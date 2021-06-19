Horse racing newsletter: Guessing at Hot Rod Charlie’s next race

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, June 18. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 77th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.15 47.85 1:12.99 1:25.73 1:38.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Miss Bellatrix 119 3 5 3–1 3–2 3–1 1–1½ 1–2¾ Rispoli 3.30 3 Lookout Point 122 2 6 5–2½ 5–1 5–½ 4–3 2–½ Prat 2.00 6 Il Capitano 122 4 2 1–1½ 1–2 1–1½ 2–2 3–5¼ T Baze 14.40 11 Flash of Genius 122 8 1 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 3–½ 4–1¼ Cedillo 3.10 1 Oviatt Class 122 1 7 7–13 6–hd 4–½ 5–3 5–4½ Desormeaux 5.70 10 Mashhad Flats 115 7 4 6–1 7–27 6–1½ 6–5½ 6–16¼ Ellingwood 37.50 7 I'm Winning 122 5 3 4–2 4–1 7 7 7 Hernandez 9.30 8 Alois 122 6 8 8 8 dnf McCarthy 16.70

5 MISS BELLATRIX 8.60 4.60 3.60 3 LOOKOUT POINT 3.80 2.80 6 IL CAPITANO 5.80

$1 EXACTA (5-3) $13.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-6-11) $33.27 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-6) $48.90 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-6-11-1) Carryover $1,064

Winner–Miss Bellatrix B.f.2 by Into Mischief out of Max's Warrior, by Warrior's Reward. Bred by SF Bloodstock LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert) and Aldabbagh, Omar. Mutuel Pool $164,192 Exacta Pool $95,397 Superfecta Pool $38,220 Trifecta Pool $52,488 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,393. Scratched–Agador Spartacus, Charlotte Harbor, Swanning.

MISS BELLATRIX stalked from inside, was in a bit tight early on the far turn, angled to the three path, drew alongside the leader in upper stretch, cleared at the eighth pole, drifted inside and edged away. LOOKOUT POINT settled along the inside, coaxed at the quarter pole, steered out upper stretch and rallied for the place. IL CAPITANO sped clear and angled over to the inside, set all the pace to the stretch, relinquished the lead in upper stretch and lost the place. FLASH OF GENIUS chased two wide through both turns and weakened in the furlong grounds. OVIATT CLASS was off slow to begin, traveled along the inside then moved out entering the backstretch, went three deep into the far turn, four wide into the stretch, drifted out some in the lane and could not rally. MASHHAD FLATS was unhurried in the beginning, raced off the rail then four deep at the three-eighths, came five wide into the stretch and never made an impact. I'M WINNING chased three wide around the first turn, two wide into the stretch and tired. ALOIS was off a bit slow to begin, asked early but fought the rider, lagged behind through the first turn, eased on the backstretch and pulled up near the three-eighths and walked off.

SECOND RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 24.02 48.42 1:14.25 1:41.23 1:48.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Summer Rose 126 4 1 2–1½ 1–1 1–½ 1–3 1–ns Gonzalez 0.90 4 Medusa's Gaze 120 3 3 5–½ 6–½ 3–hd 2–1 2–6¾ Gutierrez 3.70 8 Queen of Love 115 7 2 4–1 3–hd 4–2½ 3–3 3–6¼ Pyfer 6.00 6 Circle of Honor 120 5 6 7 7 6–1 5–5½ 4–hd T Baze 4.60 2 Mamas Got Cash 126 1 4 1–½ 2–1 2–1 4–2½ 5–15¼ Valdivia, Jr. 23.60 3 Pancakes and Beer 120 2 7 3–hd 4–1½ 5–hd 6–4½ 6–10¾ Cedillo 10.80 7 Slewpys Last Song 126 6 5 6–½ 5–½ 7 7 7 Pereira 75.10

