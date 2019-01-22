NFL: Saints owner says she wants changes

New Orleans owner Gayle Benson said in a statement Monday she pledges to aggressively pursue changes in NFL policies to promote more “fairness and integrity,” after the Saints were “unfairly deprived” of a trip to the Super Bowl by the inaction of game officials.
Officials failed to call a penalty on Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman for his early and high hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC championship game. A penalty would have given the Saints a first down inside the Rams’ 10-yard line with about 1:45 left and allowed New Orleans to run down the clock before trying a go-ahead field goal.
Instead, about 1:41 remained when the Saints converted the field goal, and the Rams came back to win in overtime.
Dolphins, Bengals must wait
Because New England is headed to the Super Bowl, Miami must wait another two weeks before it can seal a deal with Brian Flores, the Patriots’ defensive play-caller, to become their head coach.
The Dolphins are expected to meet with Flores this week, but no agreement can become final until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.
Also on hold is Cincinnati, the only other team still with a head-coaching vacancy. The Bengals are interested in Zac Taylor, the Rams’ quarterbacks coach.
Etc.
Chicago quarterback Mitch Trubisky will replace the Rams’ Jared Goff in the Pro Bowl this week. Denver cornerback Chris Harris Jr. will replace New England’s Stephon Gilmore. ... Tennessee promoted tight ends assistant Arthur Smith to offensive coordinator.