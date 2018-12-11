NFL: Seattle nears wild card

Bobby Wagner leaped over the line of scrimmage, swatted Dan Bailey’s field-goal attempt and sparked the Seattle Seahawks to two late touchdowns.
Whether or not what Wagner did was entirely legal, he frankly didn’t care.
“I’m not stressing about that. I made the play,” Wagner said.
Wagner’s block midway through the fourth quarter was the catalyst in a 21-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night that pushed Seattle to the brink of a playoff berth.
Chris Carson followed the blocked kick with a two-yard touchdown run with 2:53 left, and Justin Coleman capped the Seahawks’ fourth straight victory with a 29-yard fumble return for a touchdown 18 seconds later.
The Seahawks (8-5) salvaged an ugly game and moved to the brink of wrapping up a wild-card spot in the NFC. One win in Seattle’s final three games — including matchups with lowly San Francisco and Arizona — should be enough to put the Seahawks into the postseason.
Minnesota (6-6-1) twice had scoring chances in the fourth quarter but was turned away each time. Minnesota’s chances of winning the NFC North took a major hit with its second straight loss, but the Vikings still hold the NFC’s No. 6 spot.
Russell Wilson had one of the worst games of his career, completing 10 of 20 attempts for career-low 72 yards and a baffling interception late in the first half. But Seattle’s ground game was outstanding against one of the better run defenses in the NFL. The Seahawks finished with 214 yards rushing, led by 90 yards from Carson.