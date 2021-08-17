Lakers to play Warriors on NBA’s opening night, Nets on Christmas
The Lakers have been slotted for two of the NBA’s marquee matchups for the upcoming season, with an opening-night game Oct. 19 against Golden State, and a Christmas game against Brooklyn.
The full schedule for the NBA’s 2021-22 season will be revealed Friday at noon PDT, but the league on Tuesday announced the nationally televised matchups during its opening week and Christmas. The Lakers will play the Warriors at 7 p.m. on TNT and three days later, on Oct. 22, they will host Western Conference champion Phoenix at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Their Christmas matchup against Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving is slated for a 5 p.m. tipoff — the first time since 2018 that Durant and LeBron James are scheduled to face each other. It will also be a reunion of Durant and his former Oklahoma City teammate, Russell Westbrook, the new Lakers point guard.
Plaschke: Will Russell Westbrook’s attitude be conducive to a championship or collapse? No idea
Dishing out disparate answers while dribbling through varying narratives, Russell Westbrook was difficult to corner and impossible to read during introductory news conference.
The Clippers will travel to San Francisco for their first nationally televised game on Oct. 21 against the Warriors (7 p.m., TNT). The Clippers will not play on Christmas after playing on the league’s showcase day each of the last two years.
NBA opening week schedule (all times Pacific)
Oct. 19
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m., TNT
Golden State at Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT
Oct. 20
Boston at New York, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
Denver at Phoenix, 7 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 21
Dallas at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., TNT
Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m., TNT
Oct. 22
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
Phoenix at Lakers, 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA Christmas Day schedule
Atlanta at New York, 9 a.m., ESPN
Boston at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m., ABC
Golden State at Phoenix, 2 p.m., ABC
Brooklyn at Lakers, 5 p.m. ABC/ESPN
Dallas at Utah, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
All things Lakers, all the time.
Get all the Lakers news you need in Dan Woike's weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.