The Sports Report: Lakers are no match for Warriors in Game 2

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Dan Woike: As Moses Moody swung on the rim and after LeBron James stood flat-footed, the five Lakers heads on the court all dropped, eyes pointed to the floor. There were still 2.2 seconds left in the third quarter, but James caught the inbounds pass and dribbled out the clock.

There was no decision for Darvin Ham to make, no comeback to try and put together.

Down 30, the Lakers leader made it obvious.

They were done. And even with 12 more minutes to play, this game was over.

Officially, the Lakers lost 127-100, but it was finished way before that.

“They made the adjustments. We knew they were going to do that,” James said. “That’s what a championship team does, and they held serve on the home court.”

SPARKS

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: It’s 2023 and Chiney Ogwumike gave the highest possible compliment of the Sparks’ first four days of training camp.

“The vibes are right,” the forward said Thursday with a broad smile.

Sparks players weren’t just smiling Thursday for their photo sessions during the team’s annual media day. They were marveling at the franchise’s new level of professionalism and camaraderie that’s taken hold with the first-year tandem of general manager Karen Bryant and head coach Curt Miller.

After cobbling together a practice schedule by hunting open court time in rental gyms, college campuses and the Lakers’ facility, the Sparks will call El Camino College their regular practice home this year. Any problems ranging from housing to medical staff questions, the team helps with immediately, free-agent forward Azurá Stevens said. Most players arrived in L.A. well before the season, helping the team develop chemistry on and off the court.

“It’s a complete 180 from last year,” said guard Jordin Canada, who is in her second year with the Sparks. “You can just sense that it’s a different environment, different atmosphere in the locker room. ... Everyone on this team wants to see everyone be successful and do well, encouraging each other, pushing each other, holding each other accountable. That’s what we lacked last year: accountability.”

Canada was so convinced by the vision of Bryant and Miller that the five-year pro opted to return to her hometown team on a nonguaranteed training camp contract one year after signing as a coveted free agent from Seattle. She is competing in what Layshia Clarendon called, “the best point guard camp I’ve been at.”

BASEBALL

From Kevin Baxter: Paul Wafula found Dennis Kasumba in a slaughterhouse.

By the time he was 14, hunger and hopelessness had led Kasumba to drop out of school and take a job slaughtering cows, sheep and goats. It was a Dickensian environment, one in which the workers, mostly young boys, were bathed in blood.

Wafula remembered of the pair’s first conversation: “I asked him why he was working in the slaughterhouse and he was like, ‘I want to have something to eat. We don’t have anything to eat at home.’”

So Wafula, a volunteer baseball coach, made the boy a deal: leave the slaughterhouse and each time he came to the baseball field he’d get fed. When Kasumba became a regular, Wafula sweetened the deal: if he kept coming, the coach would pay for him to go back to school too.

And so began a relationship that would confirm Wafula’s belief in the redemptive power of the sport and fill Kasumba, now 18, with dreams of becoming Uganda’s first major leaguer.

Continue reading here

RAMS

From Gary Klein: The Rams continued to add quarterback depth, agreeing to terms with Brett Rypien, the team announced Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Rypien, a fifth-year pro, joins a position group that includes veteran starter Matthew Stafford and rookie Stetson Bennett, a fourth-round pick in last week’s NFL draft.

Rypien, 26, played at Boise State and signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2019. In eight games, including three starts, he passed for four touchdowns, with eight interceptions.

Continue reading here

KENTUCKY DERBY

From John Cherwa: Two horses were scratched from the Kentucky Derby for very different reasons.

Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move was scratched from the race on Saturday because he developed a slight fever after training Thursday.

“He spiked a temp on us,” trainer Tim Yakteen said. “He might have a bug and was reacting to it. But you have to do the right thing by the horse — that’s our focus. He’s such a gifted horse.”

Later in the day, Lord Miles also was scratched after the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and Churchill Downs banned horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. following the death of two of his horses in the first few days of racing at the track.

The Board of Stewards issued the following statement.

“For the betterment of racing, the health and welfare of our equine athletes, and the safety of our jockeys, all horses trained by trainer Saffie Joseph, Jr. are scratched effective immediately and until further notice. This action is taken after consultation with Mr. Joseph, and includes Lord Miles who was entered into the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.”

Trainer John Shirreffs’ steady approach has him back at Kentucky Derby with Skinner

And finally...

