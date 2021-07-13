Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard undergoes surgery to repair partially torn ACL

Kawhi Leonard underwent surgery Tuesday to repair what the Clippers described as a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in the all-NBA forward’s right knee, an injury that sidelined him during the final eight games of the Clippers’ season and casts some doubt over his availability for the start of next season.

The team said there is no timetable for Leonard’s return. Training camp is scheduled to begin in late September.

The surgery was performed in Los Angeles and comes less than three weeks before Leonard must inform the team whether he intends to pick up the player option for the final year of his contract, which is worth $36 million next season — with the possibility of then signing an extension. Or, he can decline it and become an unrestricted free agent. As such, he could re-sign with the team for a deal that, at maximum, could last four years and be worth more than $176 million.

Leonard, who turned 30 last month, was producing one of the most statistically dominant postseasons in his career when he injured his knee in Game 4 of the Clippers’ second-round series against Utah. He returned to the game briefly and declared himself fine afterward, but did not return as the Clippers closed out the Jazz. He missed the Western Conference finals against Phoenix, which the Clippers lost in six games.

Leonard averaged 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 57% during the postseason, including 39% on three-pointers.