5 SUMMER ROSE 3.80 2.80 2.20 4 MEDUSA'S GAZE 3.80 2.60 8 QUEEN OF LOVE 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $19.00 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $4.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-8-6) $6.69 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-8-6-2) $164.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-8) $14.35

Winner–Summer Rose Ch.m.5 by Jimmy Creed out of Street Surprise, by Street Sense. Bred by Eric Martin Waller & Sharon Joy Waller (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Waller, Rick and Waller, Sharon. Mutuel Pool $136,125 Daily Double Pool $27,013 Exacta Pool $95,679 Superfecta Pool $46,857 Super High Five Pool $7,530 Trifecta Pool $69,332. Scratched–Class Code.

SUMMER ROSE broke super to quickly taken control vied with MAMAS GOT CASH early, inched ahead at the nine-sixteenth, dueled into the far turn, cleared nearing the quarter pole, inched away in upper stretch and lasted at the wire. MEDUSA'S GAZE traveled between rivals into the first turn then stayed in the two path, settled along the inside off the pace, angled out on the far turn, exited the bend three wide, rallied outside SUMMER ROSE and just missed. QUEEN OF LOVE stalked off the rail or outside a rival, navigated the far turn three then four wide, drifted in through the final furlong and flattened to third. CIRCLE OF HONOR went three deep into the clubhouse turn, moved to the two path then angled in on the far turn, moved back to the two path leaving the bend and improved position. MAMAS GOT CASH dueled for the lead from inside, lost a bit of ground to SUMMER ROSE then went up to re-engage that rival at the half-mile, could not keep pace approaching the quarter pole and gave way. PANCAKES AND BEER was off a bit slow to begin, chased inside around the clubhouse turn, two to three wide around the second bend and weakened. SLEWPYS LAST SONG was fanned four deep into the first turn, stayed off the rail then moved into the two path leaving the far turn and was empty in the lane.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.85 46.26 58.63 1:10.99

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 12 Constant Conflict 120 12 1 2–1 2–1 1–1 1–1 Cedillo 6.20 3 Really Big News 120 3 6 7–½ 7–½ 4–½ 2–2½ Rispoli 1.90 10 Donner Lake 120 10 3 6–½ 3–hd 3–1½ 3–ns Gutierrez 11.00 4 Hot Spot 120 4 7 9–1 8–½ 8–hd 4–ns Valdivia, Jr. 32.70 11 Talklessworkmore 115 11 10 10–½ 12 12 5–¾ Pyfer 35.50 9 Sleight of Hoof 126 9 9 8–½ 9–1 9–½ 6–nk Gonzalez 33.90 5 Wilder Than Most 126 5 8 3–hd 4–½ 5–hd 7–nk T Baze 3.90 7 Surplus 120 7 2 1–½ 1–hd 2–½ 8–hd McCarthy 21.20 6 Just About Enough 120 6 11 11–½ 10–½ 11–hd 9–hd Hernandez 8.70 8 Gone Somewhere 120 8 4 4–hd 6–1 6–½ 10–½ Prat 9.40 2 Harbor Sky 113 2 12 12 11–1½ 10–2 11–1¼ Ortega 21.60 1 Auspicious Style 120 1 5 5–hd 5–hd 7–1 12 Desormeaux 22.80

12 CONSTANT CONFLICT 14.40 5.20 4.00 3 REALLY BIG NEWS 3.00 2.80 10 DONNER LAKE 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-12) $32.40 $1 EXACTA (12-3) $22.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-3-10-4) $358.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-3-10) $124.60 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (12-3-10-4-11) Carryover $984

Winner–Constant Conflict Ch.g.3 by Grazen out of Courtroom Charmer, by Tribunal. Bred by Ron Crockett, Inc. &Mr. & Mrs. William T. Griffin (CA). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Hansen, Todd and Hansen, Shawn. Mutuel Pool $189,315 Daily Double Pool $18,183 Exacta Pool $119,819 Superfecta Pool $52,043 Trifecta Pool $72,758 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,289. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-12) paid $33.15. Pick Three Pool $50,132. $1 Pick Five ((STRONACH 5)7-6-1/3/6-1/5-12) 5 correct paid $1,767.00. Pick Five Pool $77,565.

