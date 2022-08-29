Advertisement
Soccer

Mexico unveils historical symbolic away kit for this fall’s World Cup in Qatar

A white shirt with red outlined designs
Mexico unveiled its away kit for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday.
(Adidas)
By Kevin Baxter
Staff WriterFollow
Mexico on Monday unveiled its away kit for this fall’s World Cup in Qatar, one topped by a red-and-white jersey full of imagery that reflects both the country’s pre-Hispanic memory and current-day cultural touchstones.

According to Adidas, the kit’s manufacturer, images on the shirt include the malinalli, a grass that ascends to the cosmos but connects to the netherworld through its roots; a conch shell, which is linked to Tlahuizcalpantecuhtli, the Mesoamerican god of the dawn that represents the first breath of life and the last exhalation; the spiral, which reflects words that flourish through truth, song and poetry; the staff or speaking stick Quetzalcóatl carries; and new fires, which symbolizes the cosmic cycles.

Mexico’s red-and-white crest emerges, understated, from all the imagery on the left breast.

A closer look at a white shirt with red outlined designs
A closer look at Mexico’s away kit for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
(Adidas)
The new jersey, which goes on sale Monday, will debut Wednesday when Mexico faces Paraguay in a friendly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. El Tri will follow with games against Peru at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 24 and Colombia in Santa Clara on Sept. 27. It will open group play in the World Cup against Poland on Nov. 22.

Kevin Baxter

