NFL 2023 schedule: Can Chargers live up to hype of six prime-time games?

The Chargers hope to make more fireworks in the 2023-24 season.

Once again touted as an interesting and ascending team — with a young, franchise quarterback — the Chargers will receive plenty of national exposure during the NFL’s 2023-24 season.

The league announced Thursday that coach Brandon Staley’s team is scheduled to play a league-high six games in prime time.

The Chargers’ preseason games will be against the Rams (Aug. 12) and New Orleans Saints (Aug. 20) at SoFi Stadium and at San Francisco (date TBD).

A game-by-game look at the regular-season schedule (all times Pacific). The Chargers are off Week 5.

Sept. 10, MIAMI, 1:25 p.m. (Channel 2): The Chargers will face veteran coach and coordinator Vic Fangio, who joined the Dolphins this offseason and is the architect of the defense run by Staley.

Sept. 17, at Tennessee, 10 a.m. (Channel 2): These teams meet for the second consecutive season, the Chargers winning 17-14 on a last-second Cameron Dicker field goal in mid-December at SoFi Stadium.

Sept. 24, at Minnesota, 10 a.m. (Channel 11): Staley will have the chance to match up against one of his good friends in Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell. The two worked together with the 2020 Rams.

Oct. 1, LAS VEGAS, 1:05 p.m. (Channel 2): The Chargers get their first look at Jimmy Garoppolo as the Raiders quarterback. Garoppolo won his only start against the Chargers when he was with San Francisco, in November of last year.

Oct, 8, off week.

Oct. 16, DALLAS, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN): Kellen Moore revenge game — and on “Monday Night Football,” too! The Chargers’ new offensive coordinator held the same position with the Cowboys the previous four seasons.

Oct. 22, at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m. (Channel 2): Herbert returns to Arrowhead Stadium, where, in mid-September, he suffered a rib injury that impacted him for several weeks last season. He was hurt late in a 27-24 loss.

Oct. 29, CHICAGO, 5:20 p.m. (Channel 4): The Bears haven’t won a playoff game since the 2010 season and are 9-25 the last two seasons. The franchise now has new leadership, however, and is looking to right its ways.

It might seem odd seeing Aaron Rodgers in a New York Jets uniform this season. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

Nov. 6, at New York Jets, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN): In case you haven’t heard, the Jets will have a new quarterback in 2023, Aaron Rodgers. This will be Herbert’s first game against the future Hall of Famer, coming on “Monday Night Football.”

Nov. 12, DETROIT, 1:05 p.m. (Channel 2): The Lions haven’t played a road game against the Chargers since 2015, when Philip Rivers threw for 403 yards and Danny Woodhead ran for two scores in a 33-28 Chargers victory at Qualcomm Stadium.

Nov. 19, at Green Bay, 10 a.m. (Channel 11): The Chargers visit historic Lambeau Field for the first time in eight years. The Chargers are 2-10 all time against the Packers.

Nov. 26, BALTIMORE, 5:20 p.m. (Channel 4): The Ravens just signed quarterback Lamar Jackson to an extension and last month added Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency.

Dec. 3, at New England, 10 a.m. (Channel 2): The Chargers return to Foxborough, where — falling behind 38-7 — they were embarrassed in the AFC divisional-round playoffs following the 2018 season.

Dec. 10, DENVER, 1:25 p.m. (Channel 2): New Broncos coach Sean Payton apparently spent much of last season telling media friends that he wanted to coach the Chargers. Now, he’ll coach against them.

Dec. 14, at Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime): In their last two visits to Allegiant Stadium, the Chargers lost by three and seven points in games that carried significant playoff weight.

Dec. 23, BUFFALO, 10 a.m. (Peacock): This will be the second addition of Herbert versus Josh Allen. And this one comes on a late-season Saturday.

Dec. 31, at Denver, 1:25 p.m. (Channel 2): The Chargers have lost nine of their last 10 road games in this series. The lone win came on the final day of the 2018 regular season when the six-win Broncos were playing for pride.

Date TBA, KANSAS CITY, Time TBD (TV TBD): Since Herbert took over as the starter, his five games against Patrick Mahomes have been decided by three, six, six, three and three points. The Chargers are 1-4 in those contests.