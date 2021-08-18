The Sports Report: Trevor Bauer’s accuser pressed on social media omissions at restraining order hearing

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Steve Henson and Luca Evans on the Trevor Bauer hearing: The demeanor of the woman who has accused Trevor Bauer of sexual assault changed noticeably under cross-examination on the second day of the hearing to determine whether a restraining order should be issued against the Dodgers pitcher.

Mostly poised and self-assured during her nearly six hours of direct testimony Monday and Tuesday morning, the 27-year-old San Diego woman appeared flustered by aggressive questioning mid-morning by Bauer’s attorney, Shawn Holley.

After the testimony of a forensic nurse interrupted the cross-examination for two hours, however, the woman exhibited more confidence when Holley resumed questions in the final hour. The hearing in L.A. Superior Court will continue Wednesday with more cross-examination of the woman and the testimony of other witnesses.

Holley began her questioning Tuesday by demanding the accuser define a “lie of omission,” then proceeded to point out Instagram and text message threads the accuser failed to include in her June 28 request for a temporary restraining order.

Holley asked why the accuser “omitted dozens of key facts in your request for a restraining order,” and the woman had a lengthy pause before saying, “I don’t know.”

During the last hour of testimony, Holley again questioned why the woman did not include several message threads she had with Bauer and with her cousin in her restraining order declaration. This time the woman answered clearly.

————

Dodgers hang on to defeat the Pirates, 4-3

ANGELS

Jack Harris on the Angels: Bally Sports Detroit broadcaster Jack Morris apologized Tuesday night for an offensive comment he made regarding Angels star Shohei Ohtani earlier in the night during the Angels’ 8-2 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Morris, a Hall of Fame former pitcher who has been a TV analyst since 2013, was asked on the broadcast how the Tigers should approach Ohtani as he came to the plate in the sixth inning.

Morris responded, “be very, very careful,” but in an apparent fake Asian accent.

After the clip was shared and ridiculed on social media, Morris made an on-air apology as Ohtani — who is from Japan — came back to the plate in the top of the ninth.

“It’s been brought to my attention, and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani,” Morris said. “I did not intend for any offensive thing, and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy.”

Angels manager Joe Maddon was asked about Morris’ comment immediately after the game, but said he hadn’t been made aware of it yet.

LAKERS-CLIPPERS

Andrew Greif on the NBA schedule: The Lakers have been slotted for two of the NBA’s marquee matchups for the upcoming season, with an opening-night game Oct. 19 against Golden State, and a Christmas game against Brooklyn.

The full schedule for the NBA’s 2021-22 season will be revealed Friday at noon PDT, but the league on Tuesday announced the nationally televised matchups during its opening week and Christmas. The Lakers will play the Warriors at 7 p.m. on TNT and three days later, on Oct. 22, they will host Western Conference champion Phoenix at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Their Christmas matchup against Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving is slated for a 5 p.m. tipoff — the first time since 2018 that Durant and LeBron James are scheduled to face each other. It will also be a reunion of Durant and his former Oklahoma City teammate, Russell Westbrook, the new Lakers point guard.

The Clippers will travel to San Francisco for their first nationally televised game on Oct. 21 against the Warriors (7 p.m., TNT). The Clippers will not play on Christmas after playing on the league’s showcase day each of the last two years.

NBA opening week schedule (all times Pacific)

Oct. 19

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Golden State at Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT

Oct. 20

Boston at New York, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Denver at Phoenix, 7 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 21

Dallas at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Clippers at Golden State, 7 p.m., TNT

Oct. 22

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Phoenix at Lakers, 7 p.m., ESPN

Christmas Day schedule

Atlanta at New York, 9 a.m., ESPN

Boston at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m., ABC

Golden State at Phoenix, 2 p.m., ABC

Brooklyn at Lakers, 5 p.m. ABC/ESPN

Dallas at Utah, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Ben Bolch and Richard Winton on the Bruins: UCLA senior wide receiver Delon Hurt has been suspended from the team pending the outcome of a sexual assault case in which he faces two felony charges from an alleged November 2019 incident in Downey.

After the Los Angeles district attorney’s office filed charges of oral copulation and sexual battery in May, Hurt surrendered to authorities, entered a not guilty plea and posted $125,000 bail in May. A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday at the Norwalk Courthouse.

“We take such allegations very seriously,” UCLA spokesman Scott Markley said in a statement Tuesday. “As such, Delon has been suspended from the team pending the outcome of legal proceedings.”

TENNIS

Chuck Schilken on tennis: Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka broke down in tears and left a Zoom news conference briefly Monday following an exchange with a reporter whom her agent later referred to as a “bully.”

Osaka was speaking ahead of playing in the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati later this week. It will be her second tournament since the French Open, where she initially stated she would not participate in post-match news conferences, citing a “disregard for athletes’ mental health,” and eventually withdrew from the tournament and took a break from the sport. She later revealed she suffers from depression and anxiety, and that skipping the news conferences was an attempt “to exercise self-care.”

SPARKS

Steve Galluzzo on the Sparks: The playoffs start now for the Sparks.

Two days after Coach Derek Fisher challenged his team to perform in a way that demands the respect he feels it deserves, Los Angeles had to fight to avoid dropping a home game it could not afford to lose Tuesday against an opponent reeling from five straight defeats.

Kristi Toliver sank a fade-away jumper at the buzzer to tie the score 74-74 and force overtime, and Los Angeles outscored the Atlanta Dream 11-6 in the extra session to pull out a much-needed 85-80 victory.

Erica Wheeler put the win on ice with two free throws to put the Sparks up 85-80 with 23.4 seconds left in overtime.

GALAXY

Andre Shinyashiki scored a go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute to help the Colorado Rapids beat the Galaxy 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Colorado (10-4-4) has won three straight away matches for the first time since the 2000 season. Los Angeles (11-7-2) has lost four straight games in the series for the first time in club history.

Jonathan Lewis gave Colorado a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on a penalty kick after getting tripped by Rayan Raveloson on a breakaway. Shinyashiki headed in Jack Price’s corner kick at the back post to win it.

Raveloson tied it at 1 for Los Angeles in the 34th minute by sending home a loose ball at the top of the 18-yard box.

1923 — Helen Mills, 17, ends Molla Bjurstedt Mallory’s domination of the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships and starts her own with a 6-2, 6-1 victory.

1958 — Floyd Patterson knocks out Roy Harris in the 13th round at Wrigley Field in Los Angeles to retain his world heavyweight title.

1964 — The International Olympic Committee bans South Africa from competing in the Summer Olympics because of its apartheid policies.

1994 — South Africa is introduced for the first time in 36 years during the opening ceremonies of the 15th Commonwealth Games held in Victoria, British Columbia. South Africa had been banned from the Games since 1958 because of its apartheid policies.

1995 — Thirteen-year-old Dominique Moceanu becomes the youngest to win the National Gymnastics Championships senior women’s all-around title in New Orleans.

2004 — Paul Hamm wins the men’s gymnastics all-around Olympic gold medal by the closest margin ever in the event. Controversy follows after it was discovered a scoring error that may have cost Yang Tae-young of South Korea the men’s all-around title. Yang, who finished with a bronze, is wrongly docked a tenth of a point on his second-to-last routine, the parallel bars. He finishes third, 0.049 points behind Hamm, who becomes the first American man to win gymnastics’ biggest prize.

2008 — A day after winning an Olympic gold medal in Beijing, Rafael Nadal officially unseats Roger Federer to become the world’s No. 1 tennis player when the ATP rankings are released. Federer had been atop the rankings for 235 weeks.

2013 — For the first time in Solheim Cup history, the Europeans leaves America with the trophy. Caroline Hedwall becomes the first player in the 23-year history of the event to win all five matches. She finishes with a 1-up victory over Michelle Wie and gives Europe the 14 points it needed to retain the cup.

2013 — Usain Bolt is perfect again with three gold medals. The Jamaican great becomes the most successful athlete in the 30-year history of the world championships. The 4x100-meter relay gold erases the memories of the 100 title he missed out on in South Korea two years ago because of a false start. Bolt, who already won the 100 and 200 meters, gets his second such sprint triple at the world championships, matching the two he achieved at the Olympics.

2016 — Jamaica’s Usain Bolt completes an unprecedented third consecutive sweep of the 100- and 200-meter sprints, elevating his status as the most decorated male sprinter in Olympic history. He wins the 200-meter race with a time of 19.78 seconds to defeat Andre de Grasse of Canada. American Ashton Eaton defends his Olympic decathlon title, equaling the games record with a surge on the last lap of the 1,500 meters — the last event in the two-day competition. Helen Maroulis defeats Japan’s Saori Yoshida 4-1 in the 53-kilogram freestyle final to win the first-ever gold medal for a United States women’s wrestler.

2018 — Accelerate cruises to a record 12 1/2-length victory in the $1 million Pacific Classic at Del Mar, becoming just the third horse to sweep all three of Southern California’s major races for older horses in the same year.

And finally

Paul Hamm wins the gold in 2004. Watch it here.