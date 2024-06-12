Los Angeles proposes adding paraclimbing to 2028 Paralympics
The LA28 organizing committee is proposing adding paraclimbing to its list of 22 sports already scheduled for the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles.
“We see this as a unique chance to give more athletes the ability to compete on the world’s biggest stage,” said Janet Evans, the committee’s chief athlete officer.
LA28, the organizing committee tasked with staging the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, named Reynold Hoover its new CEO at a pivotal time.
Sport climbing proved to be surprisingly popular in its debut at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021.
The International Paralympic Committee’s governing board will vote on officially adding a para version of the event at a meeting later this month. If approved, the new sport would join other sports such as sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis.
LA28 is also staging the Summer Olympics and recently added baseball, softball, flag football, cricket, lacrosse and squash to that competition.
The 2028 Paralympics are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles Aug. 15-27 that year.
The 2028 Olympics cemented L.A.’s status as a global sports epicenter. Now all Casey Wasserman has to do is ensure the $7-billion Games’ profitability.
