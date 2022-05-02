The Sports Report: Jonathan Quick is still the man as Kings begin playoffs

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Helene Elliott: The symbolism seemed obvious when Kings coach Todd McLellan chose Cal Petersen over Jonathan Quick as the starting goaltender for the team’s season opener in October.

The decision created images of a torch being passed from the ring-adorned hands of the core group that won two Stanley Cup championships to the skilled but largely unproven hands of the kids entrusted with ending the franchise’s post-Cup decline. Quick had earned nearly every significant goaltending record in franchise history over his 14 seasons and had started every regular-season opener since 2009, but there was no room for nostalgia when fans and players needed a playoff berth to sustain their faith in a long rebuilding process.

Besides, the calendar doesn’t lie: He was 35 when the season began and had undergone shoulder surgery five months earlier after playing only 22 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. It seemed time for Quick, Anze Kopitar, Dustin Brown and Drew Doughty — the remaining players from the Kings’ 2012 and 2014 Cup teams — to begin receding into the background while the next generation rose to the top of the depth chart. It was a sensible plan until Quick shredded it by rekindling his old ferocity and displaying the legendary flexibility of his younger days to win back the No. 1 job.

Challenged to withstand the team’s wave of injuries, the missteps of a young defense, and the pressure of frequent one-goal games, Quick produced gutsy performances when the Kings’ postseason chances were iffy. He didn’t start their first regular-season game, but he will start their first playoff game since 2018 when they face the high-powered Oilers on Monday at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The torch remains in his gloved hands.

“You can tell he’s a winner — his attitude on the ice, off the ice. He’s always working really hard,” center Phillip Danault said. “He’s always focused and ready to go for the boys. Every game he’s giving us a chance this year and he’s doing it again. Quickie’s been awesome for us, and hopefully it will be the same in the playoffs.”

NHL playoffs, schedule and results

All times Pacific

First round

Western Conference

No. 2 Edmonton vs. No. 3 Kings

Tonight, at Edmonton, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Wednesday, at Edmonton, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Friday, at Kings, 7 p.m., TBS

Sunday, at Kings, 7 p.m., TBS

*Tuesday, May 10, at Edmonton, TBD

*Thursday, May 12, at Kings, TBD

*Saturday, May 14, at Edmonton, TBD

No. 1 Colorado vs. WC#2 Nashville

Tuesday at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Nashville, 1:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, May 9, at Nashville, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

*Wednesday, May 11, at Colorado, TBD

*Friday, May 13, at Nashville, TBD

*Sunday, May 15, at Colorado, TBD

No. 2 Minnesota vs. No. 3 St. Louis

Tonight at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Sunday, at St. Louis, 1:30 p.m., TBS

*Tuesday, May 10, at Minnesota, TBD

*Thursday, May 12, at St. Louis, TBD

*Saturday, May 14, at Minnesota, TBD

No. 1 Calgary vs. WC#1 Dallas

Tuesday at Calgary, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday at Calgary, 7 p.m., TBS

Saturday at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, May 9, at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TBS

*Wednesday, May 11, at Calgary, TBD

*Friday, May 13, at Dallas, TBD

*Sunday, May 15, at Calgary, TBD

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Florida vs. WC#2 Washington

Tuesday at Florida, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday at Florida, 4:30 p.m., TBS

Saturday at Washington, 10 a.m., ESPN

Monday, May 9, at Washington, 4 p.m., TBS

*Wednesday, May 11, at Florida, TBD

*Friday, May 13, at Washington, TBD

*Sunday, May 15, at Florida, TBD

No. 2 Toronto vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay

Tonight at Toronto, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Wednesday at Toronto, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Friday, at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m., TBS

Sunday, at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., TBS

*Tuesday, May 10, at Toronto, TBD

*Thursday, May 12, at Tampa Bay, TBD

*Saturday, May 14, at Toronto, TBD

No. 1 Carolina at WC#1 Boston

Tonight at Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday at Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN

Friday, at Boston, 4 p.m., TNT

Sunday, at Boston, 9:30 a.m., ESPN

*Tuesday, May 10, at Carolina, TBD

*Thursday, May 12, at Boston, TBD

*Saturday, May 14, at Carolina, TBD

No. 2 New York Rangers vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Penguins

Tuesday at New York, 4 p.m., ESPN

Thursday at New York, 4 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., TNT

Monday, May 9, at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ESPN

*Wednesday, May 11, at New York, TBD

*Friday, May 13, at Pittsburgh, TBD

*Sunday, May 15, at New York, TBD

*-if necessary

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: The role of an ace comes with myriad responsibilities.

