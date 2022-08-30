The Sports Report: Serena Williams isn’t done yet

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Helene Elliott: Every time Serena Williams wobbled, the crowd willed her its strength to steady her.

Every time she double-faulted, fans applauded to console and encourage her. With each point she won from Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Monday, roars cascaded down from the upper reaches of jam-packed Arthur Ashe Stadium. No one wanted this emotionally charged moment, this U.S. Open first-round match, Williams’ groundbreaking career, to end.

Asked about the crowd, Williams said: “They really helped me pull through. I was really pumped. I was like, ‘I got this.’ ”

Williams, who will be 41 next month and recently said she’s “evolving” away from tennis, gave the crowd what it so fervently wanted. Wearing a black skater-style dress with a glittery top, a matching glittery headband, sparkly shoes and shiny stones woven through her hair, she overcame an erratic serve and clawed out a 6-3, 6-3 victory over her 27-year-old opponent, prolonging her career by at least one match. Her nearly 5-year-old daughter Olympia, wearing an identical outfit, sat courtside to cheer her on.

Six times a winner at Flushing Meadows and 23 times a Grand Slam event singles champion, Williams came here unseeded because she’s early in her return after a year’s absence due to a hamstring injury. Ever the fighter, she fought back after Kovinic took a 3-2 lead in the first set and won the last four games on sheer grit and her impressively good movement. Her serve became more consistent in the second set, and she finished with nine aces and six double faults. She also had 23 winners and 25 unforced errors, to 18 and 25, respectively, for Kovinic.

Her victory earned her the right to stage one more fight, against No. 2 seed Anett Konteveit of Estonia, on Wednesday. That figures to be a tougher match than Williams had against 80th-ranked Kovinic, but Williams’ resilience knows no bounds. She has lost a step, but her heart is bigger than any physical shortcoming.

She came out to the court Monday to the accompaniment of a video montage of her remarkable career, narrated by Queen Latifah. She was proclaimed the queen of Queens — the New York City borough that is home to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center — but she’s also the queen of tennis queens.

Williams and her older sister Venus, who began their spectacular careers on the public courts of Compton with their father Richard as their coach, will team up in doubles this week. That will be a fitting ending for two sisters who often felt it was them against the world — until they conquered the tennis world.

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: The Dodgers pitching staff took another hit Monday.

The team placed Tony Gonsolin on the injured list with a right forearm strain, preventing the All-Star right-hander from making a scheduled start Monday night against the Miami Marlins.

Right-hander Michael Grove was recalled to start the game, a 3-2, 10-inning win by L.A.

In the wake of Monday’s announcement, Gonsolin, manager Dave Roberts and multiple other people with knowledge of the situation all echoed the same sentiments:

The pitcher’s injury isn’t believed to be serious, the team was being cautious by placing him on the IL, and he is expected to be back in the Dodgers rotation in time for the playoffs.

Plaschke: When radio reporter crashed on Brewers’ slide, Dodgers were there to pick him up

Shaikin: Rob Manfred is a labor lawyer. Now minor leaguers could unite against MLB

ANGELS

From Sarah Valenzuela: This was exactly the showdown between baseball titans Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge that fans poured into Angel Stadium to see Monday.

Ohtani made the first move.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, with Mike Trout already on after hitting a single, Ohtani took Frankie Montas’ 1-and-2 splitter over the right-center field wall for his 29th home run of the season. The shot propelled the Angels to a 4-3 victory over the American League East-leading New York Yankees.

Then Judge, who had been intentionally walked two chances prior, showed off.

In the top of the eighth inning, with one out and no one on, Judge took Ryan Tepera’s 1-and-1 curveball into the waterfall for a solo home run. It was home run No. 50 for the slugger chasing Roger Maris’ Yankees single season home run record (61).

From Ben Bolch: Have you heard the ones about UCLA’s nonconference football schedule?

After agreeing to play Bowling Green, Alabama State and South Alabama — all at the Rose Bowl — the Bruins are on the verge of a sponsorship deal with Sprinkles cupcakes. . . .

The Bruins became the first team in college football history to receive a bye into conference play. . . .

Jokes aside, it’s hard not to laugh. Yes, this schedule is partially a function of Michigan backing out of games against UCLA in 2022 and 2023 so the Wolverines could play Hawaii and East Carolina. It’s also unequivocally the Bruins’ most creampuff-packed schedule in at least three decades.

“The game got dropped,” UCLA coach Chip Kelly said, referring to the Wolverines, when asked about a schedule filled with firsts and presumably victories. “It’s crazy how the world turns around, huh?”

RAMS

From Gary Klein: The Rams are near full strength as they prepare for their Sept. 8 opener against the Buffalo Bills.

On Monday, Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. were full participants in practice, coach Sean McVay said, the first time in nearly two weeks that the top two running backs performed team drills.

Akers and Henderson were sidelined because of what McVay described as “soft-tissue” injuries.

Henderson had run at full speed for trainers before Saturday’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to McVay, and Akers also has improved.

“Expect all hands on deck” against the Bills, McVay said.

SOCCER

A look at Mexico’s away kit for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. (Adidas)

From Kevin Baxter: Mexico on Monday unveiled its away kit for this fall’s World Cup in Qatar, one topped by a red-and-white jersey full of imagery that reflects both the country’s pre-Hispanic memory and current-day cultural touchstones.

According to Adidas, the kit’s manufacturer, images on the shirt include the malinalli, a grass that ascends to the cosmos but connects to the netherworld through its roots; a conch shell, which is linked to Tlahuizcalpantecuhtli, the Mesoamerican god of the dawn that represents the first breath of life and the last exhalation; the spiral, which reflects words that flourish through truth, song and poetry; the staff or speaking stick Quetzalcóatl carries; and new fires, which symbolizes the cosmic cycles.

