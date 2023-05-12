The Sports Report: All signs look good for Anthony Davis to play in Game 6

Anthony Davis holds his head on the bench during the second half of Game 5.

From Dan Woike: Darvin Ham said star big man Anthony Davis wasn’t exhibiting any signs of a concussion after a blow to the head in the fourth quarter of Game 5.

Davis, Ham said, would be listed as “probable” for a potential series-clinching game with the Golden State Warriors on Friday at Crypto.com Arena.

“He’s doing good. We checked in with him and he’s feeling great. Our medical staff gave us a great update,” said Ham, who met with reporters via teleconference. “… He’s the centerpiece of what we’re trying to do on both sides of the ball and for us just in general for our success rate. So, that was great, great news.”

Davis left Wednesday’s game late after being struck in the side of the head by an elbow from Kevon Looney. The Lakers lost Game 5 121-106.

Ham said Davis was evaluated for a concussion after the play and was cleared.

LeBron James (foot) and Dennis Schroder (Achilles) also looked hampered by injuries during Game 5, but Ham said both are fine heading into the Lakers’ final home game of the series.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Results, schedule

All times Pacific

Conference semifinals

Western Conference

No. 6 Golden State vs. No. 7 Lakers

Game 1: Lakers 117, at Golden State 112

Game 2: at Golden State 127, Lakers 100

Game 3: at Lakers 127, Golden State 97

Game 4: at Lakers 104, Golden State 101

Game 5: at Golden State 121, Lakers 106

Tonight at Lakers, 7 p.m., ESPN

*Sunday at Golden State, TBD

No. 1 Denver vs. No. 4 Phoenix

Game 1: at Denver 125, Phoenix 107

Game 2: at Denver 97, Phoenix 87

Game 3: at Phoenix 121, Denver 114

Game 4: at Phoenix 129, Denver 124

Game 5: at Denver 118, Phoenix 102

Game 6: Denver 125, at Phoenix 100

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Boston vs. No. 3 Philadelphia

Game 1: Philadelphia 119, at Boston 115

Game 2: at Boston 121, Philadelphia 87

Game 3: Boston 114, at Philadelphia 102

Game 4: at Philadelphia 116, Boston 115 (OT)

Game 5: Philadelphia 115, at Boston 103

Game 6: Boston 95, at Philadelphia 86

Sunday at Boston, TBD

No. 5 New York vs. No. 8 Miami

Game 1: Miami 108, at New York 101

Game 2: at New York 111, Miami 105

Game 3: at Miami 105, New York 86

Game 4: at Miami 109, New York 101

Game 5: at New York 112, Miami 103

Today at Miami, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

*Monday at New York, 5 p.m., TNT

*-if necessary

NHL PLAYOFFS

Results, schedule

All times Pacific

Second round

Western Conference

Vegas [P1] vs. Edmonton [P2]

Game 1: at Vegas 6, Edmonton 4

Game 2: Edmonton 5, at Vegas 1

Game 3: Vegas 5, at Edmonton 1

Game 4: at Edmonton 4, Vegas 1

Tonight at Vegas, 7 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Edmonton, TBD, TBD

*Tuesday at Vegas, TBD, TBD

Dallas [C2] vs. Seattle [WC1]

Game 1: Seattle 5, at Dallas 4 (OT)

Game 2: at Dallas 4, Seattle 2

Game 3: at Seattle 7, Dallas 2

Game 4: Dallas 6, at Seattle 3

Game 5: at Dallas 5, Seattle 2

Saturday at Seattle, 4 p.m., ESPN

*Monday at Dallas, TBD, ESPN

Eastern Conference

Carolina [M1] vs. New Jersey [M2]

Game 1: at Carolina 5, New Jersey 1

Game 2: at Carolina 6, New Jersey 1

Game 3: at New Jersey 8, Carolina 4

Game 4: Carolina 6, at New Jersey 1

Game 5: at Carolina 3, New Jersey 2 (OT)

Toronto [A2] vs. Florida [WC2]

Game 1: Florida 4, at Toronto 2

Game 2: Florida 3, at Toronto 2

Game 3: at Florida 3, Toronto 2 (OT)

Game 4: Toronto 2, at Florida 1

Today at Toronto, 4 p.m., TNT

*Sunday at Florida, TBD, TBD

*Tuesday at Toronto, TBD, TNT

*-if necessary

RAMS

From Gary Klein: The Rams apparently are no longer ready for prime time.