Opening day starts. Playoff outings. And, over the course of a season, the need to occasionally serve as a stopper for a pitching staff, putting an end to rough patches in a campaign before they become full-blown slumps.

That’s what Walker Buehler did for the Dodgers on Sunday.

With his team coming off three losses in its previous four games, Buehler wasn’t dominant against the Detroit Tigers. He gave up six hits. He dealt with traffic all day. He retired the side in order only once.

But he got the results he — and the team — needed anyway, pitching five scoreless innings to help the Dodgers win 6-3 and take two of three games against the Tigers this weekend at Dodger Stadium.

“It was a grind, they got the pitch count up, but he found a way to get through five innings,” manager Dave Roberts said. “That’s what top-end guys do.”

There were other contributors to Sunday’s victory. Freddie Freeman had two hits and an RBI. Trea Turner, Will Smith and Cody Bellinger also picked up RBIs. The Tigers committed a couple errors, too, leading to two unearned runs.

But Buehler was the biggest factor, following up his first major league shutout against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Monday by recording consecutive scoreless starts for only the fourth time in his career.

ANGELS

Mike Trout homered, doubled and scored three runs, Michael Lorenzen pitched into the ninth inning and the Angels held off the Chicago White Sox 6-5 Sunday for their seventh win in eight games.

Shohei Ohtani had an RBI as the Angels’ designated hitter. The two-way AL MVP went 0 for 3 and exited in the ninth inning because of tightness in his right groin.

Manager Joe Maddon said Ohtani might have tweaked his groin running to first in the seventh inning on a grounder back to pitcher Jose Ruiz that the White Sox turned into a double play.

Trout walked in three other plate appearances. Andrew Velazquez and Jo Adell each doubled in a run and Anthony Rendon each had an RBI as the Angels took a 6-0 lead.

Despite batting .344 — and a major-league leading 1.247 OPS — Trout says he’s still not completely comfortable at the plate yet.

“Some pitches I’m feeling good and some pitches I don’t,” Trout said. “Today, I felt pretty good out there.”

LAFC

Ryan Hollingshead broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 82nd minute, José Cifuentes scored in the final minute of full time and LAFC regained the top spot in the Western Conference with a 2-0 victory over Minnesota United in MLS play on Sunday night.

LAFC (7-1-1) moved two points ahead of second-place Austin FC with the win. LAFC has scored multiple goals in six of its seven victories this season.

Danny Musovski notched an assist on Hollingshead’s game-winner. Diego Palacios and Francisco Ginella had assists on Cifuentes’ insurance score.

LAFC outshot Minnesota United (4-3-2) 22-6 with a 6-1 advantage in shots on goal.

GOLF

Marina Alex won the Palos Verdes Championship on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour title, breaking a tie with a two-putt birdie on the par-five 16th and parring the final two holes for a one-stroke victory over Jin Young Ko.

Three strokes behind Hannah Green entering the round, Alex closed with a five-under 66 to finish at 10-under 274 at hilly and windy Palos Verdes Golf Club.

“The hard work has paid off,” said Alex, the 31-year-old from New Jersey who recently fought a herniated disk in her lower back. “I wasn’t sure if this would ever happen again if I’m being perfectly honest. It’s been tough. We’re all getting older. I’m getting older. There are so many amazing players out here. The competition is really, really difficult.

“So, I just didn’t know if my mind and body were going to put me back in a position that I was going to be able to do it again. Today was the day.”

