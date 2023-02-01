The Sports Report: LeBron edges closer to record as Lakers win

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Dan Woike: Fans crowded around the baseline, reporters took out their phones and photographers snapped pictures, LeBron James the focus of all the attention.

He stood on one of basketball’s most famous courts inside Madison Square Garden, the league’s all-time scoring record sprinting from an impossible dream to near reality.

It’s why he was the biggest show in town Tuesday — celebrities and sports stars surrounding the court to watch James chip away at a record once thought unbreakable.

James’ pursuit of individual greatness is coming at a time when he’s trying to do something possibly more daunting — drag the Lakers out of the bottom of the Western Conference standings into championship contention.

What if it didn’t have to be just one guy?

Russell Westbrook facilitated, Anthony Davis defended and James had his first triple-double of the season, the Lakers surviving to beat the Knicks 129-123 in overtime.

Thomas Bryant providing the spark and boost Lakers need

CLIPPERS

From Andrew Greif: Scrolling through the night’s box score on his phone, Nicolas Batum sat at his locker, his eye brows seeming to raise higher with every shooting statistic he read aloud.

The Clippers forward made two of his 10 shots Tuesday inside the United Center.

Luke Kennard, one of the NBA’s most consistent shooters, shot 0-for-6.

Reggie Jackson, the reserve experiencing a rejuvenating past two weeks since losing his spot in the rotation, was just 1-for-9. And Terance Mann, so often the Clippers’ infusion of energy, had made one of his six shots.

The Clippers could not make an open three-pointer, making 12 of their 44 overall from deep. They could not take a lead until 28 minutes in. And once they had it, they could not protect it, an eight-point lead with six minutes left dwindling to one in the final minute.

“And we won,” Batum said.

There were two reasons why this ended in a 108-103 win that gives the Clippers (29-25) six wins in their last seven games. Only one was surprising.

LAFC

From Kevin Baxter: Colombian international Cristian Arango, LAFC’s leading scorer the past two seasons, is leaving MLS for Pachuca of Mexico’s Liga MX, a source close to the player confirmed Tuesday.

LAFC did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

Arango, 27, a striker, scored 30 goals in 51 regular-season games since joining LAFC in August 2021, second-most in MLS over that span. That leaves him third on the team’s all-time scoring list behind Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi. He added two more scores in three playoff games last season.

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: The Dodgers won’t have any arbitration hearings this offseason after all.

On Tuesday, the team announced it had agreed to terms with pitcher Tony Gonsolin on a two-year contract worth $6.65 million plus significant escalators, thus avoiding an arbitration hearing.

Of the Dodgers’ 10 arbitration-eligible players this winter, Gonsolin was the only one who failed to settle with the team on a salary for 2023 ahead of a mid-January deadline. Instead, Gonsolin filed at $3.4 million while the Dodgers filed at $3 million.

ANGELS

From Jorge Castillo: Shohei Ohtani has changed teams. No, not that one.

The Angels’ two-way All-Star signed a long-term endorsement deal with New Balance, dumping Asics after an eight-year partnership. An announcement was made Tuesday morning.

The move comes two weeks before Ohtani is scheduled to report for spring training for his sixth — and possibly final — season with the Angels. The 2021 American League MVP and 2022 runner-up is set to become the most sought-after free agent next offseason.

KINGS

Sebastian Aho scored on a power play with 53.8 seconds left in overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes claimed another comeback win, beating the Kings 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Brent Burns, Paul Stastny, Jordan Staal and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who trailed 4-1 entering the third period.

Adrian Kempe scored twice and Kevin Fiala and Anze Kopitar added goals for the Kings, who scored all four of their goals in the second period. Kopitar and Drew Doughty each had two assists, and Pheonix Copley made 26 saves.

The Kings wrapped up play prior to the All-Star break by going 3-2-1 on a season-high six-game trip.

SUPER BOWL

Sunday, February 12

at Glendale, Ariz.

Philadelphia vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. PT, Fox

SUPER BOWL POLL

We will win the Super Bowl? Click here to vote.

Super Bowl LVII: Start time, odds and halftime show

Broncos get Sean Payton as coach in deal with Saints

1913 — Jim Thorpe, star of the 1912 Olympics, signs to play baseball with the New York Giants.

1914 — The Chicago White Sox and New York Giants play an exhibition game to promote baseball in Egypt. The game ends in a 3-3 tie.

1956 — Hayes Alan Jenkins leads the United States in a sweep of Olympic men’s figure skating in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. The silver goes to Ronald Robertson, and Jenkins’ younger brother, David, wins the bronze.

1964 — Bobby Rousseau of the Montreal Canadiens scores five goals in a 9-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

1995 — Utah guard John Stockton becomes the NBA’s career assist leader, setting up Karl Malone with 6:30 left in the first half of the Jazz’s 129-88 victory over Denver. Stockton’s 9,922nd assist moves him ahead of Magic Johnson.

1998 — David Graham wins the longest playoff in Senior PGA Tour history, beating Dave Stockton with a birdie on the 10th extra hole in the Royal Caribbean Classic.

2003 — Regina Jacobs becomes the first woman to break four minutes in the indoor 1,500 meters at the Boston Indoor Games. Jacobs finishes in 3:59.98 to break the world record of 4:00.27 set by Romanian Doina Melinte in 1990.

2004 — The New England Patriots win their second Super Bowl in three seasons after Adam Vinatieri kicks a field goal with 4 seconds left to lift his team to a 32-29 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

2006 — New York’s Epiphanny Prince scores 113 points for Murry Bergtraum High School in a 137-32 win over Brandeis High School, breaking a girls’ national prep record previously held by Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller.

2008 — Jockey Russell Baze is the first to win 10,000 races in North America when he leads Two Step Cat to victory in the third race at Golden Gate Fields.

2009 — Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh offense end a Super Bowl of incredible swings with a final-minute touchdown for a historic victory, 27-23 over the Arizona Cardinals. Santonio Holmes makes a brilliant 6-yard catch deep in the right corner of the end zone with 35 seconds remaining, lifting the Steelers to a record-setting sixth Super Bowl win.

2014 — Ray Guy becomes the first punter elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

2014 — Oregon Institute of Technology men’s basketball coach Danny Miles becomes the second men’s coach at a four-year program to reach 1,000 career wins with a 71-51 victory over Corban.

2015 — Tom Brady throws for four touchdowns and Malcolm Butler intercepts Russell Wilson’s pass in the end zone with 20 seconds left, helping New England hold on to beat Seattle 28-24 for their fourth Super Bowl title.

2016 — For the first time in more than eight years, Duke is not in The Associated Press men’s basketball Top 25. The Blue Devils (15-6) had lost four of five, including two home games. They had been in every men’s poll since the preseason rankings of 2007-08.

2020 - Australian Open Women’s Tennis: 21 year old American Sofia Kenin wins her first Grand Slam title with a 4–6, 6–2, 6–2 victory over Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain

Steelers beat the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. Watch and listen here.