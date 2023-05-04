Advertisement
Practical Move is scratched from Kentucky Derby because of fever

An aerial view of Kentucky Derby entrant Practical Move working out at Churchill Downs
Practical Move works out at Churchill Downs on May 4.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
LOUISVILLE, Ky — 

Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move was scratched from the Kentucky Derby on Saturday because he developed a slight fever after training Thursday.

“He spiked a temp on us,” trainer Tim Yakteen said. “He might have a bug and was reacting to it. But you have to do the right thing by the horse — that’s our focus. He’s such a gifted horse.”

Practical Move vaulted to the top of the Southern California 3-year-old list with a 2½-length win in the San Felipe after winning the Los Alamitos Futurity. He was then the even-money favorite for the Santa Anita Derby and won by a nose over Mandarin Hero.

Yakteen first thought something was wrong Thursday morning when the colt wasn’t eating with his normal intensity.

Sports

Advertisement

“When he didn’t jump into the feed tub, we temped him and starting watching,” Yakteen said. “At first it was on the high normal side of 101. And then it was 101.8 and climbing. Once you get to 102 you’ve got concerns.

Yakteen said the normal temperature of a horse is between 100 and 100.4.

Owners Pierre and Leslie Amestoy declined to comment, citing the state of their emotions right now.

“They are devastated,” Yakteen said. “It’s been such a wonderful journey, and it’s just very difficult.”

The trainer said the horse will return later in the year.

Sports

With the scratch, Cyclone Mischief, trained by Dale Romans, makes the 20-horse field. He will start in gate 20 and carry the number 21.

Yakteen also will start Reincarnate in the Derby. He won the Sham Stakes at Santa Anita and finished third in the Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby.

The deadline to scratch a horse and be replaced by another is 9 a.m. Friday. Mandarin Hero would be the next horse in the field.

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he can be found at big races at Santa Anita, the Triple Crown series and Breeders’ Cup. He also can be found at the Olympics, having just finished the Tokyo and Beijing double, marking his 11th Olympics. Cherwa also contributes general interest stories from Florida.