CONSTANT CONFLICT away quickly from outside, vied for the lead then dueled into and around the turn and into the stretch, cleared rival approaching the eighth pole then held well in the closing moments. REALLY BIG NEWS tracked between foes, was in tight and steadied early, angled four wide turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch, closed late and kept gaining to the wire. DONNER LAKE chased four deep through the turn, drifted inward in the stretch and held the show. HOT SPOT tracked the pace from inside, checked entering the turn, raced two to three wide into the stretch, steered out in the lane and missed the show. TALKLESSWORKMORE sat off the pace outside rivals, exited the turn four wide, angled widest in the lane and closed belatedly. SLEIGHT OF HOOF was rank early racing up the backstretch, came four to five wide into the stretch and improved position. WILDER THAN MOST brushed rival at the start, chased three deep to the stretch and lacked the needed response. SURPLUS dueled for the lead from inside to the top of the stretch, could not keep pace with the winner nearing the furlong grounds and weakened. JUST ABOUT ENOUGH brushed with inside rival at the start, raced off the pace in the early going, came three wide into the stretch and lacked room in the final stages. GONE SOMEWHERE showed early speed between rival then chased the top pair leaving the backstretch, went two wide around the turn while between foes and weakened. HARBOR SKY was off slow to begin, traveled along the inside then checked off heels at the three-eighths, remained inside to the stretch, lacked room off heels from inside then angled out but could not regain momentum. AUSPICIOUS STYLE chased along the inside to the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.27 44.98 56.98 1:09.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Dr. Schivel 120 1 4 3–½ 4–5½ 2–½ 1–nk Prat 1.20 4 Canadian Pride 126 4 1 1–½ 1–1 1–1 2–5¼ Cedillo 1.90 5 Speed Pass 126 5 2 2–1½ 2–1 3–1 3–½ Maldonado 3.90 2 Fight On 126 2 3 4–½ 3–½ 4–11 4–12¾ Rispoli 5.50 3 Liam's Pride 126 3 5 5 5 5 5 Espinoza 21.20

1 DR. SCHIVEL 4.40 2.60 2.20 4 CANADIAN PRIDE 2.80 2.20 5 SPEED PASS 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-1) $38.20 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $5.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-5) $5.40

Winner–Dr. Schivel B.c.3 by Violence out of Lil Nugget, by Mining for Money. Bred by William A. Branch & Arnold R. Hill (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC, Rancho Temescal LLC, Branch, William A. and Reeves, William Dean. Mutuel Pool $168,059 Daily Double Pool $14,445 Exacta Pool $73,378 Trifecta Pool $55,511. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-12-1) paid $19.45. Pick Three Pool $23,529.

DR. SCHIVEL bumped with FIGHT ON at the start, well placed up the backstretch behind the top pair, cut the corner into the stretch, tipped out nearing the furlong grounds, drew alongside the runner-up inside the sixteenth pole and edged past. CANADIAN PRIDE set the pace under pressure from outside, cleared around the turn, led into the late stages and could not hold off the winner. SPEED PASS pressed the pace from outside, chased two wide around the turn, weakened in the lane and held the show. FIGHT ON bumped with the winner at the start, chased three wide to the stretch and flattened out. LIAM'S PRIDE went four wide into the turn, angled in around the bend and had little left.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.47 46.94 1:10.54 1:16.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Invincibella 124 5 5 5–1½ 5–1½ 3–2 1–hd Prat 4.00 4 Loud Loud Music 124 3 4 4–3 3–1½ 2–1 2–¾ Cedillo 2.40 7 Madame Barbarian 122 6 6 6–7 6–8½ 4–½ 3–½ Rispoli 17.60 2 A New Peace 124 1 1 2–1½ 1–1 1–½ 4–2¼ Valdivia, Jr. 2.20 5 Lavender 124 4 7 7 7 7 5–2¼ McCarthy 4.30 3 Miss Lucy 117 2 3 1–hd 2–½ 5–1 6–hd Espinoza 6.70 8 Convince 122 7 2 3–hd 4–½ 6–4½ 7 T Baze 61.60

