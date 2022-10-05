The Sports Report: USC’s offensive line wants to better protect Caleb Williams

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Ryan Kartje: When Josh Henson first took stock of USC’s offensive line last spring, the new offensive coordinator made note of what he thought was the Trojans’ most glaring need up front.

“We need to develop depth,” Henson said in March. “I think that’s what our challenge is this spring, to develop depth behind that first group and to get some guys closer to the first group so they can go compete. The best lines I’ve been in, we’ve had eight or nine guys that could play.”

Six months later, that depth suddenly faced its stiffest challenge yet, as redshirt junior reserve Gino Quinones stepped in at right guard last Saturday in place of injured team captain Justin Dedich, with fewer than two dozen snaps of experience.

Quinones hadn’t played a snap on the offensive line during his three previous seasons. Now he was being thrust into 70 snaps against one of the Pac-12’s stoutest interiors. It was a tall order.

USC coach Lincoln Riley called it “a big deal.”

“I thought he fought really hard and held his own for the most part,” right tackle Jonah Monheim added. “I was really proud of him.”

Still, Dedich’s absence loomed large last Saturday, as USC’s shorthanded offensive line had its most disappointing performance to date. Caleb Williams was under constant pressure by Arizona State’s defense, forced to make daring escapes from the pocket, while USC’s rushing attack managed a meager 137 yards, its lowest total of the season.

Until that point, the offensive line had largely been a strength of USC’s offense. But last week, the group struggled to communicate, leading to mistakes, center Brett Neilon said. “Sometimes, it got sloppy.”

From Ben Bolch: On a night of greatest hits for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the topper might have been a hit delivered by the UCLA quarterback.

As a tipped pass fluttered into the air, Thompson-Robinson lowered his helmet into a defensive lineman’s abdomen to dislodge the ball so it wasn’t intercepted.

The veteran quarterback celebrated the first pass breakup of his career Friday night by waving his arms horizontally to signal incomplete.

“That was honestly my play of the game,” he said Monday.

There were lots of candidates.

Thompson-Robinson turned the Rose Bowl into his own jukebox during the Bruins’ 40-32 victory over then-No. 15 Washington, hurdling one defender and sidestepping another. The latter defender collided with a Huskies teammate as Thompson-Robinson scooted past them into the end zone, the unfortunate duo falling in a heap like foiled cartoon villains.

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: The most important 15 minutes of the day happen hours before first pitch.

That’s when, home or road, day or night, opposing ace or patchwork bullpen game awaiting them on the mound, every member of the Dodgers lineup will gather in the batting cages near their clubhouse.

They’ll sit in a group, study-session style.

And they’ll start to talk — about that game’s pitcher, about their plan of attack and about how to raise the bar for baseball’s best offense a little higher.

Hitters’ meetings like this are standard around baseball, a daily staple of life in the majors.

What’s different with the Dodgers is the way they go about it.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hits 62nd homer to break AL record

ANGELS

From Sarah Valenzuela: Every losing season the Angels have endured in the last 10 years, Mike Trout usually gets asked some iteration of whether he still wants to stay in Anaheim. He also typically is asked how he can continue to remain optimistic season after season when his Angels aren’t in the playoffs.

During his end-of-the-season media availability Tuesday, he cut short a question about the no-trade clause in his contract. “I haven’t even thought about any of that stuff,” he said.

And of that optimism, he said, “I hate losing. … I think for me, in this game, as a personal standpoint, you’re gonna fail a lot. At the plate you make mistakes, but the biggest thing is you try to turn the page and that’s what I’m trying to do after the season.

“It’s been frustrating,” he said. “It’s not where we want to be. But talking with guys to try to change this thing, we’re doing everything we can to give it all we have.”

Angels’ Kurt Suzuki reminisces about his MLB debut with A’s as retirement looms

LAKERS

From Dan Woike: Even as the Lakers opened their preseason Monday night, questions about Russell Westbrook’s future with the organization continued to be asked.

After yet another story detailing a potential Westbrook trade — again about a Buddy Hield and Myles Turner deal — Westbrook and Lakers coach Darvin Ham discussed the former MVP’s place within the organization.

“I’m super blessed and thankful for what I have and what I’ve been given,” Westbrook told The Times following Monday’s preseason opener. “I’ve got an unbelievable support system, family, leaning on my faith. Everything else will take care of itself. So, all summer, my whole life, I’ve been hearing the stories about myself. That’s not going to change today. So, nothing new for me. I’m going to continue to keep my head down, focus on competing. And everything else will take care of itself.”

RAMS

From Gary Klein: The beleaguered Rams got more bad news Tuesday.

A day after his team suffered a beatdown by the San Francisco 49ers, coach Sean McVay said that center Coleman Shelton would be sidelined four to six weeks because of a high ankle sprain and safety Jordan Fuller two to four weeks because of a hamstring injury.

The Rams (2-2) play the surging Dallas Cowboys (3-1) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium with a team thinned by injuries along the offensive line, receiver corps and secondary.

————

NFL Week 5 best bets: Three games with intriguing early lines and odds

Peyton Manning completes his 500th touchdown pass. Watch and listen here.