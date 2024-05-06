The Sports Report: Shohei Ohtani is just what the Dodgers ordered

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

From Bill Plaschke: This wasn’t October. This can’t be confused with October. This has nothing to do with October.

Yet make no mistake, the Dodgers’ weekend sweep of the Atlanta Braves at a rollicking Dodger Stadium was a fair predictor of an entirely different sort of October.

An October with Shohei Ohtani.

Advertisement

Goodness, the imagination soars, like a 464-foot blast into the lunging grasps of the pavilion partiers.

My, the possibilities seem endless, like a 412-foot rocket that disappears over the center-field fence.

Ohtani authored both moments during Sunday’s 5-1 sweeping victory, once again leaving witnesses searching for adjectives.

“He just keeps doing things that we haven’t seen before,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Leading this team to its first full-season title in 36 years would qualify as something else few have seen before, wouldn’t it?

Continue reading here

Advertisement

Shohei Ohtani hits two homers as Dodgers sweep the Braves

Dodgers closer Evan Phillips put on 15-day injured list

Dodgers box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

Advertisement

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

All times Pacific

FIRST ROUND

Western Conference

No. 1 Oklahoma City vs. No. 8 New Orleans

at Oklahoma City 94, New Orleans 92 (box score)

at Oklahoma City 124, New Orleans 92 (box score)

Oklahoma City 106, at New Orleans 85 (box score)

Oklahoma City 97, at New Orleans 89 (box score)

No. 2 Denver vs. No. 7 Lakers

at Denver 114, Lakers 103 (box score)

at Denver 101, Lakers 99 (box score)

Denver 112, at Lakers 105 (box score)

at Lakers 119, Denver 108 (box score)

at Denver 108, Lakers 106 (box score)

No. 3 Minnesota vs. No. 6 Phoenix

at Minnesota 120, Phoenix 95 (box score)

at Minnesota 105, Phoenix 93 (box score)

Minnesota 126, at Phoenix 109 (box score)

Minnesota 122, at Phoenix 116 (box score)

No. 4 Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas

at Clippers 109, Dallas 97 (box score)

Dallas 96, at Clippers 93 (box score)

at Dallas 101, Clippers 90 (box score)

Clippers 116, at Dallas 111 (box score)

Dallas 123, at Clippers 93 (box score)

at Dallas 114, Clippers 101 (box score)

Advertisement

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Boston vs. No. 8 Miami

at Boston 114, Miami 94 (box score)

Miami 111, at Boston 101 (box score)

Boston 104, at Miami 84 (box score)

Boston 102, at Miami 88 (box score)

at Boston 118, Miami 84 (box score)

No. 2 New York vs. No. 7 Philadelphia

at New York 111, Philadelphia 104 (box score)

at New York 104, Philadelphia 101 (box score)

at Philadelphia 125, New York 114 (box score)

New York 97, at Philadelphia 92 (box score)

Philadelphia 112, at New York 106 (OT) (box score)

New York 118, at Philadelphia 115 (box score)

No. 3 Milwaukee vs. No. 6 Indiana

at Milwaukee 109, Indiana 94 (box score)

Indiana 125, Milwaukee 108 (box score)

at Indiana 121, Milwaukee 118 (OT) (box score)

at Indiana 126, Milwaukee 113 (box score)

at Milwaukee 115, Indiana 92 (box score)

at Indiana 120, Milwaukee, 98 (box score)

No. 4 Cleveland vs. No. 5 Orlando

at Cleveland 97, Orlando 83 (box score)

at Cleveland 96, Orlando 86 (box score)

at Orlando 121, Cleveland 83 (box score)

at Orlando 112, Cleveland 89 (box score)

at Cleveland 104, Orlando 103 (box score)

at Orlando 103 Cleveland 96 (box score)

at Cleveland 106, Orlando 94 (box score)

Second round

Advertisement

Western Conference

No. 1 Oklahoma City vs. No. 5 Dallas

Tuesday at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at Dallas, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Monday, May 13 at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT

*Wed., May 15 at Oklahoma City, TBD, TNT

*Saturday, May 18 at Dallas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

*Monday, May 20 at Oklahoma City, 5:30 p.m., TNT

No. 2 Denver vs. No. 3 Minnesota

Minnesota 106, at Denver 99 (box score)

Monday at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT

Friday at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, May 12 at Minnesota, 5 p.m., TNT

*Tuesday, May 14 at Denver, TBD, TNT

*Thursday, May 16 at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

*Sunday, May 19 at Denver, TBD, TBD

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Boston vs. No. 4 Cleveland

Tuesday at Boston, 4 p.m., TNT

Thursday at Boston, 4 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at Cleveland, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Monday, May 13 at Cleveland, 4 p.m., TNT

*Wed., May 15 at Boston, TBD, TNT

*Friday, May 17 at Cleveland, TBD, ESPN

*Sunday, May 19 at Boston, TBD, TBD

No. 2 New York vs. No. 6 Indiana

Monday at New York, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Wednesday at New York, 5 p.m., TNT

Friday at Indiana, 4 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, May 12 at Indiana, 12:30 p.m., ABC

*Tuesday, May 13 at New York, TBD, TNT

*Friday, May 17 at Indiana, TBD, ESPN

*Sunday, May 19 at New York, TBD, TBD

*-if necessary

ANGELS

Jose Ramirez broke an 0-for-19 skid and finished a 10-pitch at-bat with a two-run home run and Josh Naylor also hit a two-run shot to lift the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-1 victory over the Angels on Sunday.