6 INVINCIBELLA (GB) 10.00 4.40 3.40 4 LOUD LOUD MUSIC 3.80 2.80 7 MADAME BARBARIAN 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $22.20 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $21.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-7-2) $41.78 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-7-2-5) $989.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-7) $88.80

Winner–Invincibella (GB) B.m.5 by Kodiac (GB) out of Sahafh, by Rock Hard Ten. Bred by Whatton Manor Stud (GB). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable and Sides, Clay. Mutuel Pool $201,644 Daily Double Pool $26,378 Exacta Pool $110,194 Superfecta Pool $41,689 Super High Five Pool $6,245 Trifecta Pool $65,755. Claimed–Loud Loud Music by Aldabbagh, Omar, Great Friends Stable LLC and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–A New Peace by George Sharp. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Claimed–Lavender (IRE) by Knapp, Steve and Silverstone, Monty. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–Little Bird (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (12-1-6) paid $59.75. Pick Three Pool $36,261. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/5-12-1-6) 1499 tickets with 4 correct paid $78.85. Pick Four Pool $154,912. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-1/5-12-1-6) 593 tickets with 5 correct paid $550.65. Pick Five Pool $379,712.

INVINCIBELLA (GB) allowed to settle in the beginning, gained ground leaving the backstretch, raced two wide then angled in on the turn, angled out nearing the stretch, rallied outside the top pair and edged the runner-up. LOUD LOUD MUSIC stalked off the rail then angled to the inside, took aim two wide into the drive, drew alongside the leader at the eighth pole, put a head in front with a sixteenth remaining but got outkicked by the winner. MADAME BARBARIAN tracked off the pace, angled to the rail around the turn, came out with a furlong to go and finished well to earn the show honors. A NEW PEACE dueled for the lead from inside, cleared foe nearing the five-sixteenths, met challenger inside the eighth pole, fought back to deep stretch and yielded late. LAVENDER (IRE) lagged behind early, saved ground into the lane and summoned a belated rally while drifting out late. MISS LUCY (IRE) dueled for the lead from outside, drifted out a bit on the turn then lugged out into the stretch and weakened. CONVINCE was in range outside a rival on the backstretch, traveled three wide into the turn, three to four wide into the lane, drifted out upper stretch and faded.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.60 47.00 1:11.73 1:24.92 1:38.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Ole Silver 121 4 2 2–2 1–hd 1–½ 1–2 1–2¼ Pyfer 3.10 2 She's a Dime 119 2 1 1–½ 2–1 2–2 2–1 2–1¼ Centeno 2.50 3 Shezaghost 124 3 5 5 4–½ 3–hd 3–½ 3–3½ Prat 1.90 5 Last First Kiss 126 5 4 4–½ 3–½ 4–3 4–4 4–2¾ Hernandez 5.90 1 Over Attracted 124 1 3 3–hd 5 5 5 5 Rispoli 4.30

4 OLE SILVER 8.20 4.60 2.80 2 SHE'S A DIME 4.00 2.60 3 SHEZAGHOST 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $34.80 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $11.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-3) $11.80

Winner–Ole Silver Grr.f.4 by Acclamation out of Silver Swallow, by Alphabet Soup. Bred by Andrew Molasky (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC. Mutuel Pool $217,432 Daily Double Pool $13,674 Exacta Pool $65,872 Trifecta Pool $48,688. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-4) paid $29.75. Pick Three Pool $51,479.

