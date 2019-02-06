Jason Brown aims to revolutionize his figure skating career by landing a quad in competition

Brown, 24, emerged from a rest determined to conquer the elusive quad and get a fresh start. That led him to leave longtime coach Kori Ade last year to work in Toronto with two-time Olympic medalist Brian Orser, now a premier coach. “I think I was at that point where I was a little bit burned out and I needed to step away,” Brown, who finished third at the 2018 Four Continents event, said by phone last week. “Fortunately or unfortunately having my last season end as abruptly as it did, I took about six weeks off and I went to Palm Springs with my parents a little bit to get away. I went to New Zealand with my sister. I really was able to step away from the sport and get away from all the pressure that everybody is dealing with. It gave me the clarity and it gave me excitement to come back to it.