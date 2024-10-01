Dodgers Dugout: Guess how many pitchers the Dodgers used this season?

Will Smith joyfully rounds the bases after hitting a tying, two-run homer against the Padres last week.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. In this brutal, desperate, terrible, they are no good season, the Dodgers managed to win 98 games and the division.

Newsletter Are you a true-blue fan? Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

The Dodgers swept the Rockies over the weekend and have the best record in baseball, meaning they will have home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

While we await the Dodgers’ NLDS opponent, let’s take a look at some interesting and hopefully fun stats from the 2024 regular season.

—The Dodgers used an incredible 40 pitchers this season (including two position players who pitched).

Advertisement

—Only two of the 40 pitched more than 100 innings, and neither will be on the postseason roster: Tyler Glasnow and Gavin Stone.

Enjoying this newsletter? Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a Los Angeles Times subscriber.

—Here’s the list of pitchers in order of innings pitched. How many do you remember?

Gavin Stone

Tyler Glasnow

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

James Paxton

Walker Buehler

Landon Knack

Ryan Yarbrough

Alex Vesia

Daniel Hudson

Bobby Miller

Jack Flaherty

Evan Phillips

Michael Grove

Anthony Banda

Blake Treinen

Justin Wrobleski

Brent Honeywell

Joe Kelly

Clayton Kershaw

Yohan Ramirez

Ryan Brasier

Michael Kopech

River Ryan

Michael Petersen

Nick Ramirez

J.P. Feyereisen

Elieser Hernández

Ben Casparius

Brusdar Graterol

Nabil Crismatt

Kyle Hurt

Gus Varland

Kiké Hernández

Dinelson Lamet

Edgardo Henriquez

Eduardo Salazar

Zach Logue

Ricky Vanasco

Miguel Rojas

Connor Brogdon

It seems like some of these guys were released a couple of years ago.

—Shohei Ohtani set or came close to setting a few Dodgers records this season:

Most home runs

Ohtani, 54 (2024)

Shawn Green, 49 (2001)

Adrian Beltré, 48 (2004)

Cody Bellinger, 47 (2019)

Gary Sheffield, 43 (2000)

Duke Snider, 43 (1956)

Runs scored

Babe Herman, 143 (1930)

Ohtani, 134 (2024)

Pee Wee Reese, 132 (1949)

Duke Snider, 132 (1953)

Freddie Freeman, 131 (2023)

Maury Wills, 130 (1962)

RBIs

Tommy Davis, 153 (1962)

Roy Campanella, 142 (1953)

Duke Snider, 136 (1955)

Ohtani, 130 (2024)

Jack Fournier, 130 (1925)

Babe Herman, 130 (1930)

Gil Hodges, 130 (1954)

Slugging %

Babe Herman, .678 (1930)

Gil Hodges, .647 (1954)

Ohtani, .646, (2024)

Gary Sheffield, .643 (2000)

Mike Piazza, .638 (1997)

OPS+

Ohtani, 190 (2024)

Mike Piazza, 185 (1997)

Pedro Guerrero, 182 (1985)

Harry Lumley, 179 (1906)

Gary Sheffield, 176 (2000)

Total bases

Babe Herman, 416 (1930)

Ohtani, 411 (2024)

Duke Snider, 378 (1954)

Adrian Beltré, 376 (2004)

Shawn Green, 370 (2001)

Duke Snider, 370 (1953)

—Ohtani’s 411 total bases are the most by any player since 2001, when Barry Bonds also had 411. Only 30 times has a player had 400 or more total bases since 1901. The record is 457 by Babe Ruth in 1921.

—Looking at the Ohtani list above, the name Babe Herman really jumps out at you. A great hitter, he is mostly forgotten now. His greatest season came 94 years ago. Will Ohtani be forgotten in 2118?

—The Dodgers used 22 position players. They are, in order of plate appearances:

Shohei Ohtani

Teoscar Hernández

Freddie Freeman

Will Smith

Mookie Betts

Gavin Lux

Andy Pages

Kiké Hernández

Miguel Rojas

Max Muncy

Chris Taylor

Jason Heyward

Austin Barnes

James Outman

Tommy Edman

Cavan Biggio

Miguel Vargas

Kevin Kiermaier

Nick Ahmed

Hunter Feduccia

Amed Rosario

Taylor Trammell

—The Dodgers stole 136 bases this season, their most since 2014, when they stole 138. They’ve stolen 130 or more bases only three times since 2000 (the other was in 2007, when they stole 137). Their all-time record is 273 in 1903. But it was a different game back then. If you want a more modern-era team record, it’s 198 in 1962.