OLE SILVER prompted the pace from outside, took over near the four furlong mark, dueled with SHE'S A DIME into and around the far turn, cleared past the quarter pole and inched away in the final furlong. SHE'S A DIME sped to the front, set the pace inside of OLE SILVER, dueled with that rival to the far turn, lost contact around the bend and chased along the fence into the drive, drifted out late and held the place. SHEZAGHOST chased in the two path, angled to the rail for the far turn, exited that bend two wide and finished evenly for third. LAST FIRST KISS went three wide through both turns and weakened. OVER ATTRACTED stalked along the inside, roused at the nine-sixteenths, came off the rail leaving the backstretch, trailed four wide into the stretch, continued under a drive in the lane then was not persevered with late.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.65 46.78 1:12.03 1:24.67 1:36.83

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Peace Pipe 120 10 6 8–2½ 8–½ 6–hd 3–½ 1–1½ Pyfer 7.70 7 Starship Sky 126 7 8 7–½ 7–hd 8–1½ 6–1½ 2–hd Hernandez 20.30 4 Brittle and Yoo 126 4 1 3–1 3–hd 3–½ 2–½ 3–nk Rispoli 1.30 5 Predictable Tully 126 5 2 5–½ 5–1 5–1 4–1½ 4–1¼ Pereira 5.00 6 Buy Wave Buy 126 6 3 1–hd 2–2 1–1 1–½ 5–1¾ T Baze 9.80 2 Listen to Blue 126 2 5 4–hd 4–1 4–hd 5–½ 6–½ Franco 7.10 8 Bluegrass Sky 126 8 7 6–1½ 6–1 7–1½ 7–½ 7–ns Prat 4.80 1 Sugar Kisses 120 1 10 9–1 10 10 9–5 8–7¼ Maldonado 60.30 3 Katla 126 3 4 2–2½ 1–½ 2–1 8–½ 9–2¾ Cedillo 48.00 9 Northern Gem 113 9 9 10 9–1 9–hd 10 10 Herrera 63.80

10 PEACE PIPE 17.40 8.60 3.80 7 STARSHIP SKY 18.80 8.60 4 BRITTLE AND YOO 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10) $66.60 $1 EXACTA (10-7) $149.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-7-4-5) $211.34 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-7-4) $287.10 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-7-4-5-6) Carryover $1,287

Winner–Peace Pipe Dbb.m.6 by Tribal Rule out of Golden Harmony, by Half a Year. Bred by Nick Cafarchia (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Nick Cafarchia. Mutuel Pool $244,679 Daily Double Pool $24,505 Exacta Pool $117,147 Superfecta Pool $53,528 Trifecta Pool $76,196 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,686. Claimed–Brittle and Yoo by Hotter Than H Racing LLC. Trainer: Ronald Ellis. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-10) paid $90.25. Pick Three Pool $26,263.

PEACE PIPE settled early, advanced while angling out on the far turn, came five wide into the stretch, closed from outside, drifted inward and grabbed the lead nearing the sixteenth pole, then drove clear in the final stages. STARSHIP SKY reserved in the beginning in the two path, moved to the inside, angled four wide leaving the far turn, put in a late bid and gained the place. BRITTLE AND YOO stalked two wide on both turns, tipped out into the stretch, bid alongside the leader at the eighth pole, got outkicked by the winner and lost the place. PREDICTABLE TULLY (IRE) stalked three wide then three deep around the second bend and finished willingly between rivals late. BUY WAVE BUY prompted the pace from outside, took over at the five-sixteenths pole, held a short lead into the furlong grounds and yielded in the final sixteenth. LISTEN TO BLUE tracked the speed from inside, lacked room while pocketed at the quarter pole, shifted to the two path leaving the far turn but could not rally. BLUEGRASS SKY traveled in mid-pack early on, came three wide into the drive and lacked further response. SUGAR KISSES raced at the back of the pack along the inside, angled four wide into the stretch but could not threaten. KATLA set the pace under pressure, was overtaken at the five-sixteenths pole and gave way along the inside. NORTHERN GEM raced off the pace while off the inside, lugged out into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.27 45.53 58.17 1:05.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Livingmybestlife 120 2 4 1–1½ 1–2 1–2 1–2 Hernandez 2.50 8 Taming the Tigress 120 8 2 3–½ 3–½ 2–3½ 2–1¼ Prat 4.30 6 Agreetodisagree 115 6 5 8 8 5–½ 3–1¾ Pyfer 3.00 4 Dancing Dana 120 4 7 7–2 7–1 6–1 4–ns Cedillo 7.80 7 Saturday Heist 120 7 3 6–2 6–2½ 3–1 5–3½ T Baze 29.60 1 Mulligan 126 1 8 4–½ 4–1 4–1 6–¾ Gonzalez 14.80 5 Flat Out Joy 126 5 6 5–½ 5–hd 7–1½ 7–14¾ Valdivia, Jr. 3.50 3 Sweet Soulmate 120 3 1 2–1½ 2–1 8 8 Maldonado 27.00

