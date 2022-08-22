Olympics

Photos | AVP Manhattan Beach Open

Sara Hughes dives for a ball in the quarterfinals.
Sara Hughes dives for a ball during the quarterfinals of the AVP Manhattan Beach Open. Hughes and partner Kelley Kolinske won the women’s title on Sunday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Wally SkalijStaff Photographer 
The 2022 AVP Manhattan Beach Open offered plenty of sun-drenched excitement over the weekend as Sara Hughes and Kelley Kolinske captured the women’s title and Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb successfully defended their men’s title.

Here’s a selection of some of the best photos of the tournament taken by veteran Times photographer Wally Skalij.

Emily Stockman warms-up before a quarterfinal match.
Emily Stockman warms up before a quarterfinal match.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Jeremy Casebeer rubs sand on his arms during a quarterfinal match.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Emily Stockman spikes the ball during a quarterfinal match.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Fans watch a match at the AVP Manhattan Beach Open.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Zano Muno dives for a ball during a quarterfinal match.
Zano Muno dives for a ball during a quarterfinal match at the AVP Manhattan Beach Open.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
A surfer rides a wave as the crowd watches the AVP Manhattan Beach Open.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kelley Kolinskke, right, and Sara Hughes celebrate their championship victory at the AVP Manhattan Beach Open.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Olympics
Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