Last season, the Super Bowl LVI champions nosedived to a 5-12 finish.

Their reward?

A seemingly easier schedule — at least theoretically — though a start that includes a Sept. 10 opener at Seattle, a home game against the San Francisco 49ers and a “Monday Night Football” road game at Cincinnati could leave the Rams winless in September.

Under coach Sean McVay, the Rams are accustomed to making five prime-time appearances. But the game against the Bengals, and a late-season Thursday night game against the New Orleans Saints are the only prime-time games.

Rams schedule

Sept. 10, at Seattle, 1:25 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 17, vs. San Francisco, 1:05 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 25, at Cincinnati, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 1, at Indianapolis, 10 a.m. (Fox)

Oct. 8, vs. Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. (Fox)

Oct. 15, vs. Arizona, 1:25 p.m. (Fox)

Oct. 22, vs. Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m. (Fox)

Oct. 29, at Dallas, 10 a.m. (Fox)

Nov. 5, at Green Bay, 10 a.m. (Fox)

Nov. 12, off week.

Nov. 19, vs. Seattle, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 26, at Arizona, 1:05 p.m., (Fox)

Dec. 3, vs. Cleveland, 1:25 p.m., (Fox)

Dec. 10, at Baltimore, 10 a.m. (Fox)

Dec. 17, vs. Washington, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 21, New Orleans, 5:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Dec. 31, at New York Giants, 10 a.m. (Fox)

Date TBA, at San Francisco, TBD (TBD)

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: Once again touted as an interesting and ascending team — with a young, franchise quarterback — the Chargers will receive plenty of national exposure during the NFL’s 2023-24 season.

The league announced Thursday that coach Brandon Staley’s team is scheduled to play a league-high six games in prime time.

The Chargers’ preseason games will be against the Rams (Aug. 12) and New Orleans Saints (Aug. 20) at SoFi Stadium and at San Francisco (date TBD).

Chargers schedule

Sept. 10, vs. Miami, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 17, at Tennessee, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Sept. 24, at Minnesota, 10 a.m. (Fox)

Oct. 1, vs. Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct, 8, off week.

Oct. 16, vs. Dallas, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 22, at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 29, vs. Chicago, 5:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 6, at New York Jets, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 12, Detroit, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 19, at Green Bay, 10 a.m. (Fox)

Nov. 26, vs. Baltimore, 5:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 3, at New England, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Dec. 10, vs. Denver, 1:25 p.m. (CBS):

Dec. 14, at Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

Dec. 23, vs. Buffalo, 10 a.m. (Peacock)

Dec. 31, at Denver, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Date TBA, vs. Kansas City, Time TBD (TV TBD)

UCLA BASKETBALL

From Ben Bolch: UCLA’s longstanding roster continuity under coach Mick Cronin has come to an end.

With Mac Etienne and Abramo Canka entering the transfer portal this week, the Bruins are assured of having more newcomers than holdovers next season, leaving their roster in the biggest flux of the Cronin era.

Kenneth Nwuba, Dylan Andrews and Will McClendon are the only scholarship players who remain on the roster from last season, though Adem Bona and Jaylen Clark could rejoin them should the latter two players opt for another college season over entering the NBA draft. Bona and Clark have until the end of this month to make their decisions.

1909 — The Preakness Stakes is held in Maryland after 16 runnings in New York. As part of the celebration marking the return of the Preakness, the colors of the race’s winner were painted onto the ornamental weather vane at Pimlico Racecourse for the first time.

