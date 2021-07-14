The Sports Report: AL, Shohei Ohtani, defeat the NL in All-Star game

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Jack Harris on the All-Star game: The American League won the All-Star game 5-2 over the National League, with Shohei Ohtani earning credit as the winning pitcher thanks to the AL taking the lead immediately after his scoreless first inning.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Ohtani went 0-for-2 at the plate in the game, but called the entire week the “most memorable” moment of his MLB career so far.

Advertisement

“It was definitely more fun than nervous,” he said through his interpreter. “I definitely want to be back in the All-Star game.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the All-Star game MVP after going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.

Whit Merrifield tags out Omar Narvaez in the ninth inning. (Associated Press)

Here are how the rest of the Angels and Dodgers All-Stars did:

-Jared Walsh went 0-for-2, but made a diving catch in left field in the eighth inning to end a bases-loaded threat.

-Max Muncy went 0-for-2 as the NL’s starting designated hitter.

-Chris Taylor went 0-for-2 after entering as a substitute in center field.

-Justin Turner went 1-for-2 after entering the game as Muncy’s replacement at designated hitter.

Advertisement

-Walker Buehler did not pitch.

————

Bill Shaikin on baseball: Prior to Tuesday’s MLB All-Star game in Denver, commissioner Rob Manfred and MLB Players Assn. executive director Tony Clark addressed a range of issues concerning the sport at a Baseball Writers’ Assn. of America meeting.

Here are five key topics they discussed.

Advertisement

Doubleheader and extra-inning rules

Baseball traditionalists everywhere can rejoice. Seven-inning doubleheaders and automatic extra-inning baserunners might soon be a thing of the past.

Manfred said those rules — created as part of the league’s efforts to safely continue play during the pandemic — are unlikely to “become part of our permanent landscape” beyond this season.

Manfred said the league might discuss other “non-radical” rules changes with the Players Assn., such as adding the designated hitter to the National League or implementing regulations against infield shifts.

Advertisement

To read the rest, click here.

————

Rob Manfred says Stan Kasten’s comments on Trevor Bauer investigation weren’t helpful

A uniform decision? It’s a different look and attitude on All-Star jerseys

Advertisement

Lose the All-Star game and lose big? That’s simply a big myth

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

CLIPPERS

Kawhi Leonard passes the ball while under pressure from Utah guard Miye Oni during the playoffs. (Associated Press)

Andrew Greif on the Clippers: Kawhi Leonard underwent surgery Tuesday to repair what the Clippers described as a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in the all-NBA forward’s right knee, an injury that sidelined him during the final eight games of the Clippers’ season and casts some doubt over his availability for next season.

Advertisement

The team said there is no timetable for Leonard’s return. Training camp is scheduled to begin in late September.

The surgery was performed in Los Angeles and comes less than three weeks before Leonard must inform the team whether he intends to pick up the player option for the final year of his contract, which is worth $36 million next season — with the possibility of then signing an extension. Or, he can decline it and become an unrestricted free agent. As such, he could re-sign with the team for a deal that, at maximum, could last four years and be worth more than $176 million.

Leonard, who turned 30 last month, was producing one of the most statistically dominant postseasons in his career when he injured his knee in Game 4 of the Clippers’ second-round series against Utah. He returned to the game briefly and declared himself fine afterward, but did not return as the Clippers closed out the Jazz. He missed the Western Conference finals against Phoenix, which the Clippers lost in six games.

————

Advertisement

Why it took 25 years to reboot ‘Space Jam’ and the many stars who nearly did

BASKETBALL

USA Basketball finally made it look easy again.

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal each scored 17 points and the Americans took control from the outset, beating Argentina 108-80 in Las Vegas on Tuesday to avoid what would have been the first three-game losing streak in this era of NBA players being able to represent USA Basketball on the international stage.

Zach LaVine scored 15 points for the U.S., which lost its first two games in Las Vegas to Nigeria and Australia. The Americans shot 51%, scored 33 first-quarter points to get off and running and beat Argentina for the 10th consecutive time since a loss at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Advertisement

“It was better,“ U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said. “Bit by bit, every day, I hope.“

RAMS

The Rams’ new uniforms are displayed in lockers. (Brevin Townsell / L.A. Rams)

Ethan Sears on the Rams: The best moment in Rams franchise history came in January 2000 in the Georgia Dome. You probably remember it for the image of Tennessee receiver Kevin Dyson falling, arm outstretched, a yard short of the goal line as time expired, handing the Rams their only Super Bowl title. That night, their uniforms were white, with yellow trim, blue accents, blue numbers and yellow pants.

This coming season, they’ll don new throwback uniforms modeled after that look — one the Rams wore for more than 20 years, spanning Jack Youngblood to Kurt Warner.

Advertisement

“First thing I said after I saw the uniforms was, I saw the uniforms had championship written all over it,” said Torry Holt, a receiver on the Super Bowl team and a seven-time Pro Bowl selection with the Rams. “I think that’s the expectations for the Rams and I think these uniforms certainly signify that as well.”

Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said the team can wear the uniforms three times, and has plans to do so for the opener against the Chicago Bears as well as Week 7’s Super Bowl XXXIV rematch against the Titans. The Week 10 game at San Francisco on Monday Night Football is a likely candidate.

DUCKS

Sam Carrick is congratulated by teammates after a goal. (Associated Press)

The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed brothers Sam and Trevor Carrick and right wing Vinni Lettieri to one-year contract extensions.

Advertisement

The Ducks announced the moves Tuesday. Sam Carrick got a one-way contract, while Lettieri and Trevor Carrick will be on two-way contracts.

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE/RESULTS

All times Pacific

NBA FINALS

Phoenix vs. Milwaukee

Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 105

Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 108

Milwaukee 120, Phoenix 100

Tonight: at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ABC

Saturday: at Phoenix, 6 p.m., ABC

*Tuesday, July 20: at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ABC

*Thursday, July 22: at Phoenix, 6 p.m., ABC

Advertisement

*-if necessary

1951 — Citation is the first horse to win $1 million in a career by taking the Hollywood Gold Cup by four lengths in Inglewood, Calif. Citation retires after the race with total earnings of $1,085,760. In 45 starts, Citation ran out of the money only once.

1964 — Jacques Anquetil wins his fifth Tour de France. It’s his fourth straight title of the cycling event.

1967 — Eddie Mathews of the Astros hits his 500th home run off San Francisco’s Juan Marichal at Candlestick Park. Houston beats the Giants 8-6.

Advertisement

1968 — Hank Aaron hits his 500th home run off Mike McCormick as the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2.

1973 — Tom Weiskopf wins the British Open by three strokes over Johnny Miller and Neil Coles. Weiskopf goes wire-to-wire and his total of 12-under-par 276 matches the Open Championship record set by Arnold Palmer on the same Troon Golf Club course in 1962.

1985 — Kathy Baker beats Judy Clark by three strokes to win the U.S. Women’s Open golf title.

1985 — The Baltimore Stars defeat the Oakland Invaders 28-24 to win the United States Football League championship.

Advertisement

1986 — Jane Geddes beats Sally Little in an 18-hole playoff to take the U.S. Women’s Open championship.

1991 — Meg Mallon shoots a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory over Pat Bradley in the 46th U.S. Women’s Open. Mallon finishes with a 1-under 283.

1995 — Ramon Martinez throws a no-hitter, giving the Dodgers a 7-0 victory over the Florida Marlins.

2001 — John Campbell scores an unprecedented sixth victory in the $1 million Meadowlands Pace as Real Desire beats favored Bettor’s Delight in the stretch. Real Desire paces the mile in 1:49.3 in matching the record set by The Panderosa two years ago in the race that gave Campbell his fifth win. Campbell, 46, is a winner of a $1 million race 19 times.

Advertisement

2005 — In Oklahoma City, the United States is beaten in an international softball game for the first time since 2002, losing 2-1 to Canada in the inaugural World Cup of Softball.

2009 — The American League continues its dominance over the National League with a 4-3 win in the All-Star game. The AL is 12-0-1 since its 1996 defeat at Philadelphia — the longest unbeaten streak in All-Star history.

2011 — Kaio breaks former grand champion Chiyonofuji career sumo victory record, beating Mongolian Kyokutenho for No. 1,046. The 39-year-old Kaio forces out Kyokutenho in the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament.

2011 — Amateur Tom Lewis shoots a record 5-under 65 in the opening round of the British Open. The 20-year-old Lewis posts the lowest round ever by an amateur in golf’s oldest major to pull even with Thomas Bjorn at Royal St. George’s.

Advertisement

2013 — Jordan Spieth becomes the youngest winner on the PGA Tour in 82 years. The 19-year-old outlasts David Hearn and Zach Johnson on the fifth hole of a playoff to win the John Deere Classic. He’s the first teenager to win since Ralph Guldahl took the Santa Monica Open in 1931.

2015 — Mike Trout becomes the first player in 38 years to lead off the All-Star Game with a home run, and the American League beats the National League 6-3 to secure home-field advantage in the World Series for the third straight time and 10th in 13 years. Trout also becomes the first player to be selected the game’s MVP two years in row.

2018 — Angelique Kerber claims her first Wimbledon title with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over seven-time champion Serena Williams. Kerber makes just five unforced errors compared to Williams’ 24. It’s the third Grand Slam title of Kerber’s career, adding to her Australian and U.S. Open triumphs in 2016. Williams, playing 10 months after having her first child, was looking for an eighth title at Wimbledon and 24th from all Grand Slam tournaments, which would have equaled Margaret Court’s record.

And finally

Ramon Martinez pitches a no-hitter. Watch it here.

Advertisement