2 LIVINGMYBESTLIFE 7.00 4.40 3.20 8 TAMING THE TIGRESS 6.40 3.40 6 AGREETODISAGREE 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-2) $75.20 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $26.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-6-4) $29.86 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-6-4-7) $3,605.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-6) $38.45

Winner–Livingmybestlife Dbb.f.3 by The Big Beast out of Wall Street Lady, by Speightstown. Bred by Alex Lieblong & JoAnn Lieblong (FL). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $290,961 Daily Double Pool $20,246 Exacta Pool $131,323 Superfecta Pool $58,435 Super High Five Pool $7,763 Trifecta Pool $89,535. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-10-2) paid $91.25. Pick Three Pool $47,714. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-4-10-2) 235 tickets with 4 correct paid $513.40. Pick Four Pool $158,105.

LIVINGMYBESTLIFE broke in and bumped rival at the start, sped to the front in the two path, urged right-handed in the furlong grounds and remained clear. TAMING THE TIGRESS stalked off the rail, went three wide into the lane and proved second best. AGREETODISAGREE dropped back early, entered the turn three wide, swung six wide into the stretch and produced a mild rally to earn the show. DANCING DANA saved ground from off the pace, moved off the rail in the drive and summoned a mild response to fill out the superfecta. SATURDAY HEIST tracked five wide into the turn, four wide into the stretch and never produce a bid. MULLIGAN stumbled, got bumped and forced in by the winner, chased along the inside and weakened. FLAT OUT JOY tracked off the rail, lacked room and checked off heels past the quarter pole, then flattened out in the lane. SWEET SOULMATE showed early speed then chased the leader up the backstretch, went two wide around the turn, tired and was eased in the lane.

NINTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 22.59 46.43 1:10.70 1:35.64 1:48.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Hudson Ridge 124 1 3 3–3½ 3–3 3–2 1–½ 1–1¼ Cedillo 1.80 7 Flashiest 122 7 8 8 8 6–hd 5–1½ 2–1¾ Prat 2.00 8 Law Professor 124 8 4 4–1 4–1 4–hd 4–½ 3–¾ McCarthy 5.70 4 Barraza 122 4 1 1–½ 1–1 1–1 2–1½ 4–1¾ Desormeaux 12.90 6 Man Friday 119 6 2 2–2 2–1 2–1 3–½ 5–ns Pyfer 27.20 2 Airman 124 2 5 7–hd 6–1 7–hd 6–½ 6–6¼ Hernandez 6.70 3 Vantage Point 122 3 6 5–hd 5–½ 5–1½ 7–4½ 7–2¾ Rispoli 9.50 5 The Beat 122 5 7 6–2 7–½ 8 8 8 Gutierrez 42.80

1 HUDSON RIDGE 5.60 3.00 2.40 7 FLASHIEST 3.00 2.40 8 LAW PROFESSOR 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $30.20 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $6.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-8-4) $25.69 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-8-4-6) $799.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-8) $20.00

Winner–Hudson Ridge B.c.3 by American Pharoah out of Shell House (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). Bred by Orpendale/Chelston/Wynatt (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Double L Racing and Baffert, Natalie J.. Mutuel Pool $291,527 Daily Double Pool $25,154 Exacta Pool $141,502 Superfecta Pool $63,105 Super High Five Pool $6,283 Trifecta Pool $93,420. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-2-1) paid $45.80. Pick Three Pool $43,890.

