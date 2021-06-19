Horse racing newsletter: Guessing at Hot Rod Charlie’s next race
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready for a really full card at Santa Anita.
It’s been two weeks since the Belmont Stakes and, looking back, the winner was Essential Quality, but the star was Hot Rod Charlie. He went to the lead, threw down some fast fractions, and then battled the rest of the 1½-mile race. He finished a very game second.
We have an affinity for Chuck, as he’s known by some of owners, because he’s based at Santa Anita in the barn of Doug O’Neill.
We caught up with O’Neill by phone Friday to find out where we will next see the colt. O’Neill didn’t spill; we think he honestly isn’t 100% sure. But we sure got some hints.
“He’s doing fantastic back in California,” O’Neill said. “We’re going to breeze him [Saturday] with Flavien Prat. We’ve got a lot of options. The owners and I have talked about being patient and we’ll let Charlie tell us where his next competition will be.
Off to the races
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
“The [Breeders’ Cup] Classic is on the table, Haskell is on the table, the Travers is on the table. And the Penn Derby; there are a lot of races on the table. We’re going to let him decide through his exercising and appetite to tell us when he’s ready.”
What O’Neill described is a pretty big table, but one thing not mentioned was keeping him home and running him in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar.
“It’s so tempting to keep him in his own age group,” O’Neill said, an indication that the Pacific Classic is not in his plans as Chuck would have to run against older horses. “The Haskell, on paper, is ample time.”
It doesn’t rule out the Travers as the race after that. The Haskell, at Monmouth Park in New Jersey, is on July 17. The Travers, at Saratoga, is Aug. 28.
“The great thing about these owners is that they don’t get further than the next race,” O’Neill said. “There is a lot of wiggle room.”
Now, if Hot Rod Charlie goes in the Haskell, he may be running against Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit. Trainer Bob Baffert had Medina Spirit work three furlongs in 37.60 on Friday. Baffert has won the Haskell nine times.
We all would like to see that matchup.
Enjoying this newsletter?
Santa Anita review
I had another race as the feature in my preview Friday, but Mike Willman of Santa Anita correctly decided the best race was the sixth and allowance/optional claimer for horses going six furlongs. The reason for that was the return of Dr. Schival, who hasn’t run since Sept. 7 when he won the Grade 1 Del Mar Futurity. It wasn’t easy, as he languished off the pace until finding a seam in the two spot coming off the far turn and then ran down Canadian Pride to win by a neck.
Dr. Schival paid $4.40, $2.60 and $2.20. Canadian Pride was second, followed by Speed Pass, Fight On and Liam’s Pride.
“He broke sharp and then a couple steps outta there, he kinda stutter-stepped a little and I think he lost a little bit of early position,” winning trainer Mark Glatt said. “Those other horses pretty much had him down in a spot there where he was in a lot of trouble, but the most impressive thing was, when Flavien did get him off the inside, and in a place where he could let him run, he said ‘You’re not beating me.’ He came and got that horse.
“A lot of horses at that point might have said ‘Hey, uncle for today,’ but he just pinned his ears and came after that horse and got him. We’ve actually been hoping he’d come back and run a race like this in his comeback race. There are a couple races for 3-year-olds at Saratoga in August and we’ve been planning on getting him back there. That kinda keeps us from stretching him out. There will be a time to stretch him out, but if we can take a shot at a Grade 1 at the end of August for 3-year-olds, that’s gonna be right up his alley.”
Santa Anita preview
It’s the second of three straight 11-race cards to finish the meeting. It’s an incredible card with no claiming races (other than the allowance/optional claimers). There are four stakes, four maiden specials and three allowance/optional claimers. Six of the races (the odd-numbered ones) are on the turf. Let’s get to the previews.
$75,000 Siren Lure Stakes. Texas Wedge, for trainer Peter Miller and jockey Umberto Rispoli, is the 2-1 favorite in this 6½-furlong turf race. He has won six of 22 races and is coming off a third at a minor stakes at Lone Star Park. His did finish 11th in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland. So, they thought he had the potential to run at a high level. Chasin Munny is the 5-2 second choice for Mark Glatt and Prat. He has won three of five and this is his first stakes race. Post is around 2:06 p.m.
$150,000 Snow Chief Stakes. This is the first of two stakes restricted to 3-year-old Cal-breds, here going 1-1/8 miles on the turf. None Above the Law is the 9-5 favorite for Miller and Prat. He has won four of 10 and is coming off two straight stakes wins at Golden Gate, the Silky Sullivan and Alcatraz Stakes. Found My Ball is the second choice at 7-2 for O’Neill and Mario Gutierrez. He has won one of six and finished second last out in an allowance/optional claimer. Post is in the neighborhood of 5:23 p.m.
$150,000 Melair Stakes. This one is like the previous except for fillies going 1-1/16 miles on the dirt. Fi Fi Pharoah (wonder who the sire is?) is the 5-2 second choice for Walther Solis and Rispoli. She’s coming off a maiden special win in her fourth start. Eddie’s New Dream is the 3-1 second choice for Ben Cecil and Gutierrez. She broke her maiden in her second start and finished third and second in her last two starts. This one has 5:56 p.m. start.
Grade 3 $100,000 San Juan Capistrano Stakes. This is one of the few races that use the full downhill course. The 1¾-mile grass race starts at the top and the horses go around twice. Acclimate is the 9-5 favorite for Phil D’Amato and Roberto Gonzalez. The 7-year-old gelding has won six of 24 races. He’s coming off a second in the 1¼-mile Charlie Whittingham. He won this race in 2019. Red King (D’Amato, Rispoli) and Ward ‘N Jerry (Mike Puype/Prat) are the 5-2 second choices. Red King was third last out in the Whittingham. Ward ‘N Jerry is coming off two allowance wins and finished third in this race last year. Post is a very late 6:29 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 12 (2 also eligible), 7, 7, 7, 12 (2 ae), 4, 12, 9, 9, 8, 6.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
FIRST RACE: No. 10 Starship Endeavor (15-1)
Starship Endeavor is ridden by Jessica Pyfer for trainer Bob Hess Jr. Jessica has won many a value play for us this year with her weight break. Starship flashed sharp early speed last time out before getting caught. We all know today’s tactic: Pop the gate from the 10 post, take the lead and win gate-to-wire for us at 15-1. A couple of sharp works since the last race add to the appeal.
