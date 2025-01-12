Advertisement
Rams

Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Photo illustration previewing the Rams NFL wild-card round playoff game against Minnesota.
(Photos by Associated Press; Photo illustration / Tim Hubbard)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
An NFC wild-card playoff game against the powerful Minnesota Vikings would be a challenge for the Rams even in the best of circumstances.

With a change of venue from SoFi Stadium to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and potential anxiety regarding the wildfires in Southern California that necessitated the switch, the Rams face an even greater test.

“All the things that we’ve been through this year, this group is built for this,” coach Sean McVay said.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams were held out of the season finale against the Seattle Seahawks so they would be rested and ready for the playoffs.

The Rams defeated the Vikings 30-20 on Oct. 24 at SoFi Stadium in a Thursday night game that proved pivotal in the Rams’ turnaround from a 1-4 start.

Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner addresses the media at the Arizona Cardinals' training facility in Tempe, Ariz.

Rams

From scary surroundings to strange ones, Rams try to focus on football and feel normal

Fires made it impossible for the Rams to prepare for their wild-card playoff game against the Vikings in the Southland, and practicing in Arizona is odd.

The Rams finished 10-7 and earned the opportunity to play a wild-card game at home. Now they must make Arizona their home away from home.

How the Rams can win: Stafford, a 16th-year pro who passed for four touchdowns in the Week 8 victory over the Vikings, must again be sharp and avoid turnovers. Williams can set up the passing attack with effective runs on early downs. Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse and the rest of the defense must neutralize Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and receiver Justin Jefferson.

How the Vikings can win: Darnold and his teammates must forget about their embarrassing 31-9 defeat to Detroit, a loss that gave the Lions the No. 1 seed and a bye and dropped the Vikings to No. 5. Darnold, Jefferson, receiver Jordan Addison and running backs Aaron Jones Sr. and Cam Akers must wear down the Rams defense. And defensive coordinator Brian Flores must figure out a way to pressure Stafford.

Key injuries

Rams: None

Vikings: OLB Patrick Jones II (knee, out); RB Cam Akers (illness, questionable); DL Taki Taimani (ankle, questionable).

How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Vikings

The Chargers and Vikings will play at 5 p.m. PST on Monday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 710 AM or 1330 AM.

Betting lines for Rams vs. Vikings
Who will win Rams vs. Vikings?

Gary Klein’s pick: McVay has a track record of getting the most out of players when challenges related to off-the-field circumstances arise. That will continue Monday night. Rams 27, Vikings 24

Sam Farmer pick: There’s no doubt the Vikings have been impressive and have lots of ways to score, but Stafford gets the nod over Darnold. The Rams haven’t consistently clicked on offense recently, but their prime-time performers are rested and should step up. Rams 28, Vikings 24

Rams
