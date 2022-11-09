The Sports Report: Dodgers want to keep Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Jack Harris: They are the two longest-tenured players on the Dodgers.

But as Major League Baseball’s offseason began in earnest Tuesday, kicking off with the league’s general manager meetings, the futures of Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner remained in doubt.

Kershaw is a free agent for the second straight winter and appears once again likely to pick between a return to the Dodgers — who have until Thursday to decide whether to extend him a qualifying offer — or a homecoming with the Texas Rangers.

Turner, meanwhile, has a club option with the Dodgers worth $16 million for next season. The team has until Thursday to decide whether to pick it up, although the Dodgers also could explore the possibility of buying out Turner’s current deal (which would cost $2 million) and re-signing him at a lesser salary.

The one thing Andrew Friedman, the team’s president of baseball operations, made clear while talking to reporters Tuesday: The Dodgers hope both are back with the team next season — even if it’s currently unclear exactly how, or when, their situations will be resolved.

“It is a priority for him to come back,” Friedman said of Kershaw, “and we’ll figure that out.”

From J. Brady McCollough: USC and UCLA will settle the debate on the field Nov. 19 in the Rose Bowl, but, until that fateful Saturday in Pasadena, the weekly College Football Playoff rankings unveiling will have to suffice fanning the flames between the crosstown rivals.

And Tuesday’s second release of the CFP top 25 provided some pretty good fodder.

UCLA, despite winning by two touchdowns on the road at Arizona State without star running back Zach Charbonnet to improve to 8-1, stayed put at No. 12.

USC, despite giving up five touchdowns to a tepid California offense during a 41-35 win at the Coliseum, moved up one spot to No. 8, taking advantage of losses by Alabama and Clemson, which dropped to No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

Last week, CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan said the group used its “football judgment” in placing the Bruins behind the Trojans. Corrigan, the athletic director at N.C. State, indicated that UCLA’s margin of defeat in its 45-30 loss at Oregon hurt the Bruins compared to the Trojans, who lost by just one point at Utah.

WORLD CUP

From Kevin Baxter: Landon Donovan was the young leader of a talented U.S. team that hadn’t won a World Cup game in eight years when he made his tournament debut in 2002.

That’s the same situation Christian Pulisic will face Nov. 21 when the U.S., which didn’t qualify for the last World Cup, opens play in this year’s tournament in Qatar.

And speaking from experience, Donovan said even Pulisic may not realize what he’s in for.

“I don’t think people can really understand how difficult the position he is in is,” Donovan said. “He’s depended on to sort of carry this team, meanwhile he’s never played in a World Cup. It’s really, really difficult.”

The pressure, Donovan said, can crush you or it can inspire you. Pulisic is taking the latter approach.

“I try embrace to it and use it positively. That pressure wouldn’t be there if people didn’t expect us to do great things,” he said. “There’s always pressure to do great and perform at the highest level every time you step onto the pitch.”

When it comes to World Cup referees, FIFA is showing a red card to its old ways

ANGELS

From Sarah Valenzuela: Shohei Ohtani and his agent, Nez Balelo, are focused on 2023. Anything beyond next season with the Angels continues to be just wait and see.

“We haven’t really given that a lot of thought because we are just focused on the one year, which we accomplished and that’s what we did,” Balelo of CAA said after being asked during the general manager meetings Tuesday whether they would be open to having extension discussions during spring training or in the middle of the season. “So to be honest with you, that’s our main focus.

“Now that we have that over and behind us, we’re comfortable with the one-year deal and we’re just going to kind of focus on that right now.”

KINGS

Gabe Vilardi scored his second consecutive game-winning goal, Jonathan Quick made 22 saves and the Kings defeated the Minnesota Wild 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Vilardi beat Marc-Andre Fleury between his legs on a one-timer from the high slot with 6:03 left.

That was all Quick needed as he posted his second shutout against the Wild and the 57th of his distinguished career. He is second among active goalies in shutouts.

And finally

105-year-old Julia Hawkins sets a record. Watch and listen here.