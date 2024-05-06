The Sports Report: Shohei Ohtani is just what the Dodgers ordered
Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.
From Bill Plaschke: This wasn’t October. This can’t be confused with October. This has nothing to do with October.
Yet make no mistake, the Dodgers’ weekend sweep of the Atlanta Braves at a rollicking Dodger Stadium was a fair predictor of an entirely different sort of October.
An October with Shohei Ohtani.
Goodness, the imagination soars, like a 464-foot blast into the lunging grasps of the pavilion partiers.
My, the possibilities seem endless, like a 412-foot rocket that disappears over the center-field fence.
Ohtani authored both moments during Sunday’s 5-1 sweeping victory, once again leaving witnesses searching for adjectives.
“He just keeps doing things that we haven’t seen before,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.
Leading this team to its first full-season title in 36 years would qualify as something else few have seen before, wouldn’t it?
Shohei Ohtani hits two homers as Dodgers sweep the Braves
Dodgers closer Evan Phillips put on 15-day injured list
NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE
All times Pacific
FIRST ROUND
Western Conference
No. 1 Oklahoma City vs. No. 8 New Orleans
at Oklahoma City 94, New Orleans 92 (box score)
at Oklahoma City 124, New Orleans 92 (box score)
Oklahoma City 106, at New Orleans 85 (box score)
Oklahoma City 97, at New Orleans 89 (box score)
No. 2 Denver vs. No. 7 Lakers
at Denver 114, Lakers 103 (box score)
at Denver 101, Lakers 99 (box score)
Denver 112, at Lakers 105 (box score)
at Lakers 119, Denver 108 (box score)
at Denver 108, Lakers 106 (box score)
No. 3 Minnesota vs. No. 6 Phoenix
at Minnesota 120, Phoenix 95 (box score)
at Minnesota 105, Phoenix 93 (box score)
Minnesota 126, at Phoenix 109 (box score)
Minnesota 122, at Phoenix 116 (box score)
No. 4 Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas
at Clippers 109, Dallas 97 (box score)
Dallas 96, at Clippers 93 (box score)
at Dallas 101, Clippers 90 (box score)
Clippers 116, at Dallas 111 (box score)
Dallas 123, at Clippers 93 (box score)
at Dallas 114, Clippers 101 (box score)
Eastern Conference
No. 1 Boston vs. No. 8 Miami
at Boston 114, Miami 94 (box score)
Miami 111, at Boston 101 (box score)
Boston 104, at Miami 84 (box score)
Boston 102, at Miami 88 (box score)
at Boston 118, Miami 84 (box score)
No. 2 New York vs. No. 7 Philadelphia
at New York 111, Philadelphia 104 (box score)
at New York 104, Philadelphia 101 (box score)
at Philadelphia 125, New York 114 (box score)
New York 97, at Philadelphia 92 (box score)
Philadelphia 112, at New York 106 (OT) (box score)
New York 118, at Philadelphia 115 (box score)
No. 3 Milwaukee vs. No. 6 Indiana
at Milwaukee 109, Indiana 94 (box score)
Indiana 125, Milwaukee 108 (box score)
at Indiana 121, Milwaukee 118 (OT) (box score)
at Indiana 126, Milwaukee 113 (box score)
at Milwaukee 115, Indiana 92 (box score)
at Indiana 120, Milwaukee, 98 (box score)
No. 4 Cleveland vs. No. 5 Orlando
at Cleveland 97, Orlando 83 (box score)
at Cleveland 96, Orlando 86 (box score)
at Orlando 121, Cleveland 83 (box score)
at Orlando 112, Cleveland 89 (box score)
at Cleveland 104, Orlando 103 (box score)
at Orlando 103 Cleveland 96 (box score)
at Cleveland 106, Orlando 94 (box score)
Second round
Western Conference
No. 1 Oklahoma City vs. No. 5 Dallas
Tuesday at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., TNT
Thursday at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday at Dallas, 12:30 p.m., ABC
Monday, May 13 at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT
*Wed., May 15 at Oklahoma City, TBD, TNT
*Saturday, May 18 at Dallas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
*Monday, May 20 at Oklahoma City, 5:30 p.m., TNT
No. 2 Denver vs. No. 3 Minnesota
Minnesota 106, at Denver 99 (box score)
Monday at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT
Friday at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, May 12 at Minnesota, 5 p.m., TNT
*Tuesday, May 14 at Denver, TBD, TNT
*Thursday, May 16 at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
*Sunday, May 19 at Denver, TBD, TBD
Eastern Conference
No. 1 Boston vs. No. 4 Cleveland
Tuesday at Boston, 4 p.m., TNT
Thursday at Boston, 4 p.m., ESPN
Saturday at Cleveland, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Monday, May 13 at Cleveland, 4 p.m., TNT
*Wed., May 15 at Boston, TBD, TNT
*Friday, May 17 at Cleveland, TBD, ESPN
*Sunday, May 19 at Boston, TBD, TBD
No. 2 New York vs. No. 6 Indiana
Monday at New York, 4:30 p.m., TNT
Wednesday at New York, 5 p.m., TNT
Friday at Indiana, 4 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, May 12 at Indiana, 12:30 p.m., ABC
*Tuesday, May 13 at New York, TBD, TNT
*Friday, May 17 at Indiana, TBD, ESPN
*Sunday, May 19 at New York, TBD, TBD
*-if necessary
ANGELS
Jose Ramirez broke an 0-for-19 skid and finished a 10-pitch at-bat with a two-run home run and Josh Naylor also hit a two-run shot to lift the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-1 victory over the Angels on Sunday.