Advertisement

—The Dodgers scored 842 runs, 10th-best all-time and short of last season’s 906. The Dodgers record is 955 in 1953.

—They hit 233 homers, fifth on their all-time list. Their record is 279 in 2019. Last season they hit 249.

—It was a great Dodgers debut season for Teoscar Hernández. Most home runs by a Dodger left fielder (played at least 50% of games in left field):

Gary Sheffield, 43 (2000)

Joc Pederson, 36 (2019)

Gary Sheffield, 36 (2001)

Gary Sheffield, 34 (1999)

Pedro Guerrero, 33 (1985)

Teoscar Hernández, 33 (2024)

—Before the All-Star break, the Dodgers were 22nd in the majors in batting average with runners in scoring position at .250. After the break, they hit .292, the best in the majors.

Advertisement

—As bad as the pitching seems, their team ERA of 3.92 is better than last season’s 4.06. In 2022, the team ERA was 2.80.

—This is the fifth time the Dodgers have had only one complete game (the others: 2006, 2009, 2021, 2022). They had no complete games in three seasons (2018, 2020, 2023).

—Dodgers pitchers gave up 198 home runs this season, two shy of the record 200 given up last season.

Dodgers hitters ranked by OPS+ (a league average hitter has an OPS+ of 100. If a hitter is at 110, he is 10% better than the league average).

Shohei Ohtani, 190

Mookie Betts, 145

Freddie Freeman, 143

Max Muncy, 141

Teoscar Hernández, 137

Will Smith, 116

Miguel Rojas, 113

Miguel Vargas, 108

Andy Pages, 102

Gavin Lux, 101

Tommy Edman, 101

Jason Heyward, 93

Kiké Hernández, 85

Austin Barnes, 85

Cavan Biggio, 82

Chris Taylor, 73

Kevin Kiermaier, 60

Nick Ahmed, 53

James Outman, 50

OPS+ for guys with fewer than 20 plate appearances

Hunter Feduccia, 123

Amed Rosario, 100

Taylor Trammell, -100

—Dave Roberts continues to move up the manager rankings for the franchise.

Most wins by a Dodger manager:

Walter Alston, 2,040

Tommy Lasorda, 1,599

Wilbert Robinson, 1,375

Dave Roberts, 851

Leo Durocher, 738

Ned Hanlon, 511

All the above managers are in the Hall of Fame, except Roberts of course.

Postseason roster

The big question is whether Freddie Freeman and Miguel Rojas will be healthy for the NLDS. Freeman has a sprained ankle, and Rojas has a strained adductor. You may be wondering “What is an adductor?” Well, I quickly learned that it’s not the guy who takes your ticket on the train. Here’s what WebMD has to say about the adductor:

“Five muscles make up your adductors: the obturator externus, gracilis, adductor longus, adductor brevis, and adductor magnus. These are located on the inside of your thigh, spanning from your femur (or thigh bone) up to your pelvis.

Advertisement

“This group assists you in bringing your thighs in toward each other, a movement called adduction. Adductors also help with balance, align your legs and hips, and allow your legs and hips to rotate.”

All of that seems pretty important for a shortstop. Dave Roberts seems to think that Freeman and Rojas will be ready to go, but we’ve heard that before. I’ve brought this up before, but remember when Max Muncy got hurt on the final day of the 2021 season and they kept saying he would be ready for the next round, all along knowing he wouldn’t?

Other roster questions include: Who gets the final position player spot, Andy Pages or Kevin Kiermaier (odds are it’s Pages) and who will get the last spot in the bullpen? The rotation will be Jack Flaherty, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Landon Knack and Walker Buehler. It’s possible they could use an opener when Knack pitches (Game 3 or 4) and bring him in to start the second inning, as they did on Sunday.

We’ll know more when we know whom the opponent will be.