Friday’s result: Cupid’s Claw was simply overmatched and finished fourth of four, a rather disappointing performance.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full-card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at thoroughbred stakes worth $100,000 or more Saturday. All times PDT.
12:34 Belmont (6): $150,000 New York Stallion Series Stakes (Cupecoy’s Joy Division), New York-bred 3-year-old fillies, 7 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Ava’s Grace (5-2)
12:28 Woodbine (7): $125,000 Star Shoot Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Drunk Dial (7-5)
2:12 Belmont (9): $150,000 New York Stallion Series Stakes (Spectacular Bid Division), New York-bred 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Sinful Dancer (5-2)
2:26 Churchill Downs (10): $110,000 Roxelana Overnight Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6½ furlongs. Favorite: Sconsin (1-1)
2:31 Woodbine (9): Grade 3 $150,000 Whimsical Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Artie’s Princess (2-1)
5:23 Santa Anita (9): $150,000 Snow Chief Stakes, Cal-bred 3-year-olds, 1-1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: None Above the Law (9-5)
5:56 Santa Anita (10): $150,000 Melair Stakes, Cal-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1-1/16 miles. Favorite: Fi Fi Pharoah (5-2)
6:29 Santa Anita (11): Grade 3 $100,000 San Juan Capistrano Stakes, 3 and up, 1¾ miles on turf. Favorite: Acclimate (9-5)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
SECOND RACE: No. 5 Castle Gate (7-2)
He loves this distance and racing surface with a record of three wins, four second-place finishes and one lonely third place from a total of eight races here during the day/night meets. The most recent, crushing win, 27 nights ago, earned this hard knocker a career-best figure on my charts and that number is best in here right back again Saturday. With at least three needing-the-lead runners signed up in here to set up this gelding’s turn time style of racing, we’ll push this professional racehorse steadily for a top tier placing at a medium mutual.
A final thought
As we head toward Monday’s final newsletter, remember you can always voice your concerns or praise about anything in the Los Angeles Times by contacting our readers’ representative. Clicking here will bring up the email.
After the newsletter goes away, make sure and check my Twitter account for stories I might have written. So, follow me at @jcherwa.
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, June 18.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 77th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.15 47.85 1:12.99 1:25.73 1:38.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Miss Bellatrix
|119
|3
|5
|3–1
|3–2
|3–1
|1–1½
|1–2¾
|Rispoli
|3.30
|3
|Lookout Point
|122
|2
|6
|5–2½
|5–1
|5–½
|4–3
|2–½
|Prat
|2.00
|6
|Il Capitano
|122
|4
|2
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–1½
|2–2
|3–5¼
|T Baze
|14.40
|11
|Flash of Genius
|122
|8
|1
|2–½
|2–½
|2–1
|3–½
|4–1¼
|Cedillo
|3.10
|1
|Oviatt Class
|122
|1
|7
|7–13
|6–hd
|4–½
|5–3
|5–4½
|Desormeaux
|5.70
|10
|Mashhad Flats
|115
|7
|4
|6–1
|7–27
|6–1½
|6–5½
|6–16¼
|Ellingwood
|37.50
|7
|I'm Winning
|122
|5
|3
|4–2
|4–1
|7
|7
|7
|Hernandez
|9.30
|8
|Alois
|122
|6
|8
|8
|8
|dnf
|McCarthy
|16.70
|5
|MISS BELLATRIX
|8.60
|4.60
|3.60
|3
|LOOKOUT POINT
|3.80
|2.80
|6
|IL CAPITANO
|5.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$13.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-6-11)
|$33.27
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-6)
|$48.90
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-6-11-1)
|Carryover $1,064
Winner–Miss Bellatrix B.f.2 by Into Mischief out of Max's Warrior, by Warrior's Reward. Bred by SF Bloodstock LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert) and Aldabbagh, Omar. Mutuel Pool $164,192 Exacta Pool $95,397 Superfecta Pool $38,220 Trifecta Pool $52,488 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,393. Scratched–Agador Spartacus, Charlotte Harbor, Swanning.
MISS BELLATRIX stalked from inside, was in a bit tight early on the far turn, angled to the three path, drew alongside the leader in upper stretch, cleared at the eighth pole, drifted inside and edged away. LOOKOUT POINT settled along the inside, coaxed at the quarter pole, steered out upper stretch and rallied for the place. IL CAPITANO sped clear and angled over to the inside, set all the pace to the stretch, relinquished the lead in upper stretch and lost the place. FLASH OF GENIUS chased two wide through both turns and weakened in the furlong grounds. OVIATT CLASS was off slow to begin, traveled along the inside then moved out entering the backstretch, went three deep into the far turn, four wide into the stretch, drifted out some in the lane and could not rally. MASHHAD FLATS was unhurried in the beginning, raced off the rail then four deep at the three-eighths, came five wide into the stretch and never made an impact. I'M WINNING chased three wide around the first turn, two wide into the stretch and tired. ALOIS was off a bit slow to begin, asked early but fought the rider, lagged behind through the first turn, eased on the backstretch and pulled up near the three-eighths and walked off.