Ramirez, a five-time All-Star, had been hitless in six consecutive games before connecting on a full-count fastball from Griffin Canning (1-4) in the sixth inning to wipe out a 1-0 deficit. Andres Gimenez singled and Ramirez followed with his sixth home run of the season into the stands in right-center field.
Canning (1-4) pitched a season-high six innings, giving up just two runs while striking out five and walking one.
The AL Central-leading Guardians (22-12) moved 10 games over .500 by taking two of three in the series. The Angels (12-22) dropped to 10 games under.
The Angels lost for the 13th time in their past 16 games overall and have lost 27 of their past 32 at Progressive Field. The Angels have one series win this year.
GALAXY
John McCarthy finished with five saves for the Galaxy and Stefan Frei stopped three shots for Seattle as the Galaxy and Sounders played to a scoreless draw on Sunday.
McCarthy had four saves and Frei stopped the only shot he faced in the first half.
Frei became available to play for the Sounders (2-5-4) after the red card he received in a match against D.C. United last weekend was rescinded by an independent review panel.
Seattle held the Galaxy’s Joseph Paintsil in check. The 26-year-old rookie forward had four goals and four assists in his first 838 minutes of action with the Galaxy (5-2-4).
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Twin sisters Nicole and Audrey Nourse won the deciding match for a second straight season as top-ranked USC won its fourth straight beach volleyball championship with a 3-0 sweep over No. 2 UCLA on Sunday.
It was the first championship — since the NCAA recognized the sport in 2016 — where all five matches went to a third game.
USC (37-5) has won six of the eight championships — the last four under head coach Dain Blanton. UCLA (35-7) won the other two titles in 20
KENTUCKY DERBY
From John Cherwa: Mystik Dan’s road to the Triple Crown might be taking a detour before the Preakness Stakes. Kenny McPeek, trainer of the Kentucky Derby winner, said Sunday morning that he has not committed to going to Baltimore to race May 18 after the horse seemed a little off after Saturday’s victory.
“We’re not committed to the Preakness,” McPeek said. “I ran him back once in two weeks and it completely backfired on me.”
One thing that trainers use to gauge a horse’s fitness is how they eat. In short, an empty feed bucket means a happy horse.
“Most trainers don’t talk about all this,” McPeek said. “Look, cards on the table, face up. He left three-quarters of his feed. We couldn’t hardly get everybody out of the barn until midnight, so he didn’t really get a great night’s rest. We’ll watch him today and tomorrow.”
At this point it is closer to a coin flip more than anything else if Mystik Dan will run in the Preakness. There is no need to take any chances with a colt whose breeding value jumped exponentially after winning the Kentucky Derby by the slimmest of noses.
NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE
First round
All times Pacific
Western Conference
C1 Dallas vs. WC2 Vegas
Vegas 4, at Dallas 3 (box score)
Vegas 3, at Dallas 1 (box score)
Dallas 3, at Vegas 2 (OT) (box score)
Dallas 4, at Vegas 2 (box score)
at Dallas 3, Vegas 2 (box score)
at Vegas 2, Dallas 0 (box score)
at Dallas 2, Vegas 1 (box score)
C2 Winnipeg vs. C3 Colorado
at Winnipeg 7, Colorado 6 (box score)
Colorado 5, at Winnipeg 2 (box score)
at Colorado 6, Winnipeg 2 (box score)
at Colorado 5, Winnipeg 1 (box score)
Colorado 6, at Winnipeg 3 (box score)
P1 Vancouver vs. WC1 Nashville
at Vancouver 4, Nashville 2 (box score)
Nashville 4, at Vancouver 1 (box score)
Vancouver 2, at Nashville 1 (box score)
Vancouver 4, at Nashville 3 (OT) (box score)
Nashville 2, at Vancouver 1 (box score)
Vancouver 1, at Nashville 0 (box score)
P2 Edmonton vs. P3 Kings
at Edmonton 7, Kings 4 (box score)
Kings 5, at Edmonton 4 (OT) (box score)
Edmonton 6, at Kings 1 (box score)
Edmonton 1, at Kings 0 (box score)
at Edmonton 4, Kings 3 (box score)
Eastern Conference
A1 Florida vs. WC1 Tampa Bay
at Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 (box score)
at Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 (OT) (box score)
Florida 5, at Tampa Bay 3 (box score)
at Tampa Bay 6, Florida 3 (box score)
at Florida 6, Tampa Bay 1 (box score)
A2 Boston vs. A3 Toronto
at Boston 5, Toronto 1 (box score)
Toronto 3, at Boston 2 (box score)
Boston 4, at Toronto 2 (box score)
