Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

An NFC wild-card playoff game against the powerful Minnesota Vikings would be a challenge for the Rams even in the best of circumstances.

With a change of venue from SoFi Stadium to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and potential anxiety regarding the wildfires in Southern California that necessitated the switch, the Rams face an even greater test.

“All the things that we’ve been through this year, this group is built for this,” coach Sean McVay said.

Advertisement

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams were held out of the season finale against the Seattle Seahawks so they would be rested and ready for the playoffs.

The Rams defeated the Vikings 30-20 on Oct. 24 at SoFi Stadium in a Thursday night game that proved pivotal in the Rams’ turnaround from a 1-4 start.

The Rams finished 10-7 and earned the opportunity to play a wild-card game at home. Now they must make Arizona their home away from home.

How the Rams can win: Stafford, a 16th-year pro who passed for four touchdowns in the Week 8 victory over the Vikings, must again be sharp and avoid turnovers. Williams can set up the passing attack with effective runs on early downs. Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse and the rest of the defense must neutralize Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and receiver Justin Jefferson.

How the Vikings can win: Darnold and his teammates must forget about their embarrassing 31-9 defeat to Detroit, a loss that gave the Lions the No. 1 seed and a bye and dropped the Vikings to No. 5. Darnold, Jefferson, receiver Jordan Addison and running backs Aaron Jones Sr. and Cam Akers must wear down the Rams defense. And defensive coordinator Brian Flores must figure out a way to pressure Stafford.