The Sports Report: Clippers get Kawhi back, but lose Game 2

James Harden (1) looks to pass while being defended by Mavericks center Dereck Lively II in Game 2.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Broderick Turner: They finally are whole, the return of Kawhi Leonard from right knee inflammation that kept the Clippers’ best player out for 23 days making them complete.

But for the Clippers to defeat the Dallas Mavericks again in a Western Conference playoff series, Leonard was going to need his teammates to carry most of the weight until he gets his game and physical condition back to the high level he’s accustomed to.

They could not.

As a group, the Clippers could not shoot straight, their inability to make shots against a stingy and physical Mavericks defense leading to a 96-93 loss to Dallas on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena in Game 2.

By making only 36.8% of their shots and 26.7% of their three-pointers, the Clippers have lost the home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series that’s tied at 1-1.

“Just offensively being better, playing with more pace, getting into the paint a little bit more,” Clippers coach Ty Lue said. “We missed a lot of shots, but as far as what we did defensively, I’ll take that every day of the week. We are going to make some tough shots…But overall to hold a team to 96 points, that’s really great defense tonight. So, we just got to do a better job of scoring the basketball.”

Game 3 is Friday night in Dallas and the hope is that Leonard will be able to find his groove after scoring 15 points on 7-for-17 shooting, 0-for-5 on three-pointers.

He played 34 minutes and 55 seconds.

“I was just trying to make sure I could get into the game and play,” Leonard said. “That’s what my last week has been about, trying to get back on the floor.”

Paul George, who now is the Clippers’ franchise leader in three-pointers made in the playoffs, and James Harden led the team in scoring with 22 points apiece.

Continue reading here

Clippers box score

LAKERS

The NBA endorsed the calls made by officials during the final two minutes of the Lakers’ 101-99 playoff loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday night.

LeBron James and the Lakers, who led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter, complained shortly after losing on a buzzer-beating shot by Denver’s Jamal Murray and falling behind 2-0 in the Western Conference playoff series.

In the two-minute report the league issues assessing officiating decisions made late in games, the sole error the NBA flagged was that Nikola Jokic should have been called for a defensive three-second violation with 1:53 left in the game and the Lakers leading 93-92. Jokic and the Nuggets clogged the passing lanes around Anthony Davis during the play. Austin Reaves missed a three-pointer late in the shot clock and Denver got the rebound.

Continue reading here

Plaschke: Dagger! Lakers’ epic collapse vs. Nuggets could send them reeling into summer

Lakers takeaways: What more can LeBron James do? Was the officiating off?

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

All times Pacific

FIRST ROUND

Western Conference

No. 1 Oklahoma City vs. No. 8 New Orleans

at Oklahoma City 94, New Orleans 92 (box score)

Wednesday at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday at New Orleans, 12:30 p.m., TNT

Monday at New Orleans, TBD

*Wednesday, May 1 at Oklahoma City, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at New Orleans, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Oklahoma City, TBD

No. 2 Denver vs. No. 7 Lakers

at Denver 114, Lakers 103 (box score)

at Denver 101, Lakers 99 (box score)

Thursday at Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Lakers, 5:30 p.m., ABC

*Monday at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT

*Thursday, May 2 at Lakers, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Denver, TBD

No. 3 Minnesota vs. No. 6 Phoenix

at Minnesota 120, Phoenix 95 (box score)

at Minnesota 105, Phoenix 93 (box score)

Friday at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Phoenix, 6:30 p.m., TNT

*Tuesday at Minnesota, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Phoenix, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Minnesota, TBD

No. 4 Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas

at Clippers 109, Dallas 97 (box score)

Dallas 96, at Clippers 93 (box score)

Friday at Dallas, 5 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Dallas, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Wednesday, May 1 at Clippers, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Dallas, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Clippers, TBD

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Boston vs. No. 8 Miami

at Boston 114, Miami 94 (box score)

Wednesday at Boston, 4 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Miami, 3 p.m., TNT

Monday at Miami, TBD

*Wed., May 1 at Boston, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Miami, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Boston, TBD

No. 2 New York vs. No. 7 Philadelphia

at New York 111, Philadelphia 104 (box score)

at New York 104, Philadelphia 101 (box score)

Thursday at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., ABC

*Tuesday at New York, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Philadelphia, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at New York, TBD