The wild-card schedule

National League

No. 6 N.Y. Mets at No. 3 Milwaukee

Winner plays Philadelphia

Tuesday at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Wed. at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

*Thursday at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 5 Atlanta at No. 4 San Diego

Winner plays the Dodgers

Tuesday at San Diego, 5:30 p..m., ESPN

Wed. at San Diego, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

*Thursday at San Diego, 4 p.m., ESPN

American League

No. 6 Detroit at No. 3 Houston

Winner plays Cleveland

Tuesday at Houston, 11:30 a.m., ABC

Wed. at Houston, 11:30 a.m., ABC

*Thursday at Houston, 11:30 a.m., ABC

No. 5 Kansas City at No. 4 Baltimore

Winner plays the N.Y. Yankees

Tuesday at Baltimore, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Wed. at Baltimore, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

*Thursday at Baltimore, 1 p.m., ESPN

All times Pacific

*- if necessary

Note: Thursday’s game times are subject to change if other series end early.

Dodgers’ NLDS schedule

Game 1: at Dodgers, Saturday

Game 2: at Dodgers, Sunday

Game 3: at opponent, Tuesday, Oct. 8

*Game 4: at opponent, Wednesday, Oct. 9

*Game 5: at Dodgers, Friday, Oct. 11

Game times will be announced later. All games will be on Fox or FS1.

*-if necessary

Result: Who would you like the Dodgers to play in the NLDS?

After 13,059 votes:

New York Mets, 36.9%

Milwaukee Brewers, 34.3%

Arizona Diamondbacks, 15.4%

Atlanta Braves, 9%

San Diego Padres. 4.4%

We know now, of course, that the Dodgers will face either Atlanta or San Diego in the NLDS; let’s revote. Which team would you like the Dodgers to face in the NLDS?

Click here to vote.

Advertisement

Result: Should Shohei Ohtani pitch in the postseason?

After 14,179 votes:

No, 66.2%

Yes, 33.8%

The chances of Ohtani pitching grew very remote when the person who operated on his elbow, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, told The Times, “It’s not really a good idea for anyone coming back from elbow or shoulder surgery to make their return to competition in the postseason. There are no minor league games to get rehab starts for return to competition this time of year, so their first competition would be in postseason high-stress conditions.

“Not a good idea for the player or the team.”

That seems to settle that.

Pete Rose dies

Baseball’s all-time hits leader, Pete Rose, 83, died Monday in Las Vegas. Rose was my dad’s favorite non-Dodger and he was bitterly disappointed at Rose’s fall after he gambled and bet on baseball. He was convinced that if Rose had just come clean and shown the least little bit of contrition for what he did, that he would be in the Hall of Fame now. You can read our story on Rose’s death here.

But I am curious as to what you think. Should Pete Rose be in the Hall of Fame?

Click here to vote.

A different kind of bracket

Three years ago, this newsletter mentioned Makenna Martin, a then-college student who was holding an online bracket (much like the NCAA bracket) where people could fill out their choices for the best-looking Dodger. She added a charitable aspect to it, raising money for a charity for women who are the victim of domestic violence.

Martin, now a college graduate, has continued the bracket, and this year is using it to raise money for “Peace Over Violence,” another charity that helps victims of domestic abuse. You do not have to donate to take part in the bracket challenge. Some people affiliated with the Dodgers, including announcer Stephen Nelson, have donated and filled out a bracket. So far, more than $6,000 of a goal of $10,000 has been raised. Whether you donate or not, it’s a lot of fun to do. There’s also a raffle to raise funds, with a lot of Dodgers prizes to win, including a book by a certain newsletter author. A tip of the cap to Martin and to all young people who try to make the world just a little bit better.

You can go here to take part.

Advertisement

In case you missed it

Reasons for confidence and concern for Dodgers in playoffs, from Shohei Ohtani to pitching

Shaikin: The new marquee battle in the NL West: Andrew Friedman vs. Buster Posey

Who does Shohei Ohtani’s 50th home run ball belong to? Another fan files a lawsuit over it

After ‘long funk’ and struggles with fastballs, has Will Smith rediscovered his swing?

Freddie Freeman aiming for NLDS return

Shohei Ohtani finishes with 411 total bases, a number exceeded only 15 times in MLB history

Advertisement

Should Shohei Ohtani pitch in the playoffs? Neal ElAttrache, his surgeon, has thoughts

‘That’s why you keep working.’ How Mookie Betts snapped a slump at the perfect time

Hernández: Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani proves no moment is too big for him

And finally

Tom Hanks reminds us that there’s no crying in baseball (features some NSFW language). Watch and listen here.