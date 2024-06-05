LA 2028 Olympic committee names retired lieutenant general Reynold Hoover its new CEO

LA28 has named Reynold Hoover its new executive director, turning to the retired lieutenant general to help manage complicated logistics planning the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The organizers of the 2028 Summer Olympics have reached far outside the sports world for their new chief executive, hiring a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general who previously served in the White House and as FEMA chief of staff.

Reynold Hoover arrives at a crucial juncture for LA28, which after this summer’s Paris Games must shift from seven years of planning and marketing to focus on the more difficult task of operations.

That means delivering on its promises to stage a massive competition featuring thousands of athletes competing at dozens of venues throughout Southern California, and doing so without use of taxpayer dollars.

“Reynold is one of the few people in the nation who possesses the operational and logistics expertise that the Olympic and Paralympic Games require,” LA28 chairman and resident Casey Wasserman said in a news release. “He’s been tasked with some of our nation’s most complex challenges, and we are fortunate to have him on our team as we prepare to welcome the world in 2028.”

Hoover, who was approved by the private organizing committee’s board of directors on Wednesday afternoon, has long specialized in operations and logistics. He will manage LA28’s day-to-day operations.

“I met with Reynold last week to discuss our shared priorities, including preparing our entire region to host the Games and to ensure this event leaves lasting benefits for our community,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “I look forward to forging a close, collaborative relationship as we work together to prepare for the 2028 Games.”

The West Point graduate previously worked for FEMA in the early 2000s and was a special assistant to President George W. Bush for Homeland Security. He also oversaw logistics for the U.S. military’s Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010.

Most recently, Hoover was deputy commander for the U.S. Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs before retiring in 2018.

“Sport is a powerful convening force and it is the opportunity of a lifetime to bring the Los Angeles community, the nation and the world together through the Games,” he said in a news release.