Ramirez, a five-time All-Star, had been hitless in six consecutive games before connecting on a full-count fastball from Griffin Canning (1-4) in the sixth inning to wipe out a 1-0 deficit. Andres Gimenez singled and Ramirez followed with his sixth home run of the season into the stands in right-center field.

Canning (1-4) pitched a season-high six innings, giving up just two runs while striking out five and walking one.

The AL Central-leading Guardians (22-12) moved 10 games over .500 by taking two of three in the series. The Angels (12-22) dropped to 10 games under.

Advertisement

The Angels lost for the 13th time in their past 16 games overall and have lost 27 of their past 32 at Progressive Field. The Angels have one series win this year.

Continue reading here

Angels box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

GALAXY

John McCarthy finished with five saves for the Galaxy and Stefan Frei stopped three shots for Seattle as the Galaxy and Sounders played to a scoreless draw on Sunday.

Advertisement

McCarthy had four saves and Frei stopped the only shot he faced in the first half.

Frei became available to play for the Sounders (2-5-4) after the red card he received in a match against D.C. United last weekend was rescinded by an independent review panel.

Seattle held the Galaxy’s Joseph Paintsil in check. The 26-year-old rookie forward had four goals and four assists in his first 838 minutes of action with the Galaxy (5-2-4).

Continue reading here

Galaxy summary

MLS standings

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Twin sisters Nicole and Audrey Nourse won the deciding match for a second straight season as top-ranked USC won its fourth straight beach volleyball championship with a 3-0 sweep over No. 2 UCLA on Sunday.

Advertisement

It was the first championship — since the NCAA recognized the sport in 2016 — where all five matches went to a third game.

USC (37-5) has won six of the eight championships — the last four under head coach Dain Blanton. UCLA (35-7) won the other two titles in 20

Continue reading here

KENTUCKY DERBY

From John Cherwa: Mystik Dan’s road to the Triple Crown might be taking a detour before the Preakness Stakes. Kenny McPeek, trainer of the Kentucky Derby winner, said Sunday morning that he has not committed to going to Baltimore to race May 18 after the horse seemed a little off after Saturday’s victory.

“We’re not committed to the Preakness,” McPeek said. “I ran him back once in two weeks and it completely backfired on me.”

One thing that trainers use to gauge a horse’s fitness is how they eat. In short, an empty feed bucket means a happy horse.

Advertisement

“Most trainers don’t talk about all this,” McPeek said. “Look, cards on the table, face up. He left three-quarters of his feed. We couldn’t hardly get everybody out of the barn until midnight, so he didn’t really get a great night’s rest. We’ll watch him today and tomorrow.”

At this point it is closer to a coin flip more than anything else if Mystik Dan will run in the Preakness. There is no need to take any chances with a colt whose breeding value jumped exponentially after winning the Kentucky Derby by the slimmest of noses.

Continue reading here

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

First round

All times Pacific

Western Conference

C1 Dallas vs. WC2 Vegas

Vegas 4, at Dallas 3 (box score)

Vegas 3, at Dallas 1 (box score)

Dallas 3, at Vegas 2 (OT) (box score)

Dallas 4, at Vegas 2 (box score)

at Dallas 3, Vegas 2 (box score)

at Vegas 2, Dallas 0 (box score)

at Dallas 2, Vegas 1 (box score)

Advertisement

C2 Winnipeg vs. C3 Colorado

at Winnipeg 7, Colorado 6 (box score)

Colorado 5, at Winnipeg 2 (box score)

at Colorado 6, Winnipeg 2 (box score)

at Colorado 5, Winnipeg 1 (box score)

Colorado 6, at Winnipeg 3 (box score)

P1 Vancouver vs. WC1 Nashville

at Vancouver 4, Nashville 2 (box score)

Nashville 4, at Vancouver 1 (box score)

Vancouver 2, at Nashville 1 (box score)

Vancouver 4, at Nashville 3 (OT) (box score)

Nashville 2, at Vancouver 1 (box score)

Vancouver 1, at Nashville 0 (box score)

P2 Edmonton vs. P3 Kings

at Edmonton 7, Kings 4 (box score)

Kings 5, at Edmonton 4 (OT) (box score)

Edmonton 6, at Kings 1 (box score)

Edmonton 1, at Kings 0 (box score)

at Edmonton 4, Kings 3 (box score)

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida vs. WC1 Tampa Bay

at Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 (box score)

at Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 (OT) (box score)

