The Sports Report: Lakers will see some familiar faces against Denver

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Broderick Turner: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could only laugh when he was asked about having won an NBA championship as a starting guard with the Lakers in 2020. Now as a starting guard with the Denver Nuggets both teams are in the other’s way of trying to reach the NBA Finals.

“That’s crazy, right?” he said after practice Monday on the eve of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Lakers and Nuggets at Ball Arena. “We just talked about it yesterday and had a laugh about it. The crazy thing about it is that the same four teams that were in the bubble in the conference finals are back in the conference finals again. We had a good laugh about it.”

He was referring to how the Lakers and Nuggets met in the Western Conference finals in 2020 on the Walt Disney World campus near Orlando, Fla., and are facing off again while the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat met in the Eastern Conference finals in 2020 and are going at it again in 2023.

Before Caldwell-Pope could finish his thoughts, Denver reserve center DeAndre Jordan interrupted the conversation, joking that the reporter from Los Angeles wanted extra information.

“You know you won a championship with the Lakers. How does it feel?” said Jordan, who played for the Lakers and Clippers. “So, give me some details on the Nuggets.”

Caldwell-Pope shook his head and laughed.

‘Super cool’: Lakers’ Austin Reaves puts on a show for visiting brother Spencer

We asked readers of this newsletter, Who will win the Lakers-Nuggets series? After 1,216 votes, the results:

Lakers in six, 42.1%

Nuggets in six, 21.5%

Lakers in seven, 18.2%

Nuggets in five, 6.7%

Nuggets in seven, 6.2%

Nuggets in four, 2.4%

Lakers in five, 2.4%

Lakers in four, 0.5%

NBA PLAYOFFS

All times Pacific

Conference finals

Western Conference

No. 1 Denver vs. No. 7 Lakers

Today at Denver, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday at Denver, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at Lakers, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Monday at Lakers, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

*Wed., May 24 at Denver, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

*Friday, May 26 at Lakers, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

*Sunday, May 28 at Denver, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Boston vs. No. 8 Miami

Wednesday at Boston, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Friday at Boston, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Miami, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, May 23 at Miami, 5:30 p.m., TNT

*Thursday, May 25 at Boston, 5:30 p.m., TNT

*Saturday, May 27 at Miami, 5:30 p.m., TNT

*Monday, May 29 at Boston, 5:30 p.m., TNT

*-if necessary

NHL PLAYOFFS

All times Pacific

Second round

Western Conference

Vegas [P1] vs. Edmonton [P2]

Game 1: at Vegas 6, Edmonton 4

Game 2: Edmonton 5, at Vegas 1

Game 3: Vegas 5, at Edmonton 1

Game 4: at Edmonton 4, Vegas 1

Game 5: at Vegas 4, Edmonton 3

Game 6: Vegas 5, at Edmonton 2

Dallas [C2] vs. Seattle [WC1]

Game 1: Seattle 5, at Dallas 4 (OT)

Game 2: at Dallas 4, Seattle 2

Game 3: at Seattle 7, Dallas 2

Game 4: Dallas 6, at Seattle 3

Game 5: at Dallas 5, Seattle 2

Game 6: at Seattle 6, Dallas 3

Game 7: at Dallas 2, Seattle 1

Eastern Conference

Carolina [M1] vs. New Jersey [M2]

Game 1: at Carolina 5, New Jersey 1

Game 2: at Carolina 6, New Jersey 1

Game 3: at New Jersey 8, Carolina 4

Game 4: Carolina 6, at New Jersey 1

Game 5: at Carolina 3, New Jersey 2 (OT)

Toronto [A2] vs. Florida [WC2]

Game 1: Florida 4, at Toronto 2

Game 2: Florida 3, at Toronto 2

Game 3: at Florida 3, Toronto 2 (OT)

Game 4: Toronto 2, at Florida 1

Game 5: Florida 3, at Toronto 2 (OT)

Conference finals

Western Conference

Vegas (P1) vs. Dallas Stars (C2)

Friday at Vegas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Vegas, noon, ABC

Tuesday, May 23 at Dallas, 5 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, May 25 at Dallas, 5 p.m., ESPN

*Saturday, May 27 at Vegas, 5 p.m., ABC

*Monday, May 29 at Dallas, 5 p.m., ESPN

*Wed., May 31 at Vegas, 6 p.m., ESPN

Eastern Conference

Carolina (M1) vs. Florida (WC2)

