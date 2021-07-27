U.S. women’s soccer narrowly advances into next round after draw with Australia

A shaky U.S. team stumbled into the quarterfinals of the women’s Olympic soccer tournament by the narrowest of margins Tuesday, playing a dogged Australia to a scoreless tie to advance on goal differential.

The U.S. (1-1-1), which finished second in its group for the first time since the inaugural women’s Olympic tournament in 1996, will play Friday in Yokohama against the winner of Group F. The Netherlands and Brazil went into the final day of that group late Tuesday tied for first with four points each.

The U.S. beat the Netherlands in the last Women’s World Cup final in 2019.

Australia could also advance as a third-place team depending on the rest of Tuesday’s results. Sweden, which finished pool play perfect after beating New Zealand 2-0 on Tuesday, will advance as the Group G champion. Its opponent was also to be determined late Tuesday.

The U.S., once literally the gold standard in Olympic soccer after winning four of the first five tournaments, has won just one of its last five games in Olympic play. And it hardly looked like the U.S. of old against Australia, a team which won just once in eight tries this year.

The Aussies controlled the ball for nearly 60 of the 90 minutes and outshot the U.S. 10-8 but couldn’t turn those advantages into a goal. The closest it came was a Mary Fowler header from the center of the box in the 17th minute that cleared the outstretched arm of U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and bounced off the crossbar.

The Americans’ best chance came in the 31st minute when an Alex Morgan header off a Kelley O’Hara cross actually found the back of the net but was disallowed because Morgan was a hair offside, a ruling referee Anastasia Pustovoitova confirmed after checking with video-assistant referee Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb.