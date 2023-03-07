The Sports Report: Why UCLA might not get a No. 1 seeding in the tournament

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Ben Bolch: Ten consecutive wins and a runaway Pac-12 regular-season championship have vaulted UCLA into a No. 1 seed in scores of projected NCAA tournament brackets.

It may not be enough to keep the Bruins there.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, one of the nation’s foremost bracket experts, told The Times on Monday that UCLA needed to win the Pac-12 tournament to secure a No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday.

According to Lunardi, the Bruins are jockeying with Purdue, Texas and Baylor for the final No. 1 seed behind Houston, Kansas and Alabama. Bracket Matrix, which tracks scores of projected brackets, showed UCLA as No. 1 seed in 35 of 85 brackets as of Monday.

Lunardi said he elevated UCLA to a No. 1 seed in the West Region in his latest bracket based on its cumulative body of work and strong finish to the regular season combined with Purdue’s having lost four of its last eight games.

UCLA also rose to No. 2 in the Associated Press poll Monday, trailing only Houston. It’s the highest ranking for the Bruins (27-4) this late in a season since they were No. 2 in the coaches’ poll on March 17, 2008.

But the Bruins could lose out on a No. 1 seed if they stumble in the Pac-12 tournament and the other challengers have a better showing in their respective conference tournaments.

Continue reading here

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin suffered a sprained left ankle on Monday that will force him to miss his next spring training start Wednesday, the Dodgers announced.

The team described his status as “day to day,” but didn’t provide any further timeline.

Manager Dave Roberts said the team “feels good” about Gonsolin’s status for the start of the season, but it will depend on how the pitcher progresses in the next couple days.

“I think where he’s built up to, I don’t think that’s a concern right now,” Roberts said.

Continue reading here

Even without that swing, Dodgers’ Miguel Vargas finding ways to nurture his talent

Justin Turner receives 16 stitches after getting hit in face with pitch

CLIPPERS

From Dylan Hernández: The Clippers’ confounding incompetence in recent weeks has obscured a major development unfolding in plain sight.

Kawhi Leonard has reclaimed his place as one of the best players in the NBA.

He’s averaged 28.4 points in the 22 games he’s played since Jan. 8, converting 52.6% of his field goals, including 49.6% of his threes. Equally important: He missed only four games in that stretch and averaged nearly 37 minutes per contest.

Leonard produced his most recent masterpiece on Sunday night when the Clippers ended a five-game losing streak. Leonard scored 15 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 135-129 victory over a severely short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team.

This wasn’t a blueprint for success or a roadmap to a championship, however. Leonard’s heroics were a bandage that covered up the Clippers’ wounds.

To be clear: The Clippers don’t have a Russell Westbrook problem. The Clippers have a Clippers problem.

They entered the season as projected title contenders, yet here they are, one game over .500 and barely hanging on for a spot in the play-in tournament. What other franchise underwhelms like this, year after year?

Continue reading here

TENNIS

From Helene Elliott: The BNP Paribas Open begins this week just as professional tennis hits a crossroads, navigating toward an uncertain future without the great rivalry among the “Big Three” of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on the men’s side and without Serena Williams’ charisma and historic feats to set standards for the women.

Stars emerge, peak, decline. It’s the cycle of athletic life on the court, ice, field or pitch. But as main-draw play begins Wednesday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the sport is facing the absence — whether permanent or temporary — of many of its most recognizable stars from one of its biggest stages.

Tennis urgently needs successful, magnetic players to fill the void as an exceptional generation fades out. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, last year’s U.S. Open men’s champion at 19, and Iga Swiatek of Poland, who won the women’s titles at Indian Wells and the U.S. Open last year, lead the next-generation conversation but haven’t proved their longevity. They’d move the conversation significantly forward by winning at Indian Wells, where each is seeded No. 1.

Continue reading here

KINGS

Mikey Anderson scored in the third period and the Kings beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 for their fourth straight win. Adrian Kempe, Phillip Danault and Vladislav Gavrikov also scored, and Pheonix Copley made 20 saves as the Kings won their sixth straight game on home ice.

Alex Ovechkin had a power-play goal and Rasmus Sandin had a goal and an assist for the Capitals, who failed to pick up a third straight road win in California. Darcy Kuemper had 37 saves.

And finally

