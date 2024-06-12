Advertisement
Los Angeles proposes adding paraclimbing to 2028 Paralympics

An LA 2028 sign in front of a blazing Olympic cauldron
Organizers of the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles are proposing adding paraclimbing to the list of 22 sports already scheduled for the Games.
(Richard Vogel / Associated Press)
By David Wharton
Staff Writer
The LA28 organizing committee is proposing adding paraclimbing to its list of 22 sports already scheduled for the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles.

“We see this as a unique chance to give more athletes the ability to compete on the world’s biggest stage,” said Janet Evans, the committee’s chief athlete officer.

Sport climbing proved to be surprisingly popular in its debut at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021.

The International Paralympic Committee’s governing board will vote on officially adding a para version of the event at a meeting later this month. If approved, the new sport would join other sports such as sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis.

LA28 is also staging the Summer Olympics and recently added baseball, softball, flag football, cricket, lacrosse and squash to that competition.

The 2028 Paralympics are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles Aug. 15-27 that year.

David Wharton

