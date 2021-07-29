How immigration policy changed once Ronald Reagan met Fernando Valenzuela | Fernandomania @ 40 Ep. 9

In June of 1981, amid his remarkable rookie season, Fernando Valenzuela was invited to the White House to meet with President Ronald Reagan and Mexico President José López Portillo. At the time there had been no meaningful U.S. immigration law passed for 30 years. But in the 1986, the Reagan White House helped pass the Immigration and Control Act, which granted amnesty to many undocumented immigrants. Many credit “the Fernando factor” for helping raise the President’s awareness on the issue.