Chinese pair Wenjing Sui and Cong Han win title at Four Continents event

It hardly mattered that Wenjing Sui fell on a jump and two-footed the landing of a throw in the free skate program that she and partner Cong Han performed on Saturday to win the pairs title at the Four Continents Championships. The lasting memory of the Chinese duo’s time on the ice at Honda Center will be of beauty and speed and an almost magical connection with their music, the hallmarks of a career that has brought them an Olympic silver medal and the 2017 world title.
Sui and Han overcame their flaws with their smooth artistry, and they benefited when early leaders Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro of Canada struggled to complete a lift during a routine to music by Pink Floyd. Sui and Han totaled 211.11 points, to 211.05 for the Canadians, who lost .77 of a point for that shaky lift. Cheng Peng and Yang Jin of China were third with 205.42 points.
“Wow, we are only 0.06 points higher than them. So close,” said Han, who added he and his partner were “a little stressed on ice” because they hadn’t practiced their routine a lot. “It was a bit tough because we weren’t familiar enough.”
The pairs discipline is a weakness for American skaters, and that was obvious again on Saturday. U.S. champions Ashley Cain and Timothy Leduc had trouble with their jumps and finished fourth, with 196.82 points. Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier of the U.S. got a season-best 122.47 for their free skate but that got them only to fifth, with a total of 184.18 points. Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea had difficulty with their first move, a lift, and things went downhill from there as they landed sixth among eight teams with 180.36 points.
Moore-Towers called the outcome “bittersweet,” and acknowledged she and Marinaro had lost to a worthy opponent. “This Chinese team, the champions, are my favorite pair skaters maybe ever,” she said. “So it’s nice for us to skate with them and learn from them, and to be so close is thrilling as well. So we’re happy for the most part.”
Cain, who suffered a concussion while exiting a lift at a competition in December, was understandably concerned when she awoke Saturday and didn’t feel right. “I felt like I was in a fog overall. When I was out there I felt incredibly slow on the warmup,” she said. She quickly sought help from the team doctor, who advised her to drink and replenish her electrolytes. A meal and a nap had her feeling good enough to compete, and she said she felt fine afterward.
“There was a point where I was scared because I didn’t want to fail, but I pushed failure out of my mind and I just allowed myself to skate and I counted on him to kind of get me through the performance,” she said. “And that’s what built me up and gave me the courage to get out there and give my all.
“It’s going to be an ongoing process for probably the rest of my life, to be honest. Anyone I’ve talked to that has suffered a concussion always has moments where they feel the symptoms again and you don’t always know how you’ll feel when you wake up that day but you have to do everything you possibly can to make yourself feel the healthiest you can.”
Cain and Leduc train in Euless, Texas, and are coached by her parents, Darlene and Peter Cain. They will be the lone U.S. pair entry at the world championships next month in Saitama, Japan. “I think this only sets us up better for worlds because it gave us adversity,” she said. “Nothing came easy today and we put out a really good performance.”