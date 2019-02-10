Chinese pair Wenjing Sui and Cong Han win title at Four Continents event

The pairs discipline is a weakness for American skaters, and that was obvious again on Saturday. U.S. champions Ashley Cain and Timothy Leduc had trouble with their jumps and finished fourth, with 196.82 points. Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier of the U.S. got a season-best 122.47 for their free skate but that got them only to fifth, with a total of 184.18 points. Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea had difficulty with their first move, a lift, and things went downhill from there as they landed sixth among eight teams with 180.36 points.