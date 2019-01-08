NFL: Titans’ Matt LaFleur to coach Packers

A person familiar with the decision says Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur has accepted Green Bay’s offer to become the next head coach of the Packers.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Monday because neither the Packers nor the Titans had announced the decision.
LaFleur replaces Mike McCarthy, who was fired during the season after a stunning home loss to Arizona. Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin went 2-2 to close out the season as the Packers failed to reach the playoffs for the second straight year. The 6-9-1 record was also the second straight under .500 for the storied franchise.
LaFleur spent this past regular season as offensive coordinator for the Titans, his first season calling plays in the NFL. He was the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2017, but coach Sean McVay called the plays.
Etc.
The NFL officially changed the missed field goal by Chicago’s Cody Parkey to a blocked kick by Philadelphia’s Treyvon Hester, on what would have been a game-winning field goal for the Bears in their NFC first-round playoff matchup Sunday. ...
Jim Caldwell, the former Indianapolis and Detroit coach, interviewed for the New York Jets’ head coaching job. ...
John Elway met with Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio about the Denver Broncos’ head coaching vacancy. ...
Cleveland interviewed coordinator Freddie Kitchens, who revved up Cleveland’s offense in second half of the season, for the head coaching job. ...
Coach Mike Tomlin said the Pittsburgh Steelers opted not to renew running backs coach James Saxon’s contract for next season. ...
Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans and Buffalo defensive tackle Kyle Williams were named Pro Bowl replacements for Atlanta’s Julio Jones and Tennessee’s Jurrell Casey, respectively. ...
D’haquille “Duke” Williams signed a reserve-future contract with the Buffalo Bills after the former Auburn standout led the Canadian Football League with 1,579 yards receiving.