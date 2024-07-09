Dodgers Dugout: Which Dodgers team had the most All-Star selections? (And more fun facts)

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and in this edition we take a trip through the Wayback Machine (I learned more history from Mr. Peabody and Sherman than I ever did in school) to discuss the All-Star Game. Next time, we will look at the rotation, but let’s just have some fun this time.

The Dodgers had five reserves named to the All-Star team Sunday: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Tyler Glasnow, Teoscar Hernández and Will Smith. Added to Shohei Ohtani, who made the starting lineup at designated hitter, that gives them six All-Stars. It’s the fifth consecutive year they have had at least five All-Stars. Only the Phillies have more All-Stars this year, with seven. Of course, with injuries and the way starting pitching lines up, that could all change before the game on July 16. Betts isn’t going to play because he’s injured.

What’s the most number of All-Stars for the Dodgers? Managers and coaches will not be counted.

Seven

1941: Dolph Camilli,1B; Billy Herman, 2B; Cookie Lavagetto, 3B; Joe Medwick, OF; Mickey Owen, C; Pete Reiser, OF; Whit Wyatt, P

1942: Billy Herman, 2B; Joe Medwick, OF; Mickey Owen, C; Pee Wee Reese, SS; Pete Reiser, OF; Arky Vaughan, 3B; Whit Wyatt, P

1949: Ralph Branca, P; Roy Campanella, C; Gil Hodges, 1B; Don Newcombe, P; Pee Wee Reese, SS; Jackie Robinson, 2B; Preacher Roe, P

1950: Roy Campanella, C; Gil Hodges, 1B; Don Newcombe, P; Pee Wee Reese, SS; Jackie Robinson, 2B; Preacher Roe, P; Duke Snider, OF

1951: Roy Campanella, C; Gil Hodges, 1B; Don Newcombe, P; Pee Wee Reese, SS; Jackie Robinson, 2B; Preacher Roe, P; Duke Snider, OF

1952: Roy Campanella, C; Carl Furillo, OF; Gil Hodges, 1B; Pee Wee Reese, SS; Jackie Robinson, 2B; Preacher Roe, P; Duke Snider, OF

Six

1940: Pete Coscarart, 2B; Leo Durocher, SS; Cookie Lavagetto, 3B; Joe Medwick, OF; Babe Phelps, C; Whit Wyatt, P

1953: Roy Campanella, C; Carl Furillo, OF; Gil Hodges, 1B; Pee Wee Reese, SS; Jackie Robinson, 3B; Duke Snider, OF

1954: Roy Campanella, C; Carl Erskine, P; Gil Hodges, 1B; Pee Wee Reese, SS; Jackie Robinson, OF; Duke Snider, OF

1973: Jim Brewer, P; Willie Davis, OF; Manny Mota, OF; Claude Osteen, P; Bill Russell, SS; Don Sutton, P

1975: Ron Cey, 3B; Steve Garvey, 1B; Mike Marshall, P; Andy Messersmith, P; Don Sutton, P; Jimmy Wynn, OF

1978: Ron Cey, 3B; Steve Garvey, 1B; Tommy John, P; Davey Lopes, 2B; Rick Monday, OF; Reggie Smith, OF

1980: Steve Garvey, 1B; Davey Lopes, 2B; Jerry Reuss, P; Bill Russell, SS; Reggie Smith, OF; Bob Welch, P

1981: Dusty Baker, OF; Steve Garvey, 1B; Pedro Guerrero, OF; Burt Hooton, P; Davey Lopes, 2B; Fernando Valenzuela, P

1991: Brett Butler, OF; Ramón Martínez, P; Mike Morgan, P; Eddie Murray, 1B; Juan Samuel, 2B; Darryl Strawberry, OF

2017: Cody Bellinger, OF; Kenley Jansen, P; Clayton Kershaw, P; Corey Seager, SS; Justin Turner, 3B; Alex Wood, P

2024: Mookie Betts, SS; Freddie Freeman, 1B; Tyler Glasnow, P; Teoscar Hernández, OF; Shohei Ohtani, DH; Will Smith, C

Five

1947: Ralph Branca, P; Bruce Edwards, C; Pee Wee Reese, SS; Eddie Stanky, 2B; Dixie Walker, OF

1962 (first game): Tommy Davis, OF; Don Drysdale, P; Sandy Koufax, P; John Roseboro, C; Maury Wills, SS

1974: Ron Cey, 3B; Steve Garvey, 1B; Mike Marshall, P; Andy Messersmith, P; Jimmy Wynn, OF

1995: Raúl Mondesi, OF; Hideo Nomo, P; José Offerman, SS; Mike Piazza, C; Todd Worrell, P

2015: Clayton Kershaw, P; Zack Greinke, P; Adrián González, 1B; Joc Pederson, OF; Yasmani Grandal, C

2019: Cody Bellinger, OF; Walker Buehler, P; Clayton Kershaw, P; Max Muncy, 1B; Hyun-Jin Ryu, P

2021: Mookie Betts, OF; Walker Buehler, P; Max Muncy, 1B; Chris Taylor, OF; Justin Turner, 3B

2022: Mookie Betts, OF; Clayton Kershaw, P; Freddie Freeman 1B; Tony Gonsolin, P; Tyler Anderson, P

2023: Mookie Betts, OF; J.D. Martinez, DH; Freddie Freeman 1B; Will Smith, C; Clayton Kershaw, P

It was easier to have more All-Stars named from your team before expansion, as there was less competition for spots. The All-Star roster is 32 players, and with the rule of at least one player from each team, that takes up 15 spots right there.