1917 — Omar Khayyam, ridden by Charles Borel, becomes the first foreign-bred (England) colt to win the Kentucky Derby with a 2-length victory over Ticket.

1924 — Walter Hagen wins the PGA championship with a 2-up victory over Jim Barnes.

1970 — Ernie Banks hits his 500th career home run off Pat Jarvis in the Chicago Cubs’ 4-3 victory over Atlanta at Wrigley Field.

1973 — 6th ABA championship: Indiana Pacers beat Ky Colonels, 4 games to 3.

1974 — The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 102-87 to win the NBA championship in seven games.

1976 — 20th European Cup: Bayern Munich beats Saint-Etienne 1-0 at Glasgow.

1979 — Chris Evert’s 125-match winning streak on clay comes to an end.

1980 — West Ham United wins the FA Cup, beating Arsenal 1-0 at Wembley Stadium; midfield playmaker Trevor Brooking scores winner with a rare header.

1982 — FC Barcelona of Spain win 22nd European Cup Winner’s Cup against Standard Liège of Belgium 2-1 in Barcelona.

1993 — Parma of Italy win 33rd European Cup Winner’s Cup against Royal Antwerp of Belgium 3-1 in London.

1995 — Martin Brodeur ties NHL record getting his 3rd playoff shutout in 4 games.

1996 — LPGA Championship Women’s Golf, DuPont CC: England’s Laura Davies wins by 1 stroke ahead of runner-up Julie Piers.

1996 — A three-way dead heat is run at Yakima (Wash.) Meadows, the 20th such finish in thoroughbred racing history there. In the day’s third race, a trio of $8,000 claimers — Fly Like A Angel, Allihaveonztheradio and Terri After Five — hit the wire together after a one-mile race.

2001 — English FA Cup Final, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff (72,500): Liverpool beats Arsenal, 2-1 with Michael Owen scoring twice for the Reds.

2006 — Laure Manaudou of France breaks Janet Evans’ 18-year-old world record in the 400-meter freestyle, finishing in 4:03.03 at the French national swimming championships. Manaudou beats the time of 4:03.85 set by Evans in winning the 400-meter freestyle at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

2006 — Justin Gatlin breaks the 100-meter world record with a time of 9.76 seconds at the Qatar Grand Prix. A week later, the International Association of Athletics Federations announces a timing error gave Gatlin a time of 9.76 seconds. His time of 9.766 seconds, should have been manually rounded up to 9.77, tying Asafa Powell’s world mark of 9.77.

2010 — Montreal follows up a monumental upset by pulling off another. The Canadiens, who eliminated the Washington Capitals, beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Montreal accomplishes what no team had done since the current playoffs format was adopted in 1994. And that is beat the Presidents’ Trophy winner and defending Stanley Cup champion in successive rounds as an eighth-seeded team.

2010 — Kelly Kulick, the first woman to win a PBA Tour title when she beat the men in January in the Tournament of Champions, wins the U.S. Women’s Open for her second women’s major victory in 15 days. Kulick beats Liz Johnson of 233-203 in the final.

2013 — Serena Williams beats Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-4 in the final of the Madrid Open to retain her No. 1 ranking and collect her 50th title.

2013 — PGA Players Championship, TPC at Sawgrass: Tiger Woods wins his second PC, 2 strokes ahead of David Lingmerth, Jeff Maggert and Kevin Streelman.

2014 — LeBron James ties his playoff career high with 49 points, Chris Bosh makes the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 57 seconds left, and the Miami Heat beat the Brooklyn Nets 102-96 for a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

2019 — Manchester City beats Brighton, 4-1 to claim back-to-back English Premier League titles with 98 points, 1 ahead of runners-up, Liverpool.

—Compiled by the Associated Press

Ernie Banks hits his 500th home run. Watch and listen here.