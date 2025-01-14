Rams’ young ascending defense shows Vikings it has come of age, but can it show Eagles?

Ahkello Witherspoon (4) forces the Vikings Sam Darnold to fumble, and Jared Verse (8) recovered and ran 57 yards for a Rams touchdown.

Questions, anyone?

Going into the season, the Rams defensive line and pass rush was regarded as a major question mark. The retirement of future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald left a humongous hole in a unit that had to be rebuilt with first- and second-year players.

On Monday night, the Rams defense had another coming out party of sorts.

The Rams tied an NFL postseason record by sacking Sam Darnold nine times in a 27-9 NFC wild-card victory over the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium.

Tackle Kobie Turner had two sacks, edge rusher Byron Young and rotational tackle Neville Gallimore each had 1½, end Desjuan Johnson had one and lineman Braden Fiske and linebacker Michael Hoecht shared a sack.

Cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Ahkello Witherspoon also had sacks as the Rams advanced to a divisional-round game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been part of a team constantly getting back there like that,” said Durant, who also intercepted a pass. “It was almost like Aaron Donald was out there too.”

Donald was in attendance for a game that showcased the pass rush.

“That’s the cherry on top,” said Fiske, a second-round draft pick, “to make it a little bit more special, knowing he’s out there, knowing he’s watching us.

“We’re just trying to uphold that standard that he set.”

Turner showed his potential last season when he was a finalist for NFL defensive rookie of the year. Young also excelled as a rookie.

Last April, the Rams drafted edge rusher Jared Verse in the first round and Fiske in the second. They joined a unit that also featured veteran tackle Bobby Brown III and veteran linebacker Hoecht.

On Monday, the Rams offense uncharacteristically started fast, giving the Rams a 10-3 lead in the second quarter. Then Witherspoon sacked Darnold and forced a fumble that Verse returned 57 yards for a touchdown.

Kobie Turner records one of his two sacks of Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, who the Rams sacked an NFL playoff record nine times. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

The Rams amassed six sacks in the first half.

“We did a nice job there early in the game kind of getting the lead,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said, “and then our defense just went crazy and was attacking the quarterback.”

The Rams are playing within their scheme and structure, Hoecht said.

“The way this group has come from where we started the year to now, like we just have a really good feeling of timing and tempo and playing together,” Hoecht said. “It’s a really fun group to play with.”

Turner said the players never questioned whether they could fill the void left by Donald’s retirement.

“We didn’t have any questions because we knew exactly who we were from the second we stepped into [organized-team activities last spring] and continued to grow together all throughout camp,” Turner said. “So, if anything, this is just a revelation to the world of who we are. … It’s about time that people start giving some respect to us. ... We’re going to continue to push and continue to show the world exactly who we are.”

The line is “peaking at the right time,” coach Sean McVay said.

“They’re not showing any of that youth you would think as you play your 18th game,” he said, adding, “I’m proud if them. They came through in a big way and they were instrumental in us being able to advance.”

The Rams will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

On Nov. 24, the Eagles and running back Saquon Barkley rolled up 302 yards, 255 rushing.

The Rams sacked quarterback Jalen Hurts once.

So to get anywhere close to the pass rush they exhibited Monday, the Rams know the formula.

“It comes down to stopping the run, first and foremost,” Turner said. “Once we stop the run and we make them one dimensional, we’re able to go feast.”

Etc.

Tight end Tyler Higbee was hospitalized and in stable condition after leaving the game because of a chest injury, McVay said. Witherspoon suffered a hamstring injury, McVay said.