HUDSON RIDGE stalked the pace on the inside, shifted two wide on the far turn, bid outside in upper stretch, struck the front with a furlong remaining, drew away then held safely in the final strides. FLASHIEST dropped his head and was off slow to begin, checked off heels on the first turn, raced between foes on the backstretch, angled four wide around the far turn, closed through the final furlong and was gaining on the winner. LAW PROFESSOR chased a bit off the rail then along the inside, saved ground into the drive, tipped out and gained the show. BARRAZA got bumped at the start, sped to the front, set the pace from inside, cleared outside rival at the three-eighths, was overtaken at the eighth pole and yielded in the late stages. MAN FRIDAY was up close outside the pacesetter early, put in a mild bid past the half-mile pole, lost contact with the leader at the three-eighths, exited the far turn three wide and flattened out. AIRMAN was put in tight and checked early, remained inside and saved ground to the stretch, steered out in the lane and lacked a rally. VANTAGE POINT came out bumped rival at the start, checked and altered around rival first time through the stretch, tracked two then three wide and weakened. THE BEAT went three to four wide around the first turn, traveled outside a pair of rivals on the backstretch, angled into the two path around the second bend and weakened.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $70,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.06 47.93 1:11.55 1:23.93 1:36.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Midcourt 126 4 4 2–1½ 2–1 1–½ 1–2 1–2¼ Maldonado 1.00 1 Manhattan Up 124 1 3 4 3–½ 3–1½ 2–½ 2–7½ Pereira 13.20 3 Mastering 124 2 1 1–1 1–½ 2–2½ 3–5 3–2½ Hernandez 1.60 4 Cupid's Claws 126 3 2 3–½ 4 4 4 4 Prat 2.90

5 MIDCOURT 4.00 2.80 1 MANHATTAN UP 6.60 3 MASTERING

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $16.60 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $20.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-3) $17.15

Winner–Midcourt Dbb.g.6 by Midnight Lute out of Mayo On the Side, by French Deputy. Bred by Dixiana Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $194,169 Daily Double Pool $24,206 Exacta Pool $51,980 Trifecta Pool $34,955. Scratched–Ax Man. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-5) paid $17.90. Pick Three Pool $31,163.

MIDCOURT went four then three wide around the first turn, applied pressure to MASTERING on the backstretch, headed rival past the three-eighths, took over approaching the quarter pole, kicked clear into the stretch and held gamely under right and left-handed encouragement. MANHATTAN UP chased from inside then angled out on the far turn, came four wide into the stretch, finished willingly through the late stages but could not reach the winner. MASTERING broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, took control early, set the pace in the two path with MIDCOURT to the outside on the backstretch, challenged around the far turn, fought back from inside then relinquished the lead nearing the quarter pole, then weakened in the stretch run. CUPID'S CLAWS got bumped by MASTERING at the start, traveled off the rail while in range, navigated the far turn four then five wide and weakened.

ELEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.88 48.05 1:13.16 1:37.92 1:49.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Cider Apple 120 5 6 9 9 8–hd 2–hd 1–hd Hernandez 6.50 3 Norma Jean B. 126 3 9 7–1½ 7–1 5–hd 1–½ 2–1¼ Desormeaux 3.40 7 Cielo d'Oro 120 7 5 5–1½ 5–½ 6–1 7–½ 3–nk McCarthy 15.20 4 Lookintogeteven 126 4 10 8–½ 8–½ 9 6–½ 4–1½ Prat 2.70 9 Rhythm and Grace 120 9 3 3–1 3–hd 2–½ 3–½ 5–½ Gutierrez 5.00 2 Brooklyns Best 120 2 8 6–1 6–1 7–½ 9 6–nk Bravo 8.00 6 Undisturbed 126 6 1 4–1 4–1½ 4–½ 4–½ 7–1½ Cedillo 31.10 8 Assignation 115 8 2 2–1 2–1 3–½ 8–½ 8–3¼ Pyfer 76.70 1 La Gioiosa 120 1 7 1–1 1–2 1–1 5–hd 9 Rispoli 5.10 10 Ruby's Orchid 120 10 4 dnf T Baze 87.10

5 CIDER APPLE (GB) 15.00 6.20 3.40 3 NORMA JEAN B. 5.00 3.80 7 CIELO D'ORO 8.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $39.80 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $30.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-7-4) $83.56 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-7-4-9) $1,560.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-7) $142.75

Winner–Cider Apple (GB) B.f.3 by Charm Spirit (IRE) out of Golden Delicious (GB), by Cadeaux Genereux (GB). Bred by Coln Valley Stud (GB). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $455,196 Daily Double Pool $98,746 Exacta Pool $222,584 Superfecta Pool $117,056 Super High Five Pool $12,267 Trifecta Pool $157,052. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-5) paid $33.45. Pick Three Pool $127,758. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1-2/5-5) 2197 tickets with 4 correct paid $154.70. Pick Four Pool $445,339. 50-Cent Pick Five (10-2-1-2/5-5) 290 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,451.85. Pick Five Pool $550,995. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-10-2-1-2/5-5) 91 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,236.54. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $210,749. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $188,752.

CIDER APPLE (GB) unhurried in the beginning, advanced while angling out on the far turn, chased eight wide in upper stretch, dueled with the runner-up in the final furlong and dug in late for the score. NORMA JEAN B. settled off the pace, advanced four wide on the far turn, took over in upper stretch and got bumped by rival shortly after, responded when challenged by CIDER APPLE in the late stages but got edged in the closing moments. CIELO D'ORO traveled mid-pack through the early stages, exited the far turn three wide, angled out in the lane and finished willingly for the show. LOOKINTOGETEVEN moved to the inside while near the back of the pack, was in a bit tight between runners at the three-eighths, got bumped by rival at the quarter pole, came in tight quarters again and bumped rival in upper stretch, kept on through the final furlong and got outfinished for third. RHYTHM AND GRACE broke in and bumped rival at the start, chased off the rail, bid around the far turn and took control into the lane, lost command in upper stretch and weakened. BROOKLYNS BEST bumped with inside rival and steadied early, drifted out and bumped at the quarter pole, angled out in upper stretch and failed to threaten. UNDISTURBED was away quickly and pulled early, settled into a tracking position near the inside, pulled or steadied briefly at the half-mile pole, was in tight along the fence on the second turn, entered the lane two wide and could not rally. ASSIGNATION became fractious in the gate, got bumped at the start, chased two wide into the lane, lacked room near the eighth pole, angled to the inside then back out but could not regain momentum. LA GIOIOSA (FR) bumped with rival early, sped to the front from inside, cleared the field and set the pace, led clear to the three-eighths pole, challenged around the far turn and fought back through the bend, lost the lead into the stretch and gave way. RUBY'S ORCHID was extremely rank and pulled up early and walked off. THE TRAINER OF LOOKINTOGETEVEN LODGED AN OBJECTION AGAINST NORMA JEAN B. AND CIDER APPLE FOR INTERFERENCE IN UPPER STRETCH. AFTER A REVIEW, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT LOOKINTOGETEVEN WAS IN TIGHT QUARTERS AND INITIATED THE CONTACT WITH NORMA JEAN B. AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE.