The Sports Report Olympics Edition: Ready, set, go to the track

On your marks…Set…

Hi I’m Gary Klein, and I’m curating the Los Angeles Times Olympics Newsletter today.

Track and field — or Athletics as it is called at the Olympics — began begins on Friday. And to prepare, I want to share my unexpected run of Olympic Stadium.

But before I get to firing the starter’s pistol, here’s what you need to know about what’s happening at the Olympics.

Olympic medal count

U.S. Olympic athlete tracker

Latest Olympics news and results

Friday and Saturday TV schedules

OK, back to the stadium.

This is my first Olympics. So far, I’ve covered judo, skateboarding and women’s volleyball. I’ve also written about water polo and reported from beach volleyball.

But for the next 10 days my focus will be track and field.

On Thursday, I went out to the stadium to get the lay of the land. To find out where the press room and mixed zones were located. To meet and speak with whomever I could so that Friday would be as smooth as possible.

I never anticipated that I would be on the actual track, taking selfies, while standing on the Olympic rings.

But, as photographers set up their cameras and prepared for Friday, I did all that and more.

Gary Klein is ready and set to report on Olympic track and field. (Gary Klein)

I got into the starting blocks, channeling my inner Carl Lewis. I walked across the finish line. As I circled the track, lined with hurdles, I thought about Edwin Moses.

I also climbed the stairs to the top of the stadium to take panorama photos. It’s a spectacular venue. But with no spectators allowed because of coronavirus restrictions, it will be nearly empty for some of the most exciting events of the Olympics.

The sprints, middle-distance and long-distance races. The relays. The jumps. The pole vault. And the throws.

I remember marathoner Joan Benoit finishing the 1984 women’s marathon — the first in Olympic history — to a thunderous ovation in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It was magical. The Tokyo Games marathons will be contested more than 500 miles away in Sapporo.

After they closed the press room on Thursday night, I walked outside the stadium gates to wait for a bus. A line of about 50 local folks patiently waited their turn to pose for photos in front of illuminated Olympic rings. It was probably the closest they would get to the Olympic experience.

I was reminded how fortunate I am to have mine.

Soccer

U.S. players celebrate after defeating Netherlands in a penalty shootout at the Olympics on Friday. (Kiichiro Sato / Associated Press)

Kevin Baxter on U.S. women’s soccer: For the second time in as many Olympic soccer tournaments, the fate of the U.S. women’s team came down to a penalty-kick shootout, perhaps the cruelest way in all of sports to decide who goes on and who goes home from a major world championship.

And this time they got it right with goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who saved a penalty kick in regulation and then saved two more in the shootout to beat the Netherlands and send he U.S. on to the Tokyo Olympics semifinals. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Rose Lavelle, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Christen Press scored in the shootout for the U.S., Press’s score helping to make up for her miss five years ago in Brazil that ended a loss to Sweden.

In Monday’s semifinal the U.S. will meet Canada, which beat Brazil on penalty kicks in its quarterfinal. The last time the U.S. and Canada met in an Olympic semifinal, in 2012, Morgan’s goal in the final ticks of extra time pushed the Americans through to the final, where they beat Japan.

Swimming

U.S. swimmers Lilly King, left, and Annie Lazor celebrate after winning silver and bronze, respectively, in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Nathan Fenno on swimming: They had been there for each other through tragedy and training, so when Lilly King and Annie Lazor walked off the pool deck at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in triumph, their arms were around each other.

In the background, South Africa’s noisy contingent of coaches and swimmers celebrated Tatjana Schoenmaker’s world record in the 200-meter breaststroke at the Summer Games on Friday.

But the moment represented much more to King and Lazor, who finished second and third, than the brush with history.

In late April, Lazor’s father, David, died unexpectedly at the family’s home in Michigan.

“He lavished love on his daughter Annie and encouraged her big dreams,” the obituary said. “They traveled together to many swim meets where he was her ardent cheerleader — win or lose, he always let her know that she is so much more than her athletic accomplishments.”

King drove five hours from Bloomington, Ind., where she trains with Lazor at Indiana University, to support her friend.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic reacts during a semifinal loss to Alexander Zverev at the Tokyo Olympics. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)

Helene Elliott on tennis: Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of a Golden Slam — titles at all four tennis Grand Slam singles events as well as at the Olympics — ended on Friday in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympic tournament at Ariake Tennis Park.

Djokovic, who has won the singles championships at the Australian and French Opens and at Wimbledon this year and is ranked No. 1 in the world, was upset by Germany’s Alexander Zverev, who put on a shotmaking display in the third set. Zverev’s 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory put him in Sunday’s final against Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee, who eliminated Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-3, 6-3, in the first semifinal.

Track and field

Isaiah Jewett prepares to run in the first round of the men’s 800 meters at the U.S. Olympic trials in June. The Inglewood native is among the favorites to win gold in the event. (Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

Gary Klein on track and field: The plan, as Isaiah Jewett envisioned it, lined up perfect.

Make the U.S. Olympic team. Compete for a gold medal in the 800 meters. And, as if he needed any more motivation, spend a few heavenly days in Tokyo’s Akihabara district, the center of the anime universe.

Jewett learned to read by combing through manga, Japanese comics. He overcame self-doubt and gained confidence by obsessively watching anime, Japanese cartoons.

Consider: At the U.S. Olympic trials in June, Jewett ran the last 250 meters imagining he was an anime character carrying a companion through a tunnel to safety.

“These shows just inspired me to keep moving forward,” he said this month before leaving for Tokyo.

On Saturday, Jewett’s gold-medal quest begins at Olympic Stadium with the preliminary rounds of the 800 meters.

The 24-year-old Inglewood native and NCAA champion from USC will don the trademark sunglasses that help him cope with a vision issue, and he will attempt to become the first American to win a gold medal in the 800 since Dave Wottle in 1972.

Baseball

Lauren McGough waits with her 10-month-old daughter, Dakota, to see her husband, Scott McGough, before a U.S. baseball game in Japan. (Handout / Associated Press)

Jorge Castillo on baseball: Lauren McGough left her Tokyo apartment with her 10-month-old daughter Dakota on Wednesday on a mission to see her husband, Scott. They took the train for six stops before jumping into a taxi for a 10-minute ride. The five-mile trip took 25 minutes.

Lauren hoped they’d get close enough to have Scott, a pitcher for the U.S. baseball team, wave at them from across Tokyo Bay. But they couldn’t see Scott when they reached a gate to the Olympic Village. Barriers blocked the view. They settled for a FaceTime session.

“That’s about as much Olympic fun as any family member will be having, I guess,” Lauren McGough said.

Most foreign athletes in these Games don’t have close relatives in the country after foreigners were barred from entering Japan to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. There are just a few known exceptions among Team USA’s delegation of 613 athletes.

TV schedule for Friday and Saturday

Georgia’s Sopo Shatirishvili competes in women’s shot put at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. (Matthias Schrader / Associated Press)

FRIDAY

Multiple sports — 11 p.m. (Thursday)-11 a.m., USA

Women’s basketball — U.S. vs. Japan (live)



Diving — Women’s springboard qualifying (live)



Table tennis — Men’s singles final



Women’s rugby — Quarterfinals (live)



Men’s volleyball — U.S. vs. Brazil



Swimming — Qualifying heats (live)

Multiple sports — 11 p.m. (Thursday)-1 a.m., CNBC

Gymnastics — Women’s trampoline final (live)



Women’s Water Polo — U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (live)



Archery — Women’s individual final (live)



Multiple sports — 11 p.m. (Thursday)-11 a.m., NBCSN

Baseball — U.S. vs. Israel



Men’s handball — France vs. Spain



Women’s soccer — Quarterfinal



Women’s volleyball — China vs. Russian Olympic Committee (live)

Tennis

Men’s doubles final; men’s doubles bronze medal match, men’s singles semifinal match, mixed doubles semifinals, 11 p.m. (Thursday)-4 a.m., Olympic Channel (live)



Men’s doubles gold medal match; men’s singles semifinals, men’s singles semifinals, mixed doubles semifinals; 4 a.m.-12 p.m., Olympic Channel (live)



Women’s singles final; men’s singles bronze medal match; women’s singles bronze medal; women’s doubles bronze medal match, mixed doubles bronze medal match, 8 p.m., Olympic Channel (live)

Women’s soccer

Quarterfinal TBD, 1 a.m. (live), NBCSN



Quarterfinal TBD, 3 a.m. (live), NBCSN



Quarterfinal TBD, 5 a.m. (live), NBCSN

Golf

Men’s third round — 3:30 a.m., Golf Channel



Beach volleyball

Men’s qualifying round, 6 a.m., NBCSN



Men’s volleyball — France vs. ROC, 7 a.m., NBCSN



Multiple sports — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., NBC

Rowing — Women’s and men’s finals



Women’s water polo — U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee



Cycling — BMX racing finals



Diving — Women’s springboard qualifying



Beach volleyball — Women’s qualifying round



Swimming — Qualifying heats

Multiple sports — 11 a.m.-11 p.m., NBCSN

Badminton — Mixed doubles final



Equestrian — Eventing, Dressage



Women’s basketball — U.S. vs. Japan



Women’s soccer — Quarterfinal



Beach volleyball — Women’s qualifying round



Women’s water polo — U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee



Women’s rugby — Semifinals

Multiple sports — 5-8:30 p.m., NBC

Track and field — Women’s 400 hurdles round one (live)



Beach volleyball — Women’s qualifying round (live)



Track and field — Mixed 400 relay semifinals



Swimming — Finals: Men’s 100 butterfly; women’s 200 backstroke; women’s 800 freestyle; Mixed 100 medley relay (live)



Track and field — Qualifying rounds: Men’s 800 round one; Women’s 100 hurdles round one; Men’s 100 prelims

Multiple sports — 5-11 p.m., CNBC

Beach volleyball — Women’s qualifying round (live)



Cycling — Women’s BMX freestyle qualifying (live)



Women’s volleyball — U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (live)



Rugby — Women’s semifinals



Fencing — Women’s team sabre, semifinals (live)



Gymnastics — Men’s trampoline final (live)

Archery

Men’s individual round of 16, 8:30 p.m., NBC

Multiple sports — 9:05-11 p.m., NBC

Triathlon — Mixed relay



Cycling — BMX freestyle qualifying



Men’s water polo

U.S. vs. Hungary, 10 p.m. (live), USA

SATURDAY

Multiple sports — 11 p.m. (Friday)-1:30 a.m., USA

Diving — Women’s springboard semifinal (live)



Women’s handball — Russian Olympic Committee vs. France



Multiple sports — 11 p.m. (Friday)-1 a.m., CNBC

Gymnastics — Men’s trampoline final (live)



Shooting — Mixed trap final



Archery — Men’s individual final (live)



Tennis

11 p.m. (Friday)-Saturday 4 a.m., Olympic Channel

Women’s singles gold medal match



Women’s singles bronze medal match



Men’s singles bronze medal match



Women’s doubles bronze medal match



Mixed doubles bronze medal match

8-11 p.m., Olympic Channel

Men’s singles final



Women’s doubles final



Mixed doubles final

Men’s volleyball

U.S. vs. Brazil, 11 p.m. (Friday), NBCSN

Rugby

Women’s final and bronze medal matches, 1:30 a.m., USA (live)



Soccer

Men’s Quarterfinals (TBD), 1 a.m., NBCSN (live)

Men’s quarterfinals (TBD), 1:30 a.m., USA (live)



Men’s quarterfinals (TBD), 4 a.m., USA (live)



Track and field

Multiple events — 3-8 a.m., Peacock (live)

Men’s long jump qualifying round



Women’s 100 semifinals



Men’s 100 round 1



Men’s discus throw final



Women’s 800 semifinals



Mixed 400 relay final



Women’s 100 final



Baseball

U.S. vs. South Korea, 3 a.m. (live)

Golf

Men’s final round — 3:30 a.m., Golf Channel (live)

Multiple sports — 5 a.m.-3 p.m., NBC

Archery — Men’s final



Men’s water polo — U.S. vs. Hungary



Rugby — Women’s final



Cycling — BMX freestyle qualifying



Gymnastics — Men’s trampoline final



Tennis — Women’s singles final



Beach volleyball — Women’s qualifying round



Golf — Men’s third round report



Diving — Women’s springboard semifinal



Women’s Volleyball — U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (11 a.m.)



Men’s Basketball — U.S. vs. Czech Republic (1 p.m.)



Women’s volleyball

China vs. Italy, 6 a.m., USA (live)

Multiple sports — 6 a.m.-12 p.m., NBCSN

Badminton — Men’s doubles final (live)



Women’s handball — Norway vs. Netherlands



Fencing — Women’s team sabre final



Beach volleyball — Lucky loser



Equestrian — Eventing, dressage

Multiple sports — 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m., USA

Men’s basketball — Australia vs. Germany



Women’s volleyball — Serbia vs. Brazil



Women’s rugby — Final and bronze medal matches



Judo — Team final



Boxing — Semifinals



Weightlifting — Finals



Men’s water polo — U.S. vs. Hungary



Men’s soccer — Quarterfinal (TBD)



Men’s water polo — Croatia vs. Serbia



Fencing — Men’s team foil quarterfinals



Women’s basketball — Canada vs. Spain



Fencing — Men’s team foil semifinals (live)



Track and field — Finals and qualifying rounds, 5:10 p.m. (live): Women’s shotput final; Men’s 400 qualifying round; Women’s steeplechase qualifying round



Men’s basketball

U.S. vs. Czech Republic, 10:45 a.m., NBCSN

Multiple sports — 5-9:05 p.m., NBC

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round (live)



Track and Field — Qualifying rounds



Swimming — Finals (live): Men’s and Women’s 50 freestyle; Men’s 1,500 freestyle; Men’s and women’s 100 medley relays



Track & Field — Finals (live): Mixed 400 relay final; Women’s 100 final



Fencing — Men’s team foil quarterfinals



Multiple sports — 9:05-11 p.m., NBC



Beach Volleyball — Men’s elimination round (live)



Cycling — BMX freestyle finals



Men’s swimming — 1,500 freestyle final

Multiple sports — 12-6:45 p.m., NBCSN

Badminton — Women’s semifinal



Archery — Men’s individual final



Beach volleyball — Qualifying round and lucky loser



Tennis — Women’s final



Men’s soccer — quarterfinals (TBD)

Multiple sports — 6:45-8:45 p.m., NBCSN

Women’s volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Men’s water polo

U.S. vs. Hungary, 8:45 p.m., NBCSN

Women’s rugby

Bronze medal and final matches, 9:45 p.m., NBCSN

Until next time... That concludes today’s newsletter. If you have any feedback, ideas for improvement or things you’d like to see, email us at sports@latimes.com . To get this newsletter in your inbox, click here .