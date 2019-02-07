Rob Gronkowski gets hit in the head with a full can of beer during Patriots parade

Rob Gronkowski reportedly played through Achilles and lower-back injuries during the 2018 season, leading some to speculate he might retire this offseason.
He probably could have done without taking a full beer can to the noggin during the New England Patriots parade Tuesday following their Super Bowl LIII victory over the Rams.
The five-time Pro Bowl tight end appeared Wednesday on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” where talk quickly turned to the Patriots’ most recent victory parade.
Gronkowski, who has taken part in three such events, described quite a scene at the top of a duck boat in front of what he said was 1.5 million Patriots fans in Boston.
Fans have taken to tossing full containers of alcohol to the players, and Gronkowski isn’t one to let such offerings go to waste.
He said at one point multiple beers and other beverages were flying through the air at such a rate that players had to move out of the way and his father was karate-kicking beers out of the air.
“I move back a little, I’m just chilling, looking and pop! You see that?” he said pointing to a scar next to his left eye. “Full beer can right to the face. I was bleeding all over on the parade, on the duck boat.”
Party foul? No way. This is Gronk we’re talking about. He’s surely gotten into countless similar situations before, and he told this tale and displayed his beer-can wound with a sense of pride.
“That parade is hands-down the best party,” said Gronkowski, who is definitely an authority on parties. “It’s the best experience anyone can go through.”