No. 3 Milwaukee vs. No. 6 Indiana

at Milwaukee 109, Indiana 94 (box score)

Indiana 125, Milwaukee 108 (box score)

Friday at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Indiana, 4 p.m., TNT

Tuesday at Milwaukee, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Indiana, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Milwaukee, TBD

No. 4 Cleveland vs. No. 5 Orlando

at Cleveland 97, Orlando 83 (box score)

at Cleveland 96, Orlando 86 (box score)

Thursday at Orlando, 4 p.m., NBA TV

Saturday at Orlando, 10 a.m., TNT

*Tuesday at Cleveland, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Orlando, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Cleveland, TBD

*-if necessary

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: After weeks of worrisome late-game blunders, there finally was redemption for the Dodgers bullpen Tuesday night.

On a night their starting pitcher failed to complete five innings, and their lineup managed only one run before the final couple of frames, it was five other numbers that keyed a 4-1 Dodgers win over Washington at Nationals Park.

0. 0. 0. 0. 0.

As in, the five goose eggs the Dodgers’ once-struggling bullpen put on the scoreboard.

“The bullpen,” manager Dave Roberts said, “was really good tonight.”

Entering the night, the unit had been anything but lately, emerging as one of the biggest concerns during the Dodgers’ underwhelming 13-11 start to the season.

Continue reading here

Walker Buehler’s long-awaited Dodgers return might require more waiting

Comic Elayne Boosler can’t talk her way out of handbag at Dodger Stadium. She was handcuffed

Dodgers box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

ANGELS

Mike Trout hit his first leadoff home run since 2012, and the Angels defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium to end a five-game losing streak.

Zach Neto had two hits and drove in two runs as the Angels’ six through nine hitters combined for eight of their 11 hits along with five RBIs.

“I hope what we did tonight is something that we can just grow on. It was just a matter of time,” manager Ron Washington said. “It was nice to see some offense. Everybody got involved, there was a lot of energy, so we just got to keep it going.”

Batting leadoff for the first time since 2020, Trout drove a fastball from Baltimore’s Grayson Rodriguez (3-1) off the auxiliary scoreboard above the wall in right-center field in the first inning to put the Angels on top.

It was the sixth leadoff homer of Trout’s career and first since Sept. 28, 2012. It was Trout’s eighth home run of the season.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the 11 years and 208 days is the second-longest span between leadoff homers in MLB history. The longest is 12 years, 286 days by Omar Vizquel.

Continue reading here

Angels box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

From Ben Bolch: Turns out there’s no need to cross one big name off UCLA’s spring football roster.

Jay Toia returned to practice Tuesday, five days after he entered the transfer portal to assess his options.

“I’m just excited big man is back,” Bruins coach DeShaun Foster said of the 6-foot-3, 325-pound defensive lineman. “We knew with our culture here, our beliefs, the way we coach, our development — we just felt that that really, at the end of the day, overcomes anything that’s coming inside trying to take away our guys.

“We’re just excited that he gave us that opportunity to come back and be part of the program, and he’s a Bruin through and through.”

Retaining its top defensive lineman should significantly bolster a defense that already has to replace every edge rusher with experience and a large chunk of the secondary. A starter in all 12 games he played last season, Toia made 28 tackles, including four for losses and one sack.

Continue reading here

KINGS

From Kevin Baxter: The Kings-Oilers NHL playoff series was supposed to be decided by the most elemental of showdowns: the unstoppable force versus the immovable object. In this case, Edmonton’s powerful power play versus the Kings’ effective penalty kill.

But in Game 1 on Monday, the Kings’ penalty kill produced only self-inflicted wounds, allowing the Oilers to score three times in a 7-4 Edmonton win that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score might indicate.

“It just shot us in the foot,” defenseman Drew Doughty said after the Kings stopped the Oilers only once in four power-play opportunities. “They’re just so good on the power play. So let’s just smarten up in that area.”

