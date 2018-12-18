NFL: Frank Gore likely out for rest of season

With another season stumbling toward the finish line, the Miami Dolphins can begin thinking about next year, and that includes Frank Gore.
Gore, who has the most career yards (14,748) of any active rusher, including 722 this season, is expected to miss the rest of the year with a sprained foot, a person familiar with the situation said Monday. The person confirmed Gore’s status to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t commented on the severity of his injury.
Gore was hurt during Sunday’s 41-17 loss at Minnesota. He has played in 126 straight games and made 122 starts in a row, and both streaks are the longest by an NFL offensive skill player.
Last week Gore, 35, said he was uncertain whether he wanted to play next year. That’s one of many offseason decisions looming for the Dolphins (7-7) now that they’ve been reduced to longshot status in the playoff race.
Kessler keeps job
The Jacksonville Jaguars are sticking with quarterback Cody Kessler despite a woeful, three-game stretch.
Coach Doug Marrone said he doesn’t plan on switching back to Blake Bortles for the final two games of the season, beginning at Miami (7-7) on Sunday. The Jaguars (4-10) have apparently moved on from Bortles, the third overall pick in the 2014 draft, and want to see whether Kessler deserves to be on the roster next season.
Ryan breaks leg
Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan said he broke his left leg in a victory over the New York Giants, writing on social media he believes a player should release his own injury news.
Ryan was injured when he tackled Saquon Barkley in the fourth quarter. He said he will miss the rest of the season.
Etc.
Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles will start against Houston on Sunday, coach Doug Pederson said. Starter Carson Wentz will remain on the active roster despite a stress fracture in his back. ...
Atlanta placed rookie running back Ito Smith (knee) on injured reserve and are moving closer to ruling out a return for starter Devonta Freeman.