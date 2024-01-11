The Sports Report: Kawhi Leonard gets big contract extension, then leads Clippers to victory

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Andrew Greif: When the Clippers move into their new arena next season, their franchise cornerstone will remain a familiar face.

The team and star wing Kawhi Leonard have agreed to a contract extension, the Clippers announced Wednesday.

Leonard had been eligible for an extension since July, and could have signed one at any point up until June 30. Leonard could have become a free agent after this season by opting out of his $48-million player option for 2024-25. Instead, he will remain in his native Southern California — a key factor in his decision to sign with the Clippers as a free agent in 2019, and re-sign in 2021 — and headline the roster that opens next season in the team’s new Inglewood arena, Intuit Dome.

Leonard will need to decline that player option to begin an extension that is reportedly worth $153 million over three years. The extension does not include player or team options, according to ESPN.

Hours after the deal was signed, Leonard scored 29 points as the Clippers slowly awoke to outlast the skidding Toronto Raptors, 126-120, at Crypto.com Arena and improve to 24-13.

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Kawhi,” team president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said in a statement. “He is an elite player, a terrific partner and a relentless worker who knows how to win and makes it his first priority. He elevated our franchise from the moment he arrived. We feel fortunate that Kawhi chose to join the Clippers five years ago, and excited to keep building with him.”

Clippers box score

NBA scores

NBA standings

LAKERS POLL

Should the Lakers fire Darvin Ham? Vote here in our informal survey and let us know.

RAMS

From Bill Plaschke: The Rams won a bunch of games this season by using sheer toughness to force unsuspecting foes into brutal submission.

But their most overpowering win was against, well, me.

The quarterback is creaky. The running game is questionable. The receiving corps is inconsistent. The offensive line is uncertain. The defense is untested.

The Rams will head to Detroit to face the lovable Lions Sunday in an inspirational playoff appearance that nobody saw coming.

By “nobody,” I mean, me.

The most important Rams race this season might not be a climb to the top, but a sprint toward the bottom. Can they be bad enough to finish with the league’s worst record and the opportunity to draft the most NFL-ready quarterback in a decade?

Few critics liked the Rams chances, but only here, in a Sept. 5 preview column, did you read that they were going to be so bad they should lose on purpose.

That’s right, your brilliant wordsmith wrote that they should tank.

Lions fans want Matthew Stafford jersey ban at playoff game vs. Rams. Wife calls it sad

NFL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

All times Pacific

AFC

Saturday

No. 5 Cleveland at No. 4 Houston, 1:30 p.m., NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

No. 6 Miami at No. 3 Kansas City, 5 p.m., Peacock

Sunday

No. 7 Pittsburgh at No. 2 Buffalo, 10 a.m., CBS, Paramount+

NFC

Sunday

No. 7 Green Bay at No. 2 Dallas, 1:30 p.m., FOX, FOX Deportes

No. 6 Rams at No. 3 Detroit, 5 p.m., NBC, Peacock, Universo

Monday

No. 5 Philadelphia at No. 4 Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Note: Super Bowl is Feb. 11 at 3:30 p.m.

USC BASKETBALL

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: Just as it appeared USC had turned a corner on offense, the Trojans ran into a crimson wall in a 72-64 loss to Washington State on Wednesday at Galen Center.

Coming off a home sweep of California and Stanford during which the Trojans (8-8, 2-3 Pac-12) shot 50.4% from the field, USC went scoreless for the final 2 minutes 16 seconds against the Cougars to squander an opportunity for its first three-game winning streak.

After Harrison Hornery’s three-pointer put the Trojans up by one, Washington State finished the game with nine unanswered points. The Cougars were led by Isaac Jones’ 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Fifth-year guard Boogie Ellis led the Trojans with 18 points and five rebounds and freshman Isaiah Collier had 12 points and three rebounds but four turnovers to just one assist.

USC box score

Pac-12 standings

From J. Brady McCollough: Nick Saban, the greatest college football coach of all time, is retiring from Alabama, where he won six of his seven national championships.

Wow. I knew there was a reason we waited an extra day to release my 2024 “way-too-early top 25.” Nothing will ever be the same in this sport — much less this projection of next season’s power rankings. The trickle-down effect of whom Alabama picks as Saban’s successor — Oregon’s Dan Lanning, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin, Washington’s Kalen Deboer? — is going to send shockwaves through rosters across the country.

Alabama’s players will now have a 30-day window to hit the transfer portal. What programs gain from the Crimson Tide’s massive loss remains to be seen — perhaps even USC or UCLA could play it to their advantage in the coming weeks somehow.

Alabama coach Nick Saban reportedly retiring after winning 7 national titles

GALAXY

From Kevin Baxter: The Galaxy have reached agreement with Brazilian club Vasco da Gama to acquire winger Gabriel Pec on a $10-million transfer, the richest in franchise history. The deal, which also includes $1.5 million in incentives, could be announced before players begin reporting for preseason physicals on Saturday.

Pec, 22, who will sign as a young designated player, had a career-high eight goals and four assists in 37 Serie A appearances last year and can play on either side of the field as well as in central midfield, providing the Galaxy with a dynamic and versatile attacker.

The transfer fee is a few thousand dollars more than the team paid Sevilla in 2020 for the rights to Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, whose contract with the Galaxy expired last month, and the addition of Pec continues what has already been a busy winter for general manager Will Kuntz.

NHL

NHL scores

NHL standings

