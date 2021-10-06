The Sports Report: Dodgers vs. Cardinals. Winner moves on, loser goes home

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Jorge Castillo on the Dodgers: It was a moment of levity rooted in seriousness. Major League Baseball clubs wage information wars for every game. Data points are treated as state secrets. And no game is more important, more down-to-the-gritty-details than an elimination contest.

So Adam Wainwright, the St. Louis Cardinals pitcher tasked to silence the Dodgers’ offense in Wednesday night’s National League wild-card game at Dodger Stadium, wasn’t going to answer whether he will glean anything from his dominant start against them Sept. 8. He wasn’t going to say whether that outing in St. Louis, back when the Dodgers were fighting for the NL West title and the Cardinals were playoff afterthoughts, will affect his game plan or approach. He wasn’t going to say anything.

“Those guys over there, they listen to these things,” Wainwright said Tuesday with a smile. “I’m just going to throw fastballs right down the middle.”

The Dodgers would love a few of those. A few mistakes from the 40-year-old Wainwright would help them to avoid having their season end in a few hours and make their successful regular season moot. The Dodgers won 106 of their 162 games, matching a franchise record. But they still didn’t win the NL West for the first time since 2012, relegating them to a do-or-die scenario.

“There’s no crying in baseball,” said Max Scherzer, the Dodgers’ starter Wednesday. “We’re in second place. We’re in the wild-card game.”

Scherzer, the Dodgers’ hired ace, will start opposite the resurgent Wainwright, a career-long Cardinal who produced a 3.05 earned-run average across 32 starts in his 16th season with the club.

————

Dodgers-Cardinals: A look at the National League wild-card matchup

Dodgers’ Max Muncy says it felt ‘like my arm wasn’t there’ in describing injury

Hernández: Trevor Bauer makes a clumsy grab at the playoff spotlight. The Dodgers aren’t amused

AL wild-card game: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox dent Gerrit Cole, beat Yankees

LAKERS

Dan Woike on the Lakers: Pau Gasol, the former Lakers great who formed a bond with Kobe Bryant on and off the court, has retired from professional basketball. Gasol announced the decision Tuesday.

The Lakers will retire Gasol’s No. 16 jersey.

Gasol’s unique combination of height, skill and basketball smarts won him admirers from likely and unlikely places.

“Very few people know this. Pau was actually my favorite player growing up, before Kobe. Because I just liked how he played the game. I felt like he played the game the right way,” All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook said after Lakers practice Tuesday.

Gasol, 41, played 18 seasons in the NBA, including seven with the Lakers, with whom he won a pair of NBA championships in 2009 and 2010. The team acquired Gasol in a trade in 2008 with the Memphis Grizzlies, sending back a package of players that included his younger brother, Marc, who became one of the NBA’s top centers.

The deal injected life into Bryant’s second act with the Lakers, pushing the team into immediate contention. At the mention of Bryant’s name Tuesday during his announcement, Gasol struggled to speak as he was briefly overcome with emotion.

“It’s a difficult decision after so many years,” Gasol said of retirement at a news conference, “but it’s a decision that I really thought over.”

Ryan Kartje on the Trojans: Just two weeks after undergoing surgery for an injured meniscus in his right knee, USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart returned to practice Tuesday, warming up and throwing passes in full pads and a helmet.

“Still week to week, still got to get doctor clearance,” said USC interim coach Donte Williams, “but you see right now he’s able to throw.”

A bulky brace on the freshman’s right knee still remained as a reminder of the injury he suffered in his unexpected debut last month at Washington State. But the fact that he was able to return to practice this quickly suggests he could be healthy and ready in the coming weeks — maybe even as soon as the Trojans’ trip to Notre Dame following the bye.

“It could be tomorrow. It could be next week, or it could be two, three weeks from now,” Williams said of the timeline for Dart’s return. “He’s an athletic guy with a big strong arm, so there’s a lot of things that have to be cleared for him to be able to come and play full speed.”

RAMS

Gary Klein on the Rams: The NFC West rivalry between the Rams and the Seattle Seahawks intensified in 2017, when the Rams under first-year coach Sean McVay tipped the division’s balance of power by winning the first of two consecutive titles.

The San Francisco 49ers won in 2019 before the Seahawks reclaimed the title last season.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford played the previous 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, yet the Rams-Seahawks dynamic apparently reverberated across the league.

“I could feel it from afar,” Stafford said Tuesday, adding, “It’s exciting to get my first taste of it.”

Stafford’s opportunity will come Thursday night when the Rams play the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The Rams (3-1 overall and 0-1 in the NFC West) are coming off a 37-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, an outcome that quieted conversation about Stafford as the potential NFL most valuable player.

1928 — Leo Diegel wins the PGA championship, beating Al Espinosa 6 and 5.

1956 — Oklahoma blanks Kansas 66-0 to set a modern college football winning streak of 32 straight. The Sooners had the previous record of 31 set 1948-50. The victory is also a conference record of 54 straight wins.

1973 — Washington’s Chris Rowland ties an NCAA record with four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, but still loses to California, 54-49.

1976 — Roland Erickson of the Minnesota North Stars has four assists in his first NHL game, a 6-5 loss to the New York Rangers.

1980 — Marvin Hagler wins the world middleweight title, beating Alan Minter in three rounds at Wembley Arena in London.

1985 — San Francisco’s Joe Montana passes for 429 yards and five touchdowns and sets an NFL record with 57 passes attempted and no interceptions in a 38-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

1990 — Stacey Robinson sets an NCAA quarterback rushing record with 308 yards and scores five touchdowns to lead Northern Illinois to a 73-18 victory over Fresno State.

1993 — Michael Jordan announces his retirement after nine seasons in the NBA.

2000 — Marty McSorley is found guilty of assault with a weapon for his two-fisted stick attack on an opponent by a Canadian court. McSorley is convicted for the Feb. 21 blow that sent Vancouver Canucks forward Donald Brashear sprawling to the ice.

2001 — Maurice Hicks runs for a record 416 yards and four touchdowns, but it isn’t enough as Morgan State defeats N. Carolina A&T 52-42. Hicks breaks the Division I-AA single-game rushing record of 409 yards set by Charles Roberts of Sacramento State in a 1999 game against Idaho State.

2001 — Middle Tennessee State beats Idaho 70-58 as the teams set a Division I record for total points scored in a game. The teams combine for 1,445 yards of offense.

2001 — Michigan’s victory, combined with Yale’s 32-27 loss to Dartmouth, gives the Wolverines the record for all-time wins in all divisions at 809.

2003 — Indianapolis, led by Peyton Manning, becomes the first team in NFL history to win after trailing by 21 or more points with less than 4 minutes left in regulation. Mike Vanderjagt’s 29-yard field goal with 3:47 left in the extra period gives the Colts a 38-35 victory over Tampa Bay.

2007 — Texas Tech’s Michael Crabtree sets the NCAA record for touchdown receptions by a freshman with a 32-yard scoring catch in a 42-17 win over Iowa State. Crabtree scores three times against the Cyclones, giving him 17 for the season.

2010 — Roy Halladay pitches the second no-hitter in postseason history, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 in Game 1 of the NL division series.

2013 — Tiger Woods beats Richard Sterne, 1 up, to give the Americans the 18 points they need to win the Presidents Cup for the fifth straight time. It’s the third straight Presidents Cup that Woods wins the cup-clinching match.

2013 — Matt Prater kicks a 28-yard field goal as time expires and Peyton Manning and Denver overcome the first 500-yard passing game in Dallas history for a 51-48 victory over the Cowboys. Tony Romo throws for 506 yards and five touchdowns for Dallas, but he is intercepted by Danny Trevanthan inside the Dallas 30 to set up Prater’s winning kick. It’s the second-highest scoring game in regulation since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. Manning finishes with 414 yards and four scores for Denver.

2017 — The Vegas Golden Knights defeat the Dallas Stars 2-1 in franchise’s inaugural season opener. James Neal scores both of the Knight goals in the third period and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stops 45 of 46 shots for the win.

Supplied by the Associated Press

And finally

Roy Halladay pitches a no-hitter in the postseason. Watch it here.