SECOND RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 24.02 48.42 1:14.25 1:41.23 1:48.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Summer Rose
|126
|4
|1
|2–1½
|1–1
|1–½
|1–3
|1–ns
|Gonzalez
|0.90
|4
|Medusa's Gaze
|120
|3
|3
|5–½
|6–½
|3–hd
|2–1
|2–6¾
|Gutierrez
|3.70
|8
|Queen of Love
|115
|7
|2
|4–1
|3–hd
|4–2½
|3–3
|3–6¼
|Pyfer
|6.00
|6
|Circle of Honor
|120
|5
|6
|7
|7
|6–1
|5–5½
|4–hd
|T Baze
|4.60
|2
|Mamas Got Cash
|126
|1
|4
|1–½
|2–1
|2–1
|4–2½
|5–15¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|23.60
|3
|Pancakes and Beer
|120
|2
|7
|3–hd
|4–1½
|5–hd
|6–4½
|6–10¾
|Cedillo
|10.80
|7
|Slewpys Last Song
|126
|6
|5
|6–½
|5–½
|7
|7
|7
|Pereira
|75.10
|5
|SUMMER ROSE
|3.80
|2.80
|2.20
|4
|MEDUSA'S GAZE
|3.80
|2.60
|8
|QUEEN OF LOVE
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5)
|$19.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$4.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-8-6)
|$6.69
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-8-6-2)
|$164.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-8)
|$14.35
Winner–Summer Rose Ch.m.5 by Jimmy Creed out of Street Surprise, by Street Sense. Bred by Eric Martin Waller & Sharon Joy Waller (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Waller, Rick and Waller, Sharon. Mutuel Pool $136,125 Daily Double Pool $27,013 Exacta Pool $95,679 Superfecta Pool $46,857 Super High Five Pool $7,530 Trifecta Pool $69,332. Scratched–Class Code.
SUMMER ROSE broke super to quickly taken control vied with MAMAS GOT CASH early, inched ahead at the nine-sixteenth, dueled into the far turn, cleared nearing the quarter pole, inched away in upper stretch and lasted at the wire. MEDUSA'S GAZE traveled between rivals into the first turn then stayed in the two path, settled along the inside off the pace, angled out on the far turn, exited the bend three wide, rallied outside SUMMER ROSE and just missed. QUEEN OF LOVE stalked off the rail or outside a rival, navigated the far turn three then four wide, drifted in through the final furlong and flattened to third. CIRCLE OF HONOR went three deep into the clubhouse turn, moved to the two path then angled in on the far turn, moved back to the two path leaving the bend and improved position. MAMAS GOT CASH dueled for the lead from inside, lost a bit of ground to SUMMER ROSE then went up to re-engage that rival at the half-mile, could not keep pace approaching the quarter pole and gave way. PANCAKES AND BEER was off a bit slow to begin, chased inside around the clubhouse turn, two to three wide around the second bend and weakened. SLEWPYS LAST SONG was fanned four deep into the first turn, stayed off the rail then moved into the two path leaving the far turn and was empty in the lane.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.85 46.26 58.63 1:10.99
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|12
|Constant Conflict
|120
|12
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|1–1
|1–1
|Cedillo
|6.20
|3
|Really Big News
|120
|3
|6
|7–½
|7–½
|4–½
|2–2½
|Rispoli
|1.90
|10
|Donner Lake
|120
|10
|3
|6–½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–ns
|Gutierrez
|11.00
|4
|Hot Spot
|120
|4
|7
|9–1
|8–½
|8–hd
|4–ns
|Valdivia, Jr.
|32.70
|11
|Talklessworkmore
|115
|11
|10
|10–½
|12
|12
|5–¾
|Pyfer
|35.50
|9
|Sleight of Hoof
|126
|9
|9
|8–½
|9–1
|9–½
|6–nk
|Gonzalez
|33.90
|5
|Wilder Than Most
|126
|5
|8
|3–hd
|4–½
|5–hd
|7–nk
|T Baze
|3.90
|7
|Surplus
|120
|7
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–½
|8–hd
|McCarthy
|21.20
|6
|Just About Enough
|120
|6
|11
|11–½
|10–½
|11–hd
|9–hd
|Hernandez
|8.70
|8
|Gone Somewhere
|120
|8
|4
|4–hd
|6–1
|6–½
|10–½
|Prat
|9.40
|2
|Harbor Sky
|113
|2
|12
|12
|11–1½
|10–2
|11–1¼
|Ortega
|21.60
|1
|Auspicious Style
|120
|1
|5
|5–hd
|5–hd
|7–1
|12
|Desormeaux
|22.80
|12
|CONSTANT CONFLICT
|14.40
|5.20
|4.00
|3
|REALLY BIG NEWS
|3.00
|2.80
|10
|DONNER LAKE
|6.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-12)
|$32.40
|$1 EXACTA (12-3)
|$22.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-3-10-4)
|$358.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-3-10)
|$124.60
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (12-3-10-4-11)
|Carryover $984
Winner–Constant Conflict Ch.g.3 by Grazen out of Courtroom Charmer, by Tribunal. Bred by Ron Crockett, Inc. &Mr. & Mrs. William T. Griffin (CA). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Hansen, Todd and Hansen, Shawn. Mutuel Pool $189,315 Daily Double Pool $18,183 Exacta Pool $119,819 Superfecta Pool $52,043 Trifecta Pool $72,758 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,289. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-12) paid $33.15. Pick Three Pool $50,132. $1 Pick Five ((STRONACH 5)7-6-1/3/6-1/5-12) 5 correct paid $1,767.00. Pick Five Pool $77,565.
CONSTANT CONFLICT away quickly from outside, vied for the lead then dueled into and around the turn and into the stretch, cleared rival approaching the eighth pole then held well in the closing moments. REALLY BIG NEWS tracked between foes, was in tight and steadied early, angled four wide turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch, closed late and kept gaining to the wire. DONNER LAKE chased four deep through the turn, drifted inward in the stretch and held the show. HOT SPOT tracked the pace from inside, checked entering the turn, raced two to three wide into the stretch, steered out in the lane and missed the show. TALKLESSWORKMORE sat off the pace outside rivals, exited the turn four wide, angled widest in the lane and closed belatedly. SLEIGHT OF HOOF was rank early racing up the backstretch, came four to five wide into the stretch and improved position. WILDER THAN MOST brushed rival at the start, chased three deep to the stretch and lacked the needed response. SURPLUS dueled for the lead from inside to the top of the stretch, could not keep pace with the winner nearing the furlong grounds and weakened. JUST ABOUT ENOUGH brushed with inside rival at the start, raced off the pace in the early going, came three wide into the stretch and lacked room in the final stages. GONE SOMEWHERE showed early speed between rival then chased the top pair leaving the backstretch, went two wide around the turn while between foes and weakened. HARBOR SKY was off slow to begin, traveled along the inside then checked off heels at the three-eighths, remained inside to the stretch, lacked room off heels from inside then angled out but could not regain momentum. AUSPICIOUS STYLE chased along the inside to the stretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.27 44.98 56.98 1:09.46
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Dr. Schivel
|120
|1
|4
|3–½
|4–5½
|2–½
|1–nk
|Prat
|1.20
|4
|Canadian Pride
|126
|4
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1
|2–5¼
|Cedillo
|1.90
|5
|Speed Pass
|126
|5
|2
|2–1½
|2–1
|3–1
|3–½
|Maldonado
|3.90
|2
|Fight On
|126
|2
|3
|4–½
|3–½
|4–11
|4–12¾
|Rispoli
|5.50
|3
|Liam's Pride
|126
|3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Espinoza
|21.20
|1
|DR. SCHIVEL
|4.40
|2.60
|2.20
|4
|CANADIAN PRIDE
|2.80
|2.20
|5
|SPEED PASS
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-1)
|$38.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$5.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-5)
|$5.40
Winner–Dr. Schivel B.c.3 by Violence out of Lil Nugget, by Mining for Money. Bred by William A. Branch & Arnold R. Hill (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC, Rancho Temescal LLC, Branch, William A. and Reeves, William Dean. Mutuel Pool $168,059 Daily Double Pool $14,445 Exacta Pool $73,378 Trifecta Pool $55,511. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-12-1) paid $19.45. Pick Three Pool $23,529.
DR. SCHIVEL bumped with FIGHT ON at the start, well placed up the backstretch behind the top pair, cut the corner into the stretch, tipped out nearing the furlong grounds, drew alongside the runner-up inside the sixteenth pole and edged past. CANADIAN PRIDE set the pace under pressure from outside, cleared around the turn, led into the late stages and could not hold off the winner. SPEED PASS pressed the pace from outside, chased two wide around the turn, weakened in the lane and held the show. FIGHT ON bumped with the winner at the start, chased three wide to the stretch and flattened out. LIAM'S PRIDE went four wide into the turn, angled in around the bend and had little left.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.47 46.94 1:10.54 1:16.76
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Invincibella
|124
|5
|5
|5–1½
|5–1½
|3–2
|1–hd
|Prat
|4.00
|4
|Loud Loud Music
|124
|3
|4
|4–3
|3–1½
|2–1
|2–¾
|Cedillo
|2.40
|7
|Madame Barbarian
|122
|6
|6
|6–7
|6–8½
|4–½
|3–½
|Rispoli
|17.60
|2
|A New Peace
|124
|1
|1
|2–1½
|1–1
|1–½
|4–2¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|2.20
|5
|Lavender
|124
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|5–2¼
|McCarthy
|4.30
|3
|Miss Lucy
|117
|2
|3
|1–hd
|2–½
|5–1
|6–hd
|Espinoza
|6.70
|8
|Convince
|122
|7
|2
|3–hd
|4–½
|6–4½
|7
|T Baze
|61.60
|6
|INVINCIBELLA (GB)
|10.00
|4.40
|3.40
|4
|LOUD LOUD MUSIC
|3.80
|2.80
|7
|MADAME BARBARIAN
|6.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$22.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$21.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-7-2)
|$41.78
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-7-2-5)
|$989.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-7)
|$88.80
Winner–Invincibella (GB) B.m.5 by Kodiac (GB) out of Sahafh, by Rock Hard Ten. Bred by Whatton Manor Stud (GB). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable and Sides, Clay. Mutuel Pool $201,644 Daily Double Pool $26,378 Exacta Pool $110,194 Superfecta Pool $41,689 Super High Five Pool $6,245 Trifecta Pool $65,755. Claimed–Loud Loud Music by Aldabbagh, Omar, Great Friends Stable LLC and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–A New Peace by George Sharp. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Claimed–Lavender (IRE) by Knapp, Steve and Silverstone, Monty. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–Little Bird (IRE).
50-Cent Pick Three (12-1-6) paid $59.75. Pick Three Pool $36,261. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/5-12-1-6) 1499 tickets with 4 correct paid $78.85. Pick Four Pool $154,912. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-1/5-12-1-6) 593 tickets with 5 correct paid $550.65. Pick Five Pool $379,712.
INVINCIBELLA (GB) allowed to settle in the beginning, gained ground leaving the backstretch, raced two wide then angled in on the turn, angled out nearing the stretch, rallied outside the top pair and edged the runner-up. LOUD LOUD MUSIC stalked off the rail then angled to the inside, took aim two wide into the drive, drew alongside the leader at the eighth pole, put a head in front with a sixteenth remaining but got outkicked by the winner. MADAME BARBARIAN tracked off the pace, angled to the rail around the turn, came out with a furlong to go and finished well to earn the show honors. A NEW PEACE dueled for the lead from inside, cleared foe nearing the five-sixteenths, met challenger inside the eighth pole, fought back to deep stretch and yielded late. LAVENDER (IRE) lagged behind early, saved ground into the lane and summoned a belated rally while drifting out late. MISS LUCY (IRE) dueled for the lead from outside, drifted out a bit on the turn then lugged out into the stretch and weakened. CONVINCE was in range outside a rival on the backstretch, traveled three wide into the turn, three to four wide into the lane, drifted out upper stretch and faded.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.60 47.00 1:11.73 1:24.92 1:38.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Ole Silver
|121
|4
|2
|2–2
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–2
|1–2¼
|Pyfer
|3.10
|2
|She's a Dime
|119
|2
|1
|1–½
|2–1
|2–2
|2–1
|2–1¼
|Centeno
|2.50
|3
|Shezaghost
|124
|3
|5
|5
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–3½
|Prat
|1.90
|5
|Last First Kiss
|126
|5
|4
|4–½
|3–½
|4–3
|4–4
|4–2¾
|Hernandez
|5.90
|1
|Over Attracted
|124
|1
|3
|3–hd
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Rispoli
|4.30
|4
|OLE SILVER
|8.20
|4.60
|2.80
|2
|SHE'S A DIME
|4.00
|2.60
|3
|SHEZAGHOST
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4)
|$34.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$11.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-3)
|$11.80
Winner–Ole Silver Grr.f.4 by Acclamation out of Silver Swallow, by Alphabet Soup. Bred by Andrew Molasky (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC. Mutuel Pool $217,432 Daily Double Pool $13,674 Exacta Pool $65,872 Trifecta Pool $48,688. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-4) paid $29.75. Pick Three Pool $51,479.
OLE SILVER prompted the pace from outside, took over near the four furlong mark, dueled with SHE'S A DIME into and around the far turn, cleared past the quarter pole and inched away in the final furlong. SHE'S A DIME sped to the front, set the pace inside of OLE SILVER, dueled with that rival to the far turn, lost contact around the bend and chased along the fence into the drive, drifted out late and held the place. SHEZAGHOST chased in the two path, angled to the rail for the far turn, exited that bend two wide and finished evenly for third. LAST FIRST KISS went three wide through both turns and weakened. OVER ATTRACTED stalked along the inside, roused at the nine-sixteenths, came off the rail leaving the backstretch, trailed four wide into the stretch, continued under a drive in the lane then was not persevered with late.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.65 46.78 1:12.03 1:24.67 1:36.83
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Peace Pipe
|120
|10
|6
|8–2½
|8–½
|6–hd
|3–½
|1–1½
|Pyfer
|7.70
|7
|Starship Sky
|126
|7
|8
|7–½
|7–hd
|8–1½
|6–1½
|2–hd
|Hernandez
|20.30
|4
|Brittle and Yoo
|126
|4
|1
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–½
|2–½
|3–nk
|Rispoli
|1.30
|5
|Predictable Tully
|126
|5
|2
|5–½
|5–1
|5–1
|4–1½
|4–1¼
|Pereira
|5.00
|6
|Buy Wave Buy
|126
|6
|3
|1–hd
|2–2
|1–1
|1–½
|5–1¾
|T Baze
|9.80
|2
|Listen to Blue
|126
|2
|5
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–hd
|5–½
|6–½
|Franco
|7.10
|8
|Bluegrass Sky
|126
|8
|7
|6–1½
|6–1
|7–1½
|7–½
|7–ns
|Prat
|4.80
|1
|Sugar Kisses
|120
|1
|10
|9–1
|10
|10
|9–5
|8–7¼
|Maldonado
|60.30
|3
|Katla
|126
|3
|4
|2–2½
|1–½
|2–1
|8–½
|9–2¾
|Cedillo
|48.00
|9
|Northern Gem
|113
|9
|9
|10
|9–1
|9–hd
|10
|10
|Herrera
|63.80
|10
|PEACE PIPE
|17.40
|8.60
|3.80
|7
|STARSHIP SKY
|18.80
|8.60
|4
|BRITTLE AND YOO
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10)
|$66.60
|$1 EXACTA (10-7)
|$149.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-7-4-5)
|$211.34
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-7-4)
|$287.10
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-7-4-5-6)
|Carryover $1,287
Winner–Peace Pipe Dbb.m.6 by Tribal Rule out of Golden Harmony, by Half a Year. Bred by Nick Cafarchia (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Nick Cafarchia. Mutuel Pool $244,679 Daily Double Pool $24,505 Exacta Pool $117,147 Superfecta Pool $53,528 Trifecta Pool $76,196 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,686. Claimed–Brittle and Yoo by Hotter Than H Racing LLC. Trainer: Ronald Ellis. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-10) paid $90.25. Pick Three Pool $26,263.
PEACE PIPE settled early, advanced while angling out on the far turn, came five wide into the stretch, closed from outside, drifted inward and grabbed the lead nearing the sixteenth pole, then drove clear in the final stages. STARSHIP SKY reserved in the beginning in the two path, moved to the inside, angled four wide leaving the far turn, put in a late bid and gained the place. BRITTLE AND YOO stalked two wide on both turns, tipped out into the stretch, bid alongside the leader at the eighth pole, got outkicked by the winner and lost the place. PREDICTABLE TULLY (IRE) stalked three wide then three deep around the second bend and finished willingly between rivals late. BUY WAVE BUY prompted the pace from outside, took over at the five-sixteenths pole, held a short lead into the furlong grounds and yielded in the final sixteenth. LISTEN TO BLUE tracked the speed from inside, lacked room while pocketed at the quarter pole, shifted to the two path leaving the far turn but could not rally. BLUEGRASS SKY traveled in mid-pack early on, came three wide into the drive and lacked further response. SUGAR KISSES raced at the back of the pack along the inside, angled four wide into the stretch but could not threaten. KATLA set the pace under pressure, was overtaken at the five-sixteenths pole and gave way along the inside. NORTHERN GEM raced off the pace while off the inside, lugged out into the stretch and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.27 45.53 58.17 1:05.01
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Livingmybestlife
|120
|2
|4
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–2
|1–2
|Hernandez
|2.50
|8
|Taming the Tigress
|120
|8
|2
|3–½
|3–½
|2–3½
|2–1¼
|Prat
|4.30
|6
|Agreetodisagree
|115
|6
|5
|8
|8
|5–½
|3–1¾
|Pyfer
|3.00
|4
|Dancing Dana
|120
|4
|7
|7–2
|7–1
|6–1
|4–ns
|Cedillo
|7.80
|7
|Saturday Heist
|120
|7
|3
|6–2
|6–2½
|3–1
|5–3½
|T Baze
|29.60
|1
|Mulligan
|126
|1
|8
|4–½
|4–1
|4–1
|6–¾
|Gonzalez
|14.80
|5
|Flat Out Joy
|126
|5
|6
|5–½
|5–hd
|7–1½
|7–14¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|3.50
|3
|Sweet Soulmate
|120
|3
|1
|2–1½
|2–1
|8
|8
|Maldonado
|27.00
|2
|LIVINGMYBESTLIFE
|7.00
|4.40
|3.20
|8
|TAMING THE TIGRESS
|6.40
|3.40
|6
|AGREETODISAGREE
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-2)
|$75.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-8)
|$26.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-6-4)
|$29.86
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-6-4-7)
|$3,605.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-6)
|$38.45
Winner–Livingmybestlife Dbb.f.3 by The Big Beast out of Wall Street Lady, by Speightstown. Bred by Alex Lieblong & JoAnn Lieblong (FL). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $290,961 Daily Double Pool $20,246 Exacta Pool $131,323 Superfecta Pool $58,435 Super High Five Pool $7,763 Trifecta Pool $89,535. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-10-2) paid $91.25. Pick Three Pool $47,714. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-4-10-2) 235 tickets with 4 correct paid $513.40. Pick Four Pool $158,105.
LIVINGMYBESTLIFE broke in and bumped rival at the start, sped to the front in the two path, urged right-handed in the furlong grounds and remained clear. TAMING THE TIGRESS stalked off the rail, went three wide into the lane and proved second best. AGREETODISAGREE dropped back early, entered the turn three wide, swung six wide into the stretch and produced a mild rally to earn the show. DANCING DANA saved ground from off the pace, moved off the rail in the drive and summoned a mild response to fill out the superfecta. SATURDAY HEIST tracked five wide into the turn, four wide into the stretch and never produce a bid. MULLIGAN stumbled, got bumped and forced in by the winner, chased along the inside and weakened. FLAT OUT JOY tracked off the rail, lacked room and checked off heels past the quarter pole, then flattened out in the lane. SWEET SOULMATE showed early speed then chased the leader up the backstretch, went two wide around the turn, tired and was eased in the lane.
NINTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 22.59 46.43 1:10.70 1:35.64 1:48.02
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Hudson Ridge
|124
|1
|3
|3–3½
|3–3
|3–2
|1–½
|1–1¼
|Cedillo
|1.80
|7
|Flashiest
|122
|7
|8
|8
|8
|6–hd
|5–1½
|2–1¾
|Prat
|2.00
|8
|Law Professor
|124
|8
|4
|4–1
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–½
|3–¾
|McCarthy
|5.70
|4
|Barraza
|122
|4
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1
|2–1½
|4–1¾
|Desormeaux
|12.90
|6
|Man Friday
|119
|6
|2
|2–2
|2–1
|2–1
|3–½
|5–ns
|Pyfer
|27.20
|2
|Airman
|124
|2
|5
|7–hd
|6–1
|7–hd
|6–½
|6–6¼
|Hernandez
|6.70
|3
|Vantage Point
|122
|3
|6
|5–hd
|5–½
|5–1½
|7–4½
|7–2¾
|Rispoli
|9.50
|5
|The Beat
|122
|5
|7
|6–2
|7–½
|8
|8
|8
|Gutierrez
|42.80
|1
|HUDSON RIDGE
|5.60
|3.00
|2.40
|7
|FLASHIEST
|3.00
|2.40
|8
|LAW PROFESSOR
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)
|$30.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-7)
|$6.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-8-4)
|$25.69
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-8-4-6)
|$799.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-8)
|$20.00
Winner–Hudson Ridge B.c.3 by American Pharoah out of Shell House (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). Bred by Orpendale/Chelston/Wynatt (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Double L Racing and Baffert, Natalie J.. Mutuel Pool $291,527 Daily Double Pool $25,154 Exacta Pool $141,502 Superfecta Pool $63,105 Super High Five Pool $6,283 Trifecta Pool $93,420. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (10-2-1) paid $45.80. Pick Three Pool $43,890.
HUDSON RIDGE stalked the pace on the inside, shifted two wide on the far turn, bid outside in upper stretch, struck the front with a furlong remaining, drew away then held safely in the final strides. FLASHIEST dropped his head and was off slow to begin, checked off heels on the first turn, raced between foes on the backstretch, angled four wide around the far turn, closed through the final furlong and was gaining on the winner. LAW PROFESSOR chased a bit off the rail then along the inside, saved ground into the drive, tipped out and gained the show. BARRAZA got bumped at the start, sped to the front, set the pace from inside, cleared outside rival at the three-eighths, was overtaken at the eighth pole and yielded in the late stages. MAN FRIDAY was up close outside the pacesetter early, put in a mild bid past the half-mile pole, lost contact with the leader at the three-eighths, exited the far turn three wide and flattened out. AIRMAN was put in tight and checked early, remained inside and saved ground to the stretch, steered out in the lane and lacked a rally. VANTAGE POINT came out bumped rival at the start, checked and altered around rival first time through the stretch, tracked two then three wide and weakened. THE BEAT went three to four wide around the first turn, traveled outside a pair of rivals on the backstretch, angled into the two path around the second bend and weakened.
