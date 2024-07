Paris Olympics TV schedule: Thursday’s listings

U.S. midfielder Rose Lavelle, right, controls the ball in front of Portugal’s Dolores Silva during a Women’s World Cup group match in August 2023. The U.S. women’s soccer team opens Olympic group play against Zambia on Thursday.

Live TV broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login.

All times Pacific.

HANDBALL

Women’s group play

Midnight — Slovenia vs. Denmark | USA

2 a.m. — Netherlands vs. Angola | USA

10 a.m. — Hungary vs. France | USA

Noon — Norway vs. Sweden | USA

RUGBY SEVENS

Men’s pool play

1:30 a.m. — Fiji vs. United States (delay) | USA

5 a.m. — Samoa vs. Kenya | USA

5:30 a.m. Argentina vs. Australia | USA

6 a.m. — United States vs. Uruguay | USA

6:30 a.m. — Fiji vs. France | USA

7 a.m. — South Africa vs. Japan | USA

7:30 a.m. — New Zealand vs. Ireland | USA

SOCCER

Women’s group play

8 a.m. — Spain vs. Japan | USA, Telemundo

8 a.m. — Canada vs. New Zealand | Universo

10 a.m. — Germany vs. Australia | Universo

10 a.m. — Nigeria vs. Brazil | Telemundo

Noon — United States vs. Zambia | USA, Universo

Noon — France vs. Colombia | Telemundo