane and faded.

NINTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Possibly Perfect Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 25.42 51.22 1:15.33 1:38.70 2:02.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Rideforthecause 126 7 3–1 4–1 3–½ 3–1 2–2 1–hd Gutierrez 7.00 3 Dogtag 126 3 2–½ 2–2 1–hd 1–2 1–2½ 2–¾ Rispoli 0.50 5 Neige Blanche 126 5 5–½ 6–1 6–2 5–½ 3–1½ 3–1¼ Hernandez 6.20 2 Go Big Blue Nation 122 2 7–hd 8 7–hd 7–2 6–1½ 4–2 Prat 5.10 1 Lady Noguez 122 1 4–½ 3–hd 4–2 4–1 4–hd 5–3¼ Desormeaux 24.80 6 Catch the Eye 122 6 6–1 5–hd 5–hd 6–1 7–2 6–1¾ Cedillo 44.60 8 Kuora 126 8 1–1½ 1–1 2–2½ 2–½ 5–½ 7–hd McCarthy 25.70 4 Dynapower 122 4 8 7–½ 8 8 8 8 Pereira 78.90

7 RIDEFORTHECAUSE 16.00 4.60 3.20 3 DOGTAG 2.40 2.10 5 NEIGE BLANCHE (FR) 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $47.80 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $14.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-5-2) $8.69 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-5-2-1) $262.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-5) $23.90

Winner–Rideforthecause B.m.5 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Danceforthecause, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Sam-Son Farm (ON). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Alpha Delta Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $314,496 Daily Double Pool $30,944 Exacta Pool $139,930 Superfecta Pool $90,916 Super High Five Pool $16,447 Trifecta Pool $111,589. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-7) paid $48.50. Pick Three Pool $45,301.

RIDEFORTHECAUSE went three wide into the stretch first time around then stalked outside a rival, came under a ride on the final turn, chased two wide into the stretch, put in a late bid and got up in time. DOGTAG stalked outside the leader early, moved up to duel on the backstretch, cleared rival at the five-sixteenths, roused in upper stretch, urged right-handed with an eighth to go, switch to the left-hand for the final sixteenth and got nailed at the wire. NEIGE BLANCHE (FR) tracked from inside then moved off the rail and came three to four wide into the lane, put in a late run and was gaining to the wire. GO BIG BLUE NATION settled early, went two to three wide into the drive, angled out in upper stretch then angled inside rival mid-stretch and produced a mild rally. LADY NOGUEZ jumped the track slightly crossing surfaces, stalked from inside, lacked room past the five-sixteenths then angled out and finished evenly in the final furlong. CATCH THE EYE was a bit rank early, settled off the pace, came four to five wide into the stretch and never rallied. KUORA (PER) sped to the front from outside, controlled the pace early, dueled with rival on the backstretch and into the far turn, lost contact midway around the final bend and weakened. DYNAPOWER threw his head at the start, unhurried early on, went two to three wide into the stretch and never made an impact.

TENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Affirmed Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.25 46.34 1:10.82 1:37.23 1:44.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 The Chosen Vron 120 3 4 5 4–hd 3–1 2–4 1–1¼ Rispoli 1.60 4 Defunded 120 4 2 2–1½ 2–2 1–2½ 1–1 2–11 Cedillo 3.00 1 Classier 120 1 5 3–½ 3–2 2–1½ 3–7 3–14 Prat 1.40 5 Mr. Impossible 120 5 3 4–3½ 5 5 4–6 4–16 Hernandez 6.90 2 Jimmy Irish 120 2 1 1–hd 1–½ 4–½ 5 5 McCarthy 28.50

3 THE CHOSEN VRON 5.20 2.80 2.10 4 DEFUNDED 3.00 2.10 1 CLASSIER 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $41.00 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $7.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-1) $6.50

Winner–The Chosen Vron Ch.g.3 by Vronsky out of Tiz Molly, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Tiz Molly Partners (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Kruljac, J. Eric, Fetkin, Robert, Sondereker, John and Thornburgh, Richard. Mutuel Pool $289,723 Daily Double Pool $44,192 Exacta Pool $93,123 Trifecta Pool $66,560. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-3) paid $44.95. Pick Three Pool $38,269.