Florida 5, at Tampa Bay 3 (box score)

at Tampa Bay 6, Florida 3 (box score)

at Florida 6, Tampa Bay 1 (box score)

A2 Boston vs. A3 Toronto

at Boston 5, Toronto 1 (box score)

Toronto 3, at Boston 2 (box score)

Boston 4, at Toronto 2 (box score)

Boston 3, at Toronto 1 (box score)

Toronto 2, at Boston 1 (OT) (box score)

at Toronto 2, Boston 1 (box score)

at Boston 2, Toronto 1 (OT) (box score)

Advertisement

M1 New York Rangers vs. WC2 Washington

at New York 4, Washington 1 (box score)

at New York 4, Washington 3 (box score)

New York 3, at Washington 1 (box score)

New York 4, at Washington 2 (box score)

M2 Carolina vs. M3 New York Islanders

at Carolina 3, New York 1 (box score)

at Carolina 5, New York 3 (box score)

Carolina 3, at New York 2 (box score)

at New York 3, Carolina 2 (2 OT) (box score)

at Carolina 6, NY Islanders 3 (box score)

Second round

Western Conference

C1 Dallas vs. C3 Colorado

Tuesday at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Colorado, TBD, TNT

Monday, May 13 at Colorado, TBD, ESPN

*Wed., May 15 at Dallas, TBD

*Friday, May 17 at Colorado

*Sunday, May 19 at Dallas, TBD

P1 Vancouver vs. P2 Edmonton

Wednesday at Vancouver, 7 p.m., ESPN

Friday at Vancouver, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Edmonton, TBD, TBS

Tuesday, May 14 at Edmonton, TBD, ESPN

*Thursday, May 5 at Vancouver, TBD

*Saturday, May 18 at Edmonton, TBD

*Monday, May 20 at Vancouver, TBD

Eastern Conference

M1 New York Rangers vs. M2 Carolina

at New York 4, Carolina 3 (box score)

Tuesday at New York, 4 p.m., ESPN

Thursday at Carolina, 4 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Carolina, TBD, TNT

*Monday, May 13 at New York, TBD

*Thursday, May 16 at Carolina, TBD

*Saturday, May 18, at New York, TBD

A1 Florida vs. A2 Boston

Monday at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday at Florida, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday at Boston, 4 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Boston, TBD, TBS

*Tuesday, May 14 at Florida, TBD

*Friday, May 17 at Boston, TBD

*Sunday, May 19 at Floria, TBD

*-if necessary

1895 — African American jockey James “Soup” Perkins guides Halma to a wire-to-wire victory in the Kentucky Derby. The 15-year-old joins fellow Black jockey Alonzo Clayton as the youngest to ride a Derby winner.

Advertisement

1915 — Babe Ruth hits his first MLB home run.

1973 — The New England Whalers beat the Winnipeg Jets 9-6 to win the first World Hockey Association championship.

1978 — Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, holds off Alydar’s late charge for a 1½-length victory in the Kentucky Derby. This is Affirmed’s easiest race against Alydar en route to the Triple Crown.

1982 — Seattle Mariners Gaylord Perry becomes 15th pitcher to win 300 games.

1987 — Mario Andretti sets one-lap speed record at Indy at 218.204 MPH.

1994 — Lennox Lewis TKOs Phil Jackson in 8 for heavyweight boxing title.

1998 — Rookie Kerry Wood ties the major league record with 20 strikeouts in a nine-inning game, pitching a one-hitter to lead the Chicago Cubs over the Houston Astros 2-0.

2000 — Fusaichi Pegasus, ridden by Kent Desormeaux, is the first favorite to win Kentucky Derby since 1979. Fusaichi Pegasus pays $6.60, becoming the first favorite to win the race since Spectacular Bid.

2006 — Barbaro storms into the lead at the top of the stretch and wins the Kentucky Derby victory convincingly. Barbaro, ridden by Edgar Prado, wins his sixth consecutive race 6½ lengths ahead of Bluegrass Cat and is the sixth undefeated winner of the Derby.

2011 — James Hylton, at age 76, becomes the oldest driver to make the field in NASCAR’s top three series by qualifying for the Nationwide event at Darlington Raceway. Hylton surpasses his own mark for racing longevity set three years ago when the then-73-year-old started the Nationwide event at Daytona.

Advertisement

2012 — Dustin Brown scores two goals and the eighth-seeded Kings finish an improbable four-game sweep of the St. Louis Blues with a 3-1 victory, advancing to the conference finals. The Kings become the first No. 8 seed in NHL history to eliminate their conference’s top two seeds in the same postseason. After steamrolling past top-seeded Vancouver and second-seeded St. Louis with eight wins in nine games.

2019 — Pablo Sandoval becomes second MLB player since 1900 to throw a scoreless outing, hit a home run and steal a base in the same game in SF Giants’ 12-4 loss in Cincinnati; joins Christy Mathewson 1905.

_____

Compiled by the Associated Press