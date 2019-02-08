U.S. champion Alysa Liu watches and learns at Four Continents skating event

At 13, Liu recently became the youngest U.S. women’s figure skating champion with a performance that included three triple axels, the difficult jump that’s actually 3½ rotations. She’s not old enough to compete in senior-level events, such as this week’s Four Continents Championships in Anaheim, and she can’t compete in junior-level events until next year. However, she would be eligible to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and although that seems a long way off, she isn’t impatient. “Time goes by fast,” she said Thursday at Honda Center.