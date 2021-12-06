Dodgers Dugout: Gil Hodges finally makes the Baseball Hall of Fame

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell and we have some good news and bad news.

The good news: Gil Hodges was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday by the Golden Days Era committee.

The bad news: Maury Wills fell well sort, getting three or fewer votes.

Overall, six candidates were elected. Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva were elected by the Golden Days Era committee, which considered candidates whose primary contribution to the game came from 1950-69.

Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil were elected by the Early Baseball Era committee, which considered candidates whose primary contribution to the game came before 1950.

“When you mention all-time greats in Dodger history, Gil Hodges is among the finest to ever don Dodger blue,” team president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement. “We are thrilled that he will finally take his place in Cooperstown alongside the game’s greats and look forward to honoring him next year.”

This also means that, more that likely, the Dodgers will retire Hodges’ jersey number, 14, next season. It has been worn many times since Hodges left the Dodgers, most famously by Mike Scioscia and Kiké Hernández.

To be elected by either committee, which each has 16 members, you had to be named on at least 12 ballots. Miñoso was named on 14 ballots, while Hodges, Kaat and Oliva were named on 12.

O’Neil was named on 13 ballots, while Fowler was named on 12 ballots.

The six men will be joined by any players elected from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America voting, which will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The 16 members of the Golden Days Era committee were: Hall of Fame members Rod Carew, Ferguson Jenkins, Mike Schmidt, John Schuerholz, Bud Selig, Ozzie Smith and Joe Torre; major league executives Al Avila, Bill DeWitt, Ken Kendrick, Kim Ng and Tony Reagins; and veteran media members/historians Adrian Burgos Jr., Steve Hirdt, Jaime Jarrin and Jack O’Connell.

The 16 members of the Early Baseball Era were: Hall of Fame members Bert Blyleven, Ferguson Jenkins, John Schuerholz, Ozzie Smith and Joe Torre; major league executives Bill DeWitt, Ken Kendrick and Tony Reagins; and veteran media members/historians Gary Ashwill, Adrian Burgos Jr., Leslie Heaphy, Jim Henneman, Justice Hill, Steve Hirdt, Rick Hummel and John Thorn.

The election of Hodges was long overdue, it’s just a shame that Wills didn’t make it. The next time the Golden Days Era committee meets is in 2026.

Results of the Golden Days Era Ballot (12 votes needed for election): Minnie Miñoso (14 votes, 87.5%); Gil Hodges (12 votes, 75%); Jim Kaat (12 votes, 75%); Tony Oliva (12 votes, 75%); Dick Allen (11 votes, 68.8%); Ken Boyer, Roger Maris, Danny Murtaugh, Billy Pierce and Maury Wills each received three-or-fewer votes.

Results of the Early Baseball Era Ballot (12 votes needed for election): Buck O’Neil (13 votes, 81.3%); Bud Fowler (12 votes, 75%); Vic Harris (10 votes, 62.5%); John Donaldson (8 votes, 50%); Allie Reynolds (six votes, 37.4%); Lefty O’Doul (five votes, 31.3%); George Scales (four votes, 25%); Bill Dahlen, Grant Johnson and Dick Redding each received three-or-fewer votes.

As far as the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot that is voted on by the BBWAA, here are the nominees:

Bobby Abreu, Barry Bonds*, Mark Buehrle, Roger Clemens*, Carl Crawford**, Prince Fielder**, Todd Helton, Ryan Howard**, Tim Hudson, Torii Hunter, Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent, Tim Lincecum**, Justin Morneau**, Joe Nathan**, David Ortiz**, Jonathan Papelbon**, Jake Peavy**, Andy Pettitte, A.J. Pierzynski**, Manny Ramírez, Álex Rodríguez**, Scott Rolen, Jimmy Rollins**, Curt Schilling*, Gary Sheffield, Sammy Sosa*, Mark Teixeira**, Omar Vizquel, Billy Wagner.

*-Final year on ballot

**-First year on the ballot

Voters can select up to 10 people. Anyone who is named on at least 75% of ballots are elected.

As far as the Dodgers Dugout Dodgers Hall of Fame, those results will be announced in Thursday’s newsletter.