Continue reading here

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

First round

All times Pacific

Western Conference

C1 Dallas vs. WC2 Vegas

Vegas 4, at Dallas 3 (box score)

Wednesday at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at Vegas, 7:30 p.m., TBS, truTV

Monday at Vegas, TBD

*Wed., May 1 at Dallas, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Vegas, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Dallas, TBD

C2 Winnipeg vs. C3 Colorado

at Winnipeg 7, Colorado 6 (box score)

Colorado 5, at Winnipeg 2 (box score)

Friday at Colorado, 7 p.m., TNT, truTV

Sunday at Colorado, 11:30 a.m., TNT, truTV

*Tuesday at Winnipeg, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Colorado, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Winnipeg, TBD

P1 Vancouver vs. WC1 Nashville

at Vancouver 4, Nashville 2 (box score)

Nashville 4, at Vancouver 1 (box score)

Friday at Nashville, 4:30 p.m., TBS

Sunday at Nashville, 2 p.m., TBS, truTV

Tuesday at Vancouver, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Nashville, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Vancouver, TBD

P2 Edmonton vs. P3 Kings

at Edmonton 7, Kings 4 (box score)

Wednesday at Edmonton, 7 p.m., TBS

Friday at Kings, 7:30 p.m., TBS

Sunday at Kings, 7:30 p.m., TBS

*Wed., May 1 at Edmonton, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Kings, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Edmonton, TBD

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida vs. WC1 Tampa Bay

at Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 (box score)

at Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 (OT) (box score)

Thursday at Tampa Bay. 4 p.m., TBS

Saturday at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m., TBS, truTV

*Monday at Florida, TBD

*Wed., May 1 at Tampa Bay, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Florida, TBD

A2 Boston vs. A3 Toronto

at Boston 5, Toronto 1 (box score)

Toronto 3, at Boston 2 (box score)

Wednesday at Toronto, 4 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at Toronto, 5 p.m., TBS, truTV

Tuesday at Boston, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Toronto, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Boston, TBD

M1 New York Rangers vs. WC2 Washington

at New York 4, Washington 1 (box score)

at New York 4, Washington 3 (box score)

Friday at Washington. 4 p.m., TNT, truTV

Sunday at Washington, 5 p.m., TBS, truTV

*Wed., May 1 at New York, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Washington, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at New York, TBD

M2 Carolina vs. M3 New York Islanders

at Carolina 3, New York 1 (box score)

at Carolina 5, New York 3 (box score)

Thursday, at New York, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday at New York, 11 a.m., TBS, truTV

*Tuesday at Carolina, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at New York, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Carolina, TBD

*-if necessary

1945 — Albert B. “Happy” Chandler, junior Senator from Kentucky, is elected baseball commissioner by a unanimous vote of the major league club owners. Chandler is elected to a seven-year term and succeeds Kenesaw Mountain Landis, who died in November 1944.

1962 — Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax’s second career 18-strikeout game in a 10-2 win over Cubs in Chicago.

1963 — Bob Cousy ends his 13-year career by scoring 18 points as the Boston Celtics win their fifth consecutive NBA championship, beating the Lakers 112-109 in Game 6.

1967 — The Philadelphia 76ers win the NBA championship in six games with 125-122 comeback victory over the San Francisco Warriors. Billy Cunningham scores 13 points in the final 12 minutes as the 76ers overcome a five-point deficit entering the fourth quarter.

1974 — Tampa, Fla. is awarded the NFL’s 27th franchise.

1978 — Angels Nolan Ryan strikes out 15 Mariners, 20th time he has 15 in game.

1988 — NFL Draft: Auburn tight end Aundray Bruce first pick by Atlanta Falcons.

1993 — George Branham III becomes the first Black bowler to win a PBA Triple Crown event when he beats Parker Bohn III 227-214 in the Tournament of Champions.

1994 — David Robinson scores 71 points to win the NBA scoring title as the San Antonio Spurs end the regular season with a 112-97 victory over the Clippers. Robinson, the fourth NBA player to score more than 70 points in a game, edges Orlando’s Shaquille O’Neal for the scoring title.

1994 — NFL Draft: Ohio State defensive tackle Dan Wilkinson first pick by Cincinnati Bengals.

1996 — Petr Nedved scores a power-play goal with 44.6 seconds left in the fourth overtime, ending the longest NHL game in 60 years and giving the Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.

2003 — Petr Sykora scores 48 seconds into the fifth overtime as the Ducks outlast Dallas 4-3 to win the opener of the Western Conference semifinal series. The game is the fourth-longest in NHL history.

2004 — NFL Draft: Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning first pick by San Diego Chargers.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time... That concludes today's newsletter. If you have any feedback, ideas for improvement or things you'd like to see, email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latimeshouston .