Boston 3, at Toronto 1 (box score)
Toronto 2, at Boston 1 (OT) (box score)
at Toronto 2, Boston 1 (box score)
at Boston 2, Toronto 1 (OT) (box score)
M1 New York Rangers vs. WC2 Washington
at New York 4, Washington 1 (box score)
at New York 4, Washington 3 (box score)
New York 3, at Washington 1 (box score)
New York 4, at Washington 2 (box score)
M2 Carolina vs. M3 New York Islanders
at Carolina 3, New York 1 (box score)
at Carolina 5, New York 3 (box score)
Carolina 3, at New York 2 (box score)
at New York 3, Carolina 2 (2 OT) (box score)
at Carolina 6, NY Islanders 3 (box score)
Second round
Western Conference
C1 Dallas vs. C3 Colorado
Tuesday at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Thursday at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT
Saturday at Colorado, TBD, TNT
Monday, May 13 at Colorado, TBD, ESPN
*Wed., May 15 at Dallas, TBD
*Friday, May 17 at Colorado
*Sunday, May 19 at Dallas, TBD
P1 Vancouver vs. P2 Edmonton
Wednesday at Vancouver, 7 p.m., ESPN
Friday at Vancouver, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sunday at Edmonton, TBD, TBS
Tuesday, May 14 at Edmonton, TBD, ESPN
*Thursday, May 5 at Vancouver, TBD
*Saturday, May 18 at Edmonton, TBD
*Monday, May 20 at Vancouver, TBD
Eastern Conference
M1 New York Rangers vs. M2 Carolina
at New York 4, Carolina 3 (box score)
Tuesday at New York, 4 p.m., ESPN
Thursday at Carolina, 4 p.m., TNT
Saturday at Carolina, TBD, TNT
*Monday, May 13 at New York, TBD
*Thursday, May 16 at Carolina, TBD
*Saturday, May 18, at New York, TBD
A1 Florida vs. A2 Boston
Monday at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN
Wednesday at Florida, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday at Boston, 4 p.m., TNT
Sunday at Boston, TBD, TBS
*Tuesday, May 14 at Florida, TBD
*Friday, May 17 at Boston, TBD
*Sunday, May 19 at Floria, TBD
*-if necessary
THIS DATE IN SPORTS
1895 — African American jockey James “Soup” Perkins guides Halma to a wire-to-wire victory in the Kentucky Derby. The 15-year-old joins fellow Black jockey Alonzo Clayton as the youngest to ride a Derby winner.
1915 — Babe Ruth hits his first MLB home run.
1973 — The New England Whalers beat the Winnipeg Jets 9-6 to win the first World Hockey Association championship.
1978 — Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, holds off Alydar’s late charge for a 1½-length victory in the Kentucky Derby. This is Affirmed’s easiest race against Alydar en route to the Triple Crown.
1982 — Seattle Mariners Gaylord Perry becomes 15th pitcher to win 300 games.
1987 — Mario Andretti sets one-lap speed record at Indy at 218.204 MPH.
1994 — Lennox Lewis TKOs Phil Jackson in 8 for heavyweight boxing title.
1998 — Rookie Kerry Wood ties the major league record with 20 strikeouts in a nine-inning game, pitching a one-hitter to lead the Chicago Cubs over the Houston Astros 2-0.
2000 — Fusaichi Pegasus, ridden by Kent Desormeaux, is the first favorite to win Kentucky Derby since 1979. Fusaichi Pegasus pays $6.60, becoming the first favorite to win the race since Spectacular Bid.
2006 — Barbaro storms into the lead at the top of the stretch and wins the Kentucky Derby victory convincingly. Barbaro, ridden by Edgar Prado, wins his sixth consecutive race 6½ lengths ahead of Bluegrass Cat and is the sixth undefeated winner of the Derby.
2011 — James Hylton, at age 76, becomes the oldest driver to make the field in NASCAR’s top three series by qualifying for the Nationwide event at Darlington Raceway. Hylton surpasses his own mark for racing longevity set three years ago when the then-73-year-old started the Nationwide event at Daytona.
2012 — Dustin Brown scores two goals and the eighth-seeded Kings finish an improbable four-game sweep of the St. Louis Blues with a 3-1 victory, advancing to the conference finals. The Kings become the first No. 8 seed in NHL history to eliminate their conference’s top two seeds in the same postseason. After steamrolling past top-seeded Vancouver and second-seeded St. Louis with eight wins in nine games.
2019 — Pablo Sandoval becomes second MLB player since 1900 to throw a scoreless outing, hit a home run and steal a base in the same game in SF Giants’ 12-4 loss in Cincinnati; joins Christy Mathewson 1905.
_____
Compiled by the Associated Press
Until next time...
That concludes today's newsletter. If you have any feedback, ideas for improvement or things you'd like to see, email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latimeshouston.