The only real Dodgers candidate left off was Gavin Stone.

The game is next Tuesday at the home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field. It will be on Fox at 5 p.m. PDT

Most All-Star selections

As a Dodger:

10

Clayton Kershaw

Pee Wee Reese

Nine

Don Drysdale

Eight

Roy Campanella

Steve Garvey

Gil Hodges

Seven

Sandy Koufax

Duke Snider

Maury Wills

Six

Ron Cey

Jackie Robinson

Fernando Valenzuela

Five

Mike Piazza

John Roseboro

Dixie Walker

Four

Mookie Betts

Pedro Guerrero

Cookie Lavagetto

Davey Lopes

Van Lingle Mungo

Don Newcombe

Mickey Owen

Johnny Podres

Preacher Roe

Don Sutton

Whit Wyatt

The readers speak

Last time, I asked you for your thoughts as to why Shohei Ohtani and other Dodgers don’t do as well as expected in All-Star voting. Here are a few responses:

Benjamin Curry of Atascadero: I am 74 years old and have been a Dodger fan since 1958. I grew up in the Inland Empire listening to Vinnie and Jerry on my transistor radio. Those were the days when the All-Star Game had some meaning as each league tried earnestly to win the game. But since the advent of fan voting, the game’s importance has deteriorated as fans vote for their team’s players and not who is having the best year. When Rose, Koufax, Drysdale, Mays and Mantle played, it was an honor to be selected because it meant you were the best or one of the best players in your league. That’s no longer the case as most fans could care less about a player’s individual stats and performance in comparison to other similar position or pitching players and instead have turned it into a true exhibition game bereft with undeserving players at the expense of those that do deserve a shot.

Dave Washabau of Oro Valley, Ariz.: I think you hit the nail on the head when you mentioned the East Coast teams being rabid about letting their fans know how to vote. Added to that, the fans themselves are pretty rabid in New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and St. Louis and they will overcome the Dodgers’ attendance lead every year. I also believe that most Dodger fans are a bit lackadaisical about wearing their loyalty “on their sleeves” like those other cities. Let’s face it, you get to be a little jaded about your team when you’re following one of the richest teams in professional sports, with a perennial top contender on the field.

Seren Hrachian of Athens, N.Y.: A lot of fans just hate the Dodgers. I couldn’t get myself to vote for any former or present Houston Astro, no matter how superior they were to the competition, so I understand.

Leith Borden of Albuquerque: Perhaps other fans resent ultra-rich teams that outspend everyone else and pack their rosters with superstars developed by other teams. And then vote against them (like me).

Alec Nedelman: I’m a lifetime Dodgers fan, but stopped All-Star Game voting when MLB moved the voting online and required me to give them my email address, birth date, etc. I don’t trust them not to try and monetize my information.

Mark Goetz of Ventura: My opinion is that the All-Star Game just isn’t that important to many SoCal fans. I much prefer to watch Dodger games when they count for standings, and especially when they are in the postseason. But I have never really enjoyed watching an All-Star Game and these days I don’t bother.

Adriene Cardan: I have another theory about why Shohei isn’t a top vote-getter. Please keep in mind that I’m 70 years old and have friends whose older generation were rounded up during WWII. It could be bias against Asians, at least with the “older” crowd. It could also have to do with the fact that Shohei doesn’t speak the language after being here several years. It’s nice that Shohei makes contributions to Japanese students over in Japan, such as donating baseball gloves to the girls’ school. But what is he involved with here? People like their players to be involved in the community, like Justin Turner was, like Mookie, Freddie, Will Smith, etc.

Lisa Fong: I participate in voting only for Dodger players for the All-Star ballot every year. But truth be told, I don’t vote everyday. Part of me would really enjoy seeing all of the Dodgers make it to the All-Stars. Yet, another part of me worries about them overworking their bodies and crumbling through the postseason. I am OK with the players getting half a week off for rest, muscle recovery and “fine tuning and adjustments” as they strive for the postseason.

Stuart Gersh: I don’t vote for Dodgers to be in the All-Star Game because I don’t want even the slightest chance that one of them will get hurt. I also believe that the time off during a grueling season can only help them in the long run. Yes, it makes the All-Star Game less interesting to me but a small price to pay to win the division.

Ken Brookes of Santa Paula: Besides being complicated for a nontechnical geezer, I don’t vote because you have to sign up to get more emails.

I’d rather be in...

The Dodgers take on the Phillies in Philadelphia for three games starting tonight. The Phillies have the best record in the baseball, while the Dodgers have the second-best record in the NL and fourth-best overall. There will be a tendency to make the results of these three games far more important than they actually are, as far as the postseason goes. If the Dodgers sweep, that’s great, but if history has taught us anything it’s that it doesn’t mean anything in October.

Mookie finds a new position

While recovering from his broken hand, Betts has sat in with Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser a couple of times on TV and he is outstanding. He’s a natural, knowing when to speak up and when to sit out. He has added a great element to the booth, and response from readers has been overwhelmingly positive. Let’s hope he sits in more often.

Up next

Tuesday: Dodgers (Bobby Miller, 1-1, 6.12 ERA) at Philadelphia (Zack Wheeler, 9-4, 2.74 ERA), 3:40 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, 1020 KTNQ

Wednesday: Dodgers (Gavin Stone, 9-2, 3.03 ERA) at Philadelphia (*Cristopher Sánchez, 6-4, 2.96 ERA), 4:05 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, 1020 KTNQ

Thursday: Dodgers (TBD) at Philadelphia (Aaron Nola, 10-4, 3.48 ERA), 3:05 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, 1020 KTNQ

*-left-handed