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $70,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.06 47.93 1:11.55 1:23.93 1:36.45
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Midcourt
|126
|4
|4
|2–1½
|2–1
|1–½
|1–2
|1–2¼
|Maldonado
|1.00
|1
|Manhattan Up
|124
|1
|3
|4
|3–½
|3–1½
|2–½
|2–7½
|Pereira
|13.20
|3
|Mastering
|124
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|2–2½
|3–5
|3–2½
|Hernandez
|1.60
|4
|Cupid's Claws
|126
|3
|2
|3–½
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Prat
|2.90
|5
|MIDCOURT
|4.00
|2.80
|1
|MANHATTAN UP
|6.60
|3
|MASTERING
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$16.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$20.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-3)
|$17.15
Winner–Midcourt Dbb.g.6 by Midnight Lute out of Mayo On the Side, by French Deputy. Bred by Dixiana Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $194,169 Daily Double Pool $24,206 Exacta Pool $51,980 Trifecta Pool $34,955. Scratched–Ax Man.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-5) paid $17.90. Pick Three Pool $31,163.
MIDCOURT went four then three wide around the first turn, applied pressure to MASTERING on the backstretch, headed rival past the three-eighths, took over approaching the quarter pole, kicked clear into the stretch and held gamely under right and left-handed encouragement. MANHATTAN UP chased from inside then angled out on the far turn, came four wide into the stretch, finished willingly through the late stages but could not reach the winner. MASTERING broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, took control early, set the pace in the two path with MIDCOURT to the outside on the backstretch, challenged around the far turn, fought back from inside then relinquished the lead nearing the quarter pole, then weakened in the stretch run. CUPID'S CLAWS got bumped by MASTERING at the start, traveled off the rail while in range, navigated the far turn four then five wide and weakened.
ELEVENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.88 48.05 1:13.16 1:37.92 1:49.78
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Cider Apple
|120
|5
|6
|9
|9
|8–hd
|2–hd
|1–hd
|Hernandez
|6.50
|3
|Norma Jean B.
|126
|3
|9
|7–1½
|7–1
|5–hd
|1–½
|2–1¼
|Desormeaux
|3.40
|7
|Cielo d'Oro
|120
|7
|5
|5–1½
|5–½
|6–1
|7–½
|3–nk
|McCarthy
|15.20
|4
|Lookintogeteven
|126
|4
|10
|8–½
|8–½
|9
|6–½
|4–1½
|Prat
|2.70
|9
|Rhythm and Grace
|120
|9
|3
|3–1
|3–hd
|2–½
|3–½
|5–½
|Gutierrez
|5.00
|2
|Brooklyns Best
|120
|2
|8
|6–1
|6–1
|7–½
|9
|6–nk
|Bravo
|8.00
|6
|Undisturbed
|126
|6
|1
|4–1
|4–1½
|4–½
|4–½
|7–1½
|Cedillo
|31.10
|8
|Assignation
|115
|8
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|3–½
|8–½
|8–3¼
|Pyfer
|76.70
|1
|La Gioiosa
|120
|1
|7
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1
|5–hd
|9
|Rispoli
|5.10
|10
|Ruby's Orchid
|120
|10
|4
|dnf
|T Baze
|87.10
|5
|CIDER APPLE (GB)
|15.00
|6.20
|3.40
|3
|NORMA JEAN B.
|5.00
|3.80
|7
|CIELO D'ORO
|8.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5)
|$39.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$30.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-7-4)
|$83.56
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-7-4-9)
|$1,560.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-7)
|$142.75
Winner–Cider Apple (GB) B.f.3 by Charm Spirit (IRE) out of Golden Delicious (GB), by Cadeaux Genereux (GB). Bred by Coln Valley Stud (GB). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $455,196 Daily Double Pool $98,746 Exacta Pool $222,584 Superfecta Pool $117,056 Super High Five Pool $12,267 Trifecta Pool $157,052. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-5) paid $33.45. Pick Three Pool $127,758. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1-2/5-5) 2197 tickets with 4 correct paid $154.70. Pick Four Pool $445,339. 50-Cent Pick Five (10-2-1-2/5-5) 290 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,451.85. Pick Five Pool $550,995. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-10-2-1-2/5-5) 91 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,236.54. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $210,749. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $188,752.
CIDER APPLE (GB) unhurried in the beginning, advanced while angling out on the far turn, chased eight wide in upper stretch, dueled with the runner-up in the final furlong and dug in late for the score. NORMA JEAN B. settled off the pace, advanced four wide on the far turn, took over in upper stretch and got bumped by rival shortly after, responded when challenged by CIDER APPLE in the late stages but got edged in the closing moments. CIELO D'ORO traveled mid-pack through the early stages, exited the far turn three wide, angled out in the lane and finished willingly for the show. LOOKINTOGETEVEN moved to the inside while near the back of the pack, was in a bit tight between runners at the three-eighths, got bumped by rival at the quarter pole, came in tight quarters again and bumped rival in upper stretch, kept on through the final furlong and got outfinished for third. RHYTHM AND GRACE broke in and bumped rival at the start, chased off the rail, bid around the far turn and took control into the lane, lost command in upper stretch and weakened. BROOKLYNS BEST bumped with inside rival and steadied early, drifted out and bumped at the quarter pole, angled out in upper stretch and failed to threaten. UNDISTURBED was away quickly and pulled early, settled into a tracking position near the inside, pulled or steadied briefly at the half-mile pole, was in tight along the fence on the second turn, entered the lane two wide and could not rally. ASSIGNATION became fractious in the gate, got bumped at the start, chased two wide into the lane, lacked room near the eighth pole, angled to the inside then back out but could not regain momentum. LA GIOIOSA (FR) bumped with rival early, sped to the front from inside, cleared the field and set the pace, led clear to the three-eighths pole, challenged around the far turn and fought back through the bend, lost the lead into the stretch and gave way. RUBY'S ORCHID was extremely rank and pulled up early and walked off. THE TRAINER OF LOOKINTOGETEVEN LODGED AN OBJECTION AGAINST NORMA JEAN B. AND CIDER APPLE FOR INTERFERENCE IN UPPER STRETCH. AFTER A REVIEW, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT LOOKINTOGETEVEN WAS IN TIGHT QUARTERS AND INITIATED THE CONTACT WITH NORMA JEAN B. AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|2,371
|$445,368
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,151,194
|Out of State
|N/A
|$6,930,244
|TOTAL
|2,371
|$8,526,806
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, June 19.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 78th day of a 81-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Youonlylivetwice
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|2
|Applaud the Bench
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Sean McCarthy
|15-1
|3
|Lips Like Sugar
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|30-1
|4
|Queen of Pompeii
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Carla Gaines
|4-1
|5
|Valentine Ghost
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Daniel Dunham
|50-1
|6
|Aristeia
|Wayne Barnett
|126
|Jay Nehf
|15-1
|7
|Sky On Ice
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|John W. Sadler
|20-1
|8
|Lena's Big Day
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Carla Gaines
|5-2
|9
|Teddy's Barino
|Joe Bravo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|10