THE CHOSEN VRON settled at the back, went three to four wide around the clubhouse turn then moved inside on the backstretch, angled out and went around rival at the quarter pole, came three wide into the stretch, reeled in the leader and put a head in front at the sixteenth pole and drew clear late. DEFUNDED dueled for the lead from outside, cleared rival approaching the three-eighths, opened up around the bend, led clear to the eighth pole but could not fend off the winner. CLASSIER stumbled at the start, angled out on the first turn, chased three then two wide on the second bend and flattened out. MR. IMPOSSIBLE chased off the rail to the stretch and came up empty. JIMMY IRISH away quickly at the start, dueled inside of DEFUNDED for the lead to the far turn, could not go on with that rival nearing the three-eighths, dropped back around the turn and tired.

ELEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.08 44.35 1:09.11 1:15.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Basilia 120 6 5 5–1½ 5–2 3–½ 1–½ Prat 6.50 1 Shout It Out 118 1 7 7–1½ 6–2½ 5–½ 2–½ T Baze 6.80 11 New Drama 119 9 1 1–2½ 1–4½ 1–2 3–½ Pyfer 2.90 6 Fabiolla 126 5 8 8–4½ 7–1½ 7–6½ 4–½ Hernandez 7.50 5 Miracle of Hope 120 4 4 2–hd 2–1 2–hd 5–nk Gonzalez 16.70 10 Mongolian Panther 121 8 2 3–1½ 3–½ 6–1 6–ns Centeno 5.80 9 Sweet and Cheeky 126 7 6 4–1 4–2½ 4–1 7–9 Maldonado 2.40 2 Brio Is Awesome 118 2 3 6–½ 8–3 8–5 8–4½ Cedillo 22.30 3 Portugueseprincess 111 3 9 9 9 9 9 Espinoza 51.90

8 BASILIA 15.00 8.00 4.40 1 SHOUT IT OUT 7.60 4.20 11 NEW DRAMA 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $34.20 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $46.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-11-6) $64.51 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-11-6-5) $4,839.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-11) $80.90

Winner–Basilia Dbb.f.3 by Cinco Charlie out of Bide a Wee Island, by Sligo Bay (IRE). Bred by Julia B. Rice (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, SoCal Seven Racing, Gardella, Jeff and McMahon, Michael J.. Mutuel Pool $355,485 Daily Double Pool $100,585 Exacta Pool $178,960 Superfecta Pool $103,960 Super High Five Pool $19,021 Trifecta Pool $131,616. Claimed–Sweet and Cheeky by Drummond, Lee, Schwartz, Paul and Xitco, John V. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–Ragged Rose, River Girl. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-8) paid $90.55. Pick Three Pool $136,028. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-7-3-8) 1343 tickets with 4 correct paid $245.65. Pick Four Pool $432,222. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-4-7-3-8) 549 tickets with 5 correct paid $848.45. Pick Five Pool $609,897. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4/8-2-4-7-3-8) 253 tickets with 6 correct paid $731.74. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $345,575. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $140,499.

BASILIA tracked the pace along the rail through the turn, rallied up the inside and drove past NEW DRAMA in the final sixteenth. SHOUT IT OUT raced off the rail, navigated the turn three wide, got forced out in upper stretch, came with a late rally and earned the place honors. NEW DRAMA sped clear from outside, padded the lead around the turn, continued clear to mid-stretch, challenged from inside with a sixteenth remaining and weakened late. FABIOLLA (GB) unhurried in the beginning, raced two wide and outside a rival into the turn, angled inward in the stretch and finished well to fill out the superfecta. MIRACLE OF HOPE chased along the inside, bumped with rival at the three-eighths, saved ground through the turn, moved off the rail in the lane and could not find more late. MONGOLIAN PANTHER chased outside a rival, bumped with that rival at the three-eighths, shifted out upper stretch, lacked room mid-stretch then angled out with a sixteenth to go and could not regain momentum. SWEET AND CHEEKY tracked off the rail, two to four wide around the turn and failed to rally. BRIO IS AWESOME jumped the track crossing surfaces early, chased along the inside and never made an impact. PORTUGUESEPRINCESS was off slow to begin, coaxed along early and on the turn and was always outrun.