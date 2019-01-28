Advertisement

Chiefs receiver De’Anthony Thomas arrested in drug possession case

By Associated Press
Jan 28, 2019 | 7:30 AM
Kansas City receiver De'Anthony Thomas warms up before a game against the Chargers on Sept. 9. (John Sleezer / TNS)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas, a former standout at Crenshaw High, has been arrested on suspicion of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff's office in southeast Kansas' Allen County said in a Facebook post that Thomas was booked Saturday. The 26-year-old from Lee's Summit, Mo., has since been released on bond.

The Kansas City Star reports that a Chiefs spokesperson says the team is aware of the incident but has no comment.

Thomas finished his fifth season with the Chiefs on the injured reserve list after suffering a fracture in October in the same leg he fractured the previous season.
Thomas has 64 career receptions for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

He is set to be a free agent when the market opens in a few months.