Thursday at Carolina, 5 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Carolina, 5 p.m., TNT

Monday at Florida, 5 p.m., TNT

Wed., May 24 at Florida, 5 p.m., TNT

*Friday, May 26 at Carolina, 5 p.m., TNT

*Sunday, May 28 at Florida, 5 p.m., TNT

*Tuesday, May 30 at Carolina, 5 p.m., TNT

*-if necessary

DODGERS

From Mike DiGiovanna: What was left of a crowd of 49,749 in Chavez Ravine got to witness some middle-of-May high drama on Monday night when Trayce Thompson, mired in an 0-for-30 slump, drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 12th inning to lift the Dodgers to a 9-8 walk-off win over the Minnesota Twins.

Max Muncy provided some early muscle with home runs in his first two at-bats, and Phil Bickford provided three gutsy innings of relief, throwing 48 pitches and limiting the Twins to one run and one hit to help the Dodgers win for the 14th time in 16 games.

The Twins intentionally walked Freddie Freeman with one out and an automatic runner on in the 12th. Minnesota right-hander Jorge Lopez struck out Will Smith for the second out, with Chris Taylor and Freeman pulling off a double steal.

Muncy was walked intentionally to load the bases. Thompson worked the count full before taking a 96-mph fastball that was up and in for ball four.

ANGELS

From Sarah Valenzuela: Anthony Rendon is going back on the injured list.

The Angels’ star third baseman was put on the 10-day IL for a groin strain, retroactive to May 14, before the team’s four–game series with the Orioles in Baltimore. He played in two of the Angels’ three games against the Guardians in Cleveland over the weekend, getting pulled for left groin tightness in the eighth inning of Saturday’s game.

It’s yet another season in which Rendon will miss time because of injury. Since signing with the Angels in December 2019, Rendon has had just one IL-free season and that was the 60-game season in 2020.

Shohei Ohtani makes more history in Angels’ win over Orioles

Can the A’s really draw 2.5 million people in Las Vegas?

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: A year ago, the Chargers’ defense was rebuilt. Now, the group is thinking more about a reboot.

Sebastian Joseph-Day explained Monday that he believes increased familiarity will lead to increased performance.

“I think this year, that chemistry is built,” the veteran defensive tackle said. “Chemistry is built through trials and tribulations. I really believe that that is going to shape us in a way better way moving forward.”

PREAKNESS

From John Cherwa: Kentucky Derby champion Mage’s path to becoming the 14th Triple Crown winner got a little easier Monday, not because of his draw for the Preakness Stakes on Saturday but because competitor Disarm was pulled from the race.

Disarm, the fourth-place finisher in the Derby, was not entered in the Preakness and instead will be pointed toward the Jim Dandy Stakes and Travers Stakes, both at Saratoga in upstate New York. No explanation was offered for skipping the Preakness.

Before the draw Monday, assistant trainer Gustavo Delgado Jr., son of Mage’s trainer, said he hoped Mage would draw to the outside. Instead, he got the No. 3 post. It really isn’t a problem with only eight horses in the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

Preakness Stakes story lines: All eyes on Mage’s Triple Crown quest

BILL PLASCHKE

From Bill Plaschke: Class is in session, and the topic is the beloved LeBron James.

“LeBron is all about LeBron, he always has been, he’s absolutely not a Laker,” says Les Steier, 75.

Several desks down, Jerry Spike, 89, chimes in.

“I love LeBron the player,” he says. “I just don’t like LeBron the G.M.”

From the other side of the sterile room, the roasting continues.

“I don’t mind LeBron wanting to play with his son, I just don’t want him to do it on the Lakers,” says Gary Liebman, 80. “That’s what driveways are for!”

The students laugh and clap and move to the next subject, loud enough to be heard over hearing aids, powerful enough to rattle canes and walkers, a couple of dozen aging sports fanatics coming to life every week to poke at the heart of the Los Angeles sports landscape with unquestioned experience and unvarnished candor.

Meet the Senior Smack Talkers, a gathering of retirees who congregate in Room 1101 in the Birch building on the campus of Woodland Hills’ Pierce College every Tuesday to talk sports.

And finally...

The Lakers beat the 76ers to win the 1979-80 NBA title. Watch and listen here.