NBA PLAYOFFS

Schedule and results

All times Pacific

Conference semifinals

Western Conference

No. 1 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 4 Dallas Mavericks

Tonight, at Phoenix, 7 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, at Phoenix, 7 p.m., TNT

Friday, at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, at Dallas, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

*Tuesday, May 10 at Phoenix, TBD, TBT

*Thursday, May 12, TBD, ESPN

*Sunday, May 15, TBD

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 3 Golden State Warriors

Golden State 117, Memphis 116

Tuesday, at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday, at Golden State, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Monday, May 9, at Golden State, 7 p.m., TNT

*Wednesday, May 11, at Memphis, TBD, TNT

*Friday, May 13, at Golden State, TBD, ESPN

*Monday, May 16, at Memphis, TBD, TNT

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Miami Heat vs. No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers

Tonight, at Miami, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, at Miami, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Friday, at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., TNT

*Tuesday, May 10, at Miami, TBD, TNT

*Thursday, May 12, at Philadelphia, TBD, ESPN

*Sunday, May 15, at Miami, TBD

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee 101, Boston 89

Tuesday, at Boston, 4 p.m., TNT

Saturday, at Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Monday, May 9, at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m., TNT

*Wed., May 11, at Boston, TBD, TNT

*Friday, May 13, at Milwaukee, TBD, ESPN

*Sunday, May 15, at Boston, TBD

*-if necessary

1904 — Laska Durnell becomes the first woman to own a Kentucky Derby starter and winner when longshot Elwood wins the 30th Run for the Roses. Elwood is also the first Derby winner whose breeder is a woman, Mrs. J.B. Prather.

1917 — Fred Toney of the Cincinnati Reds and James “Hippo” Vaughn of the Chicago Cubs pitch a double no-hitter for nine innings, but the Reds win 1-0 with two hits in the 10th.

1939 — Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees does not play against the Detroit Tigers at Briggs Stadium, ending his streak of 2,130 consecutive games played.

1953 — Dark Star, a 25-1 longshot, wins the Kentucky Derby, beating 7-10 favorite Native Dancer by a head. It’s Native Dancer’s first defeat after 11 straight wins and the only defeat in 22 career starts.

1964 — Northern Dancer, ridden by Bill Hartack, wins the Kentucky Derby by a neck over Hill Rise in a race record 2:00.

1967 — The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 to win the Stanley Cup in six games.

1970 — Diane Crump becomes the first female jockey to ride in the Kentucky Derby. Her mount, Fathom, finishes 15th in a field of 17. Dust Commander, with Mike Manganello aboard, wins the race.

2001 — James Hylton, a construction worker from Keizer, Ore., bowls the fifth perfect 900 series in the 106-year history of the sport.

2002 — Mike Cameron hits four homers and comes close to a record-setting fifth in leading the Seattle Mariners to a 15-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Cameron and Bret Boone become the first teammates to hit two home runs in the same inning.

2002 — Patrick Lalime becomes the 14th goalie in NHL history to record four shutouts in one postseason with his 27-save performance in Ottawa’s 5-0 defeat of Toronto.

2009 — Mine That Bird, a 50-1 shot ridden by Calvin Borel, wins the Kentucky Derby with a dynamic stretch run through the mud. Borel finds room along the rail and pulls away in one of the biggest upsets in the 135-year history of the race.

2010 — Ryo Ishikawa shoots a 12-under 58 — the lowest score on a major tour — to win The Crowns in Togo, Japan. The 18-year-old Ishikawa has 12 birdies in his bogey-free round on the 6,545-yard Nagoya Golf Club course.

2010 — Cleveland’s LeBron James becomes the 10th player in NBA history to win consecutive MVP awards.

2015 — American Pharoah rallies in the stretch to beat Firing Line by a length for trainer Bob Baffert’s first Kentucky Derby victory since 2002. Sent off as the 5-2 favorite by the record crowd of 170,513, American Pharoah is ridden by Victor Espinoza.

2015 — Floyd Mayweather Jr. uses his reach and his jab to frustrate Manny Pacquiao for a unanimous decision in their welterweight title bout. Mayweather remains unbeaten in 48 fights, cementing his legacy as the best of his generation.

2017 — Isaiah Thomas scores 53 points — the second-highest total in Celtics playoff history — to help Boston beat the Washington Wizards 129-119 in overtime and take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals.

Compiled by the Associated Press

And finally

Mike Cameron hits four homers in a game. Watch and listen here.