|Starship Endeavor
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|15-1
|11
|Bango Ishernaymo
|Kayla Stra
|126
|Blake R. Heap
|20-1
|12
|Chao Mar
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Gary Stute
|6-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Spanish Channel
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|126
|Samuel Nichols
|4-1
|14
|Unusual Ride
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|6-1
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Candy Raid
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|12-1
|2
|Square Fun
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|3
|Charlotte Harbor
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|10-1
|4
|Censorship
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|5
|Eda
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|6
|Ko Olina
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Luis Mendez
|5-1
|7
|Talkative Gal
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Siren Lure Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kanderel
|Juan Hernandez
|126
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-1
|2
|Tatters to Riches
|Tyler Baze
|126
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
|3
|Commander
|Joe Bravo
|122
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|4
|Texas Wedge
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|5
|Wound Tight
|Kent Desormeaux
|126
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|15-1
|6
|Tilted Towers
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|7
|Chasin Munny
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mayhem and Chaos
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Ronald W. Ellis
|12-1
|2
|Trainer Please
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|3
|Eleniak
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|4
|Brutto
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Bob Baffert
|6-5
|5
|Irondale
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Karen Headley
|10-1
|6
|Kattath
|Emily Ellingwood
|113
|Ryan Hanson
|8-1
|7
|Tulsa Tornado
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|4-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bender
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Richard E. Mandella
|15-1
|2
|Injunction
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Carlo Vaccarezza
|20-1
|3
|Liam's Love
|Flavien Prat
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|10-1
|4
|Offlee Naughty
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|12-1
|5
|Hollywoodhellraisr
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|126
|Philip D'Amato
|15-1
|6
|Subconscious
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|7-2
|7
|New Soi Phet
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|30-1
|8
|Circumvent
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|David E. Hofmans
|12-1
|9
|Lone Scout
|Joe Bravo
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-1
|10
|Lincoln Hawk
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|11
|Istanbul
|Geovanni Franco
|126
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|12
|Eagle Chief
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Jedi Master
|Joe Bravo
|126
|Neil D. Drysdale
|15-1
|14
|Gone Rogue
|Trevor McCarthy
|120
|Dan Blacker
|20-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tripoli
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|2
|Bold Endeavor
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Mark Glatt
|4-5
|3
|Synthesis
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|9-5
|4
|Route Six Six
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
|62,500
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Adare
|Joe Bravo
|124
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1
|2
|Bedrock
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|15-1
|40,000
|3
|Uncle Addouma
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|12-1
|4
|Robber Baron
|Emily Ellingwood
|117
|Daniel Franko
|50-1
|40,000
|5
|Fuente
|Tiago Pereira
|126
|Manuel Badilla
|15-1
|40,000
|6
|Secret Club
|Jessica Pyfer
|121
|Sean McCarthy
|6-1
|7
|Cleopatra's Strike
|Trevor McCarthy
|126
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|4-1
|40,000
|8
|Southern Horse
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|John W. Sadler
|15-1
|9
|Ready Soul
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|10
|Farquhar
|Kent Desormeaux
|126
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|11
|Constitutionaffair
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
|12
|Wesphire
|Tyler Baze
|126
|Andrew Lerner
|20-1
|40,000
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Howbeit
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|2
|Established
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|3
|Littlebitamedal
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|126
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|4
|Palace Coup
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|126
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|5
|Whisky My God
|Tyler Baze
|126
|Dan Blacker
|20-1
|6
|Ginobili
|Joe Bravo
|126
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|7
|Ka'nah
|Mike Smith
|126
|Ryan Hanson
|3-1
|8
|Stay Happy
|Juan Hernandez
|126
|Kristin Mulhall
|15-1
|9
|Wipe the Slate
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
NINTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Snow Chief Stakes'. 3 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Found My Ball
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|2
|None Above the Law
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Peter Miller
|9-5
|3
|Ferrariano
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|4
|Big Talker
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|4-1
|5
|Que Sera Sir Ralph
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Kenneth D. Black
|50-1
|6
|Ingest
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|7
|Jimmy Blue Jeans
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Andy Mathis
|15-1
|8
|Cargo
|Joe Bravo
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|9
|Play Chicken
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Steve Knapp
|12-1
TENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $150,000. 'Melair Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pawnee
|Mike Smith
|120
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|5-1
|2
|Mucha Woman
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|3
|Fi Fi Pharoah
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Walther Solis
|5-2
|4
|Smoothlikebuttah
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Steve Knapp
|12-1
|5
|I'm So Anna
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Steve M. Sherman
|4-1
|6
|Eddie's New Dream
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|3-1
|7
|Misty Cat
|Emily Ellingwood
|120
|Daniel Franko
|12-1
|8
|Omg It's Jessica
|Jessica Pyfer
|120
|Craig Dollase
|5-1
ELEVENTH RACE.
About 1¾ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'San Juan Capistrano Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lure Him In
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|2
|Red King
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|3
|Ward 'n Jerry
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Mike Puype
|5-2
|4
|Acclimate
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|9-5
|5
|Pillar Mountain
|Joe Bravo
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|6
|Astronaut
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|8-1
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.